32 of the best makeup looks for people with black eyes: from graphic liner to deep berry lipstick (2025)

Looking for some make-up inspiration that will compliment your dark eyes? We've put together thirty-two of the most fun and simple make-up looks that will make your best features pop.

Whether you're into easy make-up looks or prefer to challenge yourself by learning all the new make-up trends, finding looks that specifically suit your eye colour can be difficult. You might've even found yourself in a make-up rut, automatically doing the same routine daily - if that's the case, it's a great idea to look to others for some help.

With that in mind, we found some of the best make-up looks for those with black eyes...

Best makeup looks for black eyes

1. Contrasting eyeliner

One of the easiest ways to make dark eyes pop is by introducing a little bit of contrast. This doesn't need to be a super dramatic look, as seen here on Janelle Monáe - you can use both white and black eyeliner to create a sleek yet stylish eye look. This is paired wonderfully with a matte red lip and some feathered brows.

2. Over exaggerated cat eye

Now we're not saying you have to dress like a cat, but an exaggerated cat eye is a great way of accentuating your black eyes. As you can see on Doja Cat, the inner corner has been extended as well as the outer eye. Adding a long fluttery lash with a pop of glitter on the lid will bring it all together.

3. Soft bronze glam

A sultry bronze glam has never failed anyone and it will look great on anyone with dark eyes. This look is particularly good for beginners as you can use your regular everyday base routine and then add a warm-toned brown to the lid. If you want to go a little further why not tight-line your eyes with a dark brown or black kohl pencil?

4. Deep red lip and black liner

Go bold or go home we say. Viola Davis is proving right here that leaning into that colour depth is a great option for darker eyes. You can bring the darkness out even more with a black smokey eye, dramatic oversized lash and a stunning deep red glossy lip.

5. Natural make-up with fluffy brow

If you're not one to follow make-up trends and like a simple yet effective natural look then this one is perfect for you. Using a light glowing base with a matching taupe eye look can perfectly brighten up the face and even make your black eyes look lighter too. Cindy Crawford has finished the look with a neutral pinkish lip and flirty lashes.

6. Purple smokey eye

Whilst you may have always thought of colourful eyeshadow as makeup you don't need, adding a little colour to your routine can transform the way you look at makeup. Here, Mindy Kaling is rocking a deep purple smokey eye that gets lighter the further away from her lash line and it gives an effective sultry effect. With her matte high coverage base and shimmery lip, the look is perfectly balanced.

7. Berry lip with cool toned eye

Should you feel like your eyes are always drawing attention away from one of your other favourite features, then finding a way to switch that direction is helpful. If you want to show off your lips you could try a dark berry lip like Angela Bassett - this will offset the darkness of the eye and balance the face.

8. Fresh face with wispy lashes

There's nothing quite like a trusty easy makeup look and this one on Michelle Yeoh is just wonderful for people with dark eyes. Keeping the base light, rosey and illuminated will allow your eyes to do all the talking. Especially if you add a wispy set of lashes and a rosey matching gloss to your finished look.

9. Smokey grey eye with nude lip

If a bright and light look isn't really your cup of tea, then opting for a cool-toned smokey eye is a great option. Ariana DeBose has paired the grey minimal smokey eye with a subtle nude lipstick and a flawless matte base that keeps everything looking polished.

10. Shimmery eye with coral red lip

We love a statement lip for those with black eyes, especially when it's one with a rich colour. This coral shade on Freida Pinto not only lightens her dark eyes but also elevates her otherwise simple make-up without overpowering her face.

11. Peach lip with full lashes

Eva Longoria may just be the queen of glam with these full and flirty lashes. Leaning into your darker eyes with a full-bodied lash is an effective method of adding drama to a look without spending hours on a smokey eye or fiddly liner shape. Add a peachy nude lip and you'll be Oscar party-ready, just like Eva here.

12. Laminated brow and cat eye lashes

Whether you've been on the laminated brow train or not, there's no denying the wonders it does for accentuating the face and adding further drama and dimension. Oti Mabuse's brows are a stunning feathered arch shape and her lashes match the look wonderfully.

13. Thin brows with shimmery pink lip

This is giving us serious 00s throwbacks, but a metallic grey eye shadow can be just enough to highlight your eyes without being too much. Popping on a light shimmery pink lip will tie in the shadow whilst also adding another cool toned colour to the face, we love this look on Jennifer Hudson.

14. Grey eye with red lip tint

If you're looking for a low-maintenance look then opting for a lip tint with a natural foundation base will make it seem like you've made a lot of effort when you haven't. Why not add a strip lash too like Oprah has here?

15. Lime green shimmery eye

Adding a colour like lime green is a win-win - it will not only accentuate your dark eyes but your dark eyes will also make the green pop. We especially love how Gemma Chan here has a dark more glittery green on her lower lash line, which brings the eyes together wonderfully.

