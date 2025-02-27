36 Best Tamil Movies on Netflix (February 2025) (2025)

Movie buffs worldwide have a popular misconception that Bollywood is a synonym for Indian cinema. The Indian film industry is an umbrella term that comprises Hindi films, regional movies, and art cinema. Being the world’s largest filmmaking nation, India produces more than 1,500 movies per year in different languages. Based in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil heartland, Tamil Cinema, which is fondly called Kollywood, has a broad reach across the nation and among the Tamil diaspora worldwide. Netflix boasts an extensive collection of Tamil movies in all genres, catering to the taste of every audience.

36. Meiyazhagan (2024)

C. Prem Kumar’s ‘Meiyazhagan’ explores the bittersweet feeling of nostalgia that comes with revisiting childhood memories. We follow Arulmozhi Varman (Arvind Swamy), who returns to his ancestral home after 22 years for a wedding. As he reconnects with people from his past, his walk through memory lane takes the shape of a nostalgic ride underscored by his true sense of the self. ‘Meiyazhagan’ is a heartwarming drama that is bound to stay with you for a long time. You can watch it here.

35. DeAr (2024)

How badly can a marriage be affected if a spouse snores loudly while her partner is a light sleeper? ‘DeAr’ is a comedic take on this question. Arjun and Deepika have a beautiful wedding (arranged), but their togetherness is affected due to the conditions above. To make things work, they have to make compromises and accept each other flaws. After all, isn’t that the very basis of any relationship? How Arjun and Deepika deal with it is what follows in this Anand Ravichandran directorial. The film stars GV Prakash as Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh as Deepika. You can watch it here.

34. Thangalaan (2024)

Set in the mid-19th century, Pa. Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ follows tribal leader Thangalaan, who locks horns with a sorceress while he and his village folk aid a British officer in finding the gold the latter seeks. Unbeknownst to Thangalaan, he is connected to the sorceress in ways more than one, and only when he accepts his true calling will he be able to defeat her. Starring Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, ‘Thangalaan’ blends folklore and fantasy to give us a compelling and intense drama garnished with action. You can watch it here.

33. Indian (1996) & Indian 2 (2024)

Directed by S. Shankar, ‘Indian’ and ‘Indian 2’ are epic vigilante action dramas starring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy, an aged vigilante who fought during India’s struggle for freedom. Having realized that freedom was the beginning of another fight against corruption, he took up arms, fighting criminals and serving justice. In the first film, he goes against his corrupt son while in the second film, he aids a guy who is trying to expose dishonest politicians. Known for the way they incorporate patriotism, current affairs, anti-establishment tropes, and action, the ‘Indian’ films are counted among India’s most famous and crowd-pulling films ever. You can watch the two films here.

32. Game Over (2019)

A girl who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to a tragic incident that she experienced in the past begins to unravel after the news of a group of killers beheading and burning women spreads like wildfire. Starring Taapsee Pannu, ‘Game Over’ is a psychological thriller directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The way the film unravels, along with Pannu’s brilliant performance underscored by Saravanan’s direction, makes it a commendable watch. You can watch the movie here.

31. Sorgavaasal (2024)

Siddharth Vishwanath’s ‘Sorgavaasal’ is a prison drama that showcases the corruption within a prison system that, rather than functioning as a rehabilitation facility for the inmates, throws them into a dark abyss from where there seems to be no return. We experience this from the POV of an innocent guy named Parthi (RJ Balaji), who is falsely accused of a policeman’s murder and incarcerated. Adding to the drama is the prison warden, Sunil Kumar (Sharafudheen), who keeps things in check, and the feared criminal Siga (Selvaraghavan), who “runs” the prison. With a compelling story that sheds light on morality within a system made for convicts, ‘Sorgavaasal’ is based on the Madras Central Prison riots that took place in 1999. You can watch it here.

