3 Days In Marrakech – Complete Itinerary (+ Map) (2025)

There are few places more enticing than Marrakech. Discover an intoxicating blend of cultures where the senses are in constant overdrive. Here’s how to get the most out of 3 days in Marrakech.

Our Marrakech itinerary explores the fusion of Arab and Berber cultures which have bestowed the city with the energy it enjoys today.

An energy that is very much alive on the street.

Narrow alleyways are lined with endless rows of stalls stacked high with fruit and nuts.

The scent of spices wafts through the ancient medina. Secret laneways echo to the beating of leather, the forging of metal and the hum of dyers coercing tourists into their purchases.

Mosques, tombs and palaces are decorated with intricate mosaic facades, stucco plasterwork and exquisite cedar ceilings.

Marrakech is a mesmerising city. Mark and I have been on several trips, each time picking up something new.

We have put this itinerary together so you can see all best sights while allowing time to explore the less-touristy side of the city in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

MAP / 3-DAYS IN MARRAKECH

Download our 3 days in Marrakech map which has all the attractions listed in this itinerary in the order we suggest you see them in to minimise time walking around. Each day is colour-coded to help with navigation.

Day 1 of this itinerary focuses on the southern half of the medina.

of this itinerary focuses on the southern half of the medina. Day 2 is the area around the central souks.

is the area around the central souks. Day 3 visits the new town and the local communities in the north-east of the medina.

How to use this map / Click on the top left of the map to display the list of locations, then click on the locations to display further information. Click on the top right corner of the map to open a larger version in a new tab or the star to save to your Google Maps.

DAY 1 – MORNING

Koutobia Mosque, Saadian Tombs & The Mellah

KOUTOUBIA MOSQUE

Start your 3 days in Marrakech at the Koutoubia Mosque.

This 12th-century mosque is the religious centre of the city with graceful arches, crenellated walls and a 70-metre-high tower.

Before going in, explore a slice of traditional Moroccan life in the square just behind Kasbah Mosque.

While the centre of Marrakech may be touristy, this is a genuinely local market. Fruits are piled high on wooden carts, olives are precariously stacked in buckets, and lamb and chickens hang from hooks in shop windows. It’s one of our favourite parts of the city.

SAADIAN TOMBS

Next head to the Saadian Tombs, the final resting place of Sultan Ahmed al Mansour, his family, and advisors.

The tombs are spread throughout a beautiful flower-filled walled enclosure.

The highlight is the Chamber of Three Niches. Here the sultan and his closest family members lay in front of a magnificent mihrab (prayer niche).

Intricate white plasterwork supported by sleek columns and horseshoe arches adorn the stunning space.

MELLAH

Exiting the Saadian Tombs, make your way past the stalls of silver and gold in the Grande Bijouterie and into the Mellah.

In the 16th century, this city within a city was home to the Jewish population. Today it’s mostly Muslim and an intriguing place to explore.

The labyrinth of tightly packed alleyways and local stalls retains the past.

Lazama Synagogue and Miãara Jewish Cemetery are well worth a visit.

LUNCH

Just north of the Mellah, locate the bustling shopping street of Zitoun el Jdid. Head up to the terrace atUn déjeuner de Marrakechfor a delicious lunch sitting high above the medina.

DAY 1 – AFTERNOON

Bahia Palace, Quirky Museums, & Kosybar

BAHIA PALACE

Begin the afternoon at the 19th-century Bahia Palace. Built for the grand vizier (Sultan’s chief advisor), only a small section of its 8 hectares and 150 rooms are open.

The Petit Riad has a lush courtyard surrounded by mosaic tile work and inlaid painted cedar ceilings. The Grand Riad courtyard is an expansive space of geometric blue, white and yellow tiles.

Look inside the domestic life of the royal family in the 19th century through the stained-glass windows of the harem.

DAR SI SAID OR MAISON TISKIWIN

Next, head a few blocks north to either Dar Si Said or Maison Tiskiwin.

Dar Si Said is a miniature Bahia Palace with a fraction of the visitors. Its magnificent pooled courtyards and tiled walls are home to the Museum of Moroccan Arts.