16. Gold eye with glowy base

Why not lean into the deep bronze look and opt for a copper eye with a darker brown smokey outer lid? This is a great way of achieving dimension on darker eyes without committing to a liner. Finish the bronze look with a caramel lip liner and glowing base like Halle Berry has here and you'll be onto a winner!

17. Black liner and rosy cheeks

Love a bit of liner? Us too, and it's a super easy win for people with dark eyes. It can seamlessly elongate the eyes and compliment the darkness of your iris' all at once. Tracee Ellis Ross looks amazing here with her peachy blush and light base that allows for her stunning freckles to pop through.

18. Matte sultry glam

Now this is a glam look from Serena Williams that we just adore. Her base is perfected, her eyebrows are tamed and her eyes are a stunning oval shape thanks to the winged lashes and liner. The subtle pop of lilac glitter on her lids really brings attention to the eye.

19. Chunky glitter and long lashes

This look from Kerry Washington proves you really cannot go wrong with a sprinkling of glitter. A super chunky glitter can immediately transform a rather simple look into a really fun one with added drama. If you're worried about the glitter overpowering your eyes why not add a longer lash to ensure the eye remains open looking?

20. Statement eye look with dark lip

This look might not be exactly one you'd choose for your weekly date night but there's a lot of inspiration to take from Lupti Nyong'o's make-up here. The exaggerated liner with added glitter is an incredibly creative way of both lightening the eyes whilst also drawing attention to them. And the glossy black lip is an impressive artistic finish.

21. Precise brow paired with voluminous lashes

From the defined arch brows to the iridescent eye makeup, this look from Fantasia Barrino couldn't be more perfect for black eyes. Looking more closely, the way the brighter eyeshadow is brought right in where the nose and brow meet makes the eye look larger and more defined.

22. Monochrome look

Whilst you might not be looking for such a dramatic, runway-ready look the use of a monochromatic palette is an amazing way of making the most out of your black eyes. Using white both on the lids and lashes or the lids and lips will not only make your eyes pop but also give you an instantaneously cohesive look.

23. Ombre nude lip

Opting for a soft ombre lip that compliments the colour of your dark eyes will deepen your entire complexion whilst also balancing the dramaticness of your eyes. Choosing a subtle half-lash, as Flora Coquerel has done here, elongates your eyes without making them seem smaller on the inner eye portion.

24. Statement lip

A dark lip can be intimidating but the effect it gives with black eyes is well worth the risk. Pairing a super subtle no-lash eye look with an intense and rich lip colour like seen on Kiwi Lee Han here is chic with a little bit of added grunge.

25. Matte berry lip with angled brows

Not one for subtle or soft make-up looks? From angular bold brows to a full matte berry lip this makeup is not for the faint-hearted and is certain to make a great first impression. The simple neutral eye shadow allows the dramatics elsewhere to take centre stage.

26. Minimal brown glossy eye

A glossy eye may not be the most common makeup look but it's absolutely stunning for those with black eyes. The dimension the glossy effect gives the eyes is just enough to draw attention without being heavy and or distracting from the rest of the fresh minimal face.

27. Graphic liner and full lip

This look has so many layers to it and we can't get enough. The blue graphic liner not only brightens the dark eyes but also pulls the faces upwards along with the shortened brows. Adding a strong lash with excess mascara and a bold overlined lip completes this confident look wonderfully.

28. Smoked out coloured shimmer

For some, less is more and this look proves that. Using a shimmer stick in a fun colour like this metallic blue can add drama to your everyday make-up look within 30 seconds. If you're usually a little stuck for time then incorporating a swipe of colour into your routine is a quick way of elevating and playing around.

29. Ombre sculpted eye

Adding structure to your face with a sculpted ombre eye and bold brow will stop your other features from becoming overwhelmed by your dark eyes. Incorporate a light shimmer shade like Viola Davis has here and you'll be surprised just how easily your face is brightened and your eyes seem more open.

30. Metallic shadow

Using a high-shine metallic shimmer like this is a guaranteed way of making your black eyes the centre of attention. To continue the effect, add a fluttery cat eye lash with a simple black liner. Here, Lana Condor has defined her brows which adds a pop of structure above the smoked-out shadow.

31. Black cut-out cat eye

Instead of colour-blocking your lid, why not try out this cut-out liner look? It uses negative blank space to make your eyes look bigger and more elongated, especially when you also extend the inner corner as Dascha Polanco has done here.

32. Dewy base with french red lip

There is nothing more chic than a simple red lip. Paired with a stripped-back base and minimal eye look, you'll look fresh-faced and ultra-glam at the same time. We love it even more when styled with slick back hair and chunky silver hoops.