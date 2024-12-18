38 Last-Minute Black Friday Beauty Deals Too Good to Pass Up (2024)

While each product featured is independently selected by our editors, we may include paid promotion. If you buy something through our links, we may earn commission. Read more about our Product Review Guidelines here.

Attention beauty lovers, Black Friday deals are almost over, and there's no better time to take advantage of the markdowns on everything you need for your beauty routine. Get everything from bestselling skin care and makeup to the most coveted hair care and tools to luxurious body care and nail care — all at an incredible markdown. You can even get a head start on gift shopping with a budget in mind.

We know how overwhelming it can be to sift through all those deals across retailers, so we're here to show you what's actually worth the buy. We curated a list of the best Black Friday beauty deals you can shop right now. As shopping editors, we tried and tested plenty of products, and we're highlighting the picks we truly love. Whether it's a hair tool we use every day, a skin-care product we repurchase constantly, or a game-changing complexion product, you can rest assured that these picks are editor-backed and vetted.

Retailers like Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, Dermstore, and Nordstrom have plenty of sales and deals you don't want to miss. We even girl math-ed the savings, so you'll get the most bang for your buck during the shopping season. Don't miss out and stock up on your favorites, try something new, or shop gifts for the beauty lover in your life.

Keep reading to shop for the top discounts available right now. Looking for something specific? Jump to what you're looking for here:

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals on Makeup

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals on Skin Care

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals on Body Care and Fragrance

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals on Hair Care and Tools

Looking for even more sales? Shop more of PS's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and subscribe to our newsletter for more shopping recommendations.

Update on December 1, 2024 at 5:50 p.m. ET: Updated prices and checked stock for all products.