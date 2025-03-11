27 Best Eyelash Growth Serums 2025, According to Lash Experts (2025)

In This Review What You Need To Know?

What You Need To Know Before Buying Eyelash Growth Products?

Long, dark, abundant lashes are the desire of women all over the world. Not only do thick, full lashes make eyes look bigger and brighter, they make facial features appear softer and give women a look of youthfulness and good health.

However, not all women are blessed with great lashes and, over time, even naturally thick lashes can become brittle and sparse due to beauty product usage and environmental damage.

Lashes grow in a similar to hair. The lash starts at the root, grows to a certain length, and eventually falls out so new lashes can grow.

When lashes are healthy, each lash is able to grow to its full potential length and has a normal healthy lifespan before it falls out. However, when women over-use products such as mascara, over-dye lashes, or expose them to the harsh sun and UV rays, some women experience breakage, damage, and even thin lash line.

Don’t you hate it when you apply mascara and the eyelashes don’t seem bigger at all? At first, you think the mascara is bad, but the new one doesn’t provide better results either. This happens because your eyelashes are small and thin. Many girls use fake eyelashes, but they’re not always practical.

There must be a better way, right? Did you know you can enhance the growth and thickness of your eyelashes with a single product? Eyelash enhancers have become popular among girls and women who want to look sensual. In this post, you’re going to learn more about these products and see the best eyelash enhancers on the market today.

Looking to make your lashes grow? We did the research to find the best eyelash growth products that help you achieve longer and thicker lashes.

Why Trust Consumer Health Digest?

The Consumer Health Digest is a group of dermatologists and medical professionals that consistently collaborate to deliver the best information to consumers. We also focus on providing the finest information to the customer by taking into account their skin type, age group, and safety for better knowledge.

How We Choose the Best Products?

We aim to provide trustworthy information by assessing a product for a week or so and giving honest information about how well it works on different skin types. We believe in providing accurate information on product ingredients, limitations, and customer reviews, thus we test the product on a wide range of consumers to assure accuracy. Mary Beth Parisi, a skincare consultant and writer who works as a full-time dermatologist in New York, and Anastasia Shamsuyarova from Canada examined this content medically. Who works as a practicing dermatologist, at Eternal Springtime Dermatology a specialist in skin care products, and Brandon Howell, MD, MSc, FRCPC, Dermatologist in Canada. We evaluated the content and analyzed every product and help with information and evaluations. To choose the top eyelash growth serum, we also look at online reviews.

According to Consumer Health Digest Research & Approved, Our best pick is Revamin Lash an overall eyelash serum for growth, is claimed to help eyelashes grow longer, thicker, and stronger in just a few weeks of regular use. This is due to the combination of ingredients in the serum, which work to nourish and condition the eyelashes, as well as protect them from damage. For more picks, consider the Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum which is also the best eyelash growing serum.

27 Best Eyelash Growth Serum 2025

To help you choose the best lash growth product, we considered all the different formulas available and the types of results consumers are looking for. Additionally, we consulted with dermatologists to make sure every eyelash growth serum we featured was helpful—not harmful—for the delicate skin around your eyes.

Here are the best lash growth serums on the market in 2025.

Revamin Lash | Best Natural Lash Growth Serum Revamin Lash (4.9/5) 3 REVIEWS $59.00 $59.00OFFICIAL WEBSITE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS Accelerate Eyelash Growth

Strengthen the Hair Structurel

Antioxidant Properties

Powerful Testimonials

Reputable Manufacturer Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 8 ml

: 8 ml Brand : Revamin Lash.

: Revamin Lash. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice a Day

: Twice a Day Ingredients : Biotin, Caffeine, Zinc PCA, Arginine, Panthenol, Glycerine.

: Biotin, Caffeine, Zinc PCA, Arginine, Panthenol, Glycerine. Usage : Nourished, Strengthened & Deeply Moisturised the Eyelashes.

: Nourished, Strengthened & Deeply Moisturised the Eyelashes. Safety : High Quality Natural Ingredients.

: High Quality Natural Ingredients. Refund Policy : 30-Days

: 30-Days Company Info: N/A Natural lashes serum that works.

“I was seeking for a lash solution but wasn’t satisfied with the results I’d had from previous treatments in the past. I’ve been using this one for a couple weeks now and I’ve already noticed some improvements, so I’ll keep using it! Revamin Lash is simple to use and attractive.” – Dorothy Allen. READ FULL REVIEWS

Revamin Lash is a cutting-edge eyelash lotion for people looking to increase the health of their lashes. The mixture was created using organic, tried-and-true natural components. The solvent thickens and lengthens the lashes, stimulating growth and preventing them from falling out. As per a study published in the Scientific Reports Journal, Caffeine has been shown to stimulate fast growth in hair follicles, promoting the health and strength of eyelashes and eyebrows. It is an eyelash conditioner that promotes the health of the hair around the eyes. The medication both prevents and encourages hair growth. As a consequence, lashes should grow longer after three weeks of usage. The serum comes in a small, black box with an applicator for precise application at the root of the eyelashes. It has been examined and proven to increase the length and density of eyelashes as well as prevent them from falling out. In vitro tests reveal that the tripeptide molecule increases keratinocyte proliferation in the bulb, i.e. hair cell growth. Furthermore, it promotes the production and organisation of alpha 5 laminin and collagen IV adhesion molecules, which assists in optimal hair anchoring. Check For Best Deal

Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum | Best Eyelash Serums for Growth Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum (4.8/5) 147 REVIEWS $85.00 $85.00OFFICIAL WEBSITE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS High-Quality Ingredients

Cruelty-Free

Affordable Price

Powerful Testimonials

Animal-Friendly Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 4.5 ml

: 4.5 ml Brand : Beverly Hills MD

: Beverly Hills MD Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Once & Twice a Day

: Once & Twice a Day Ingredients : Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Sodium Hyaluronate, Milk Protein.

: Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Sodium Hyaluronate, Milk Protein. Usage : Supports Growth and Nourishes Lashes.

: Supports Growth and Nourishes Lashes. Safety : Cruelty-Free, Animal-Friendly.

: Cruelty-Free, Animal-Friendly. Refund Policy : 60 Days

: 60 Days Company Info: Beverly Hills MD, 8383 Wilshire Blvd, 800 Beverly Hills, CA 90211. +1-877-828-5528 support@beverlyhillsmd.com Getting longer.

“My lashes have never been “lush,” but they are now longer than they have ever been. I’m hoping that with continuing usage of the serum, they’ll thicken as well. Thank you for a fantastic product.” – Susie. READ FULL REVIEWS

Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum is a non-prescription eyelash treatment that helps lashes grow longer, thicker, denser, and darker naturally. Our special mix of natural conditioners and strengthening agents promotes healthy hair development and reduces fallout for glamorous-looking lashes at any age. A research study published in the NCBI journal found that Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17 is more effective and contains peptides that act by stimulating keratin production, which is a key structural protein of hair and promotes the delivery of key ingredients in the serum, such as the growth factors. This revolutionary formula helps to improve your overall appearance by making your eyelashes look full, long, and stunning – without the need for falsies or extensions. Simply apply it to your lash line on a regular basis to produce a magnificent “doe-eyed” look, whether your lashes are sparse, light, stubby, or thinning with age. Check For Best Deal

Thick + Full Brow | Best Overall Eyelash Treatment Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum (4.8/5) 6 REVIEWS $88.00 $49.00OFFICIAL WEBSITE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS High-Quality Ingredients

Made in the USA

Paraben Free

Free Shiping

100% Money Back Guarantee Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 20 ml

: 20 ml Brand : Beverly Hills MD.