Maison Tiskiwin houses the collection of Bert Flint – an eclectic selection of memorabilia focused on the Saharan trade routes from Marrakech to Timbuktu. It’s a quirky space that Mark and I loved.

ZITOUN EL JDID

In the late afternoon grab a tea and try some of the baklava as you explore the shops on Zitoun el Jdid.

After looking around, head to Kozybar as the sun goes down. It’s one of the few places in the medina where you can order alcohol and it’s the perfect spot for sunset.

Order a cocktail and watch the storks nest on the decaying remnants of El Badi Palace.

DINNER

Have dinner at Snack Grand Atlas (Rue Ibnou Marine).Although it may look like any other touristy Moroccan restaurant, once you sit down and start experiencing the friendly service and high-quality food, you will realise it is a cut above.

DAY 2 MORNING

House Of Photography, Ben Youssef Medersa, Museums & Souks

HOUSE OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Start day 2 at the House of Photography. This great little museum winds its way up the internal staircases of a small riad. It’s packed with hundreds of photographs of 19th and 20th-century Marrakech life.

BEN YOUSSEF MEDERSA

Just around the corner is Ben Youssef Medersa. This Koranic school is the most exquisitely decorated building in Marrakech.

Walls are covered with majestic mosaic tiles, arches are decorated with intricate stucco plaster and ceilings are inlaid with painted cedar wood.

It’s a stunning building and one of the top things to do in Marrakech.

Visit both the central courtyard and the dormitory rooms where the students lived.

MUSÉE MARRAKECH

If you have time, head to Musée Marrakech, next door to the medersa.

It’s a bit of a hodgepodge of traditional and contemporary art but the renovation of what was once a palace is remarkable. The central courtyard is a beguiling mixture of mosaic tiles and ornate fountains.

RAHBA KEDIMA

Take a morning break atCafé des Épices. This little café is perfectly positioned on the edge of Rahba Kedima and there are few finer people-watching places in the city.

CENTRAL SOUKS

Now spend a few hours exploring the central souks.

Some are focused on selling their wares to tourists, while others are more local.

Find colourful Moroccan carpets in La Criée Berbère or edgy jewellery in Souk des Bijoutiers. Who couldn’t resist the brightly decorated slippers in Souk des Babouche?

Other souks offer a glimpse of the traditional production processes of artisan goods.

Watch craftsmen hammering out metal pots in the very atmospheric Souk Haddadine and admire the ancient wool dying processes in Souk des Teinturiers.

Listen to the rhythmic beating of leather in Souk Cherratine.

LUNCH

If you are feeling adventurous, grab lunch at one of the excellent Ben Youssef food stalls.

But, if you fancy an escape from the madness head toNomad– an eclectic mix of European and Moroccan food served on a lovely terrace overlooking Kedima Square.

DAY 2 AFTERNOON

Foundouks, Hammam & Jemaa El-Fna

FOUNDOUKS

Fondouks are houses where the camel caravans from the Sahara would stop in the city.

The ground floor was the stables and the upstairs rooms would be rented to the traders.

Today they are mostly workshops but they maintain their traditional design. The best are on Rue Dar el-Bach.

SECRET GARDEN

Just south of Rue Dar el-Bach is The Secret Garden – an oasis of calm amongst the clamour of the medina.

Sit on a bench, take a deep breath and let the relaxing scene of the attractively set gardens wash over you.

HAMMAM

Having spent almost 2 days on your feet, it might be time for a rest and a scrub.

There’s no better way to relax, Moroccan style, than by visiting a hammam and there are many different ways to do it.

For a local experience try Hammam Mouassine. This traditional hammam is still used by Moroccans today, but they have an English-speaking host. Don’t expect to come out relaxed – this is a very energetic scrub.

Alternatively, try a pampering experience at Hammam de la Rose.

JEMAA EL-FNA

There is no better place to experience the hubbub of Marrakech than in the main square of Jemaa el-Fna.

