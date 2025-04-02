29 "Shark Tank" Products That Even I Would Invest In (2025)

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and itspublishingpartners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
Seeing all these cool inventions, I have to admit I'm a want-repreneur.
1. A Blueland cleaning kit with everything you need to tackle your less-than-sparkling-clean home. The cleaning solutions are safe around kids and pets, and come in reusable bottles (environment, you're welcome).
2. ReadeREST magnetic holders so your sunglasses or reading glasses are right there when you need them. The strong magnets connect even through thick material like flannel shirts and khaki pants!
3. A silicone dog tag that doesn't jingle or clang into food bowls, making it the ideal choice for nervous pups or humans who enjoy peace and quiet.
4. Brazi Bites Pizza Snacks, which are essentially like pizza rolls but with a twist — pao de queijo instead of pizza dough! That's right, it's cheese, sauce, and pepperoni wrapped in a delightful cheesy bread.
5. K-beauty hall-of-famerGlow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Maskwith 2.5% pH-balanced AHA complex for gentle exfoliation, hyaluronic acid for hydration,watermelon enzymes for brightening, and niacinamide for maintaining your skin barrier. In other words, it proves that beauty sleep is a real thing.
Promising review: "Every *GLOWING* review about this product is 1,000% legit. I live in the Mojave Desert and use this mask every night and again lightly every morning. The aridity of Joshua Tree absolutely sucks every bit of moisture from my skin year-round. Glow Recipe Watermelon Mask is the ONLY surefire comfort toward moisturizing and nourishing my face and neck. I keep it in the fridge in the summer for immediate cooling and bursts of relief throughout the day. I’m hooked and can’t wait to try this company’s avocado mask! THANK YOU!" —amanda bhymer
Get it from Amazon for $40and see the rest of Glow Recipe's products here.
6. A Stasher reusable silicone bag that's airtight, dishwasher and microwave safe, and sturdy as heck, making it the perfect replacement for disposable plastic bags. Captain Planet is on the phone, ready to congratulate you.
7. A Sleep Pod Move for anyone who wants to be gently squeezed to sleep. This particular model has a flap so you can tuck your feet in or let them breathe as you get up for a glass of water.
8. Fur Oil ready to tackle ingrown hairs, irritation, and dry skin with the help of clary sage oil and tea tree oil. Apply this hydrating, nongreasy oil anywhere you have hair, like your underarms, legs, chest, and face (just avoid your eyes), to help reduce redness, speed up the healing process, and even prevent future ingrown hairs.
Read more about tea tree oil and acne at Mayo Clinic.
Promising reviews:"Recommended to me by my waxer. I was a little hesitant at first because it's pretty expensive, but I haven't had a single ingrown hair since using this oil. I am diligent about applying the oil, and it's been great. It lasts — I've been using it for about two months, and there's still a ton in the bottle." —Megan Harmeyer
"10/10 product; I love this stuff. The oil is thin and has never left oil stains on my clothes. It smells like tea tree oil but once you put it on your skin, the smell fades completely. I use this after I get waxed and after every shower as a moisturizer and to keep away ingrowns. If I do have an ingrown hair, the oil clears it right up and keeps the discoloration to a minimum." —Ellogovna
Get it from Amazon for $26+ (available in two sizes).
9. A Springer dog water bottle genius in its simplicity: Just squeeze the bottle to fill the built-in bowl with water. When you're done, spill out the excess water and continue your walk.
10. Controlled Chaos leave-in conditioner, a crowd-pleasing, pH-balanced formula people with all types of hair love for its ability to detangle, moisturize, repair, and de-frizz.
11. A tube of Grip Clean that'll cut through grease, oil, ink, odors, and more. It's made with gentle ingredients like coconut and olive oil, so even those with sensitive skin can use it regularly without suffering from dry, cracked, or irritated hands.
12. Kinfield's Golden Hour bug spray made with a unique strain of Indonesian citronella that actually smells good — think citrus and vanilla. Customers looking to avoid DEET swear up and down that it really works.
13. And a suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again!
14. A Bridal Buddy that will gather up large gowns into a manageable ball, so you can go to the bathroom without worrying about any...ahem...spills.
