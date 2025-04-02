29 "Shark Tank" Products That Even I Would Invest In (2025)

1. A Blueland cleaning kit with everything you need to tackle your less-than-sparkling-clean home. The cleaning solutions are safe around kids and pets, and come in reusable bottles (environment, you're welcome). 2. ReadeREST magnetic holders so your sunglasses or reading glasses are right there when you need them. The strong magnets connect even through thick material like flannel shirts and khaki pants! 3. A silicone dog tag that doesn't jingle or clang into food bowls, making it the ideal choice for nervous pups or humans who enjoy peace and quiet. 4. Brazi Bites Pizza Snacks, which are essentially like pizza rolls but with a twist — pao de queijo instead of pizza dough! That's right, it's cheese, sauce, and pepperoni wrapped in a delightful cheesy bread. K-beauty hall-of-famerGlow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Maskwith 2.5% pH-balanced AHA complex for gentle exfoliation, hyaluronic acid for hydration,watermelon enzymes for brightening, and niacinamide for maintaining your skin barrier. In other words, it proves that beauty sleep is a real thing. 6. A Stasher reusable silicone bag that's airtight, dishwasher and microwave safe, and sturdy as heck, making it the perfect replacement for disposable plastic bags. Captain Planet is on the phone, ready to congratulate you. 7. A Sleep Pod Move for anyone who wants to be gently squeezed to sleep. This particular model has a flap so you can tuck your feet in or let them breathe as you get up for a glass of water. 8. Fur Oil ready to tackle ingrown hairs, irritation, and dry skin with the help of clary sage oil and tea tree oil. Apply this hydrating, nongreasy oil anywhere you have hair, like your underarms, legs, chest, and face (just avoid your eyes), to help reduce redness, speed up the healing process, and even prevent future ingrown hairs. 9. A Springer dog water bottle genius in its simplicity: Just squeeze the bottle to fill the built-in bowl with water. When you're done, spill out the excess water and continue your walk. 10. Controlled Chaos leave-in conditioner, a crowd-pleasing, pH-balanced formula people with all types of hair love for its ability to detangle, moisturize, repair, and de-frizz. 11. A tube of Grip Clean that'll cut through grease, oil, ink, odors, and more. It's made with gentle ingredients like coconut and olive oil, so even those with sensitive skin can use it regularly without suffering from dry, cracked, or irritated hands. 12. Kinfield's Golden Hour bug spray made with a unique strain of Indonesian citronella that actually smells good — think citrus and vanilla. Customers looking to avoid DEET swear up and down that it really works. 13. And a suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again! 14. A Bridal Buddy that will gather up large gowns into a manageable ball, so you can go to the bathroom without worrying about any...ahem...spills. 15. A bottle of Better Life Natural tub and tile cleaner, a plant-based cleaner that tackles soap scum, rust, mold, mildew, hard water stains, and mineral deposits just as well as bleach-based competitors. Just apply the foam spray, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then wipe away years of grossness. 16. An Ezpz food mat to thwart your child's attempts to toss the whole plate of food on the ground. It uses the power of suction to stay put, so your kid has no choice but to try the peas. 17. Aura Bora seltzer that comes in fancy flavors like lavender cucumber, basil berry, and cactus rose for people who have burned through all the traditional flavors and are looking for something new. 18. A pair of weighted Bala Bangles to add a little resistance to your workout or everyday routine. Passive exercise? My favorite. 19. APluto Pillow personalized to your exact needs so you can say goodbye to neck pain and hello to blissful sleep. The company asks everything from height to sleep position to make sure you're getting your ideal pillow. 20. A beloved sports bra boasting over 15,000 5-star reviews celebrating the great fit that works for bodies of all shapes and sizes. 21. A dragon plush kit to encourage kids to use their creativity and dream big. The set comes with a plush toy, two board books, and downloadable content like coloring pages and activity sheets, all with the aim of connecting your kiddo with their creative side. 22. A pretty jigsaw puzzle featuring a nice oasis scene sure to soothe you while you slowly assemble it. The tube packaging makes it extra gifty, too! 23. A pack of Bottle Bright tabletsto revive that old, slimy water bottle you kind of have been ignoring for...months. Just fill your dirty container with water, add a tablet, let fizz for half an hour, and then rinse. 24. A variety pack of Doughp cookie dough. It's made with heat-treated flour and no eggs, so you can eat it raw or bake it, with equally delicious results. 25. A belovedClick & Carry grocery bag carriermade with special padding to help you comfortably lift up to 50 pounds worth of bags on each shoulder, so now you really can do it all in one trip. 26. A set of seat gap fillers to prevent things from tumbling down into what scientists have called the Black Hole of Vehicles. They're squishy, so they're compatible with virtually any car. 27. A"dog bed for humans"perfect for people who watch their dogs snuggling up and get kinda jealous. Now you can satisfy that dog in you — the dog who loves to nap. 28. A pair of Soulmates high heel protectors to keep your stiletto heels from sinking into the mud or getting stuck in a grate. Speaking as someone whose mother-in-law broke her wrist when her heel got stuck in between wooden slats... These are a good investment. 29. Atattoo aftercare salveyou should really consider if you want to protect your new investment. It's designed with just seven vegan ingredients (like beeswax and shea butter) to soothe, protect, and enhance your ink, no matter how long you've been working on completing that sleeve. References