30. Thalaikoothal (2023)

This emotionally moving drama throws light on the ritual of Thalaikoothal, the traditional practice of senicide or involuntary euthanasia, which is prevalent in several districts in Tamil Nadu, India. A family may perform Thalaikoothal on a bedridden, comatose family member when all other options have been exhausted. In the film, lower-class middle-aged Pazhani (Samuthirakani) finds himself conflicted between family responsibilities (he has a wife, Kalaiselvi, and a daughter, Raji) and love for his comatose father, Muthu (Kalaiselvan), whose care affects their household finances. This plot moves ahead alongside a second one that shows Muthu’s youth and love life, the film’s way of putting things in perspective. Directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, ‘Thalaikoothal’ co-stars Kathir as young Muthu, Vasundhara Kashyap as Kalaiselvi, and Katha Nandi as Pechi, young Muthu’s love interest. You can watch the film here.

29. Visaaranai (2015)

How long can you take a beating without knowing what you have been accused of? ‘Visaaranai’ is a chilling manifestation of this question. We have four laborers who are arrested and tortured almost to death to force them to surrender and take the blame for a high-profile robbery, a case that the cops need to close as soon as possible. A police inspector helps them walk free, but in return, they are required to kidnap another person. This kidnapping, unbeknownst to the laborers, is part of a deeper conspiracy by the state’s ruling political party. When the person dies in custody, his death is again pinned on the four laborers. The film is adapted from the novel ’Lock Up,’ written by M. Chandrakumar, who is the only surviving laborer in the story. To find out what happened to the other three guys, you can watch this Vetrimaaran directorial right here.

28. Maamannan (2023)

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, this political action-thriller film is set in Salem district, Tamil Nadu. The movie revolves around ‘Maamannan,’ an MLA from the Dalit community who has worked his way up from being a cadre of the SSMK party. The central plot focuses on Maamannan’s strained relationship with his son Athiveeran alias “Veera,” a skilled practitioner of Adimurai, an ancient martial art form. Veera refuses to communicate with his father due to the emotional and physical trauma he endured due to a casteist attack during his childhood.

The film stars Vadivelu in the titular role, alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin as Athiveeran (Veera). It encapsulates the complexities of caste dynamics prevalent in modern-day Tamil Nadu. This poignant storyline sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals marginalized by society and highlights their journey toward self-discovery and empowerment. You may watch the film here.

27. Doctor (2021)

‘Doctor’ is an action-thriller comedy film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie follows the story of Varun, a military doctor who embarks on a mission to rescue his kidnapped fiancée, Padmini. Along with his friends, Varun uses his intelligence and medical knowledge to outsmart the kidnappers and save Padmini, uncovering a larger criminal operation in the process. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Feel free to check out the movie here.

26. Kadaseela Biriyani (2021)

Kadaseela Biriyani is a crime-comedy drama film directed by Nishanth Kalidindi. The movie revolves around three brothers who plan to murder their father’s killer. As they set out to execute their plan, they face unexpected consequences and moral dilemmas that challenge their resolve and family bonds. Ram, Vasanth Selvam, Hakkim Shah, and Dinesh Mani star in this action-packed film, which explores the themes of revenge, family, and the consequences of actions. You can check out the film here.

25. Beast (2022)

‘Beast’ is a comedic action-thriller film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie follows the story of Veera Raghavan, a former RAW agent who finds himself in a shopping mall taken over by terrorists. As the terrorists take hostages, Veera must use his skills and intelligence to save the hostages, including his love interest, while also dealing with his traumatic past. The ensemble cast includes Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, and Yogi Babu. You can watch ‘Beast’ here.

24. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ is a captivating action-drama film written and directed by Pandiraj. The film follows the story of Kannabiran, a lawyer who takes on a crime syndicate involved in women trafficking. As he delves deeper into the case, Kannabiran uncovers shocking truths and faces personal and professional challenges that test his resolve to bring justice to the victims. Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, and Sathyaraj play significant roles in the movie. You may watch the film here.

