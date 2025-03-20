35 Best Love Quotes by Paulo Coelho - PostCaptions.com (2025)

If you’re looking for love quotes that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy, look no further than Paulo Coelho. The Brazilian author is known for his soulful words on love and life, and these 35 quotes are a perfect introduction to his work. Whether you’re in the throes of new love or long-term commitment, there’s something here for everyone. So gather up your courage, open your heart, and get ready to be inspired! Enjoy!

These Paulo Coelho quotes about love are sure to inspire and motivate you to keep love alive in your own life. Check them out!

Life is short. Kiss slowly, laugh insanely, love truly, and forgive quickly. – Paulo Coelho

When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too. – Paulo Coelho

The strongest love is the love that can demonstrate its fragility. – Paulo Coelho

Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused. – Paulo Coelho

What hurts us is what heals us. – Paulo Coelho

Anyone who loves in the expectation of being loved in return is wasting their time. – Paulo Coelho

Love is what makes you smile when you’re tired. – Paulo Coelho

In real life, love has to be possible. Even if it is not returned right away, love can only survive when the hope exists that you will be able to win over the person you desire. – Paulo Coelho

So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you. – Paulo Coelho

People give flowers as present because flowers contain true meaning of love. Anyone who tries to possess a flower will have to watch its beauty fading. But if you simply look at a flower in the field, you’ll keep it forever. That is what the forest taught me. That you will never be mine, and that is why I will never lose you. – Paulo Coelho

This is what we call love. When you are loved, you can do anything in creation. When you are loved, there’s no need at all to understand what’s happening, because everything happens within you. – Paulo Coelho

Love can consign us to hell or to paradise, but it always takes us somewhere. – Paulo Coelho

I am surprised how difficult for people is to say “I love you”. They only say the three magic words when they are sure they will hear “I love you too” back. C’mon! Spread the energy of love without expecting anything! Cowards are incapable of expressing love; it is the prerogative of the brave. – Paulo Coelho

The moment we begin to seek love, love begins to seek us. And to save us. – Paulo Coelho

All my life, I thought of love as some kind of voluntary enslavement. Well, that’s a lie: freedom only exists when love is present. The person who gives him or herself wholly, the person who feels freest, is the person who loves most wholeheartedly. – Paulo Coelho

Love is a trap. When it appears, we see only its light, not its shadows. – Paulo Coelho

I’m not saying that love always takes you to heaven. Your life can become a nightmare. But that said, it is worth taking the risk. – Paulo Coelho

In love, no one can harm anyone else; we are each responsible for our own feelings and cannot blame someone else for what we feel. – Paulo Coelho

One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving. – Paulo Coelho

Love is one of the most powerful emotions in the world. It can make people do crazy things, and it often has a profound impact on their lives. Whether you’re in love or have been hurt by love, these love quotes by Paulo Coelho will speak to you.

The aim of every human being is to understand the meaning of total love. – Paulo Coelho

The art of love is like your painting, it requires technique, patience, and above all, practice by the couple. It requires boldness, the courage to go beyond what people conventionally call “making love.” – Paulo Coelho

Freedom only exists when love is present. – Paulo Coelho

The energy of hatred won’t get you anywhere, but the energy of forgiveness, which reveals itself through love, will transform your life in a positive way. – Paulo Coelho

Love is not to be found in someone else but in ourselves; we simply awaken it. But in order to do that, we need the other person. – Paulo Coelho

Only someone who can say ‘I love you’ is capable of saying ‘I forgive you. – Paulo Coelho

Of all the ways we have found to hurt ourselves, the worse has been through love . We are always suffering because of someone who doesn’t love us, or someone who has left us, or someone who won’t leave us. If we are alone, it is because no one wants us. – Paulo Coelho

If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello. – Paulo Coelho

No one can learn to love by following a manual, and no one can learn to write by following a course. I’m not telling you to seek out other writers but to find people with different skills from yourself because writing is no different from any other activity done with joy and enthusiasm. – Paulo Coelho

Love is beyond time, or rather, love is both time and space, but all focused on one single constantly evolving point-the Aleph. – Paulo Coelho

The wise are wise only because they love. The fool are fools only because they think they can understand love. – Paulo Coelho

People, since the beginning of time, have always tried to understand the universe through love . – Paulo Coelho

If you love someone, you must be prepared to set them free. – Paulo Coelho

Certain things in life simply have to be experienced -and never explained. Love is such a thing. – Paulo Coelho

You will never be able to escape from your heart. So it is better to listen to what it has to say. – Paulo Coelho

He who loves has conquered the world and has no fear of losing anything. True love is an act of surrender. – Paulo Coelho

Final Thoughts

Paulo Coelho is a master of words, and through his beautiful love quotes, he has helped us to understand the intricate workings of the heart. His words are a reminder that love is one of the most powerful emotions we can experience and that when we open our hearts fully, anything is possible. What is your favorite love quote by Paulo Coelho