15. A bottle of Better Life Natural tub and tile cleaner, a plant-based cleaner that tackles soap scum, rust, mold, mildew, hard water stains, and mineral deposits just as well as bleach-based competitors. Just apply the foam spray, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then wipe away years of grossness.
16. An Ezpz food mat to thwart your child's attempts to toss the whole plate of food on the ground. It uses the power of suction to stay put, so your kid has no choice but to try the peas.
17. Aura Bora seltzer that comes in fancy flavors like lavender cucumber, basil berry, and cactus rose for people who have burned through all the traditional flavors and are looking for something new.
18. A pair of weighted Bala Bangles to add a little resistance to your workout or everyday routine. Passive exercise? My favorite.
19. APluto Pillow personalized to your exact needs so you can say goodbye to neck pain and hello to blissful sleep. The company asks everything from height to sleep position to make sure you're getting your ideal pillow.
Pluto Pillow
Promising review: "When I received this pillow, I thought it wasn't fluffy enough for me. I said I’d give it a try. The first night was amazing, and every night after, I wonder how I slept without this pillow. It’s perfect. I’m a hot sleeper and I don’t get hot with this pillow. It’s so comfortable I can’t even begin to describe it. I was skeptical, but after a month of sleeping on this pillow, I’d highly recommend it to anyone. I sleep so much better with this pillow." —cheryl r.
Get it from Pluto Pillow for $135+(available in two sizes).
20. A beloved sports bra boasting over 15,000 5-star reviews celebrating the great fit that works for bodies of all shapes and sizes.
21. A dragon plush kit to encourage kids to use their creativity and dream big. The set comes with a plush toy, two board books, and downloadable content like coloring pages and activity sheets, all with the aim of connecting your kiddo with their creative side.
22. A pretty jigsaw puzzle featuring a nice oasis scene sure to soothe you while you slowly assemble it. The tube packaging makes it extra gifty, too!
23. A pack of Bottle Bright tabletsto revive that old, slimy water bottle you kind of have been ignoring for...months. Just fill your dirty container with water, add a tablet, let fizz for half an hour, and then rinse.
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER Hydro Flask to replace it. Now, eventually, they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets.I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much, I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.99(or 36 for $24).
Check out our closer look at these Bottle Bright tablets for more incredible before and afters.
24. A variety pack of Doughp cookie dough. It's made with heat-treated flour and no eggs, so you can eat it raw or bake it, with equally delicious results.
25. A belovedClick & Carry grocery bag carriermade with special padding to help you comfortably lift up to 50 pounds worth of bags on each shoulder, so now you really can do it all in one trip.
Click & Carry is a small business that specializes in easy-carry accessories.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in seven colors).
26. A set of seat gap fillers to prevent things from tumbling down into what scientists have called the Black Hole of Vehicles. They're squishy, so they're compatible with virtually any car.
27. A"dog bed for humans"perfect for people who watch their dogs snuggling up and get kinda jealous. Now you can satisfy that dog in you — the dog who loves to nap.
Plufl is a small business that sells human dog beds.
Promising review: "The quality is superb — everything from the material to the stuffing, the stitching, the zipper, etc.! It is easy to assemble and super soft and comfy, yet supportive enough to really provide that extra comfort. The customer service these guys provide is far better than any other! They really care about their product and customers. I think my 6-pound Chihuahua is enjoying it the most as he feels like a king in this super comfy bed! It may seem like a lot of money, but for the quality of the product, customer service, and ability to throw the cover in the wash, I think it’s well worth it!" —Wolfen3D
Get it from Amazon for $299.99 (available in four colors).
28. A pair of Soulmates high heel protectors to keep your stiletto heels from sinking into the mud or getting stuck in a grate. Speaking as someone whose mother-in-law broke her wrist when her heel got stuck in between wooden slats... These are a good investment.
29. Atattoo aftercare salveyou should really consider if you want to protect your new investment. It's designed with just seven vegan ingredients (like beeswax and shea butter) to soothe, protect, and enhance your ink, no matter how long you've been working on completing that sleeve.
Mad Rabbit is a small biz founded by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. The formula has antioxidant-rich butters and lightweight oils to support the skin's natural barrier and protect it from environmental stressors.
Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." —Janson Ward
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in two scents).