23. Annaatthe (2021)

Translated as “Big Brother,” ‘Annaatthe’ is a Tamil action film that revolves around Kaalaiyan, an honest and upstanding village president. Although Kaalaiyan holds morality and ethics above all, he is pretty proud of his position and refuses to bow to anyone, resulting in a massive feud with the rival leader, Nattadurai. Gradually, the movie reveals how Kaalaiyan’s sister, Meenatchi, means the world to him, and the leader gets ready to find her a groom. Although fate fixes Meenatchi’s marriage with Nattadurai’s younger brother, she falls in love with a fellow student and attempts to run away. Nevertheless, Kaalaiyan gives in to his sister’s demands and somehow manages to contain the situation. However, the decision comes back to haunt Meenatchi, and thus, with his sister in danger, Kaalaiyan sets out to face whatever trouble he has to to keep her safe. You may watch ‘Annaatthe’ here.

22. Nitham Oru Vaanam (2022)

‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ is a romantic drama film that tells the story of Arjun, a young man with OCD. He leads a reclusive life until he meets Janani, a girl about his age who he believes understands him. The two of them grow close, and talks of marriage begin to float around. But Janani abruptly ends the relationship and goes back to her former boyfriend, leaving Arjun heartbroken. His therapist suggests two stories for him to read. As he tends to imagine himself as a character in the stories he reads, the sudden and cliffhanger endings of both of those stories frustrate Arjun to no end. His therapist reveals to him that those characters he read about are real people and encourages him to meet them, hoping that Arjun will find answers for his pain and heartbreak in the journey as well. You can stream the film here.

21. Don (2022)

The film’s title ‘Don’ refers to the eponymous character, Chakaravarthi “Don” Ganesan. The story begins when Don is already an established filmmaker. As he hurriedly heads to college, the narrative shifts to the past, and we see him in his school days when he meets and falls in love with Angaiyarkanni or Angu. Don’s father wants him to become a civil engineer and pretty much forces him to enroll at BEC (Best Engineering College) in Coimbatore. Although Don and Angu parted ways after school, they reunite in college after he helps her reconcile with her father. Don’s hope for an easy and fun-filled college life is dashed when he meets Bhoominathan, a disciplinarian professor. As the film progresses, Don finds ways to rebel against the people who hold positions of power in his life and develops a deep love for filmmaking. You can stream ‘Don’ here.

20. Mersal (2017)

Written and directed by Atlee Kumar, ‘Mersal’ features one of the biggest stars in Tamil Cinema, Vijay, as Maaran, a doctor who declares war against corruption in the healthcare sector. When he is mistakenly arrested for the murder of his colleague, Dr. Arjun Zachariah, Maran discovers that the real killer is a doppelganger. Maaran goes deep into the mystery and finds out that the real culprit behind the murders is a magician named Vetri. The plot thickens when Maaran and Vetri realize that they are estranged twin brothers. Both the doctor and the magician form an extraordinary sibling pact to join their skills to hunt down the man behind their legendary father’s brutal murder. ‘Mersal‘ offers the thrill and excitement of a revenge drama with peppy numbers to appease hardcore Vijay fans. You can stream it here.

19. The Greatest of All Time (2024)

Starring Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, and Prabhu Deva, ‘The Greatest of All Time’ is an action thriller. It centers on M. S. Gandhi (Vijay), a member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad. When his family is attacked while he is on a mission, he suffers a tragic loss. This makes him retire from his job and lead a quiet life. However, years later, he is contacted for a high-risk mission, to which he says yes, only to confront the same loss, a face from the past. ‘The Greatest of All Time’ became the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after its release. You can watch it here.

18. Aelay (2021)

This Halitha Shameem directorial takes a unique approach to a father-son relationship. When elderly Muthukutty (Samuthirakani) passes away, his son Parthi (K. Manikandan) performs the last rites. Parallelly, we get to see a young and fun-loving Sudhakar earn a living as an ice cream seller and how loved he was by his townsfolk. However, Parthi never shared the same equation with his father. Will Muthukutty’s funeral change anything? ‘Aelay’ is an intriguing film with twists that seamlessly add to the dominant father-son dynamic. You can watch it here.

