31 Creative Ways To Save Money (2024)

Tired of overspending? Want to cut expenses without giving up your favorite things? Here are a variety of creative ways to save money on everything from food to getting married.

How To Save Money on Groceries

Food and other essentials can take up a big portion of your budget, but there are many clever ways to save money on groceries.

1. Shop at Discount and Bulk Stores

Discount grocery stores and bulk stores like Aldi or Costco often have lower prices than traditional grocery stores. While these stores may have more limited selections, this can help you save time and money.

2. Meal Prep

Not only does meal prepping save you time during the week, but it also helps you avoid the temptation of eating out or ordering in—both of which eat into your bank account more than you might like. Plus, prepping your own meals makes it easier to meet your nutritional goals.

3. Buy Generic Brands

Generic brands can be quite a bit cheaper than name brands. For example, a can of generic black beans may cost $0.78, while a can of name-brand beans might run you $1.28. That’s $0.50 saved on one item. Do that consistently, and you’ll notice the savings.

4. Shop in the Middle of the Week

Shopping on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday may help you find more discounts on groceries. Stores often run sales midweek and offer coupons or savings on specific weekdays. Try out a few different days and plan your trips according to when you find the best deals.

5. Use a Cashback Credit Card

Using a cash-back credit card is a great way to save money on purchases you would make anyway. Look for a card that offers cashback on your biggest spending categories, such as groceries, gas or dining. Pay off your entire balance each month to avoid interest charges.

6. Stick to a List

Prepare a list before you hit the store and try not to stray from it so you can stay under budget. Try doing pick-up orders so you can see your total before you check out and delete any unnecessary items from your cart. Keep an eye on sales and plan your meals around what’s in season to score discounted prices.

How To Save Money on Gas

For those constantly on the go, buying gas is a necessary evil. However, there are several ways to cut your spending down when you’re filling up.

7. Ditch the Fast and Furious Mindset

How you drive has a significant impact on your gas consumption. Sudden braking and accelerating not only wastes gas but also wears out your car. Driving smoothly at an even pace can help you get more distance out of each drop of fuel.

8. Keep Your Car Maintained

Taking good care of your car can also help to optimize your fuel usage. Frequent tune-ups, properly filled tires and regular oil changes make your vehicle more fuel-efficient, while also keeping it out of the shop.

9. Consider Carpooling

Carpooling with friends, family or coworkers lets you split the cost of fuel to save on gas. It also reduces your carbon footprint and may offer added benefits like access to carpool lanes.

10. Use Gas Price Comparison Apps

Using gas price comparison apps can help you find the cheapest gas prices in your area so you’re always paying the lowest prices possible. Some apps can even be used to calculate trip costs or earn rewards.

How To Save Money on Your Electric Bill

Energy rates continue to rise every year, with many households paying hundreds each month to keep the lights on. If you’re feeling the drain, here are a few ways to lower your electricity bill.

11. Unplug Those Vampires

Ever heard of energy vampires? Your electronics keep drawing power even when they’re not in use. Unplug your device chargers, game consoles and TVs when you’re not using them—it’s a small effort that can make a big difference in the long run.

12. Use Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs

LED bulbs use around 70% less energy than traditional bulbs, and they can last up to 25 times as long too. This means you save money on your electric bill and on replacement bulbs by switching to LED. Dimmer switches also work well with LED bulbs to stretch your energy.

13. Do Your Chores During Off-Peak Hours

Use your appliances during off-peak hours to cut your monthly bill. Power companies often charge lower rates during times of day when demand is lower, such as before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m. Try doing your laundry at night or running the dishwasher in the morning to start.

14. Tweak Your Thermostat Settings

The Department of Energy estimates that you can reduce electricity costs by up to 10% annually by adjusting your thermostat seven to 10 degrees from its normal setting for eight hours each day. With a programmable thermostat, you can easily schedule temperature changes to use a little less energy when you don’t need it.

15. Leak-Proof Your Home

Air leaks can cause your heating and cooling system to work harder and use more energy. Check your doors, windows and vents for leaks to make sure you’re not paying for more electricity than you need. Sealing these with caulk is an easy, low-budget solution.

