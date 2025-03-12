30 Gorgeous Curly Hair Color Ideas to Pull Off in 2025 (2025)

Choosing the right hair color can make a big difference in how your curls look and how you feel. However, it’s essential to consider factors such as your skin tone, eye color, and natural hair color and texture when selecting a new shade for your curls.

In this article, we’ve gathered the 30 most aspiring curly hair color ideas for your inspiration. Check out our collection and choose the best hues and techniques to match your style!

Highlights and bold colors are a great way to enhance natural curls and create dimension. A bit of color can also help increase volume and texture and can soften coarse hair types. Look for inspo pics that are close to your natural texture and base color for a better idea of how that color will look on your hair.” Sarah D'Angelo Stylist



1. Honey Blonde Highlights on Curly Hair

This shade can be a good choice if you want to add some depth and dimension to your hair without going too light or too dark. Honey blonde hue beautifully complements darker skin tones and makes the curl pattern more defined.

2. Medium Curly Hair with Copper Tones

Bright colors like red, copper, and orange can be truly flattering for curly hair, regardless of the length. If you want to try this coloring but are not sure about the right shade, it’s a good idea to consult a professional stylist to find the perfect shade for you and your skin tone.

3. Two-Tone Naturally Curly Hair

Medium brown is a versatile hair color that can complement many skin tones. It’s a warm, natural-looking shade that can give your hair a sun-kissed glow without being too bold or dramatic. All you need is to implement a lighter golden brown hue to highlight some locks here and there for a more dimensional look.

4. Blonde Curly Shag with Dark Roots

If you want to try something new without going too bold or drastic, consider going for stunning blonde highlights that will make your curls pop. Lowlights and shadow roots create universally flattering contrast and dimension.

5. Chocolate Curly Hair

Brown shades work well for those who want a subtle change or are looking to enhance their natural color. Pair your colored hair with a short shaggy haircut to deliver more texture to your thick curly locks and make your style effortless.

6. Red Highlights on Naturally Wavy Hair

Mixing red and auburn tones with different shades of brown can create a multidimensional look that really showcases the texture of long curly hair. Plus, with a chocolaty base, the color will have a rich and warm feel.

7. Buttery Blonde Beachy Waves

Light brown hair with blonde highlights is a quite versatile combination and can work with a range of skin tones and styles. So don’t be afraid to embrace your naturally wavy hair with a pop of color.

8. Caramel Blonde Highlights on Brown Curls

The combination of caramel blonde highlights and brown shades creates a natural, sun-kissed effect that complements curly hair texture and defines the curls’ pattern. Use Pintura, a popular highlighting technique to bring this idea to life.

9. Bold Black Pixie with Highlighted Curls

Short haircuts offer room to experiment. Go for a long pixie cut and accentuate your curls with contrasting highlights. The soft caramel tone creates beautiful contrast against the dark base and makes curls appear lightweight, while also framing the face and enhancing its natural glow.

10. Silver Gray Curls

You might think that silver-gray shade is not the best solution for women with dark skin color, but you’ll definitely change your opinion after looking at this pic. Catchy and flattering, this curly hair color is made to impress!

11. Golden Brown Highlights on Long Curly Hair

The gradual transition from darker to lighter shades can create a soft and natural look; perfect for those who want to add a touch of color while keeping the hairstyle low maintenance. Opt for subtle ombre effects to add dimension and interest to your curly hairstyle.

12. Layered Curly Lavender Hair

Adding purple highlights to your curly hair is a great way to make a statement. Deep purples like plum and eggplant can add richness and depth to your hair, while lighter shades like dusty lilac and lavender can create a more playful and whimsical look.

13. Chocolate Brown Curly Hair Color

Rich brown shades can enhance the natural texture and add depth to your curly hair. Plus, a dark shade doesn’t harm your locks and creates a low-maintenance style that will look great with minimal upkeep.

14. Shaggy Curls with Light Hair Highlights

Blonde hair can definitely work for a variety of skin tones, and there are many shades of blonde to choose from. Platinum blonde colors, for example, are a popular choice for those who want a bold and edgy look, while golden blonde is preferred when you want to add warmth to your complexion.