    Seeing all these cool inventions, I have to admit I'm a want-repreneur.

    1. A Blueland cleaning kit with everything you need to tackle your less-than-sparkling-clean home. The cleaning solutions are safe around kids and pets, and come in reusable bottles (environment, you're welcome).

    The kit comes with two reusable cleaning bottles, one reusable foaming hand soap bottle, and three tablets (fresh lemon multi-surface, eucalyptus mint bathroom, iris agave foaming hand soap). Blueland is a small business that aims to cut down on packaging waste.

    Promising review: "I couldn’t be happier with the way that Blueland tablets work! They’re the most sustainable model out there — no shipping heavy liquid-filled cleaners. I’ve had my 'forever bottle' for like two years and will keep going!" —Danielle R.

    Get it from Amazon for $41.25or Blueland for $46.

    2. ReadeREST magnetic holders so your sunglasses or reading glasses are right there when you need them. The strong magnets connect even through thick material like flannel shirts and khaki pants!

    Promising review: "I can't tell you how many reading glasses I've killed in the past few years, largely from jettisoning them from my breast pocket or hooking them awkwardly in my shirt collar. These clips are amazing. They're discreet enough that I don't look like a goon wearing one on my shirt all day, and when I hang my glasses from them, I can tie my shoes without spilling them lens-first on the ground. What else can a fellow ask for?" —Phil Selman

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+(available in three colors and also multipacks).

    3. A silicone dog tag that doesn't jingle or clang into food bowls, making it the ideal choice for nervous pups or humans who enjoy peace and quiet.

    This tag glows in the dark and comes with up to six lines of text.

    Promising review: "I am pleased with the Silidog ID tag that I ordered for my dog. The tag is a good size, and the information is easy to read. The tag is sturdy, and I expect it to last for quite a while. Shipping was surprisingly fast for a personalized item. The company provided excellent customer service." —DogID

    Get it from Chewy for $19.99(available in three shapes and eight colors) or Amazon for $19.99 (available in eight colors).

    4. Brazi Bites Pizza Snacks, which are essentially like pizza rolls but with a twist — pao de queijo instead of pizza dough! That's right, it's cheese, sauce, and pepperoni wrapped in a delightful cheesy bread.

    If you've never had pao de queijo before, the Brazil specialty is basically gluten-free bread made out of cheese! You can also buy a pack of those from Amazon for $44.98.

    Anyway, back to these Pizza Bites. These things are INCREDIBLE! If you grew up on Hot Pockets and Totino's Pizza Rolls, consider these a major step up. They're super tasty, and the texture is spot on. I could easily live off of these (although I imagine not very long). They're the perfect lil' pick-me-up snack when you're craving something cheesy.

