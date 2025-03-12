35 Hot Shades that Scream 2025 Hair Color Trends (2025)

While last year was all about bold color blocking, the 2025 hair color trends focus on seamlessly blended shades with accents on rich or pastel tones. From bright blonde and copper to deep chocolate and maroon, from face-framing highlights and babylights to hairline balayage and solid coloring with root touch-ups.

Choose whatever strikes your fancy!

1. Golden Blonde

Why hurry for a golden hour if you can get this gorgeous golden hair color and enjoy perfect photos at any time of the day! Put brighter tones of warm blonde towards the face-framing strands to bring a sunny glow to your appearance.

@daniel__amorim_hairstylist

2. Cowgirl Copper

If you’re craving a warm and radiant hue that empowers your personality, cowgirl copper hair will help you assert yourself confidently. Mixing ginger and copper brown hues, this trendy shade is a pretty low-maintenance choice, as it will beautifully blend your natural hair when fading.

@kl.hairartist

3. Cherry Coke

Rich cherry color will surely spice up your mane, whether you go for a vibrant solid color or barely-there teasylights. Your only unbreakable rule is to use color-preserving shampoo and conditioner to maintain your hair vibrancy for longer.

@diogopitaro

4. Old Money Blonde

Another hot color trend, old money blonde, is here for you to slay! It may come in several versions, including lighter creamy blonde or warmer honey tones, depending on your natural hue. The result: a perfectly melted lived-in color, which is also an excellent alternative to traditional highlights.

@hairbychrissydanielle

5. Baby Pink

This shade of pastel pink has soft blonde tints, which brighten and illuminate the color beautifully. If you’re hesitant about making a drastic change, you can try this shade using a hair color generator to preview the look before committing. Accentuate the pink coloring with wavy hairstyles and dynamic layers.

@danielmbeauty

6. Platinum

Crystal platinum hair is impossible to miss, making it a perfect companion for an upcoming party. Pair this fancy hue with a stylish bob cut with curtain bangs, and all attention is yours!

@seolahair

7. Taupe Brown

This neutral-toned brown is less rich and more low-maintenance — a desired shade for those craving to add some trend-ish browns without bleaching hair heavily. In addition, this hue won’t get brassy undertones, unlike warm brown hair colors.

@theclumsyhairwitch

8. Dark Chocolate

Chocolate hues can infuse your super dark hair with richness and depth, all thanks to the golden undertones. You can go all-in with this color or apply some highlights here and there for a more subtle effect — the result will be awesome anyway!

@romeufelipe

9. Biscoff Blonde

Warm-toned blonde hair is as popular as ever, so don’t you miss a chance to steal the show with this yummy, biscuity shade. While biscoff blonde is easier to reach on lighter hair colors, brunettes can go for it as well. Just be patient, as it may take you some time to achieve the desired tone.

10. Rose Gold

This pink rose gold color is great for those looking for an effortless transition from blonde without going brown. While its saturation may start fading after a few weeks, you can prolong the time in between touch-ups if opting for highlights rather than a solid color.

@supvalerie

11. Bronde Hair Color

A well-blended brown base with cool-toned beige highlights is a recipe for a delicious milk tea hair color, cozy at any time of the year. If you have previously highlighted your hair, you’ll get this milky tea tone easily by toning the highlights. As for those with naturally dark strands, get ready to bleach some of your locks, keeping in mind the result is worthwhile.

@adina_pignatare

12. Peachy Pink

For a captivating peach color, mix pink and orange together, leaving subtle undertones of your natural base to come through. Complement the achieved pastel tone with loose curls or beachy waves.

@berniottjes

13. Expensive Brunette

By softening your natural brunette hair with dimensional beige hues, you can add a hint of extra warmth and sophistication to your whole look. Reveal more of your highlights with a layered haircut or a voluminous blowout.

@dvcolour

14. Caramel Balayage

Charming and luxurious, caramel tones can bring light and dimension to your hair all year round. With rich, decadent hues meld seamlessly with a brown base, you will showcase a stylish, carefree allure, keeping your strands healthy thanks to the less-damaging balayage technique.

@prive_haircouture_al

15. Brown Sugar Brunette

Treat yourself to a touch of refined sweetness with a caramel honey balayage. Looking flattering on light and dark brown hair, this sugary hue infuses your skin with warmth and enhances its inner glow.

@sarabotsfordhair

16. Dark Burgundy

Even though burgundy hair color traditionally involves red, brown, and purple tones, you can experiment with different pigments to make it warmer or cooler. Save this photo as a reference, and your colorist will help you find the shade to flatter your complexion and eye color.

@ajaonyourmane

17. Golden Brown Balayage

To spice your look, you do not necessarily need to go for drastic changes by getting one of those vivid red hues. Golden caramel and brown hues can also sparkle your hair when coming in the form of highlights and deeper lowlights.

