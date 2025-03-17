3 days in Marrakech Itinerary | Rough Guides (2025)

How to plan a perfect Marrakech itinerary

To make the most of your limited time in Marrakesh, careful planning is essential.

Start by deciding what you most want to see and do — whether that’s exploring historic monuments, experiencing cultural events, sampling the city’s culinary delights, or even venturing to the Atlas Mountains (though that means sacrificing time in the city). If you're unsure how long to stay in Marrakesh, it helps to balance your must-see sights with time to soak up the city's unique atmosphere.

After you’ve identified your priorities, choosing the best place to stay in Marrakech for your needs is also key.

Alongside the all-important budget factor, you’ll want to choose accommodation that gives easy access to the places you most want to visit, and aligns with your tastes, whether you’re keen to stay in a traditional riad in the Medina, or want the comfort of a modern hotel.

Not sure how to start planning your Marrakech itinerary? Take inspiration from our customizable Morocco itineraries, or contact our Morocco travel experts to have them curate your ideal Marrakech itinerary.