: Beverly Hills MD. Age : Adult.

: Adult. Dosage : Twice Daily.

: Twice Daily. Ingredients : Biotin, Redensyl, and Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract.

: Biotin, Redensyl, and Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract. Usage : Improves Eyelashes, Sparse Brows.

: Improves Eyelashes, Sparse Brows. Safety : Cruelty Free, Paraben Free, 3rd-Party.

: Cruelty Free, Paraben Free, 3rd-Party. Refund Policy : 60-Days

: 60-Days Company Info: Beverly Hills MD 8383 Wilshire Blvd 800 Beverly Hills, CA 90211. +1-877-828-5528

support@beverlyhillsmd.com Perfect Serum for Eye Lashes!!

“I was losing both ends of my brows, so I got micro blading done. Then I learned about Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum. I ordered three tubes. I haven’t even used one tube yet, and my brows are sprouting like crazy! It lasts a very long time! I could have saved a lot of money if I had known about this Serum before I had that done.I have gorgeous brows once more!” – Pam Martin. READ FULL REVIEWS

Dr. Beverly Hills Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum is a rich product that stimulates brow growth and thickness. It includes vitamins, minerals, peptides, and other organics that support hair and skin health. One should start seeing benefits right immediately, and complete growth within two months. The great majority of Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum reviews are very positive. Many users with scant growth reported that this treatment provided them with thick, healthy-looking brows in just a few weeks. People also mentioned it was good for their skin. This serum is a highly safe brand consisting entirely of botanical elements taken from nature. It includes no artificial fillers or additives that might cause irritation, and there are no known negative effects. This is a doctor-created serum that is quite beneficial to the skin and brows, and it comes highly recommended. Check For Best Deal

Lash24 | Best Drugstore Eyelash Serum Hair La Vie Lash24 (4.7/5) 14 REVIEWS $59.99 $49.99OFFICIAL WEBSITE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS Natural Ingredients

Youthful-Looking Eyelashes

Dye Free

SLS Free

GMP Certified Form : Serum + Primer

: Serum + Primer Quantity : 8 ml

: 8 ml Brand : Hair La Vie.

: Hair La Vie. Age : Adult.

: Adult. Dosage : Two Times Daily.

: Two Times Daily. Ingredients : Red Clover Extracts, Keratin, Biotin, Silk Amino Acids, Vitamin B5.

: Red Clover Extracts, Keratin, Biotin, Silk Amino Acids, Vitamin B5. Usage : Boosts Length, Volume, & Density.

: Boosts Length, Volume, & Density. Safety : Fragrance Free, Dye Free, Cruelty Free.

: Fragrance Free, Dye Free, Cruelty Free. Refund Policy : 90-Days

: 90-Days Company Info: 2585 W 400 N, Suite 100, London, UT, 84042. +1-888-588-0068

support@hairlavie.com Best eye lashes serum.

“When I removed my makeup, my falling lashes would not return! I started looking for treatment after seeing a little area gone in my brow. Hair La Vie was my first find, and by the grace of God, I stopped wearing mascara. After three months, I’m staring at sixty through long, thick seductive lashes.” – Jennifer H. READ FULL REVIEWS

Lash24 is the first lash serum with dual day and night formulae, giving 24 hours of continuous nutrition for thicker, fuller-looking lashes quicker than ever before. The Conditioning PM Formula works overnight to help develop dramatically longer, thicker lashes, and the Lightweight AM Formula promotes all-day growth with no sticky residue. Wear alone or under mascara for quick lash enhancement. Lash24 is one of several products on the market today that promise to assist increase the development of lashes. This product promises to be one of the most inventive, high-performance, and attractive alternatives for restoring natural lashes. According to the manufacturer behind Lash24, its chemicals are safe, natural, and developed to assure that there are no negative effects. In other words, one may discover that this product does not produce itching, redness, dryness, darkened eyelids, or changed iris color. Check For Best Deal

Tru Alchemy Lunar Lash Serum | Best Eyelash Growth Serum Tru Alchemy Lunar Lash Serum (3.5/5) 31 REVIEWS $39.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : Tru Alchemy.

: Tru Alchemy. Age : Adult.

: Adult. Dosage : Once Daily.

: Once Daily. Ingredients : Hyaluronic, Collagen peptides, Silk amino acids, Keratin, and Activated Vitamin C.

: Hyaluronic, Collagen peptides, Silk amino acids, Keratin, and Activated Vitamin C. Usage : Encourage a Visibly Longer, Thicker Lashes.

: Encourage a Visibly Longer, Thicker Lashes. Safety : Synthetic Fragrance, Dye Free, Sulfate Free, Paraben Free.

: Synthetic Fragrance, Dye Free, Sulfate Free, Paraben Free. Refund Policy : 60-Days

: 60-Days Company Info: +1-877-203-2404 I love this products for eyelash growth.

“This lash serum is fantastic it truly works! For years, I took R+F lash boost and had purple rings around my eyes. Finally decided to give it a shot, and my lashes look exactly as nice as before, It’s a quarter of the price, and my skin is no longer stained. I’m so glad I found this!” – Kate. Lunar Lash by Tru Alchemy is a stimulating serum that claims to increase eyelash length, thickness, and fullness. Unlike other methods, this approach is non-invasive and simple to include in a skincare regimen. It is used every night, which adds to its convenience. Aside from its ease, Lunar Lash has exceptional components that are both effective and safe for consumer usage. This product might be a great addition to your vanity because the manufacturer promises to employ clean, safe, and mild formulations to cater to all skin needs. Customers reported seeing effects after 2 weeks in the Lunar Lash reviews, indicating that the serum works gradually. However, consumers confirmed that the serum worked for them. As a result, it’s worth a try. Read Reviews

Grande LASH-MD | Best Lash Serum for Thinner Eyelashes Grande LASH-MD (3.4/5) 329 REVIEWS $36.00AMAZON $44.98WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 2 ml

: 2 ml Brand : Grande Cosmetics.

: Grande Cosmetics. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Once a Day.

: Once a Day. Ingredients : Amino Acids, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E.

: Amino Acids, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E. Usage : Support Lash Health, Best for Deep Hydration.

: Support Lash Health, Best for Deep Hydration. Safety : Ophthalmologist Tested, Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free.

: Ophthalmologist Tested, Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free. Return Policy : 90 Days.

: 90 Days. Company Info: +1 877-835-3010 . customerservice@grandecosmetics.com Lash boosting serum that work effectively!

“My lash extensions had damaged my lashes, so I had a lot of bald areas; all of them filled in within the first three weeks! My eyelashes are noticeably thicker, and there are no bald places. I can see the length now! and the price is perfect. This stuff is fantastic. And I learned the hard way not to let the bottle fall no matter what!!!” – Jordan Ramirez An award-winning lash-enhancing serum enriched with a proprietary mixture of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to encourage the appearance of naturally longer, thicker-looking lashes in 4-6 weeks, with complete improvement in 3 months. It’s popular for enhancing short, thinning, and brittle lashes. GrandeLASH-MD has been authorized by an ophthalmologist and is suitable for contact lens users. The company backs up the serum with a 90-day money-back guarantee. Avoid getting into the eyes. Read Reviews

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash | Best Lash Growth Serum RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash (3.5/5) 187 REVIEWS $55.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 2 ml

: 2 ml Brand : RevitaLash Cosmetics.

: RevitaLash Cosmetics. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : One a Day.

: One a Day. Ingredients : BioPeptin Complex, Ginseng & Swertia Japonica, Saw Palmetto, Amino Acids.

: BioPeptin Complex, Ginseng & Swertia Japonica, Saw Palmetto, Amino Acids. Usage : Improved Lash Appearance, Healthier-Looking Lashes.