    Promising review: "I’m a huge fan of Brazi Bites cheese bread, so when I saw these, I knew I had to try them. I’m so glad I did. I popped them in the oven, and they came out the perfect level of crispy on the outside with yummy pizza filling on the inside. I feel like they’re larger than other pizza rolls/bites, too. They were super tasty with a side of homemade ranch, and I can’t wait to make these for football Sundays! These instantly became a freezer staple for me. Thanks, Brazi Bites!" —Dakota

    Get four bags from Amazon for $44.98.

    5. K-beauty hall-of-famerGlow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Maskwith 2.5% pH-balanced AHA complex for gentle exfoliation, hyaluronic acid for hydration,watermelon enzymes for brightening, and niacinamide for maintaining your skin barrier. In other words, it proves that beauty sleep is a real thing.

    Promising review: "Every *GLOWING* review about this product is 1,000% legit. I live in the Mojave Desert and use this mask every night and again lightly every morning. The aridity of Joshua Tree absolutely sucks every bit of moisture from my skin year-round. Glow Recipe Watermelon Mask is the ONLY surefire comfort toward moisturizing and nourishing my face and neck. I keep it in the fridge in the summer for immediate cooling and bursts of relief throughout the day. I’m hooked and can’t wait to try this company’s avocado mask! THANK YOU!" —amanda bhymer

    Get it from Amazon for $40and see the rest of Glow Recipe's products here.

    6. A Stasher reusable silicone bag that's airtight, dishwasher and microwave safe, and sturdy as heck, making it the perfect replacement for disposable plastic bags. Captain Planet is on the phone, ready to congratulate you.

    It's self-sealing, nonplastic, and safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and oven (up to 425 degrees). It's also free of BPA, PVC, and latex.

    Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky, they are very easy to clean, and I trust that they aren't hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices. My only complaint is the cost — they are the most expensive, and I wish they offered a bulk discount. If they were cheaper, I would use them for EVERYTHING (open cheese in the cheese drawer, all snacks on the go, etc.)." —Megan A.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.08+ (available in 16 colors).

    7. A Sleep Pod Move for anyone who wants to be gently squeezed to sleep. This particular model has a flap so you can tuck your feet in or let them breathe as you get up for a glass of water.

    Hug Sleep

    BuzzFeed writer Mal Mower loves her Sleep Pod: "I recently replaced my weighted blanket with a Sleep Pod, and I am never going back. I appreciated the comfort that I got from a weighted blanket, but it was so hot I wasn't able to last under it for long. It was also so heavy I couldn't take it with me anywhere. This design solves those problems. The fabric is breathable and so lightweight that I can comfortably use it in the summer and throw it in my tote bag on vacations. I feel calm and comforted every time I get in. I've used it while napping, while trying to calm down before going to bed at night, and while sitting on the sofa and needing some extra stress relief when binge-watching Chernobyl got too stressful. I can't rave enough about this thing, but I'll certainly keep trying!"

    Promising review: "I love this. It's so much lighter than a weighted blanket so I don’t get hot. It is super soft. Easy to get in and out of. It instantly calms my nervous system and I sleep so well. I get so excited to put it on." —a smiley

    Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in three sizes, four colors, and also two other styles).

    8. Fur Oil ready to tackle ingrown hairs, irritation, and dry skin with the help of clary sage oil and tea tree oil. Apply this hydrating, nongreasy oil anywhere you have hair, like your underarms, legs, chest, and face (just avoid your eyes), to help reduce redness, speed up the healing process, and even prevent future ingrown hairs.

    Fur

    Read more about tea tree oil and acne at Mayo Clinic.

    Promising reviews:"Recommended to me by my waxer. I was a little hesitant at first because it's pretty expensive, but I haven't had a single ingrown hair since using this oil. I am diligent about applying the oil, and it's been great. It lasts — I've been using it for about two months, and there's still a ton in the bottle." —Megan Harmeyer

    "10/10 product; I love this stuff. The oil is thin and has never left oil stains on my clothes. It smells like tea tree oil but once you put it on your skin, the smell fades completely. I use this after I get waxed and after every shower as a moisturizer and to keep away ingrowns. If I do have an ingrown hair, the oil clears it right up and keeps the discoloration to a minimum." —Ellogovna

    Get it from Amazon for $26+ (available in two sizes).

