3 1/2" x 4 1/4" Individually-Wrapped 2-Ply Standard 500 Sheet Toilet Paper Roll - 96/Case (2025)

Features
- Individually wrapped for sanitary storage
- Septic safe
- 2-ply design; 500 sheets per roll
- Practical, cost effective option
- Core diameter of 1 1/2"
Product Features
Ensure your restrooms are constantly stocked with this Lavex 2-ply individually-wrapped toilet paper.
Buying in bulk is the economical choice for your business, restaurant, or school. Individually wrapped and affordable, you can stock up on this toilet paper to place rolls in restroom stalls or on countertops for your guests' convenience.
Customer Review
Great value. Money saver.
Individually Wrapped
This toilet paper roll comes individually wrapped, providing optimum protection and ensuring your guests have sanitary paper. You can safely store this roll in supply closets, on house keeping carts, or in bathroom cabinets and drawers without worrying about dust or contaminants coming into contact with the paper.
Perforated Sections
Perforated sections make it easy to pull the sheets apart for added convenience. With 500 sheets per roll you can also help minimize the frequency of refills. And thanks to the roll's double-layered design, patrons can use less toilet paper per bathroom visit, saving you money on additional rolls.
Reliable Lavex Brand
You can depend on Lavex products to keep your restaurant, store, healthcare facility, or office safe and well stocked. They offer exceptional supplies you need every day at a price that won't break your budget! Bring Lavex to your business to keep your janitorial products stocked and ready to use!
Specifications
- Sheet Length 3 1/2 Inches
- Sheet Width 4 1/4 Inches
- Core Diameter 1 1/2 Inches
- Roll Diameter 4 1/8 Inches
- Color White
- Material Paper
- Ply 2-Ply
- Product Usage Locker Room Supplies
- Sheets per Roll 500 Sheets
- Style Standard Roll
- Type Toilet Paper
Customer Reviews
Jerry M.
5.0
October 02.2024
Great value. Money saver.
Margaret D.
5.0
January 10.2024
At a good price and really good quality tissue toilet paper you can have a charmin ultra soft feeling when using. Also comes in big rolls so they last a good while too .
Antonio M.
5.0
December 01.2023
It is a great product and I will continue to use it.
Sokol
5.0
July 29.2023
Very soft and strong bath tissue compare to the other bath tissue best price on the market. My customers are happy . I recommend to all my friends . Restaurant store is the best. I am very satisfied with this product thankyou.
Nubia B.
Montclair Community Church
5.0
March 08.2023
Arrived Perfectly. Waiting to see how long they last.
Jolee H.
Paper Service Company
5.0
February 24.2023
this is the best toilet tissue i have found in this price range. it's pretty good for businesses. I will continue to buy.
Scott
Thomas Farms Deer Processing
4.0
February 22.2023
More like single ply.
Barbara S.
Erie Brush & Mfg. Corp
1.0
February 21.2023
NOt happy with this to rough
Jason S.
5.0
July 21.2022
This is a great deal on commercial toilet paper. We purchase almost weekly and are not disappointed. Shipping is fast and the quality is evident.
Ryan K.
5.0
March 15.2022
Lavex toilet paper is individually wrapped. It gets the job done with no complaints. Great product that will not clog the pipes or break the bank.