: Improved Lash Appearance, Healthier-Looking Lashes. Safety : Scientifically-Advanced Technology, Hypoallergenic and Non-irritating.

: Scientifically-Advanced Technology, Hypoallergenic and Non-irritating. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: Section 512. General Counsel, Athena Cosmetics, Inc. 1838 Eastman Ave., Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003. revitalash@g3lasers.com Safe eyelash serum, love it!

“That is correct! This stuff performs exactly what it claims. lengthens your current lashes! I bought it and was hesitant to use it until YouTuberled me through it. I gave it a try, and it is fantastic for lash growth. I use it on my brows as well, however, I recently discovered that there is now one for that!” – Elizabeth Fischer This award-winning eyelash serum is a customized combination with cutting-edge technology. Peptides, lipids, biotin, and green tea extract, which are high in Panthenol, condition and strengthen lashes while protecting them from environmental harm and lash treatment chemicals that can cause breakage and brittleness. Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is a fantastic solution for repairing and growing eyelashes. When applying this cream at night, eyelashes will start to seem fuller, thicker, and longer. This eyelash treatment contains key vitamins and minerals to keep lashes healthy and looking lovely. This product is suitable for all skin types. Original, one-of-a-kind eyelash conditioner designed by an ophthalmologist that improves health, flexibility, and strength for lashes that thrive organically. AMAZON

Borboleta Lash Serum | Best Eyelash Enhancer Serum Borboleta Lash Serum (3.6/5) 382 REVIEWS $65.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : Borboleta.

: Borboleta. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Nighttime.

: Nighttime. Ingredients : Biotin, Keratin, Peptides, Plant Based Stem Cells, Pumpkin Seed Extract.

: Biotin, Keratin, Peptides, Plant Based Stem Cells, Pumpkin Seed Extract. Usage : Supports Healthier and Stronger Lashes.

: Supports Healthier and Stronger Lashes. Safety : Ophthalmologist Tested, Cruelty Free, Fragrance Free.

: Ophthalmologist Tested, Cruelty Free, Fragrance Free. Return Policy : 90 Days.

: 90 Days. Company Info: Borboleta 33 N 400 W Salt Lake City, UT 84101. +1-888-492-1569 support@borboleta.com Eye lash serum that works.

“Borboleta Lash Serum works like magic. It is the only one I use because the others haven’t worked for me like this one has! I couldn’t believe the length it gave me! This product only works with consistent use. If you only do it every now and then, you will not notice a difference.” – Leslie Z. This multi-award-winning, ultra-rich conditioning treatment is beneficial to short, brittle, or damaged lash hairs owing to a mix of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids. Hyaluronic acid adds moisture to the lash shaft, making them appear not just longer but also thicker and fuller. The first findings are supplied in the form of a trial-size tube with a six-week supply. According to Borboleta eyelash serum reviews, the major constituents in the serum, which also works well on lashes and brows, including biotin, castor oil, and peptides. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-approved. According to Borboleta eyelash serum reviews, the lash serum creates the optimal foundation of strong, healthy lashes that seem as long and full as possible, regardless of desired appearance, whether one likes the naked eye or extensions. When one incorporates the Borboleta lash serum into the nightly regimen, lashes will soon be something to lust for, appearing longer and fuller than ever believed possible. AMAZON

neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum | Best Eyelash Conditioner neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum (3.1/5) 124 REVIEWS $150.00AMAZON $71.01WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3.2 ml

: 3.2 ml Brand : Skin Research Laboratories.

: Skin Research Laboratories. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Nighttime.

: Nighttime. Ingredients : Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Rhizobian Gum, Sodium Hyaluronate.

: Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Rhizobian Gum, Sodium Hyaluronate. Usage : Strengthens and Protects Lashes.

: Strengthens and Protects Lashes. Safety : Dermatologist Tested, Not Tested on Animals.

: Dermatologist Tested, Not Tested on Animals. Return Policy : 90 Days.

: 90 Days. Company Info: 700 Science Drive Moorpark, CA 93021 United States. +1-877-638-5275 Perfect Eyelash Grower.

“I saw an improvement after about 2-3 days, but you must take it every night. You will notice a difference if you skip a night – they are not as lengthy or as full as if you keep up with it. It’s simple for me to use every night; I just include it in my PM skincare regimen. It’s that simple! I’ll definitely buy more of this when I run out.” – Megan. Millions of people trust neuLASH lash enhancement serum to improve the look of their lashes in just 30 days. neuLASH is the only lash serum that uses Active Eyelash Technology, which envelops lashes in a proprietary combination of amino acids and bioengineered peptides to encourage stronger, longer-looking lashes. Moisture is essential for achieving lash objectives. Sodium hyaluronate, which has the ability to store 1000 times its weight in water, hydrates the lashes. Biotin, an important B vitamin, protects lashes from additional damage, while panthenol hydrates to increase lash elasticity and durability. Pumpkin seed extract nourishes the lashes, making them appear lusher than ever. NeuLASH lash enhancing serum is a proven lash conditioner that has received accolades and served to improve the lives of many. It is based on technology and improved via our scientific approach to beauty. AMAZON

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum | Best Eyelashes Serum for Growth & Moisture RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum (3.0 /5) 27 REVIEWS $34.87AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : RapidLash.

: RapidLash. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Once Daily.

: Once Daily. Ingredients : Butylene Glycol, HydroxyethylcelIulose, Octapeptide-2, Copper Tripeptide-1, Biotin.

: Butylene Glycol, HydroxyethylcelIulose, Octapeptide-2, Copper Tripeptide-1, Biotin. Usage : Moisture and Nourishes Lashes.

: Moisture and Nourishes Lashes. Safety : Money Back Guarantee.

: Money Back Guarantee. Return Policy :180 Days.

:180 Days. Company Info: +1-877-760-6677 info@rocasuba.com Highly recommended eyelash enhance serum!

“I got this serum after reading some reviews and decided to give it a try. My lashes grew fairly quickly in around 10 days. Even though the results were fantastic, I didn’t enjoy the false and heavy look, so I removed them all after two days. When I saw that my genuine lashes had been destroyed and were really awful, I burst out laughing.” – Katie. The serum contains Hexatein 1 Complex, a proprietary combination of six high-performance components, including peptides, biotin, amino acids, panthenol, soybean oil, and pumpkin seed extract. The nourishing solution wraps each fiber in a conditioning layer to guard against excess shedding and is ideal for brittle, thin, pale, or short lashes. Apply on a regular basis to help improve the overall look of lashes. Zeichner says, This serum contains a peptide that promotes lash development as well as biotin, which provides healthy building blocks for hair follicle activity. RapidLash claims to nourish, moisturize, and strengthen your lashes, therefore improving their look. The chemicals improve the lashes’ endurance, as well as their gloss and shine. In around four weeks, it should help make lashes seem longer and fuller.

AMAZON

Vegamour Lash Serum | Best Growth Eyelash Serum Vegamour VegaBrow Eyebrow Volumizing Serum (3.5/5) 386 REVIEWS $60.00AMAZON $55.99WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : Vegamour.

: Vegamour. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Once Daily.

: Once Daily. Ingredients : Pentylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract.

: Pentylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract. Usage : Support the Appearance of Thicker, Healthier Lashes.

: Support the Appearance of Thicker, Healthier Lashes. Safety : 100% Vegan, Cruelty-Free.

: 100% Vegan, Cruelty-Free. Return Policy :30 Days.

:30 Days. Company Info: 1024 Santee St Los Angeles, CA 90015. +1 844-256-3612 support@vegamour.com Best for longer eyelashes!