15. Chocolate Brown Afro

Springy Afro curls make for a sassy and eye-catching hairstyle that will definitely draw attention! Adorn your coily hair with some caramel or auburn teasylights to emphasize its texture and show off your unique style and personality.

16. Dirty Blonde Curly Hair

It’s always exciting to try something new with your hair, especially when it turns out as stunning as this! Brown and dirty blonde tones each other well and when achieved on tight curls, this color can really stand out.

17. Bright Red Color for Curly Hair

Red-orange is a beautiful and bold choice for curly hair colors, as it immediately makes you the center of attention. Opt for brighter shades like carrot red or ruby red to create a playful and eye-catching look and make your locks sparkle in the sun.

18. Cherry Red Bob for Wavy Hair

A red hair color can definitely add a fun and playful touch to your naturally wavy hair, giving off a vibrant and youthful vibe. This color choice is perfect for those who want to stand out. Just make sure to moisturize your hair with appropriate products to maintain the vibrancy of the hue.

19. Subtle Highlights for Naturally Dark Hair

Adding subtle highlights to your shoulder-length curly hair can create a stunning and natural-looking effect. The warm, golden tones of caramel complement dark brown hair beautifully, bringing out its natural shine and depth.

20. Blonde Highlights on Dark Curly Hair

Here is a great option for those who want a change from traditional brown or black hair but don’t want to go too bold with bright colors. Wear blonde shades with a shadow root for a more natural look and enjoy your new trendy hairstyle.

21. Creamy Blonde Balayage on Voluminous Curls

Blondish brown can indeed be a versatile and interesting hair color for curly girls. The combination of blonde and brown tones can create a natural-looking gradient effect that enhances the texture of this mesmerizing curly hairstyle.

22. Mid-Length Spirals in Rich Mahogany Shade

Mahogany is one of the best curly hair color ideas for women with natural black hair, as it requires little to no bleaching. And look how incredible it is on short curly hair! This rich, brownish-red shade complements the shape of your spirals, making them pop.

23. Subtle Brown Balayage

Deep brown shades like espresso and dark chocolate ideally work with subtle brown highlights. Selecting a lighter hue that’s just one or two levels higher than the base color will create a catchy yet low-maintenance hairstyle full of warmth and interest. Also, it is a great option for those with fine curly hair, as dimensional strands always look thicker.

24. Dark Curly Hair with Blonde Accent

Color blocking is an excellent alternative to a classic highlighting technique. We recommend going for a contrasting blonde in dark brown or jet-black hair. You will be surprised to find out how much it changes your entire look!

25. Kinky Hair with Pintura Highlights

Pintura highlights are a proven way to achieve eye-catching, exquisite colors on curly hair. While damage to the hair is minimal with this coloring technique, you’ll still want to use hair care products that moisturize your curls properly for a healthy, defined look.

26. Rainbow Highlights on Curly Hair

Colorful chalk highlights can be the perfect accessory that spices up your curly hair and raises your look to an absolutely new level of attractiveness! Be sure, with this hairdo, you will be the most fashionable girl in the room. It’s hard to outdo the fun nature of this color combination.

27. Eye-Catching Curly Pink Hair

The mix of pastel and hot pink shades looks astonishing on wavy hair, creating a truly unique and visually striking hairstyle. This is an excellent solution for those who want to express themselves through fantasy colors and attract everyone’s attention.

28. Long Natural Curls with Honey Color Block

Color blocking can really brighten your features and draw attention to your flawless curly hairstyle! You can opt for a warm blonde hue for a softer look or choose bolder red shades to highlight your sassy character – it’s all about the impression you want to make.

29. Light Brown Curls with Golden Blonde Highlights

Golden blonde curly hair highlights complement the light brown base beautifully and create a delightful color mix that looks great on curly hair. The perfect summer hair color for your curly mane.

30. Strawberry Blonde Curly Hair Color

Strawberry blonde highlights work well with light and medium skin tones, adding warmth and radiance to your complexion. This color choice will work great for those looking to spice up curls without putting your curl pattern to the test with an overly light shade.

Remember, a color that works well for one person may not work well for another, so it’s always a good idea to consult with a professional stylist to find the perfect color for you. Save some of these curly hair color ideas before your next hair coloring appointment and try the one that will suit you the best!