17. KD (A) Karuppudurai (2019)

‘KD (A) Karuppudurai’ is a family drama film helmed by Madhumita Sundararaman. The movie follows the story of Karuppudurai, an 80-year-old man who escapes from his family, as they want him dead so that they can inherit his wealth. On the run, he forms a bond with an orphan boy named Kutty. Together, they embark on a journey that explores the meaning of life, friendship, and family. Mu Ramasamy, Nagavishal, Yog Japee, and Badava Gopi star in this film, touching on the themes of family, friendship, and life. Feel free to check out the movie here.

16. Gatta Kusthi (2022)

Raised by his uncle Ratnam, Veera (Vishnu Vishal) is a chauvinist through and through. As he decides to find a bride, he comes up with certain conditions that a girl has to meet to be considered seriously. She can’t be more educated than him, must not have a career, must have long hair, and should be obedient. He couldn’t reach beyond the eighth grade and is not the high-valued candidate he thinks he is. Keerthi (Aishwarya Lekshmi), who is the polar opposite of everything Veera is looking for and is a wrestling champion, agrees to marry him out of desperation and because he refuses dowry. On the advice of her uncle, she wears hair extensions, hides her wrestling credentials, and that she is a university graduate. Hilarity ensues when Veera eventually finds out the truth. You can check out the film here.

15. RK Nagar (2019)

A political satire Tamil film, RK Nagar follows Shankar, a Chennai man struggling to make ends meet. Shankar believes that wealth is of no use to humankind and, thus, refuses to respect people of fortune. Meanwhile, Ranjini, a girl who abhors rowdy men, has a sudden change of heart and falls in love with Shankar after witnessing him chasing guys with a machete. This unlikely relationship soon blossoms as the couple gets to know each other better and becomes comfortable. However, as fate would have it, a violent altercation between two rivals ends with a man murdered inside Shankar’s tailoring shop. The rest of the movie provides a healthy mix of romance and comedy as the investigation hones in on Shankar while he tries his best to clear his name. You can watch ‘RK Nagar’ here.

14. Mehandi Circus (2019)

When two people fall in love, it is not just about the two who are involved; social implications shadow their love story, which has the potential to destroy lives. The tale of Mehandi (Shweta Tripathi) and Jeeva (Madhampatty Rangaraj) is tainted by caste differences and jealousy. Set in the 1990s, ‘Mehandi Circus’ is Saravana Rajendran’s directorial debut. He brings to life the fading art of the circus of which Mehandi is a part. Jeeva is the owner of a music shop in Kodaikanal where Mehandi’s circus troupe comes to perform. The circus troupe used in the film is Kamala Circus from Gujarat. The film’s color palette makes the scenes spectacular and conveys a sense of nostalgia. You may watch it here.

13. Sethum Aayiram Pon (2020)

Directed by Anand Ravichandran, this sweet and heartwarming film explores the relationship between an elderly rural woman named Krishnaveni (Srilekha Rajendran) and her 23-year-old estranged granddaughter Meera (Nivedhithaa Sathish), who arrives at her village from the city. While the friction is more than palpable at first, things slowly start to change between the two ladies in little ways. To find out how they do so, you can watch ‘Sethum Aayiram Pon’ here. One thing is for sure, this film will make you miss your grandparents.