“This is nothing short of incredible. I lost my lashes throughout chemotherapy, and six months later, I still had extremely short sparse lashes. I tried Grande Lash, but it caused part of my thin lashes to come off. Then I discovered Vegamour. My lashes have filled back in and even become longer after 5 weeks of applying it every morning. Friends and relatives have commented on how noticeable the difference is. I cannot suggest it highly enough!” – Kristin. The organic plant actives in Vegamour VegaBrow Eyebrow Volumizing Serum have been clinically demonstrated to aid enhance visible hair growth, prevent fallout, and heal follicle damage while preserving the hair. Dr. Hilal Campo explains, “Vegamour’s formula includes peptides as well as mung bean extract, which is high in selenium, an often-overlooked mineral that is thought to play a significant role in hair development.” The anti-inflammatory botanical elements in Vegamour Lash Serum, such as red clover and mung bean, are gentle on the skin while also helpful for hair re-growth. With continuous, once-a-day administration, the safe, vegan product can provide benefits in as little as 30 days. Customers report seeing obvious improvements in their brow health after using the serum on a daily basis. AMAZON

Obagi Eyelash Serum | Best Lash Serums for Volumne Obagi Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum (3.3/5) 107 REVIEWS $108.00AMAZON $120.00WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : Obagi Medical.

: Obagi Medical. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Once a Day.

: Once a Day. Ingredients : Biotin, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate and a Proprietary Lipid.

: Biotin, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate and a Proprietary Lipid. Usage : Voluminous-Looking Lashes.

: Voluminous-Looking Lashes. Safety : Ophthalmologist Tested, 100% Real Lashes.

: Ophthalmologist Tested, 100% Real Lashes. Return Policy : 60 Days.

: 60 Days. Company Info: OBAGI 3760 Kilroy Airport Way, Suite 500 Long Beach, CA 90806. +1-800-636-7546 . Good eyelash growth serum!

“Obagi Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum lengthens but does not volumize my sparse and short Asian lashes. After 4 weeks, I began to see some improvements. I would rather use Latisse for the price because I would see faster effects and an increase in length and volume. I only witnessed a slight increase in length with Obagi. I completed the entire bottle and only noticed a slight increase in length but no change in volume. It also irritated my eyes for the first month, but I’m used to it now. I would only recommend this if you have Latisse-related eye and skin darkening issues. Otherwise, Latisse is unquestionably superior.” – Somerset Obagi Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum develops fuller, denser lashes. It encourages denser, thicker-looking lashes. Age, hormones, and other variables can all have an adverse effect on the normal development cycle of lashes. This serum helps lashes grow by using nutrients like biotin, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid. Obagi Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum is driven by NouriPlexTMTechnology, a revolutionary mix of four important components that promote the appearance of fuller, thicker, more voluminous lashes with effects that develop day after day. AMAZON

Latisse Eyelash Serum | Best Lash and Brow Serum Latisse Eyelash Serum (3.5/5) 17429 REVIEWS $108.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 5 ml

: 5 ml Brand : Allergan.

: Allergan. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Nighttime.

: Nighttime. Ingredients : Bimatoprost, Benzalkonium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate.

: Bimatoprost, Benzalkonium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate. Usage : Supports Longer, Fuller, Darker Lashes.

: Supports Longer, Fuller, Darker Lashes. Safety : FDA-Approved.

: FDA-Approved. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: +1-800-433-8871 . Serum for eyelash and eyebrow growth.

“I’ve only been using Latisse for two weeks, but I’m already seeing new lashes grow in and my ‘older’ lashes become stronger! I use two eyeliner brushes, one labeled Left and the other Right. I cleanse them by cleaning them with Dial soap before using them, and because they are so little, I just need one drop of Latisse for both eyes! Put one drop in the lid and dip brushes in it.” – Foye Joslin Latisse is an FDA-approved lash-growth treatment for people who struggle developing hair around the eyes, have minimal lashes, or are experiencing eyelash loss due to stress or sickness. Bimatoprost, the key component in Latisse, replicates the natural chemical within our bodies that encourage hair growth for our eyelashes in order to help those who are deficient in the natural chemical, a prostaglandin. Latisse is a solution that is given to the root of the eyelashes to make them grow longer, thicker, and darker. It benefits those who have a hereditary disease that produces thinner eyelashes by stimulating hair growth using a carefully designed formula. AMAZON

Liaison Lash Bond | Best Lash Booster Liaison Lash Bond Eyelash Growth Serum (3.6/5) 17429 REVIEWS $49.99AMAZON See Also Read This Before You Buy Those Eyebrow Growth Serums All Over Instagram $29.99WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : Liaison.

: Liaison. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Nighttime.

: Nighttime. Ingredients : Citric Acid, Benzalkonium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Cellulose Gum.

: Citric Acid, Benzalkonium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Cellulose Gum. Usage : Boosts the Length, Fullness.

: Boosts the Length, Fullness. Safety : Cruelty Free, Sulfates Free, Vegan.

: Cruelty Free, Sulfates Free, Vegan. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: 2810 N. Church St Wilmington, DE 19802 support@herliaison.com +1-888-851-9153 . Amazing, eyelash growth product!

“I didn’t think Liaison Lash Bond Eyelash Growth Serum would work, but after approximately a month of use, my eyelashes are longer and my brows have slightly filled in. Simple applicator. You just have to be patient and not expect immediate results. It takes a few weeks to notice a significant effect. I’m making my second purchase. Clearly, I was pleased with it. I will definitely continue to use this product. There was some eyelid irritation, but it has subsided over time; I simply use moisturiser, which helps.” – Heidi B. Liaison’s serum is both healing and stimulating. It restores damaged lashes while strengthening them and encouraging new eyelashes growth. The Lash Bond serum is made utilizing bond peptide technology, which is generated by a chemical linkage that results in amide. Amides are proteins that offer structural support and collagen production while remaining non-irritating. Lash Bond employs peptides to provide your lashes with all of the nutrients they require for regular and healthy stimulation as they grow natural strength and gloss. AMAZON

Rodan Fields Lash Boost | Best Eyelash Grow Serum Rodan Fields Lash Boost (3.4/5) 9618 REVIEWS $155.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 5 ml

: 5 ml Brand : Rodan + Fields.

: Rodan + Fields. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Nighttime.

: Nighttime. Ingredients : Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Keratin, Biotin, Sodium Hyaluronate.

: Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Keratin, Biotin, Sodium Hyaluronate. Usage : Enhances Lash Durability and Protects Against Breakage.

: Enhances Lash Durability and Protects Against Breakage. Safety : Dermatologist Tested.

: Dermatologist Tested. Return Policy : 60 Days.

: 60 Days. Company Info: +1-844-979-4596 . The best eyelash serum!!!

“So I purchased this in October and have used it every night since then. My lashes have completely grown!!! Because I had done extensions for so long, I had nothing left. If you’re on the fence about it, DO IT!! I’m using mascara in the photographs, but mascara didn’t assist at all before the serum. Definitely worth it!!!” – Alice. Rodan and Fields Lash Boost is a nightly eyelash serum that nourishes and hydrates lashes to create the appearance of fuller, longer, darker-looking lashes. This serum may also be used to produce fuller-looking brows. While Rodan and Fields Lash Boost is acknowledged to be effective, it also contains one problematic chemical that is known to produce several adverse effects. Rodan and Fields Lash Boost includes both keratin and hydrolyzed keratin. Keratin is a fibrous structural protein. It is made up of 18 amino acids. Keratin is essential for eyelashes and brows since it makes up 90% of your hair. Keratin not only strengthens hair but hydrolyzed keratin protein is also moisture binding, so may boost moisture retention to minimize breakage. AMAZON

Silly George Lash | Best Serum to Grow Eyelashes & Brows Silly George Lash Growth Serum (3.5/5) 1175 REVIEWS $43.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : Silly George.

