3 Ways to Use a Cuticle Pusher - wikiHow (2025)

To use a cuticle pusher, start by applying cuticle remover to your nails, and leave them for 2 minutes. This helps soften your cuticles and makes it easier to compress them. After 2 minutes, soak your fingertips in a small bowl of warm water for another 3 minutes. Use a small towel to gently dry them. Once your nails are soft and dry, hold the rounded part of your cuticle pusher at a 45 degree angle. Gently slide it towards the base of your nail while pushing away the softened cuticle. Use the pointed, sharp side to push down the cuticles at the corners of your nails. Then, repeat the process for each of your nails. For more tips, including how to choose a cuticle pusher, read on!