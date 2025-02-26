3" x 4" Individually-Wrapped 1-Ply Standard 1000 Sheet Toilet Paper Roll - 96/Case (2025)

Features

  Individually-wrapped for sanitary storage
  Septic safe and made from 100% recycled content
  1-ply design, 1000 sheets per roll
  Great for high volume venues
  Core diameter of 1 3/4"

Product Features

Ensure your restrooms are constantly stocked with this Lavex 1-ply individually-wrapped toilet paper.

Buying in bulk is the economical choice for your business, restaurant, or school. Individually wrapped and affordable, you can stock up on this toilet paper to place rolls in restroom stalls or on countertops for your guests' convenience. Best of all, this toilet paper is environmentally friendly, making it a responsible choice for your business.

Customer Review

Great value. Money saver.

Individually Wrapped

This toilet paper roll comes individually wrapped, providing optimum protection and ensuring your guests have sanitary paper. You can safely store this roll in supply closets, on house keeping carts, or in bathroom cabinets and drawers without worrying about dust or contaminants coming into contact with the paper.

Environmentally-Friendly 1-Ply Design

Constructed of 100 percent recycled content, this 1-ply toilet paper will help keep your carbon footprint in check and please your environmentally conscious patrons. Furthermore, this toilet paper is safe for all septic systems, making it an excellent choice for your high-volume venues business.

Perforated Sections

Perforated sections make it easy to pull the sheets apart for added convenience. With 1000 sheets per roll you can also help minimize the frequency of refills.

Reliable Lavex Brand

You can depend on Lavex products to keep your restaurant, store, healthcare facility, or office safe and well stocked. They offer exceptional supplies you need every day at a price that won't break your budget! Bring Lavex to your business to keep your janitorial products stocked and ready to use!

Specifications

  • Sheet Length 3 Inches
  • Sheet Width 4 Inches
  • Core Diameter 1 3/4 Inches
  • Roll Diameter 4 1/2 Inches
  • Color White
  • Features Made in America
  • Features Recycled Content
  • Material Recycled Materials
  • Ply 1-Ply
  • Product Type Paper Towels and Toilet Paper
  • Product Type Tissues, Toilet Paper, & Dispensers
  • Product Type Toilet Paper
  • Sheets per Roll 1000 Sheets
  • Style Standard Roll
  • Type Toilet Paper

Customer Reviews

Overall Rating

4.3

171 reviews

  • 111 customers gave 5 star ratings

    111

  • 25 customers gave 4 star ratings

    25

  • 18 customers gave 3 star ratings

    18

  • 5 customers gave 2 star ratings

    5

  • 12 customers gave 1 star ratings

    12

  • Jerry M.

    5.0

    October 02.2024

    Great value. Money saver.

  • Margaret D.

    5.0

    January 10.2024

    At a good price and really good quality tissue toilet paper you can have a charmin ultra soft feeling when using. Also comes in big rolls so they last a good while too .

  • Antonio M.

    5.0

    December 01.2023

    It is a great product and I will continue to use it.

  • Sokol

    5.0

    July 29.2023

    Very soft and strong bath tissue compare to the other bath tissue best price on the market. My customers are happy . I recommend to all my friends . Restaurant store is the best. I am very satisfied with this product thankyou.

  • Nubia B.

    Montclair Community Church

    5.0

    March 08.2023

    Arrived Perfectly. Waiting to see how long they last.

  • Jolee H.

    Paper Service Company

    5.0

    February 24.2023

    this is the best toilet tissue i have found in this price range. it's pretty good for businesses. I will continue to buy.

  • Scott

    Thomas Farms Deer Processing

    4.0

    February 22.2023

    More like single ply.

  • Barbara S.

    Erie Brush & Mfg. Corp

    1.0

    February 21.2023

    NOt happy with this to rough

  • Jason S.

    5.0

    July 21.2022

    This is a great deal on commercial toilet paper. We purchase almost weekly and are not disappointed. Shipping is fast and the quality is evident.

  • Ryan K.

    5.0

    March 15.2022

    Lavex toilet paper is individually wrapped. It gets the job done with no complaints. Great product that will not clog the pipes or break the bank.