: Silly George. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice Daily.

: Twice Daily. Ingredients : Disodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-4.

: Disodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-4. Usage : Supports Naturally Longer, Thicker and Stronger Lashes.

: Supports Naturally Longer, Thicker and Stronger Lashes. Safety : Gluten, Vegan & Fragrance Free.

: Gluten, Vegan & Fragrance Free. Return Policy : 60 Days.

: 60 Days. Company Info: contact@sillygeorge.com +1-800-319-6371 . Great lash serum !!

“I am extremely impressed with this product!! First and foremost, the pricing is fantastic! So I panicked when I spotted some missing lashes. I’ve been using it for a few weeks and my lashes have never looked better!! Much more filling and a little longer! I intend to keep using it!!” – Amy B. Zappardino. Silly George Lash Growth Serum is developed with cutting-edge technology to provide naturally longer, thicker, and stronger lashes, as well as minimal lash fallout. It works by stimulating the hair follicle to encourage rapid development of eyelashes, making them longer, thicker, and fuller in as little as one week, with optimal effects at about six weeks, when one may convert to a maintenance regimen to keep lashes long and full in the long term. There are no bad side effects. It is gluten-free, vegan, fragrance-free, and PETA-approved. Lash Growth Serum works by stimulating the hair follicle to encourage rapid growth of eyelashes, making them longer, thicker, and fuller in as little as one week, with the optimum effects seen after about six weeks. To maintain lashes long and thick in the long run, move to a 1-2 times per week maintenance program. This same serum also toughens the epidermal junction, which aids in the prevention of freshly formed eyelashes falling off. AMAZON

Neutrogena Lash Serum | Best Eyelash Conditioning Neutrogena Healthy Lashes Lash Enhancer Serum (3.5/5) 25 REVIEWS $35.99AMAZON $13.88WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 2.5 g

: 2.5 g Brand : Neutrogena.

: Neutrogena. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice Daily.

: Twice Daily. Ingredients : Dipropylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Carbomer, 1,2-Hexanediol.

: Dipropylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Carbomer, 1,2-Hexanediol. Usage : Supports Lash Enhancement.

: Supports Lash Enhancement. Safety : Ophthalmologist Tested.

: Ophthalmologist Tested. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: +1-888-984-2464 . Eyelash serums that work.

“I was hesitant to try the pricey lash serums since they are said to cause discoloration in your eye color and face, as well as burn or even cause your lashes to fall off! Neutrogena is a well-known brand that also claims to be suitable for sensitive skin, so I decided to give it a shot. I’m almost three weeks in, and this works really well. There was a noticeable difference in growth and texture after using it sporadically over the course of two weeks.” – Tommy H. Neutrogena Lash Enhancer Serum will make lashes seem healthier and fuller. This lash-boosting serum contains biotin and peptides. The product feeds and conditions the lashes to make them appear healthier, fuller, and more appealing. Furthermore, in just 4 weeks, this lash booster leaves lashes feeling hydrated and appearing longer. The Neutrogena Lash Serum is gentle enough to use around the eyes; simply apply it 1-2 times per day from the root to the tip of lashes. The application is quick and uncomplicated with the accompanying fine-tip brush applicator. Neutrogena Lash Enhancer Serum gives a simple method to experience more attractive lashes, with 9 out of 10 women seeing lash enhancement. AMAZON

UKLash Eyelash Serum | Best Eyelash Serum Growth & Volume UKLash Eyelash Serum (3.2/5) 41,439 REVIEWS $49.94AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 2.5 g

: 2.5 g Brand : UKLash.

: UKLash. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice a Day.

: Twice a Day. Ingredients : Biotin Peptide, Vitamin B5, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17 & Green Tea Extract.

: Biotin Peptide, Vitamin B5, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17 & Green Tea Extract. Usage : Support Voluminous Looking Lashes.

: Support Voluminous Looking Lashes. Safety : Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Paraben & Fragrance Free.

: Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Paraben & Fragrance Free. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: contact@uklash.com +1-888-984-2464 . Best serum for longer lashes.

“After undergoing LVL treatment on my lashes, my beautician suggested this product to me!! My goodness!! It’s the finest advice I’ve ever had. I’ve been using UkLash for three months and the impact it’s made on my lashes is undeniable! I’ve even been asked whether I’ve had any specific people. I cannot suggest this product highly enough!” – Carys W. UKLash eyelash enhancer serum is an effective serum for brittle, short, and thin lashes! It contains natural vitamins, extracts, and peptides that feed and infuse eyelashes with the nutrients they require to look longer, fuller, and voluminous in 25 days. UKLash assists lashes in regrowing any damage caused by lash extensions, environmental factors, or other issues. It is a professionally and scientifically established product that contains key vitamins that reinforce lash follicles to increase length and volume. AMAZON

The Ordinary Lash Serum | Best Eyelashes Serum The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum (3.3/5) 2889 REVIEWS $14.90AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 5 ml

: 5 ml Brand : The Ordinary.

: The Ordinary. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice a Day.

: Twice a Day. Ingredients : Butylene Glycol, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Oligopeptide-2.

: Butylene Glycol, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Oligopeptide-2. Usage : Improve the Volume of Lash and Eyebrows.

: Improve the Volume of Lash and Eyebrows. Safety : Cruelty-Free, Alcohol-Free, Vegan, Fragrance Free.

: Cruelty-Free, Alcohol-Free, Vegan, Fragrance Free. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: contact@uklash.com +1-877-737-4672 . Good, grow eyelash serum.

“My lashes aren’t growing much, but my brows are fantastic! I’ve always pencilled them in since they were a little patchy, but I’ll never need another brow pencil again! I’m all about enhancing a natural look, and this is a must-have for anybody looking for a more natural method to enhance their attractiveness!” – Shannon. The Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is a non-greasy, light product that promotes thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking lashes and brows. This twice-daily serum aims to restore and strengthen lashes and brows while improving the look of density and general appearance in as little as four weeks by employing 11 active ingredients, including four peptide complexes and a series of natural extracts. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum contains exclusive technologies that improve hair density and length. Widelash and Capixyl concurrently target hairs to encourage the appearance of larger lengths, while Sympeptide Xlash and Anargy feed natural lashes to produce the illusion of enviably volumized lashes. The lash serum contains Redensyl, which helps to feed both the skin and the hairs for thicker-looking lashes and brows. AMAZON

No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum | Best Affordable Lash Serum No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum (3.5/5) 49 REVIEWS $9.99AMAZON $16.99WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 6 ml

: 6 ml Brand : No7 Beauty.

: No7 Beauty. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice a Day.

: Twice a Day. Ingredients : Butylene Glycol, Disodium Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Betaine, Xanthan Gum.

: Butylene Glycol, Disodium Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Betaine, Xanthan Gum. Usage : Support Lash Growth & Conditioners.

: Support Lash Growth & Conditioners. Safety : Hypo-Allergenic, Free of Fragrance, Gluten.

: Hypo-Allergenic, Free of Fragrance, Gluten. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: +1-877-737-4672 . Best serum for growing eyelashes!

