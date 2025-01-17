33+ Of The Most Important Movie Quotes About Life (2025)

Here are 33+ of the most profound movie quotes about life.

Forrest Gump

“My momma always said, Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.”– Forrest Gump

Dead Poets Society (1989)

“Sucking the marrow out of life doesn’t mean choking on the bone.”– John Keating

“There’s a time for daring and there’s a time for caution, and a wise man understands which is called for.”– John Keating

The Lion King

“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But you can either run from it or learn from it.”– Rafiki

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”– Ferris Bueller

Benjamin Button

“Our lives are defined by opportunities, even the ones we miss.”– Benjamin Button

The Theory of Everything

“There should be no boundaries to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there’s life, there is hope.”– Stephen Hawking

The Bucket List

“You know, the ancient Egyptians had a beautiful belief about death. When their souls got to the entrance to heaven, the guards asked two questions. Their answers determined whether they were able to enter or not. ‘Have you found joy in your life?’ ‘Has your life brought joy to others?’”– Carter Chambers

Batman Begins

“Why do we fall, Sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up.”– Alfred Pennyworth

The Hunger Games

“Hope. It is the only thing stronger than fear. Little hope is effective. A lot of hope is dangerous. A spark is fine, as long as it’s contained.”– President Snow

Just Mercy

“We can’t change the world with only ideas in our minds. We need conviction in our hearts.”– Bryan Stevenson

Cast Away

“I know what I have to do now. I’ve got to keep breathing because tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide could bring?”– Chuck Noland

V For Vendetta

“There’s no certainty; only opportunity.”– V

Eat Pray Love

“You need to learn how to select your thoughts just the same way you select your clothes every day. This is a power you can cultivate. If you want to control things in your life so bad, work on the mind. That’s the only thing you should be trying to control.”– Elizabeth Gilbert

Good Will Hunting

“Some people can’t believe in themselves until someone else believes in them first.”– Sean Maguire

The Pursuit of Happyness

“People can’t do somethin’ themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want somethin’, go get it. Period.”– Chris Gardner

See Also 100+ Inspirational Movie Quotes That Will Uplift and Motivate You

Pocahontas

“Sometimes, the right path is not the easiest one.”– Grandmother Willow

Black Panther

“In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.”–T’Challa

Erin Brockovich

“All we need is a little bit of courage and a little bit of grace.”– Erin Brockovich

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

“Life is about courage and going into the unknown.”– Cheryl

Silver Lining Playbook

“The world will break your heart ten ways to Sunday. That’s guaranteed. I can’t begin to explain that. Or the craziness inside myself and everyone else. But guess what? Sunday’s my favorite day again. I think of what everyone did for me, and I feel like a very lucky guy.”– Pat

Little Miss Sunshine

“A real loser is someone who’s so afraid of not winning he doesn’t even try.”–Grandpa

“You know what? Fuck beauty contests. Life is one fucking beauty contest after another. You know, school, then college, then work, fuck that. And fuck the Air Force Academy. If I wanna fly, I’ll find a way to fly. You do what you love, and fuck the rest.”– Dwayne

50/50

“You can’t change your situation. The only thing that you can change is how you choose to deal with it.”– Katherine

The Grand Budapest Hotel

“Rudeness is merely an expression of fear. People fear they won’t get what they want. The most dreadful and unattractive person only needs to be loved, and they will open up like a flower.”– M. Gustave

Almost Famous

“The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you’re uncool.”– Lester Bangs

The Matrix

“Neo, sooner or later you’re going to realize just as I did that there’s a difference between knowing the path and walking the path.”– Morpheus

Everything Everywhere All At Once

“The universe is so much bigger than you realize.”– Jobu Tupaki

500 Days of Summer

“Most days of the year are unremarkable. They begin and they end with no lasting memory made in between. Most days have no impact on the course of a life.” – Narrator

A Beautiful Mind

“It’s called ‘life’ John. Activities available; just add meaning.”– Alicia

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

“But I tried, didn’t I? Goddamnit, at least I did that.”– McMurphy

The Green Mile

“You can’t hide what’s in your heart.”– John Coffey

“I guess sometimes the past just catches up with you, whether you want it to or not.”– Old Paul Edgecomb

Girl, Interrupted

“I’ve wasted a year of my life. Maybe everybody out there is a liar. And maybe the whole world is ‘stupid’ and ‘ignorant.’ But I’d rather be in it. I’d rather be fucking in it, then down here with you.”– Suzanna