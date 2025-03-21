3 Ways to Use a Cuticle Pusher - wikiHow (2025)

- Categories
- Personal Care and Style
- Nail Care
Learn advanced nail care in the comfort of home with this handy guide
methods
1Prepare Your Nails
2Push Back the Cuticles
3Choose a Cuticle Pusher
Co-authored by Kristin Pulaski
Last Updated: January 15, 2024
A cuticle pusher is a simple nail tool used to perform manicures and pedicures. It pushes the skin from your cuticles back and away from your nails to help your nails grow stronger. Here's information on how to safely use a cuticle pusher.
Method 1
Method 1 of 3:
Prepare Your Nails
1
For best results, soften the nails and cuticles before using the cuticle pusher. This is a necessary step to make pushing the cuticles away from the nails easier. If the cuticles are not soft and you try to push them, you might tear the skin, causing painful lesions.
- Try using cuticle softener for this.
2
Apply cuticle remover on the nail. You can also use cuticle oil together with the cuticle remover. Make sure to spread it evenly all over the edges. Leave it for 2 minutes.
3
Submerge the fingers in a small bowl of warm water and soak them for about 3 minutes. This will help soften the cuticles even more.
4
Use a small towel to gently dry your fingernails.
Method 2
Method 2 of 3:
Push Back the Cuticles
1
Use the rounded part of the cuticle pusher to push back the cuticles on the surface of the nail.[1] Angle the pusher 35 to 45 degrees and gently slide it towards the base of the nail and push away the softened cuticles.
- Always be gentle when you're pushing back your cuticles.
2
Use the pointed, sharp part to push down the cuticles at the corners of your nails.[2] You can also use this tip to clean under the nails. Repeat this process for all the nails.
Method 3
Method 3 of 3:
Choose a Cuticle Pusher
1
Decide whether to get a cuticle pusher made of steel or wood. Steel cuticle pushers are best for tough, hard cuticles. Wooden cuticle pushers are best for soft cuticles.
2
Pick which tip you want your cuticle pusher to have. Some have blunt rounded ends, others have sharp pointy ends or spoon-shaped ends and yet others are curved. The most common one has a rounded tip on one end and a sharp tip on the other.
Video
Expert Q&A
Question
Should you cut your cuticles or push them back?
Kristin Pulaski
Salon Owner & Nail Specialist
Kristin Pulaski is a Professional Nail Artist and the Founder of Paintbucket, a self-owned and operated nail salon based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. She has over five years of experience running Paintbucket and is licensed as a nail technician. Paintbucket offers nail art manicures, pedicures, and soft gel extensions along with customized packages for wedding and bridal parties. She holds a BA in Managerial Science from Manhattan College.
Kristin Pulaski
Salon Owner & Nail Specialist
Expert Answer
Always push your cuticles back instead of cutting them. Your cuticle (also known as your eponychium) is there to block any outside bacteria from getting in—if you cut your cuticles, you could get a bacterial infection.
Not Helpful 2Helpful 11
Question
Can I use Vaseline to soften my cuticles?
Community Answer
Yes! Be sure to rub it in a bit and allow it to sit on your cuticles for some time before trying to push them back. Vaseline is what I use for my cuticles, and they look quite nice!
Not Helpful 4Helpful 35
Question
Why is a metal cuticle pusher less recommended?
Community Answer
The metal cuticle pushers can hurt if you push too hard or if you slip while pushing. The rubber tipped cuticle pushers are more gentle, but still get the job done.
Tips
Instead of using cuticle remover or cuticle oil, petroleum jelly is also an effective cuticle softener.[3]
Make sure to cut off any hangnails as closely to the base as possible without causing injury to the nail or the skin.
It is best to rest your nail on a firm surface as you trim away the excess cuticle. Try to do this slowly and be careful that your hand doesn't slip or you might get yourself a cut. Be very careful when you are using the cuticle cutter.
Warnings
Whichever type of cuticle pusher you choose to use, always remember to never push too hard.
Things You'll Need
- Cuticle pusher
- Cuticle cutter
- Cuticle remover
- Cuticle oil – optional
- Cuticle hydrating oil
- Small bowl – filled with warm water
- Small towel