“I’m not sure why or how it works, but No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum does. My lashes had thinned and straightened significantly over the last few years, and they were far too brittle to wear mascara. After one week, they feel supple and appear to be thickening. It’s difficult enough growing older in a culture that despises older women; being a lashless marvel wasn’t something I wanted to add to my list of flaws. This has made a significant difference—and at a reasonable cost!” – Larry. No7 Lash Impact Serum helps to pamper lashes. When applied every night for at least 8 weeks, the special mix of chemicals will help you get dramatically fuller, thicker, and darker lashes. This transparent serum may be used to add lift to the lashes or brows. AMAZON

L’Oreal Eyelash Serum | Best Lash Enhancing Serum L’Oreal Eyelash Serum (3.1/5) 6339 REVIEWS $15.99AMAZON $8.68WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 1.5 ml

: 1.5 ml Brand : L’Oreal Paris.

: L’Oreal Paris. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice a Day.

: Twice a Day. Ingredients : Alcohol Denat, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Pentylene Glycol.

: Alcohol Denat, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Pentylene Glycol. Usage : Conditions and Nourishes Eyelashes.

: Conditions and Nourishes Eyelashes. Safety : Ophthalmologist Tested.

: Ophthalmologist Tested. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: +1-800-322-2036 . Best grow eyelashes.

“After a month of using this serum, I saw a minor improvement in my lashes. Despite the fact that they promote that someone’s husband saw a change, I can promise you that mine did not. The tube was only good for roughly 30 days. I’ll give it another month and see if there’s any further progress.” – Kristen. L’Oréal Paris Clinically Proven Lash Serum is a lash serum that promotes healthy, strong lashes. To preserve and reinforce lashes, the serum includes nourishing castor oil, conditioning provitamins, strengthening keratin, madecasside, hyaluronic acid, and filloxane to improve lash volume. According to research, Castor oil is the star ingredient, It not only hydrates dry eyes but also contains growth-stimulating ricinoleic acid to promote fuller lashes and brows. L’Oreal Paris’ first lash care complex serum, is designed to encourage healthier, thicker-looking lashes. it’s incredibly mild, easy to apply, and doesn’t irritate the eyes at all. AMAZON

Clinique Lash Serum | Best Eyelash Serum Clinique High Impact Lash Amplifying Serum (3.3/5) 71 REVIEWS $49.00WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : Clinique.

: Clinique. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Nighttime.

: Nighttime. Ingredients : Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Ginseng Root, Turmeric Root, and Alma Extract.

: Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Ginseng Root, Turmeric Root, and Alma Extract. Usage : Supports Longer, Thicker Lashes.

: Supports Longer, Thicker Lashes. Safety : Ophthalmologist Tested, Fragrance Free, Allergy Tested.

: Ophthalmologist Tested, Fragrance Free, Allergy Tested. Return Policy : 60 Days.

: 60 Days. Company Info: +1-800-419-4041 . Best brow and lash serum!

“I’ve tried various lash serums but found them extremely harsh, causing my eyelid skin to discolor. Clinique’s Lash Serum is a fantastic product. I’ve been using it for about a month and have noticed a difference. My lashes are certainly improving and I have no yellowing on my eyelids. I’m satisfied with the quality and effectiveness of Clinique’s Lash Serum.” – Antoniarr. Clinique High Impact Lash amplifying nighttime pampering serum nourishes to promote longer, thicker, darker-looking bare lashes in just 12 weeks. It amplifies lash look, without going to extremes. No salons, and no appointments. Just lush-looking natural lashes. Its conditioning blend, including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, ginseng root, turmeric root, and alma extract, helps condition lashes, is infused with nourishing haircare ingredients and peptides, and enhances the overall appearance of lashes. The clinique lash serum is ophthalmologist tested and is appropriate for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. WALMART

E.l.f Lash Serum | Best Lash Serum for Growth E.l.f. Cosmetics Enhancing Lash (3.4/5) 1970 REVIEWS $8.00AMAZON $8.00WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3.5 ml

: 3.5 ml Brand : e.l.f.

: e.l.f. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice a Day.

: Twice a Day. Ingredients : Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Vitamins.

: Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Vitamins. Usage : Enhances Lashes and Brows.

: Enhances Lashes and Brows. Safety : 100% Cruelty-Free and Vegan.

: 100% Cruelty-Free and Vegan. Return Policy : 60 Days.

: 60 Days. Company Info: +1-212-239-1530 . elfcare@elfcosmetics.com Perfect serum for lash growth & thickness.

“After using this ‘enhancing lash & brow serum’ on a daily basis for almost a month, it did absolutely nothing for my short lashes & weak brows. I’m glad I didn’t overpay for this item. It may work on others because we are all unique and it primarily relies on the chemistry of each individual.” – Gatineau. E.l.f. Cosmetics Enhancing Lash and brow conditioning and boosting serum contain potent components including antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins. This nourishing product helps to condition the lashes and brows for thin, brittle, and short hair. In only a few weeks, one’ll have healthier-looking lashes and brows. This e.l.f eyelash serum, packed with Jojoba Wax, retains the curl of eyelashes for long-lasting, curled, and voluminous lashes.

AMAZON

ForChics Eyelash Serum | Best Serum for Eyelashes Growth & Brow Health ForChics Eyelash Serum (3.3/5) 1679 REVIEWS $39.99AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3ml

: 3ml Brand : ForChics

: ForChics Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice a Day.

: Twice a Day. Ingredients : Botanicals, Antioxidants & Amino Acids.

: Botanicals, Antioxidants & Amino Acids. Usage : Revitalize Hair Follicle Growth, Restores Natural Brows.

: Revitalize Hair Follicle Growth, Restores Natural Brows. Safety : Gluten & Fragrance Free.

: Gluten & Fragrance Free. Return Policy : 30 Days.

: 30 Days. Company Info: hello@forchics.com Best grow lash serum.

“Now, my lashes aren’t that short, but the longer they grow, the better they appear, and I’ve already had compliments on them. I’m not going to tell you why they’re so long and flawless, but I adore this stuff!” – Gatineau. Natural botanical ingredients in Forchics Eyebrow Growth Serum delicately darken brows by enhancing the pigment of natural hair colour! Its antioxidants and minerals may aid in follicle healing and brow health. For superb definition, brows will be dyed one to two shades darker. According to ForBrow review, Forchics eyelash serum works wonders for both thin and sparse lashes and brows. It has natural anti-inflammatory components that are gentle on the skin and excellent for hair growth. Herbal extracts with a history of boosting hair development, vitamins E and B7, and others are also nutritious components to seek for. One’ll see fuller, healthier brows after only two weeks, and their length may have risen by up to 70% by week four. AMAZON

Viebeauti Eyelash Growth Serum | Best Growth Lash Serum Viebeauti Eyelash Growth Serum (3.5/5) 1849 REVIEWS $28.99AMAZON $57.58WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 3 ml

: 3 ml Brand : Viebeauti.

: Viebeauti. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Twice a Day.

: Twice a Day. Ingredients : Alanine, Isoleucine, Arginine, Glutamic Acid, Serine.

: Alanine, Isoleucine, Arginine, Glutamic Acid, Serine. Usage : Support New Growth and Stronger Lashes.

: Support New Growth and Stronger Lashes. Safety : Non-Irritating, Gentle and Safe for Any Skin Type.

: Non-Irritating, Gentle and Safe for Any Skin Type. Return Policy : 45 Days.

: 45 Days. Company Info: 1725 I ST NW STE 300 Washington DC 20006. cs@viebeauti.com Wow, best lash booster serum!

