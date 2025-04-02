29 "Shark Tank" Products That Even I Would Invest In (2025)

Hug Sleep

BuzzFeed writer Mal Mower loves her Sleep Pod: "I recently replaced my weighted blanket with a Sleep Pod, and I am never going back. I appreciated the comfort that I got from a weighted blanket, but it was so hot I wasn't able to last under it for long. It was also so heavy I couldn't take it with me anywhere. This design solves those problems. The fabric is breathable and so lightweight that I can comfortably use it in the summer and throw it in my tote bag on vacations. I feel calm and comforted every time I get in. I've used it while napping, while trying to calm down before going to bed at night, and while sitting on the sofa and needing some extra stress relief when binge-watching Chernobyl got too stressful. I can't rave enough about this thing, but I'll certainly keep trying!"

Promising review: "I love this. It's so much lighter than a weighted blanket so I don’t get hot. It is super soft. Easy to get in and out of. It instantly calms my nervous system and I sleep so well. I get so excited to put it on." —a smiley

