27+ Bathtub Shower Combo Ideas for a Stunning Bathroom Makeover 💦🛁 (2025)

Transform your bathroom into a luxurious, functional space with these 27+ bathtub-shower combo ideas.

Whether you’re renovating or starting from scratch, combining a bathtub and shower into one cohesive design can elevate your bathroom’s style and maximize space.

Let’s dive into the most stylish, practical, and creative bathtub shower combinations you can incorporate into your space. 🚿✨

1. Modern White Combo for a Sleek Look 🌟

A sleek white bathtub paired with a glass shower enclosure creates a clean, contemporary vibe that works in virtually any bathroom style.

The transparency of the glass enclosure keeps the space feeling open and airy.

Perfect for minimalist lovers! 🕊️

2. Compact Corner Tub with Penny Tiles 🪣

Make the most of your corner space by installing a compact tub and shower combo.

Adding retro-inspired penny tiles can infuse personality and a pop of style. 🏡

3. Timeless Subway Tile Elegance 🚪

Classic white subway tiles with black accents offer a timeless, sophisticated look.

This combo blends both modern and vintage styles, creating a perfect focal point in your bathroom. 🖤

4. Freestanding Tub with Glass Partition 🚪

A freestanding tub paired with a glass partition allows you to create an open-concept shower while maintaining a distinct bath area.

This combo gives your bathroom a luxurious and spa-like atmosphere. 🛁🌿

5. Spa-like Natural Stone Serenity 🌲

Natural stone tiles create a tranquil, spa-like atmosphere.

Whether you go for marble, granite, or limestone, this combo brings relaxation and elegance to your shower and bathtub experience. 🌺

6. Vertical Stripes for Height and Interest 📏

If you want to add the illusion of height to your bathroom, vertical striped tiles are the way to go!

They create an eye-catching design that will surely stand out in your tub-shower combo. 📏

7. Contemporary Fixtures and Lighting 💡

Go all-in on contemporary bathroom fixtures and add strategic lighting to enhance the ambiance.

A sleek rain showerhead and modern lights will elevate your tub and shower combo. 💡💫

8. Glass Mosaic Tiles for a Luxurious Touch 💎

Add a touch of luxury to your bathtub-shower combo with shimmering glass mosaic tiles.

Their reflective surfaces brighten up the space and create an elegant, high-end feel. ✨

9. Minimalist Design for a Serene Space 🧘

Opt for a minimalist approach with clean lines and neutral tones.

A simple but stylish bathtub-shower combo gives off a calm, clutter-free aesthetic.

Ideal for those who love the Zen feel. 🌱

10. Add Personality with Patterned Tiles 🎨

Inject some fun and personality into your bathroom with bold, patterned tiles in your bathtub-shower combo.

Geometric shapes or floral designs can make your bathroom stand out in style. 🌺

11. Built-in Shelves for Extra Storage 🛒

Make your tub-shower combo both practical and beautiful by incorporating built-in shelves.

This offers convenient storage for your toiletries and towels, all while saving space. 🧴

12. Frameless Glass Doors for a Sleek Look 🪞

Frameless glass doors are perfect for a modern, minimalist look.

They let light flow freely and make the space feel larger and more open. ✨

13. Dual Showerheads for a Luxurious Experience 🌧️

Enhance your shower experience with dual showerheads.

A combination of a rain shower and handheld showerhead creates a luxurious and customizable bathing experience. 💧

14. Wooden Accents for Warmth 🌳

Add warmth and texture to your tub-shower combo with natural wood accents.

A wooden shower bench or wooden shelves can bring a cozy, organic feel to your bathroom. 🌿

15. Skylight Above the Tub for Natural Light ☀️

A skylight above your bathtub allows natural light to pour into the space, creating an open and airy feel while you relax in the bath. 🛁☀️

16. Marble Elegance for Timeless Beauty 🏛️

Marble tiles offer a luxurious, timeless elegance to your bathtub-shower combo.

Their veining adds visual interest and creates a sophisticated ambiance. 🌟

17. Geometric Tile Patterns for Modern Flair 🔲

Add a geometric twist to your tub and shower combo by using bold, angular patterns.

Whether you choose triangles, diamonds, or chevron, this look is sure to be eye-catching. 🔶

18. Integrated Lighting for Functionality 💡

Ensure your shower area is well-lit by integrating lighting into the walls or ceiling.

This practical addition enhances visibility while adding a touch of sophistication to the space. 💡✨

19. Glass Block Wall for Privacy and Light 🌞

A glass block wall allows natural light to filter into your tub-shower combo while providing privacy.

It’s an ideal way to bring both function and style to your bathroom. 🌿

20. Colorful Tiles to Add Personality 🌈

Make a statement with colorful tiles that reflect your personality.

Mix and match bright hues to create a lively and vibrant space in your bathtub-shower combo. 🌸

21. Stone Accent Wall for Textural Contrast 🌑

A stone accent wall in your shower can bring an earthy, natural feel to your bathtub-shower combo.

It’s a great way to add texture and visual appeal. 🌿

Final Thoughts 🏡

There you have it—27+ bathtub-shower combo ideas that are sure to inspire your bathroom makeover.

Whether you prefer sleek modern designs, rustic charm, or spa-inspired luxury, there’s a combo idea here for everyone.

Start planning your dream bathroom today, and turn your tub-shower combo into a true masterpiece! 🛁✨