“I chose to discontinue wearing lash extensions after a few months. Unfortunately, my natural lashes were entirely destroyed. They had not healed after eight months. So I bought this serum and began using it and my lashes were already looking better after two weeks.” – Courtney Duncan VieBeauti provides you with a high-quality eyelash growth serum that promises results in as little as two weeks. This lash serum’s sophisticated composition provides lashes and brows a miraculous boost, extending and thickening them to appear gorgeous. Non-irritating, mild, and suitable for all skin types. The nourishing mixture will strengthen brittle lashes and brows. Powerful L-isoleucine’s amino acids promote new growth by boosting blood vessel circulation surrounding follicles. This conceals uneven lash lines and makes them seem lush and healthy. Aspartic acid strengthens the hair structure, making lashes thicker and more voluminous. Viebeauti eyelash serum is rich in nutrients that promote growth and volume, and it works miracles on even the shortest lashes. As an extra advantage, arginine hydrates hair, reducing brittleness and strengthening it. One can say goodbye to unpleasant artificial eyelashes with bigger and more dramatic lashes. AMAZON

Babe Lash Serum | Best Serum for Lash Growth Babe Lash Serum (3.6/5) 7315 REVIEWS $29.00AMAZON $49.00WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Serum

: Serum Quantity : 2 ml

: 2 ml Brand : Babe Original.

: Babe Original. Age : Adult

: Adult Dosage : Nighttime.

: Nighttime. Ingredients : Biotin, Panthenol, Amino Acids.

: Biotin, Panthenol, Amino Acids. Usage : Enhance Lash Line Nourishment.

: Enhance Lash Line Nourishment. Safety : Cruelty-Free, Vegan.

: Cruelty-Free, Vegan. Return Policy : 90 Days.

: 90 Days. Company Info: +1-888-831-9050

info@babeoriginal.com Best lash serum growth!

“Babe Lash Serum serum is fantastic. It’s a bit costly, but it’s well worth it. The three-month tube lasts me around 5–6 months. If I come too close, it doesn’t burn my eyes. People frequently compliment my lashes and inquire whether they are natural. I can tell such a difference when I curl my lashes, and I’ve liked not having to wear mascara every day because my lashes have been looking so wonderful! They’re considerably longer and thicker today, but there’s not much of a volume change.” – Ally Babe Lash is a lash growth serum that improves the appearance of lashes in only a few weeks. It’s an oil-free product that lashes extensions if anyone has them! Babe Original lash-enhancing serum contains ultra-nourishing and performance-based compounds like biotin and amino acids, which offer longer-looking lashes with constant nightly use. The super-precise applicator delivers the ideal amount of product to lash line, and strengthening elements assist enhance lash line and lash retention over time. AMAZON

All About Top Rated Eyelash Serum

Eyelash enhancers are serums formulated to stimulate the growth of eyelashes and their thickness for the sensual look without having to wear extensions. At the same time, they strengthen a woman’s eyelashes thus preventing damage and breakage.

Depending on the manufacturer, these enhancers can also come in the form of creams or solutions that a girl or woman applies directly onto the eyelashes to boost their growth. In addition, the enhancers toughen hair follicles and promote blood flow to the eyelash area. As a result, lashes grow faster.

An increasing number of women use eyelash enhancers due to their reasonable prices. Plus, they are more practical than fake eyelashes and extensions.

The Growing Popularity of Eyelash Growth Serum

The term “Eyelash Enhancer” is used to refer to beauty products applied to eyelashes to promote their growth. As opposed to eyelash implants and eyelash extensions, that involve taking natural or synthetic hairs and adding them onto your existing lashes, eyelash enhancers actually take your nature-given eyelashes and take them to the next level. Through these products, naturally long, thick and full eyelashes can now be yours.

What Do They Claim to Do?

Eyelash enhancers are over the counter beauty products that come in a cream, gel or serum form. They usually come in small tubes and are applied to the eyelashes twice a day in order to promote growth in the lashes making them full and long.

These products have components and vitamins that keep the eyelashes healthy. Pro-vitamin B5 and humectants are examples of these components. Dr. David Colbert, a dermatologist with a practice in the Flatiron district has been quoted to say that “It’s really about conditioning and giving the lash T.L.C.,” Dr. Colbert said. “If you moisturize anything, it’s going to look better.”

What Ingredients to Look Out for in Eyelash Growth Products?

Fortunately, there is a solution that helps women lengthen and strengthen their lashes.

Eyelash conditioners have the ability to stimulate lash growth (source).

High-quality eyelash conditioners provide essential nutrients to increase eyelash growth potential.

Key ingredients promote hydration and moisturization thereby making eyelashes healthy, shiny and stronger.

Potent ingredients provide Lectin-like activity stimulating follicle hair growth.

Hyaluronic Acid can provide the necessary hydration essential to providing healthy, shiny, fuller-looking eyelashes. [1]

Glycoproteins are important in stimulating follicle hair growth (source). [2]

Pro-Vitamin B5 or Panthenol strengthens eyelashes allowing maximum growth potential. [3]

Generally, after using an eyelash conditioner for three to five weeks you should see fuller, shinier, and longer-looking lashes.

Lashes will maintain their healthy length and thickness for months after continued use.

Breakage, thinning and sparse eyelashes occur for many environmental and physiological reasons. Using a high-quality eyelash conditioner is a great way to alleviate those short, sparse and thin lashes.

Don’t we all deserve long, luscious, beautiful lashes?

Eyelash Growth Serums: How Do They Work?

Eyelash enhancers can offer amazing results. Thousands of women who use these products are in love with the strength and thickness of their eyelashes and claim their makeup looks even better now.

With the increased popularity of these serums and creams, a greater number of brands have started making their own eyelash enhancers. This can be both a good and bad thing.

The makers of these eyelashes enhancing products have been researching for years to identify the factors that limit the growth of our lashes and have taken the liberty of finding ways to counter hormones and conditions that limit the growth of our precious lashes.

Good thing because girls and women have more options to choose from, but bad because it can be difficult to find the right product. You see, in order to experience positive results and enhance the strength and thickness of your lashes, you need to choose an ideal enhancer. Not just that, the serum should also be applied regularly, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Depending on the product, an eyelash enhancer can work in one of two ways:

Making sure that the growth phase of eyelash follicles lasts long enough to produce thick, big, and strong eyelashes

Strengthening the hair itself to prevent breakage

Many of these products contain active ingredients, nutrients, and even some hormones to allow lashes to grow better than ever. The enhancers are easy to use and they come with their own wand applicator. Prior to the use, clean the eye area and remove your contacts.

Eyelash enhancers usually come in tubes with their own wand applicator. Clean the eye area and remove contact lenses. Just draw the wand applicator as close to the base of your eyelashes as possible and you’re done. You only have to do this two times daily. Results will start to show in a span of a week to three weeks.

How to Choose the Best Lash Serums?

If you want bigger, fuller, and thicker lashes then you may also benefit from eyelash enhancers. These serums can make your eyes stand and hypnotize guys. As mentioned above, the efficacy and safety of the entire process depending on the product you purchase.

If you’re interested in eyelash enhancers then you came to the right place. We carefully evaluated current options on the market and selected five enhancers that can make difference.

It’s important to address factors worth considering prior to making a purchase. These factors will help you avoid scams and weak products in order to buy the perfect serum for your lovely lashes:

Reliable Manufacturer

This is simple; if a brand that made the product is unreliable, then why would the enhancer be any better? Always do some research about makers of products before you buy them.

Formula

Some brands use synthetic ingredients and potentially harmful chemicals while others prefer natural formula. The latter is less likely to cause side effects and, frankly, it’s always better to boost eyelash growth and strength in a natural manner.

Price

Although the price doesn’t always match quality, it’s always better to go for products that are more reasonably priced yet offer great quality. That’s because some low-quality products are way too expensive, while some good products can be affordable. Take a few moments to think whether this product can match your needs before you decide whether the price is suitable for your budget or not.