16. Use Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans can help circulate air in your home to make you feel cooler when it’s hot outside and warmer when it’s cold. This lowers your energy use while keeping you comfortable.

How To Save Money for a House

Saving money for a house takes time and discipline no matter how you slice it, but there are ways to make the process a little easier on yourself.

17. Open a High-Yield Savings Account

To give your savings a boost, open a high-yield savings account earning a competitive interest rate. Then, automate your saving by scheduling automatic transfers or sending a percentage of your paycheck straight to this account.

18. Temporarily Cut Down on Rent

If you’re renting, consider moving to a smaller apartment or sharing a living space with a friend or family member to reduce your rent and free up more money for a while. You may also be able to negotiate with your landlord to lower your rent.

19. Save on Transportation

Transportation costs can add up quickly. Consider carpooling, taking public transportation or biking to work to spend less on gas and ride-sharing services.

20. Round Up Your Spending

Saving in the background, or without thinking about it, is a smart solution for anyone who has trouble remembering to save. Many money-saving apps offer round-up transfer options to automatically send a portion of every checking account transaction to your savings account.

21. Cancel Subscriptions

Cancel any services you have but don’t need including streaming, gym memberships and food delivery services. Take that extra money and move it to your savings account each month. Try an app like Rocket Money to organize your subscriptions and see which ones you might be able to cut.

22. Have a “No Spend” Weekend

Challenge yourself to not spend any money for an entire weekend. Instead, find free activities to do and cook for yourself. Many people spend the bulk of their extra cash on the weekends, so even one or two spending breaks can make a difference in your house savings fund.

How To Save Money for a Wedding

Who said you can’t have your dream wedding without breaking the bank? Here are some fun and creative ways to save money for a wedding.

23. Pick an Off-Peak Date

You’d be surprised by how much you can save just by choosing a date that’s not in high demand. Get married on a weekday or pick a weekend in an off-season month to take advantage of lower average costs.

24. DIY Decorations

You can save a lot of money by making your own decorations. Get creative and make your own centerpieces, flower arrangements and wedding favors. You can also borrow decorations from friends and family or rent them from your local party rental companies.

25. Choose a Non-Traditional Venue

Dedicated wedding venues grow costlier every year. Go the non-traditional route and have a breathtaking ceremony at a park, the beach or in your backyard. You’ll often save money at non-traditional venues, and many places allow weddings even if they don’t specialize in them.

26. Limit the Guest List

One of the most straightforward ways to save money on a wedding is to trim your guest list. You often pay for drinks and food at a per-person rate, and larger venues charge higher prices. Consider limiting your guest list to your closest friends and family members. Or, invite everyone to the ceremony and a select number of guests to the reception.

27. Buy a Pre-Owned Dress

Wedding dresses tend to be very expensive, but you can save money by buying a pre-owned dress. Companies like Pre Owned Wedding Dresses and Stillwhite make it easy to shop secondhand from a variety of styles and designers.

28. Serve a Signature Drink

Instead of having an open bar, consider serving a signature drink. This adds a personal touch to your wedding and typically costs a lot less than a fully-stocked bar.

29. Get Creative With Your Food Menu

Plated dinners are often the most expensive way to serve food at a wedding. Consider a potluck-style reception, serve a fun build-your-own food bar or offer just dessert instead. Guests are often pleased just to eat, and you can let them know ahead of time what you’re planning.

30. Skip the DJ

Entertainment doesn’t have to cost a fortune either. Skip the pricey DJ and curate your own playlist and rent a sound system, or ask some of your guests to perform ahead of time as their gift to you. The memories created will be priceless, and your savings will thank you.

31. Look for Coupons and Promo Codes

Stationery, decor and accessories may go on sale at different times of the year. Before you make a purchase, do a quick search online to see if there are any discounts available and try to purchase things several months in advance to give yourself more time to bargain hunt.

What Is the Best Way To Save Money?

The best way to save money is whatever way will work for you. The easier it is for you to commit to saving, the more regularly you’ll do it and the faster you will be able to reach your goals.

The first step to saving is to make it a habit. Here are some tips for getting into a habit of saving.