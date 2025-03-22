3 safer ways to remove ear wax than using cotton swabs or Q-tips — according to doctors (2025)

When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Ear wax is the natural safeguard for your ear canal, acting as protection against sand, bugs, and dirt getting in and damaging your canal or eardrum. But if ear wax builds up too much, it can impair your hearing — everything sounds muffled, and it can give you that feeling like you are underwater. Instead of reaching for a cotton swab or Q-tip, which experts say aren't safe because they can puncture your eardrum and do other damage, try one of these products instead.

According to Omid Mehdizadeh, MD, otolaryngologist (ENT) and laryngologist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, irrigation systems are "perfectly fine as long as there's not too much pressure and as long as it's comfortable."

He said to avoid using cold water in the ear, which can cause vertigo or dizziness. Irrigation systems are one of the tools ENTs would use in the office if a patient came in with excessive ear wax, and is a home remedy you can try without doing harm.

In addition, if people have an uncomfortable amount of ear wax clogging the ear, it can help to liquefy the wax with drops, which Dr. Mehdizadeh said are usually composed of peroxide, which fizzes in the ear. "It's okay for one to two weeks max, but not on a regular basis because it can cause irritation."