@un.rooted

18. Jet Black

A trendy classic or a timeless trend – who cares! The main thing is that jet black is a forever-statement for women of all ages. Pair it with a butterfly haircut, and you’ll be the most stylish person in the room.

See Also Gray Hair Color Ideas for 2025 - The Right Hairstyles

@jasztylist

19. Cherry Cola Brunette

With plenty of semi-permanent color options available, you can try to create cherry chocolate hair at home. But for complicated formulas like this one, which includes red, auburn, and some violet undertones, it’s wise to entrust your hair to a professional colorist.

@chrisweberhair

20. Smokey Silver with Lowlights

If you’re looking for a stylish transition from platinum blonde, brown or black hair is not the only possible solution. Better go for gray lowlights or reverse balayage in smokey silver tones.

@qtran

21. Honey Blonde

Warm and luminous, the honey shade of blonde is the epitome of sophistication. To achieve this luscious color with a sun-kissed effect, ask your colorist for a full head of highlights with a root smudge for easy hair growth.

@envied.ends

22. Apricot Red

An apricot copper hair trend can work both as a balayage or reverse balayage, depending on your original hair color. Either way, you can expect a flattering mix of red, copper, and tangy hues that takes you to the midsummer.

@thestrawberryblonder

23. Hazelnut Caramel

Featuring earthy and orangy undertones, the hazelnut hair color is a go-to option for those choosing between warm blonde and reddish shades. For a low-commitment coloring, try babylights or face-framing highlights before dyeing your entire head.

@chrisweberhair

24. Face-Framing Highlights

Brown base provides endless opportunities for creating stunning mixes with other colors. But if you aim for something timeless and universally flattering, you won’t regret opting for these seamless face-framing blonde highlights.

@megumicolor

25. Vanilla Chai Highlights

If you’re not ready to go all-in on blonde, try ribbon highlights in a creamy vanilla hue, a modern version of a chai latte trend. To recreate it on your brown hair, start with warm blonde balayage highlights and make them cooler and more natural-looking with a toner.

@tialambourn_hair

26. Red-Based Copper

If you lack red hues in copper hair colors, this fiery, vivid shade is an ideal choice for you to showcase your passionate and curious nature. Featuring red velvet undertones, the red-based copper becomes an instant attraction, especially when complemented with a voluminous hairstyle.

@esbeautyco

27. Latte Brown

Freshen up your brown tresses with this iced caramel latte color the way your favorite iced coffee cools you off during summer. Blend beige and creamy blonde with golden brown using the highlighting technique, and enjoy this delicious hue for up to 3 months.

@energy.hair

28. Dusty Rose

As a more low-maintenance alternative to pastel pink hair, we recommend pale rosy pink babylights, a popular choice for brunettes wishing to lighten their tresses. You can also ask to place more color at the front for a beautiful face-framing effect.

@hairbymichelleee

29. Mulled Wine

Like the same-titled drink, mulled wine hair differs in hot, spicy, and tart undertones of reds and browns. Perfect for complementing warmer skin tones but looks good on anyone daring to embrace its boldness.

@sarabotsfordhair

30. Glossy Espresso

Bitter and rich, like a freshly brewed espresso, this shade of dark brown will also please you with its stunning glow. Doesn’t require entire hair lightening, just subtle color touch-ups.

@pipsyhair_

31. Scandi Hairline

While the added natural lowlights soften out the bright blonde highlights here, the bleached hairline instantly gives a pop of color. So, if you’re aiming to brighten up your locks while growing them out into a naturally looking blonde, a Scandinavian hairline is your must-try color trend.

@mickeycolonjr

32. Maroon

For a saturated reddish-brown color with cool undertones, ask for maroon hair. Like all red shades, it can start fading within time, but you’re fine as long as you don’t over-shampoo or over-dry your tresses.

@hairbylisamathews

33. Burnt Caramel

Full of golden and copper undertones, burnt caramel balayage is gleaming in the light, so get ready all eyes will be on you. Apart from brightening up your appearance, this hue will also boost your confidence.

@vlasyhrabal

34. Natural Ginger

The color itself is vibrant and dynamic, which requires high maintenance but if it doesn’t bother you – here’s your photo reference to show the stylist. If you’re transitioning from a shade closer to natural ginger, it’s a breeze then. Otherwise, get ready to go to the salon several times before you get your dreamy hue.

@andreyhair

35. Cinnamon Brown

Imagine the rich coffee spiced with a pinch of cinnamon and brown sugar. Delicate and warm, it enriches you with comfort and energy, just like this gorge cinnamon balayage does to brown hair.

@dogukandeniz

With these inspirational photos, you’ll never have a problem with an idea for the next and all-following appointments with your colorist.