Head up to the Le Grand Balcon du Café Glace just before dusk. From here, you’ll be treated not only to the final rays of light illuminating the medina but also to the steadily building energy of the square.

To be perfectly honest, the cafe itself is not great. Entry is only possible with the purchase of a compulsory over-priced drink. However, it’s the best view of the square.

Once the sun is down, descend into the square and watch the storytellers, snake-charmers and fruit sellers cajole you from all sides.

Read more on ourguide to Jemaa el Fna.

DINNER

Have dinner at one of the stalls in Jemaa el-Fina; it really doesn’t matter which one, they all do the same thing. But dining at Jemaa el-Fna is not about the food, you’re here for the sheer energy of eating in one of the most exciting venues in the world.

DAY 3 MORNING

Yves Saint Laurent & Jardin Majorelle

YVES SAINT LAURENT HOUSE & JARDIN MAJORELLE

On the final day of your 3 days in Marrakech, it’s time to leave the chaos of the medina behind with a visit to Yves Saint Laurent House in the new town.

Originally designed by Jacques Majorelle, this fascinating villa was later bought by Yves Saint Laurent and gifted to the city. Today Jardin Majorelle’s intriguing architecture and sumptuously landscaped gardens are an excellent place to explore.

YVES SAINT LAURENT MUSEUM

Next door, the Yves Saint Laurent Museum showcases the life and works of Marrakech’s favourite expat. Mannequins modelling his greatest creations and accessories with all types of jewels are magically lit in a moody dark room.

Films of his life play on rotation in the auditorium next door to the museum and it’s surprisingly interesting.

LUNCH

If you start the morning at the museum and then head to the garden, you should be just in time for lunch at Jardin Majorelle’s relaxing courtyard garden. For a museum restaurant, it’s actually pretty good.

DAY 3 AFTERNOON

Outer Souks & Flea Markets

SOUK EL-KHEMIS

To get a genuine understanding of Marrakech, Mark and I encourage you to leave the tourist centres and explore local life in the outer neighbourhoods.

Start at the massive market at Souk el-Khemis, which sells all kinds of furniture, carpentry, pottery and lots more.

It’s a long way from the tourist-driven souks in the medina, but one of the few locations in Marrakech that feel like you’re experiencing the genuine article.

Be respectful of the locals – who will be nowhere near as interested in you as those in the medina – and enjoy this slice of local life.

FLEA MARKET

Next to the souk there is a local flea market with mountains of second-hand items including old electronics, discarded furniture, signs and antiques.

As with the souk, it’s unlikely you’ll want to buy anything but it’s a fascinating, hassle-free area to stroll around.

TANNERIES

For a taste of the more hassle-prone side of Marrakech, head to the Tanneries to experience a trade that still uses the unsafe practices (for the workers) from centuries ago.

In our opinion, the tanneries in Fez (read our guide to Fez) are a better experience, but if you have the time it’s worth taking a quick look.

DERB ENNAKHLA & RUE BAB DOUKKALA

Now stroll around the wealthier community around Sidi Bel Abbes, before plunging back into the fascinating back streets of Derb Ennakhla and Rue Bab Doukkala.

These two excellent neighbourhoods are a hubbub of local life that peaks in the late afternoon.

DINNER

To finish your Marrakech itinerary in style have dinner on the upstairs terrace atLe Fondouk. Stare up at the skies as the cool evening air descends and sample some of the best cooking in Morocco.

WHERE TO STAY IN MARRAKECH

Most of the sights, restaurants and bars on this 3-day Marrakech itinerary are located centrally in the medina. Everything is easy to see on foot (albeit with a lot of walking) so it’s a good idea to stay as central as possible.

Here are some recommendations from me and Mark.

GOOD VALUE RIAD TIZWA Tucked between the central souks and Bab Doukkala, this riad offers unbeatable value and is perfectly situated for exploring Marrakech. Enjoy traditionally decorated rooms and a delightful breakfast on the roof terrace.

PERFECT LOCATION RIAD ADORE Riad Adore is a more contemporary riad with a chic design and plush accommodation. Recently re-decorated with sparkling style, this is the place to book for the traditional charm of a riad with the luxury and service of a quality hotel.