12. Andhaghaaram (2020)

Translated as “Darkness,” ‘Andhaghaaram’ is a Tamil language supernatural movie that follows three seemingly unrelated individuals in Chennai. The first, Dr. Indran, is a doctor who was shot by a violent patient. Although the doctor survives, the patient massacres his whole family, leading to his license getting suspended. The second, Selvam, is a blind, honest man who lives with a severe kidney problem. However, being versed in the occult, he tries to get paid by capturing spirits in a seemingly haunted house. Finally, the third, Vinod, is a cricket coach who feels that he is to blame for gifting his friend, Pradeep, with a book on the occult, which appears to have given the latter some mental instability. As the movie progresses, it reveals how these three men live in different timelines and how the supernatural, or rather the spirit world, connects them. The rest of the movie is a thrilling watch as it reveals the current timeline and shows how the spirit world tries to use the living to wreak havoc on past wrongdoers. You can stream the movie here.

11. Spyder (2017)

‘Spyder’ is another AR Murugadoss directorial that is made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Both versions have the Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. ‘Spyder’ also has the surprise characterization of director SJ Surya as Heath Ledger’s Joker-like psychopathic villain, Sudalai. Mahesh Babu plays a cunning intelligence officer who comes in between the deadly scheme of the villain. He has to save the city and its innocent inhabitants from imminent danger before the psychotic serial killer, Sudalai, unleashes horror. Sudalai loves to hear people’s screams of pain and suffering and plots a deadly scheme to stage his death opera. The cat-and-mouse game ensues and reveals the inner demons of both the cop and the villain. You can stream ‘Spyder’ here.

10. Irugapatru (2023)

Directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan, ‘Irugapatru’ stars Saniya Iyappan, Abarnathi, Shraddha Srinath and Vikram Prabhu. It follows Mithra, a marriage counselor whose tips and tricks for maintaining a good marriage start taking a toll on her own married life. Side by side, we also get to see two other married couples undergoing relationship issues. Amid understanding and misunderstanding, we are provided with a big picture of what it means to be in a relationship wherein both parties are bound by the solemn oath. You can watch the film here.

9. Love Today (2022)

From director Pradeep Ranganathan comes a rom-com starring Ivana, Pradeep Ranganathan, Akshaya Udayakumar, Yogi Babu, and Sathyaraj. The story shows what happens when Nikitha’s father tells her and her boyfriend Uthaman to swap their phones for a day, after which, if they want to get married, they can. Uthaman’s parents are out of the picture here. While both Uthaman and Nikitha are hesitant at first, they swap and eventually unlock each other phones. And that’s when complications, complaints, and confusion creep in. While for us viewers, it is fun, the film makes it clear that it takes one to understand one who is in such a situation. It’s not about cheating but about hiding and/or not telling stuff to the person who you have decided to spend your whole life with. To find out what happens to Nikitha and Uthaman, you can watch the film here.

8. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)

The story of two friends who con people by posing as app developers and their misadventures as they find love makes the film a fun watch. All four actors in the movie have been given enough space, which makes the film even more special. ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’ was shot in Delhi, Goa, and Chennai by the much-appreciated debutante director Desingh Periyasamy. The entertainer does not come across as preachy, nor does it hold guilt over any of the characters for what they have done. However, it does leave us with some “life lessons” through this funny yet filled-with-twists story. You may watch the film here.

7. Anjaan (2014)

Set in the narrow alleys of the Mumbai underworld, ‘Anjaan’ follows a disabled man named Krishna who travels to the metropolis in search of his brother, Raju Bhai. The brother goes missing under mysterious circumstances, and Krishna learns that Raju Bhai is a daredevil gangster. To make circumstances more chaotic, there are people still roaming around to kill Raju Bhai. Now, Krishna has to find the dubious connection between the disappearance of his brother and the dreaded don Imran Bhai and also save himself from the machetes and guns mistaking him as his criminal brother. Directed by N. Linguswamy, ‘Anjaan’ features the heartthrob of Tamil cinema, Suriya, in double roles, both as Krishna and Raju Bhai. Feel free to check out the movie here.