    9. A Springer dog water bottle genius in its simplicity: Just squeeze the bottle to fill the built-in bowl with water. When you're done, spill out the excess water and continue your walk.

    Promising review: "The Springer dog water bottle is SUPER convenient!!! I go hiking and biking a ton with my dog, and this is by far the best water bottle I have found for him. He took to drinking out of it naturally and I love that none of the water gets wasted. It's so easy to just clip it on my hiking pack and go!! Definite five stars!!!" —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).

    10. Controlled Chaos leave-in conditioner, a crowd-pleasing, pH-balanced formula people with all types of hair love for its ability to detangle, moisturize, repair, and de-frizz.

    Controlled Chaos is a small business that sells hair care for people with thick, curly, or dry hair.

    Promising review: "It’s hard to find products for curly hair that do not make your hair crunchy. I love how soft my hair is and how curly I am able to style it with this product. I saw it on Shark Tank, ordered it, and love it!!!!" —Sandy

    Get the leave-in conditioner from Amazon for $31.09.

    11. A tube of Grip Clean that'll cut through grease, oil, ink, odors, and more. It's made with gentle ingredients like coconut and olive oil, so even those with sensitive skin can use it regularly without suffering from dry, cracked, or irritated hands.

    Promising review: "This works great for my husband, who works on cars all day. Other heavy-duty hand washes are so rough on his skin, but the alternative was scrubbing a few times to get most of the grease and grime off. I feel like one wash with this actually gets it ALL off, and I’m really impressed and happy about this." —Gillian

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50.

    12. Kinfield's Golden Hour bug spray made with a unique strain of Indonesian citronella that actually smells good — think citrus and vanilla. Customers looking to avoid DEET swear up and down that it really works.

    Heads up: As far as "natural" bug sprays go, the CDC only recommends formulas with oil of lemon eucalyptus so I don't recommend using this in super buggy areas. That said, based on the reviews, you should be covered for casual picnics and backyard hangs.

    Promising review: "Mosquitos like to eat me up and make me puff up like an itchy water balloon, but I’ve had absolutely ZERO bites while wearing this stuff. I love that it’s not a bunch of nasty, sticky DEET chemicals. I recommend applying it outside, though, if you have cats or dogs since essential oils aren’t great for them to ingest or inhale. Made the mistake of applying inside one time, and it was very strong, so I cordoned my cats off from the area, lol. A lot of people seem to complain about the scent, but I personally love the smell of citronella, so it doesn’t bother me. I’ll be using this for LIFE!" —TJ R.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 or Kinfield for $22.

    13. And a suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again!

    Make sure you read all the directions before using so you don't accidentally give yourself a hickey! I've used this, and it totally works. It won't completely get rid of 100% of your bug bites, but it makes a noticeable difference. I haven't scratched once since this amazing device came into my life.

    Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works.I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) —immediately after using it, it stopped itching!And less than 24 hours later, the bump/bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: It’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+(available in five colors and multipacks).

    14. A Bridal Buddy that will gather up large gowns into a manageable ball, so you can go to the bathroom without worrying about any...ahem...spills.

    Promising review: "This was one of the first things on my list to buy for my wedding. I saw it on Shark Tank and thought it was a genius idea before I even got engaged. I had a very large ball gown with a long train and needed no help going to the restroom, thanks to this thing. It's easy to use and comfortable to wear all night. It's also short enough that it doesn't peek out the bottom. I'm very short at 5'1" and still had a couple of inches of clearance when pulled up to my waist." —Tira

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in eight sizes and two styles).

    15. A bottle of Better Life Natural tub and tile cleaner, a plant-based cleaner that tackles soap scum, rust, mold, mildew, hard water stains, and mineral deposits just as well as bleach-based competitors. Just apply the foam spray, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then wipe away years of grossness.

    Promising review: "This is my favorite thing. I saw it onSharkTankand had to get a whole bunch of their products. After I saw them rub raw chicken on a counter and clean with one product and still have bacteria, then cleaned with this and there was almost nothing... I had to have it!!! I use it to clean countertops and for anything, really. It's great for wherever you need to use it!" —Cents For My Scents

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99(also available in a pack of two).