IDYLLIC HAVEN DAR KANDI Set around a tranquil leafy central courtyard, this upmarket riad (of only 6 rooms) is worth the cost. The courtyard, terrace and pool are great places to relax, and the pool. Every room is elegantly designed with tasteful yet traditional furniture.

BOOK BEFORE YOU GO

Marrakech is a popular tourist destination, however, queues for most of the tourist attractions are not particularly long.

The exception is the Jardin Majorelle with lines often snaking around the corner. To avoid the long wait, buy tickets from theYves Saint Laurent Museum. They sell a combined ticket and the queues are generally much shorter.

With only a few restaurants in the medina serving alcohol, those that do can get booked up a few days in advance. A couple of places we recommend booking for your Marrakech trip are NomadandLe Fondouk.

GETTING TO MARRAKECH

A wide range of international flights arrive at Marrakech Menara International Airport.

The airport is only a short taxi ride into town and will cost around $10 (£7.50/€9). Most riads will organise a taxi for you and, given that they can be difficult to find, this is a good option for first-time visitors to Marrakech.

If you don’t pre-book a taxi, exit the airport, go past the touts on the ground floor and head upstairs to the official taxi rank.

As cars can’t get into the centre of the medina, you’ll probably be dropped off a few hundred meters from your riad and handed off to a porter. He will put your bags in a trolley and show you the rest of the way.

HOW TO GET AROUND

The best way to get around Marrakech is to walk. Most of the sights are in the central medina which is relatively compact and car-free.

It’s very easy to get lost in the medina. The lanes are tiny, many are unmarked, and the labyrinth of streets can get very confusing.

Make sure you have Google Maps downloaded on your phone so you can check it and have the phone number of your riad with you, in case you get stuck.

BEST TIME TO VISIT MARRAKECH

In summer, the temperature in the tightly packed-in medina can reach up to 40 degrees making exploring the streets hard work.

In winter, it can drop to near freezing at night which makes it uncomfortable sitting on roof terraces or open courtyards for breakfast or dinner.

So, in our opinion, the best time to visit Marrakech is from March to May and late September to November. The weather is warm with daily highs averaging 23 to 30 degrees and it’s not too wet.

HOW MANY DAYS IN MARRAKECH

We recommend 3 days in Marrakech as the perfect amount of time.

This will give you time to see all the main attractions, explore some of the less-visited neighbourhoods and take your time soaking up the atmosphere in the squares.

If you have some more time, we would recommend exploring further afield.

Essaouira– Essaouira is a seaside town with a very relaxed vibe compared to Marrakech. It’s a 2-hour bus ride away. Read more in our guide to the best things to do in Essaouira.

Atlas Mountains – A great way to explore some of the stunning scenery near Marrakech is to head into the Atlas Mountains.

More Ideas – For more ideas about what to do, read our guide to the best places to visit in Morocco.

Itinerary – For a pre-planned route, read our10-day Moroccan Itinerary.

TIPS FOR DEALING WITH PUSHY LOCALS

Morocco is an interesting place. Outside the cities, we found the locals warm and welcoming. A fresh mint tea was never far away and – even in Ramadan – food would be offered freely with a friendly conversation and a helpful nugget of advice.

Unfortunately, the experience in Marrakech can be different.

It is easy to get lost in the central medina and many locals will offer to help you, but most are not trying to help at all. Tourists are seen as an endless source of cash and they’ll go out of their way to try and extract some from you.

If you walk around the streets using maps trying to find your way, you’ll be approached with “it’s not that way” or “it’s closed” – even though they have no idea where you want to go.

They will then offer to guide you somewhere. If you accept their offer, whatever you pay will not be enough. If you decline, they can get quite pushy.

We’re always keen to chat with locals but the Marrakech medina is not the place to do it.

We recommend that you respond to all requests, saying ‘no thanks’ firmly but politely and walking on.

If you are really lost and need some help, ask other tourists or go into a store and ask someone behind a counter.

We have more information in our guide to Marrakech safety.

