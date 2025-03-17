3 days in Marrakech Itinerary | Rough Guides (2025)

If taking a vacation in Marrakech is top of your travel wish list, read on for a Marrakech itinerary that reveals the city in just three days. Whether you're visiting as part of a bigger trip around Morocco, or simply want to enjoy the perfect weekend in Marrakech, you'll come away inspired, and armed with tonnes of travel tips.
- How to plan a perfect Marrakech itinerary
- How many days is good for Marrakech?
- Must-see places during your Marrakech itinerary
- When is the best time to visit Marrakech?
- Getting to Marrekech, and getting around
- Average cost per day in Marrakech
- 3 days in Marrakech itinerary
Rough Guides' three days in Marrakech Itinerary will have you discovering the city in unforgettable style © Shutterstock
How to plan a perfect Marrakech itinerary
To make the most of your limited time in Marrakesh, careful planning is essential.
Start by deciding what you most want to see and do — whether that’s exploring historic monuments, experiencing cultural events, sampling the city’s culinary delights, or even venturing to the Atlas Mountains (though that means sacrificing time in the city). If you're unsure how long to stay in Marrakesh, it helps to balance your must-see sights with time to soak up the city's unique atmosphere.
After you’ve identified your priorities, choosing the best place to stay in Marrakech for your needs is also key.
Alongside the all-important budget factor, you’ll want to choose accommodation that gives easy access to the places you most want to visit, and aligns with your tastes, whether you’re keen to stay in a traditional riad in the Medina, or want the comfort of a modern hotel.
Not sure how to start planning your Marrakech itinerary? Take inspiration from our customizable Morocco itineraries, or contact our Morocco travel experts to have them curate your ideal Marrakech itinerary.
Cafe in Marrakech © Shutterstock
How many days is good for Marrakech?
For an unforgettable Marrakech experience, you’ll want to devote at least 3-4 days to the city.
In that time, you’ll be able to soak up the splendour and unique vibe of itsMedina and souks, and visit other top attractions like Medersa Ben Youssef, Bahia Palace, and Musée des Confluences.
You’ll also be able to explore the beautiful botanical gardens and architecture of the Jardin Majorelle, and visit the nearby museum dedicated to its former owner, fashion designer Yves-Saint Laurent.
If you extend your trip to four days, you could also easily take a day trip tothe Atlas Mountains,or the picturesque Ourika Valley.
Handmade leather slippers (babouches) in Marrakech, Morocco © Ekaterina Pokrovsky/Shutterstock
Must-see places during your Marrakech itinerary
Here are some top attractions to consider including into your Marrakech itinerary.
Marrakech Medina
The Medina of Marrakech — a UNESCO World Heritage Site, no less — is an absolute must-visit of the city, with Jemaa el Fna square at its heart.
During the day, the square is filled with juice vendors, snake charmers and street performers. Come nightfall, it transforms into a lively food market with stalls serving traditional Moroccan dishes like tagine and harira.
Bahia Palace
A stunning example of Moroccan architecture, theBahia Palaceshowcases the city’s traditions of intricate tilework, carved cedar ceilings and lush gardens.
Built in the late 19th century, it was designed to be the grandest palace of its time, and that grandeur remains to this day.
Dar El Bacha – Musée des Confluences
With its intricate zellige tiles, carved cedar wood ceilings and grand courtyards, this beautifully restored 20th-century palace exemplifies Moroccan craftsmanship.
Majorelle Garden
Created by French painter Jacques Majorelle, the enchanting Majorelle Garden is an oasis of serenity in the city,
Featuring vibrant cobalt-blue buildings, exotic plants, and calming water features, strolling it it really is a feast for the all the senses, and one of the best things to do in Morocco.
Koutoubia Mosque
With a 77-metre-tall minaret visible from across the city, Koutoubia Mosque— the largest mosque in Marrakech — is an iconic landmark
While non-Muslims can’t enter, the surrounding gardens and architecture are open for all to admire.
We suggest heading here at sunset to see the golden light accentuate its beauty while melodic calls to prayer echo through the city.
Not fixed on a 3-day Marrakech itinerary? Take inspiration from our 7 days Morocco itinerary.
Koutoubia Mosque, Marrakech, Morocco © Shutterstock
When is the best time to visit Marrakech?
On balance, the best time to visit Marrakech is either in spring (Marchto May), or fall (September toNovember), when the weather is comfortable.
