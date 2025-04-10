28,570 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. (2025)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.60.

Samsara Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IOT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $33.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,619,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,932. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,571,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,630,526. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,569,339 shares of company stock valued at $68,470,932 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