6. Jagame Thandiram (2021)

‘Jagame Thandiram,’ translated to “The Universe is a ruse,” revolves around Suruli, a gangster from Madurai who owns a restaurant. Although Suruli wants to tie the knot as soon as possible, he falls victim to fate as his bride learns of his criminal background and runs away. Alone, Suruli turns to crime and subsequently comes under the notice of John, who takes him to London to join Peter Sprott’s gang. Once in London, Suruli helps Peter kill a rival leader, gaining his boss’s support and trust. Gradually, the gangster from Madurai begins to thrive and even falls in love with a Sri Lankan Tamil girl, Attila. However, when Attila tries to nurse him back to health after a violent altercation, Suruli catches her trying to poison him to death. The reasoning behind Attila’s actions then makes up the rest of the film as the chain of events threatens to rock the underbellies of both Sri Lanka and London. You can check out the film here.

5. Maharaja (2024)

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, ‘Maharaja’ stars Vijay Sethupathi as the titular character. He is a single father/barber who ends up on the receiving end of a robbery that deprives him of his “Lakshmi.” What follows is his struggle to get the police to find Lakshmi, whom Maharaja’s daughter, Jyothi, loves. When requests don’t work, he turns to bribes to coerce the police into finding the culprits who have taken Lakshmi. However, what the police do not know is that Maharaja is looking for the culprits for a different reason, one propelled by the thirst for revenge that has resulted from a personal tragedy. Sethupathi’s performance uplifts the film from its regular revenge trope to a strong crime drama. Also co-starring are Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Sachana Namidass, and Natarajan Subramaniam. You can watch ‘Maharaja’ here.

4. Roja (1992)

A cult classic, with an important role played by its songs and score as composed by A. R. Rahman, ‘Roja’ is a romantic thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. It shows the desperate attempts of a woman (Madhoo) from Tamil Nadu to get the Indian government to rescue her husband (Arvind Swami), a RAW agent, who is kidnapped by Pakistani terrorists. Stellar performances, exemplary direction, and a praiseworthy story make ‘Roja’ one of the best Tamil films of all time. You can watch it here.

3. Sila Samayangalil (2016)

Also known as ‘Sometimes,’ this film narrates an unusual story of seven strangers who go to a clinic to get tested for AIDS and their anxiety as they learn that one of them is infected. It is human nature to be curious and to imagine possibilities or an alternative reality. As each of the characters reveals their story through conversations varying in-depth, we start to empathize with the characters and what they are going through. The film also highlights the stigma that surrounds AIDS and how it affects people, whether they have it or not. This is shown tactfully as the characters do not have inhibitions judging one another, although they are all standing in the same spot. The entire film is set in the waiting lounge of a clinic; therefore, the portrayal of the characters and the strength of storytelling carry the movie on its shoulders. You may watch ‘Sila Samayangalil’ here.

2. Jigarthanda Double X (2023)

One of the latest Tamil additions to Netflix, ‘Jigarthanda Double X,’ is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and stars Raghava Lawrence, SJ Surya, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shine Tom Chacko. The story is set in the 1970s and follows two characters: Alliyus Caesar, who is a gangster, and Kirubakar, who is a police sub-inspector tasked with apprehending Caesar. So when he comes to know that Caesar is looking for a director who shall direct a film with him as the lead, Kirubakar assumes the role of Ray Dasan, an assistant director of world-famous Indian director Satyajit Ray, and makes it through the audition. Whether Kirubakar is able to bring Caesar to justice while trying to make a film with him is what we see in this utterly entertaining movie with compelling performances by all actors. You can watch ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ here.

1. Amaran (2024)

Rajkumar Periasamy’s biographical war movie ‘Amara’ is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan (Sivakarthikeyan), who was martyred on 25 April 2014 during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The film is based on the segment dedicated to the braveheart in the book ‘India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh and is told from Mukund’s wife Indhu’s (Sai Pallavi) POV as she reminisces about her husband on her way to New Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra awarded to him posthumously. The film delves deep into the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, with a special focus on his time as a soldier, showcased in a visually stunning manner, addressing the battles he fought. A soul-stirring drama with a fair share of heroic and tragic moments, ‘Amaran’ is a must-watch and can be streamed here.

