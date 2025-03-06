30 Glitter Nail Ideas to Sparkle Wherever You Go (2025)

From subtle shimmer to bold sparkle, below, we’ve rounded up our favorite glitter manicures—perfect for adding a bit of glow and glamor to any season or occasion, because glitter truly never goes out of style.

Nail artist Rita Remark also appreciates the versatility of glitter and shimmer. “You can use these finishes to dress up your favorite neutral and it will still go with everything—but still add something a little extra. It's like nail art with less effort,” she says.

Whether it’s for a special occasion or just an ordinary day in need of a little sparkle, glitter nails are the perfect way to add some eye-catching charm to your look. Whether you're heading to a glamorous party or enjoying a cozy dinner at home, a glitter manicure instantly adds a touch of magic to your style (and not to mention, lifts your mood). Nail artist Marnae Orton says, “Sparkle polishes are an instant mood booster; they catch the light and give nails this dynamic, captivating quality.” She adds, “I love how versatile sparkle polishes are. Whether I’m doing a full glitter look or just adding a hint of sparkle, they add that ‘wow’ factor that clients love—especially when they see that glitter shift under the light.”

01of 30 Funky Waves These funky chocolate brown waves are a playful spin on a neutral nail. This look was done with staticnails Salem and cirquecolors Nectar.

02of 30 Corner Sparkle Another option for those who want to channel the glitter vibes but in a more subtle way: try painting a small amount of glitter on the corners of two nails. “Pairing dark rich red with lux gold glitter is a very classic holiday look. I love how simple yet effective this design is. Another great thing is, you can repeat this with any color and it will still seem fresh.” says Orton.

03of 30 Solid Glitter A glitter top coat can go over any color, but it's extra charming atop a jewel-toned blue.

04of 30 Unicorn Ombre This mani features 5 different colors for each nail going from light to dark shades from pinky to thumb nail. “An ombré nail design will turn heads anytime of the year, but icing it out with some glitter will take it to the next level.” says Orton.

05of 30 Glitter French Combine two nail trends in one: a french mani with glitter polish. You can either paint the entire nail bed in sheer glitter or just keep the tips glittery. "Sparkle polishes make nail art so much fun! I can go from a subtle shimmer to a bold, glittery statement just by layering." says Orton.

06of 30 Pink Fantasy This vertical gradient look is so chic. A chrome coat adds subtle sparkle, perfect for those who want a more simple look while still staying on trend.

08of 30 Chocolate Ombre This mani is all about the browns, going from light brown to dark brown from finger to finger. Adding the glitter on top is a fun nod to the festive season.

09of 30 Inverted To achieve this look, simply leave out the cuticle area and paint in glitter for a super fun contrast. “The half moon manicure has been around since the 1930’s and I’m always happy to see it still going strong. What I love about this design is you can wear it for any season.” says Orton.

10of 30 Outline French This fun twist on a french manicure features a tip outlined in black and filled in with glitter.

11of 30 Care Bear Coated Sparkling pink, purple, and blue basecoats are offset with abstract shapes for a playful, care bear-inspired manicure.

12of 30 Three Toned Gradient Go nuts with glitter and do a two-toned gradient. This look was done with @ilnp's Ring Bearer, Bouquet Toss, and First Dance.

13of 30 Star Studded A star-studded manicure is always show-stopping, but even more so when they're multi-colored and glittery.

14of 30 Subtle Golden For those who prefer a more subtle sparkle, try an ombre gold tip over a neutral base.

15of 30 See Also 30 Best Glitter Nail Design Ideas You Should Check Added Rhinestone This is the complete glitter mani featuring not only a glitter and chrome base, but added 3d layer of rhinestones. "It's like jewelry: can be sprinkled on the tips for a soft flash, or layered like necklaces, with different tones and mixed metals. " says celebrity manicuristJulie Kandalec. "There's a glitter for everyone at any stage in their life."

16of 30 Party Tips These multicolor glitter tips are perfect for a party or celebration, especially if you are the birthday girl. It looks like confetti at the tips of your fingers.

17of 30 Sparkle Top Coat This subtle manicure features a pop of color with some added sparkle. Simply paint a french manicure with any color of your choosing, and add glitter as a top coat.

18of 30 Solid Silver Sparkle For a bolder look, try all over glitter. “There’s no such thing as too much glitter. Using a platinum white glitter is a great way to compliment the snowy season aesthetic.” says Orton.

19of 30 Snow Day This mani really mimics fresh snow in the morning with the light beautifully adding the perfect sparkle. Paint your nails a fresh coat of white and add glitter on top!

20of 30 Barbie For a Barbie-inspired manicure, try alternating glitter and hot pink French tips.

21of 30 Magnetic Sparkle These magnetic nails are trending right now, and for good reason. They are so cool and really know how to turn heads. They capture the light so perfectly and add a fun sparkle to your everyday.

22of 30 Disco This manicure looks super detailed and intricate but it can be done DIY. A thick glitter polish will get the job done.



23of 30 Literal Sparkle If you want to channel glitter nails without overdoing it on the actual glitter, this manicure is for you. Simply add sparkle art to mimic glitter for a more subtle take.

24of 30 Abstract Square Cut Another fun more subtle glitter design is incorporating glitter in a small way. Think: in the corner, on the tips, and on the cuticle.

25of 30 Mix N Match This manicure implements so many different fun colors and textures. One nail is painted with a pink glitter, one with a gold more metallic like finish, and gradient and solids for the others.

26of 30 Diamond Red This look is definitely meant to turn heads. First the sexy red color is to die for but with the added touch of the diamond shaped tips? No brainer.

27of 30 Two Toned Tips To get this look, simply cut your nails down in a round shape, paint a neutral base and divide the tips in half. Paint one side in red (or another color of your choosing) and the other side another hue. Add glitter on top and there you go!

28of 30 Cris Cross Glitter goes a long way so by simply adding a thin stroke across the nail beds, you have just created a super cool look.

29of 30 Double Tips Put a unique spin on your glitter nails by adding an outlined French tip in a dark hue.