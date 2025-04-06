3 Questions Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Needs to Answer (2025)

Some major questions need answering before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse wraps up the Spider-Verse trilogy. The animated movies have introduced the young Miles Morales to a new generation of Spider-Man fans, and each movie in the trilogy has ramped up the drama. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles’ journey of following in Peter Parker’s footsteps to become Spider-Man, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals how dangerous the Spider-Verse is. A lot is riding on Beyond the Spider-Verse, and some major details were just announced about the film during a presentation at CinemaCon.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has an official release date of June 4, 2027. It’s important to note that the movie originally had a March 29, 2024 release date, but after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse became a hit at the box office, Sony delayed its follow-up indefinitely, due in large part to the actors and writers strikes of 2023. But with all that in the past, fans can get on with the matter of geeking out over what Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has to deliver. When you stop and think about the movie and how it’s the final part of the Spider-Verse trilogy, three questions loom large over everything else. It’s only a matter of whether fans will get satisfying answers to these questions.

Who Wins Between Miles Morales and Spider-Prowler?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse concluded with Miles Morales of Earth-1610 being stuck on Earth-42. To make matters worse, Miles is a prisoner of his Uncle Aaron — who is alive on this Earth — and his criminal partner, the Prowler. But instead of Uncle Aaron being the Prower, it’s Earth-42 Miles G. Morales. This Miles has already lost his father, and has turned to a life of crime. Hopefully, Beyond the Spider-Verse will dive more into Earth-42 Miles’ background and past, and reveal how the death of his father has driven him to become a bad guy.

Earth-1610 Miles Morales isn’t going to sit back and let his evil doppelganger keep him from saving his own father. One of the Beyond the Spider-Verse images released at CinemaCon features a faceoff between our two Miles Morales’. Good Guy Miles still has his costume torn from his adventures in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Evil Miles is in his updated Prowler costume and helmet. Their fight will be one of the main highlights that fans are going to look forward to in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Can Miles Morales Make It Home To Save His Father?

The Spot started as a throwaway villain that Miles didn’t take seriously, and quickly graduated to a threat to the entire Spider-Verse. Spot gained his powers in the collider explosion in Into the Spider-Verse, and he’s made it his mission to get revenge on Miles. One of the defining qualities that all Spider heroes suffer from is a tragic loss, and unfortunately, that’s in Miles’ future. Miles gets a vision that his father is going to be killed by Spot, which is what causes much of the drama between him and Spider-Man 2099. Miles believes he can save his father and the Spider-Verse, but usually a Spider-Man can’t save both.

Peter Parker always loses his Uncle Ben, and even Gwen Stacy lost the Peter Parker on her Earth. You can’t say that Miles hasn’t lost anyone, because his Uncle Aaron died in his arms. But it’s different when it’s your father. Miles has to escape Earth-42 and make it back to Earth-1610 in time to save his dad and also stop Spot. Can he do both? We’re going to find out.

What Happens After Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Sony’s announcement for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse‘s theatrical release date called it the end of the Spider-Verse trilogy. It’s been a financial and critical success for Sony, so it’s not like the studio will want to just retire the franchise and call it a day. There are several stories to tell, whether they focus on Miles Morales or Gwen Stacy. The advantage of the Spider-Verse is that any character under the Spider-Man umbrella is ripe for adaptation.

What Miles Morales fans really want is to see him get a live-action adaptation. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal previously said that a live-action movie for Miles Morales and an animated Spider-Woman movie starring Gwen Stacy were in the works. “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening,” Pascal said during the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Producer Avi Arad chimed in that a Spider-Woman animated movie will happen “sooner than you expect. I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming.”

Whether it’s Spider-Verse spinoffs or live-action adaptations, the future is bright for Miles Morales and company. Sony just needs to decide on a path forward and commit to it. They need to rebound after the mistakes made during the creation of the Sony Spider-Man Universe.