Money Back Guarantee

Many products of this kind don’t come with a money-back guarantee, but that’s unfair toward customers. It’s your basic right to return a product you paid for if you find it ineffective. Some products, those that are most reliable, do offer a money-back guarantee, which is something you really do need to consider when buying an eyelash enhancer.

User Reviews

Although we are inclined to think what other people say doesn’t matter, the reality is different. User reviews and their opinions about the product matter a lot. If most women say they experienced no change in thickness and size of their eyelashes, chances are you won’t have different results either. Before you buy a product feel free to look up what other people say about it.

What are the Common Side Effects of Lash Growth Serum?

Unfortunately such cutting edge technology cannot come without a price. Over the years many patients have come forward with complaints of discoloration of and around the eyes, redness and irritation after the use of certain eyelash enhancers. Here are some possible adverse side effects of the drug:

Itchy eyes

Redness

Skin pigmentation , darkened eyelids

, darkened eyelids Iris pigmentation

Hair growth in unintended places if the medication drips off during medication. You have to be extra careful not to get these products into other areas of your skin. Remember, the way these products work is by stimulating you hair follicles, which can be found in most parts of your body. This means that it could cause unwanted hair growth should it come in contact with other parts of your skin.

Normally about 4% of e users will experience some negative side effects. A recent study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology studied a bimatropost-containing gel and its effects on 52 patients that were enrolled in the study.

After 6 months patients in the test group had eyelashes that were, on average, .89mm longer than patients on the control group.

25% of the participants in the test group reported experiencing adverse effect compared to 12.5% in the control group.

4 subjects completely withdrew from the study due to the adverse effects.

In order to reduce the risk of side effects, one needs to pay attention to the expiration date of products. Preservatives die in enhancers that are past their expiry date.

Product Comparison

Here’s a short comparison of our top recommendations to make your decision easier:

Revamin Lash Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum Lash24 Tru Alchemy Lunar Rating Cost $59.00 $49.00 $49.99 $36.00 $39.00 Dosage Twice Daily. Once or Twice Daily. Twice Daily. Twice Daily. Once Daily. Usage Nourished, Strengthened & Deeply Moisturised. Supports Growth and Nourishes Lashes. Improves Thinner Eyelashes, Sparse Brows. Boosts Length, Volume, & Density. Encourage a Visibly Longer, Thicker Lashes. Return Policy 30 Days 60 Days 60 Days 90 Days 60 Days Pros High Quality Natural Ingredients. Cruelty-Free, Animal-Friendly Cruelty Free, Paraben Free. Fragrance Free, Dye Free. Synthetic Fragrance, Dye Free. Review Tried-And-True Natural Components. Highly Safe & Effective. High-Performance & Natural Show Results within 2 Weeks Less Effective Shop Now BUY NOW BUY NOW BUY NOW BUY NOW BUY NOW

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the most effective eyelash growth serum?

A: Currently, there is only one product proven effective for growth and thickness, which is Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum. The dermatologist approved serum is formulated with an active ingredient called magnolia officinalis bark extract, which not only causes existing lashes to become longer but also stimulates growth in hair follicles not currently producing lashes.

Q: Do serum for lashes work?

A: Some eye lashes growth serums are criticized for not functioning. People have stated that lash serums had no effect on the length or strength of their lashes. Some people, however, swear by them and report spectacular outcomes. Must try Lash24, Tru Alchemy Lunar Lash Serum for the best lash serums for growth, strength, and volumizing the eyelashes for a younger look.

Q: What makes eye lash serum for growth back fast?

A: Using an eyelash serum is one of the finest things you can do for your lashes. Biotin, which encourages lash development, and peptides, which help heal damaged lashes, are common ingredients in these serums. Apply the eyelash serums straight to your lash line each night before bed, and you’ll see benefits almost immediately.

Q: What happens if the lash serum is applied too much?

A: Encourage these users not to overuse their new lash growth serum, since using it more than twice a day is not suggested, and using too much product at once might cause issues with extensions as well as skin irritation.

Q: What to look for in a lash serum?

A: Biotin and peptides are the two ingredients you look for. According to Ron Robinson, the inventor of Beauty Stat and a cosmetic scientist, most of these serums contain biotin (commonly known as vitamin B), botanical extracts, peptides, amino acids, proteins, collagen, and ceramides.

Q: How do you apply growth serum to eyelashes?

A: Apply the serum in a single thin coating to your top lash line at the root of your eyelashes, starting from the inner corner of your eye and working your way outward. Brush the serum through your lashes like mascara if you’re using a spoolie.

Q: Are Lash-Enhancing Serums Safe?

A: This is a very complicated question and it doesn’t have a simple “YES” or “NO” answer. Why? Not all products are created equal. Some of them do work, while others don’t. In the same way, some of them are safe while others aren’t.

They will work if you choose the best eyelash growth serum available in the market and is shown to have all natural and effective ingredients.

Generally, it’s always more practical to opt for eyelash enhancers with a natural formula. These products have a low risk of side effects. Before buying the product, go through the ingredient list and make sure it doesn’t contain compounds to which you are allergic.

However the scary reality is most eyelash enhancers are not FDA approved. Some studies and reports have also show the negative side effect to using eyelash enhancers.

Conclusion

Eyelash enhancers are usually serums but sometimes creams too, that is formulated to support the growth and fullness of your lashes. These products also work to prevent damage and brittleness.

Eyelash enhancers will always have their nay-sayers. If you want to try a new product but you’ve read up on its possible negative effects but you still want to try it. Just always remember to proceed with caution. Always do your research. Finding an ideal eyelash serum isn’t easy so we evaluated tons of products for their efficacy, quality, and other factors.

If you really want to try it but the idea of having it so near your eyes is still sketchy to you, then a patch test could ease your worries. A patch test is a great way to know if you have an allergic reaction to a certain product.

In this case, before applying your new eyelash enhancer to you eyelashes, it could also be a good idea to apply a drop of the product on your arms first. Wait for at least 24 hours. If in that spot of time you are itch and infection free, that only means that your eyelash enhancer is your friend, not foe.

Now that you know how to buy one such serum, what are top-rated products of this kind, you’re ready to start your fuller, longer, and darker eyelashes mission today.Best Overall Eyelash Treatment

Was this article helpful? Yes No

MaryBeth Parisi, MD Dr. MaryBeth Parisi is a board-certified Harvard trained Dermatologist. She has over 18 years of experience in the field of skin care. Read Full Bio

3 References We review published medical research in respected scientific journals to arrive at our conclusions about a product or health topic. This ensures the highest standard of scientific accuracy. [1] Messaoud R, El Fekih L, Mahmoud A, Ben Amor H, Bannour R, Doan S, Khairallah M. Improvement in ocular symptoms and signs in patients with Demodex anterior blepharitis using a novel terpinen-4-ol (2.5%) and hyaluronic acid (0.2%) cleansing wipe. Clin Ophthalmol. 2019 Jun 20;13:1043-1054. doi: 10.2147/OPTH.S198585. PMID: 31417235; PMCID: PMC6592021.

[2] Aumond S, Bitton E. The eyelash follicle features and anomalies: A review. J Optom. 2018 Oct-Dec;11(4):211-222. doi: 10.1016/j.optom.2018.05.003. Epub 2018 Jul 17. PMID: 30017866; PMCID: PMC6147748.

[3] Almohanna HM, Ahmed AA, Tsatalis JP, Tosti A. The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2019 Mar;9(1):51-70. doi: 10.1007/s13555-018-0278-6. Epub 2018 Dec 13. PMID: 30547302; PMCID: PMC6380979.