    16. An Ezpz food mat to thwart your child's attempts to toss the whole plate of food on the ground. It uses the power of suction to stay put, so your kid has no choice but to try the peas.

    Ezpz is a mom-owned brand that aims to make mealtime easier for everyone.

    Promising review: "Does your child 'feed the dog' during meal time? While this dish won't guarantee they won't continue that fun habit, it sure helps. Instead of 'wiping all the food' off his high chair tray, now my grandson's food sits in this sturdy dish that can't move. And I mean, can't! It stays put, and the cut pieces are easy to pick up. Easy to clean too!" —Reeve

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in two styles and seven colors).

    17. Aura Bora seltzer that comes in fancy flavors like lavender cucumber, basil berry, and cactus rose for people who have burned through all the traditional flavors and are looking for something new.

    Much to the disgust of my parents, I grew up chewing C Howard’s violet gum, so OF COURSE I had to spring for the chance to try some botanical-flavored seltzers.The cans have beautiful illustrations and are bursting with flavor (or as much as a seltzer can have). They’ll make a great addition to your spring bevy lineup.

    Promising review: "Yes, a little on the pricier side, but the taste is soooooo good! Very refreshing, doesn’t have that yucky sweet metal aftertaste that so many of these type of drinks do. I highly recommend it. Lately, it’s been my favorite summer refresher… 💜💚 Lavender cucumber is my absolute favorite!" —LunaWest

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $19.98+(available in six flavors).

    18. A pair of weighted Bala Bangles to add a little resistance to your workout or everyday routine. Passive exercise? My favorite.

    Bala is a woman-owned business that sells various pretty exercise equipment. I have these bands and love 'em! They have super-strong hook-and-loop tape so you can strap them on tight (no sliding weights while punching, lifting, running, jumping, etc.). Best of all, they're just really, really pretty!

    Promising review: "I love them, and they feel more ergonomic than other ankle/wrist weights. They are surprisingly comfortable for being extra challenging at 3 pounds each for me, so I’m just going to have to start with 1 pound to avoid injury." —Isabella M.

    Get them from Bala for $55+ or Amazon for $55+ (available in two weights and six colors).

    19. APluto Pillow personalized to your exact needs so you can say goodbye to neck pain and hello to blissful sleep. The company asks everything from height to sleep position to make sure you're getting your ideal pillow.

    Promising review: "When I received this pillow, I thought it wasn't fluffy enough for me. I said I’d give it a try. The first night was amazing, and every night after, I wonder how I slept without this pillow. It’s perfect. I’m a hot sleeper and I don’t get hot with this pillow. It’s so comfortable I can’t even begin to describe it. I was skeptical, but after a month of sleeping on this pillow, I’d highly recommend it to anyone. I sleep so much better with this pillow." —cheryl r.

    Get it from Pluto Pillow for $135+(available in two sizes).

    20. A beloved sports bra boasting over 15,000 5-star reviews celebrating the great fit that works for bodies of all shapes and sizes.

    Shefit is a woman-founded business that has been making customizable sports bras since 2010. You can customize not only the fit of the bra but also the support. In this specific bra, the straps can be adjusted and also worn as an X-back or H-back. Plus, sizes 1Luxe and up have 1.25 inches of extra padding in the straps. The bra also has a 2-inch bust band that works to stabilize the breast tissue and make it more comfortable, no matter how hard your workout is.

    Promising review: "I am a fitness instructor who has struggled to find a supportive sports bra. This bra is perfect. I love that I can adjust it. It’s easy to care for. I will be buying more." —Christine S.

    Get it from Shefit for $69 (available in women's sizes XS–6Luxe and 11 styles).

    21. A dragon plush kit to encourage kids to use their creativity and dream big. The set comes with a plush toy, two board books, and downloadable content like coloring pages and activity sheets, all with the aim of connecting your kiddo with their creative side.

    Slumberkins has different creatures to teach different skills like confidence, gratitude, and problem-solving. They're also machine washable.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my son for Christmas because he’s very creative and into reading. Quality, size, and color are great, and I think he will love it!" —Joseph

    Get it from Amazon for $49 (also available in 14 other creatures).

