3 Asus ROG gaming laptop deals you cannot miss during Black Friday (2025)

Black Friday has finally come, and the post-Thanksgiving savings have begun in full force without pause, with Laptop Mag seeing some of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there. Regardless of if you're in need of a mid-range gaming laptop, high-end gaming laptop, or even a handheld gaming device that isn't technically a gaming laptop, our best Asus ROG deals have you more than covered.
Our first great pick is the Asus ROG Strix 18 for $2,199 at Best Buy, which is $400 off its original price. It boasts an 18-inch display at 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, with an Intel i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. Plain and simply, this is a phenomenal high-end gaming laptop for those who need power first and foremost.
But if you want something truly affordable, and don't mind not being able to use the laptop for work or browsing the internet casually, the Asus ROG Ally is $349 at Best Buy and is absolutely the best choice. It features a 7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate panel at 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution with an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM.
Best Black Friday Asus ROG laptop deals
ASUS ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Amazon
Finding a great mid-range gaming laptop isn't easy, and it's especially brutal in a world where gaming hardware is getting more and more costly. However, Asus has this excellent ROG Strix G16 available for $300 off from its original price, making it a perfect gaming laptop for those who don't wanna break the bank but also don't need the strongest machine out there.
The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a 16-inch gaming laptop with a 165Hz refresh rate display, 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution panel, Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of vRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.
ASUS ROG Strix 18: was $2,599 now $2,199 at Best Buy
Don't particularly care about price and simply want to invest in something absolutely staggering in power? The Asus ROG Strix 18 is an absolute monster, with some of the best processing and graphics performance you can find, alongside plenty of RAM and SSD space for those who need the most.
The Asus ROG Strix 18 is built with a 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB of vRAM, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.
ASUS ROG Ally: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy
While it isn't technically a gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Ally is absolutely amazing and it is what got me so addicted to handheld gaming devices. In particular, this is the base model of the Asus ROG Ally, which is built with a 7-inch display at 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM.
I gave the Asus ROG Ally Z1 a 3.5 out of 5 stars in my review, and while I was initially hard on it at launch, that was because its steep price point of $599 seemed wasteful compared to its $699 model for such a difference in performance. However, now that the Asus ROG Ally Z1