The milder conditions of both these periods are better for outdoor exploration, with autumn’s cooler evenings still warm enough to stroll the city by night.
Meanwhile, the summer months (June to August) can be very hot, with temperatures often exceeding 104°F (40°C).
Conversely, while the DecembertoFebruary winter months are usually mild during the day, evenings can be pretty chilly. As a result, winter can be a good time to visit Marrakech if you’re cool with (ahem) cooler weather and really aren’t a fan of intense heat.
Want wider context on the weather? Read up on the best time to visit Morocco.
Djemaa el-Fna, Marrakesh, Morocco © Ivan Soto Cobos/Shutterstock
Getting to Marrekech, and getting around
Wondering about getting to Morocco in the first place? Located just 6 kilometres from the city center, Marrakech-Menara Airport (RAK) connects the city to tonnes of international destinations.
That said, if you’re traveling from the US, direct flights to Marrakech are rare, so expect a travel time of10–15 hours, depending on connections.
You’ll most likely have a layover in a major European city like Paris, Madrid or Lisbon.
On arrival, the airport is just 15 minutes from the city center.
As for getting around, whilw the labyrinthine Medina is best explored on foot, taxis are plentiful, convenient and affordable when you want to explore further afield. Always agree the price begore starting your journey, though.
As an alternative, bicycles and tourist-oriented horse-drawn carriages (calèches) are also available.
Average cost per day in Marrakech
As is always the case with travel budgets, the cost of a vacation in Marrakech will depend on your style of travel.
If you're working to a tighter budget, happily you can bag affordable hostel and guest house accommodation — and enjoy great street food — for a daily range of $30-$70.
If you’re in the market for a mid-range experience — i.e. staying in comfier hotels and dining in above-average eateries — you’re looking at daily costs of $80 to $160.
Meanwhile, luxury travelers can indulge in upscale accommodation and gourmet meals for $200+ a day.
Marrakesh souk © Shutterstock
3 days in Marrakech itinerary
Covering top cultural and historic attractions — along with some incredible culinary experiences — here’s what do in Marrakech in 3 days.
Day 1: Explore the Medina and souks
Begin your Marrakech adventure in the heart of theMedina, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of maze-like streets filled with vibrant stalls and artisans crafting pottery, leather goods and textiles.
After shopping for Moroccan lanterns, spices, and rugs in the lively souks, stop by Jemaa el-Fnaa to soak up its energy.
As night falls, enjoy a rooftop dinner overlooking the square, or sample local street food at one of the stalls.
Day 2: DiscoverMarrakech’s top historic and cultural landmarks
Start your day atMedersa Ben Youssef, a stunning example of Islamic architecture that’s known for its intricately carved cedar wood and zellige tiles.
Next, visit theBahia Palace, a 19th-century architectural masterpiece that boasts beautiful courtyards, fountains, and ornate ceilings.
After marvelling at itsopulent rooms, take time to appreciate the tranquil gardens. Fragrant with orange trees, they provide a peaceful escape from the outside world.
Come afternoon, exploreDar El Bacha – Musée des Confluences. Formerly the residence of Thami El Glaoui, the Pasha of Marrakech, it offers a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of Moroccan elites during the French Protectorate era.
Today, the museum showcases Moroccan heritage and global influences through art and science exhibits.
End your afternoon at the palace café — its serene courtyard is the perfect place to sip refreshing mint tea
Day 3: Explore Jardin Majorelle and experience incredible food
On day 3, spend the morning at the tranquilJardin Majorelle. Designed by Jacques Majorelle and later restored by Yves Saint Laurent, its bright blue buildings and exotic plants present a joyous bedazzlement of color.
Just ahead of lunch, we suggest enjoying a pre-booked Moroccan cooking class that’ll teach you how to make classic local dishes.
Alternatively, join a guided food tour to sample local favorites likeharira soup,briouats, andmsemen.
That evening, round off your 3 days in Morocco with a relaxing hammam experience or else enjoy a final stroll through the Medina.
Ben Youssef Medersa, Marrakech, Morocco
Ready to plan your own trip to Marrakech?Arm yourself with information from The Rough Guide to Moroccoand wise up with ourMorocco travel tips.
Alternatively, if you fancy having someone else handle the planning process, talk to our localMorocco travel experts about curating a personalized itinerary that’s perfect for you.
Lastly, if you want to explore beyond Marrakech, you’ll find stacks of inspiration in our Morocco itineraries, all of which can betailored to your needs.