    22. A pretty jigsaw puzzle featuring a nice oasis scene sure to soothe you while you slowly assemble it. The tube packaging makes it extra gifty, too!

    This 800-piece set sports an illustration from Corinne Lent and comes with a tube of puzzle glue and straight-edge tool to spread it evenly. Jiggy is a woman-run company that works with artists (they get a direct percentage of the sales) to create elevated puzzles.

    Get it from Jiggy for $49.

    23. A pack of Bottle Bright tabletsto revive that old, slimy water bottle you kind of have been ignoring for...months. Just fill your dirty container with water, add a tablet, let fizz for half an hour, and then rinse.

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER Hydro Flask to replace it. Now, eventually, they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets.I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much, I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.99(or 36 for $24).

    Check out our closer look at these Bottle Bright tablets for more incredible before and afters.

    24. A variety pack of Doughp cookie dough. It's made with heat-treated flour and no eggs, so you can eat it raw or bake it, with equally delicious results.

    The Bestseller pack comes with: Cookie Monster, Brownie Beast, Ride or Die, and Dunk on 'Em.

    I love Doughp! The cookie dough is so amazing raw, that's it's pretty rare for me to actually take the time to bake it. I love being able to keep a pint of Doughp in the freezer and always have the ability to bake a cookie or two when the craving hits. This is sure to be a hit with anyone who used to buy the Pillsbury cookie dough tubes from the grocery store and eat it like a Go-Gurt.

    Get a four-pack of the best sellers from Doughp for$50.

    25. A belovedClick & Carry grocery bag carriermade with special padding to help you comfortably lift up to 50 pounds worth of bags on each shoulder, so now you really can do it all in one trip.

    Click & Carry is asmall business that specializes in easy-carry accessories.

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in seven colors).

    26. A set of seat gap fillers to prevent things from tumbling down into what scientists have called the Black Hole of Vehicles. They're squishy, so they're compatible with virtually any car.

    Promising review:"I have bought about six of these for myself and friends/family. Cell phones, wallets, keys, change, and everything else doesn't fall through. I will not have another car without it. I was in a friend's car, and my phone dropped through the seat. He got a Drop Stop the next day." —kellen

    Get the set of two from Amazon for $24.99.

    27. A"dog bed for humans"perfect for people who watch their dogs snuggling up and get kinda jealous. Now you can satisfy that dog in you — the dog who loves to nap.

    Plufl is a small business that sells human dog beds.

    Promising review: "The quality is superb — everything from the material to the stuffing, the stitching, the zipper, etc.! It is easy to assemble and super soft and comfy, yet supportive enough to really provide that extra comfort. The customer service these guys provide is far better than any other! They really care about their product and customers. I think my 6-pound Chihuahua is enjoying it the most as he feels like a king in this super comfy bed! It may seem like a lot of money, but for the quality of the product, customer service, and ability to throw the cover in the wash, I think it’s well worth it!" —Wolfen3D

    Get it from Amazon for $299.99 (available in four colors).

    28. A pair of Soulmates high heel protectors to keep your stiletto heels from sinking into the mud or getting stuck in a grate. Speaking as someone whose mother-in-law broke her wrist when her heel got stuck in between wooden slats... These are a good investment.

    Promising review: "I purchased the narrow pair to wear with some high heels to my friend's wedding as a maid of honor. I also purchased some for the bride. These are amazing and did not pop off once! Everyone was asking me how in the world are my heels not sinking into the grass. They didn't notice the clear protectors until I pointed them out. This invention is genius and I definitely did not sink into the grass! Totally worth it, especially if you have expensive heels that you do not want to ruin! As for the bride's expensive shoes, they were definitely saved!!!" —swt caroline

    Get them from Amazon for $6(available in two styles).

    29. Atattoo aftercare salveyou should really consider if you want to protect your new investment. It's designed with just seven vegan ingredients (like beeswax and shea butter) to soothe, protect, and enhance your ink, no matter how long you've been working on completing that sleeve.

    Mad Rabbit is a small biz founded by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. The formula has antioxidant-rich butters and lightweight oils to support the skin’s natural barrier and protect it from environmental stressors.

    Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." —Janson Ward

    Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in two scents).

    Reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.

