3 1/2" x 4 1/4" Individually-Wrapped 2-Ply Standard 500 Sheet Toilet Paper Roll - 96/Case (2025)

October 02.2024 Great value. Money saver.

January 10.2024 At a good price and really good quality tissue toilet paper you can have a charmin ultra soft feeling when using. Also comes in big rolls so they last a good while too .

December 01.2023 It is a great product and I will continue to use it.

July 29.2023 Very soft and strong bath tissue compare to the other bath tissue best price on the market. My customers are happy . I recommend to all my friends . Restaurant store is the best. I am very satisfied with this product thankyou.

March 08.2023 Arrived Perfectly. Waiting to see how long they last.

February 24.2023 this is the best toilet tissue i have found in this price range. it's pretty good for businesses. I will continue to buy.

February 22.2023 More like single ply.

February 21.2023 NOt happy with this to rough

July 21.2022 This is a great deal on commercial toilet paper. We purchase almost weekly and are not disappointed. Shipping is fast and the quality is evident.