31 Lines From Hippie by Paulo Coelho (2025)

It’s for people who love travelling in its truest sense. Someone who loves exploring places. Who enjoys the process of figuring things out. Who questions things. Who doesn’t understand why we live in buildings and work out of an office when we can live in nature. Someone who wants to live slowly.

Hippie is an autobiographical novel where young Paulo, who aspires to be a writer, sets out to travel the world in search of freedom and a deeper meaning for his life. It gives an insight into the hippie culture of the 1960s.

The book is beautifully written and makes you feel like you’re travelling with Paulo and Karla in the magic bus to Kathmandu. Sitting in Dam Square in Amsterdam, bathing in a river in Austria, dining by the Bosphorus, exploring Istanbul, and listening to the stories of the other passengers aboard the Magic Bus. Although I do wish he talked more about the places he travelled.

Hippie was my first read of 2024 and an interesting one. It had me underlining a lot. And I even copied a few lines I loved in a small notebook. Here are a few lines/ paragraphs I underlined or copied-