38 Last-Minute Black Friday Beauty Deals Too Good to Pass Up (2024)

Attention beauty lovers, Black Friday deals are almost over, and there's no better time to take advantage of the markdowns on everything you need for your beauty routine. Get everything from bestselling skin care and makeup to the most coveted hair care and tools to luxurious body care and nail care — all at an incredible markdown. You can even get a head start on gift shopping with a budget in mind.
We know how overwhelming it can be to sift through all those deals across retailers, so we're here to show you what's actually worth the buy. We curated a list of the best Black Friday beauty deals you can shop right now. As shopping editors, we tried and tested plenty of products, and we're highlighting the picks we truly love. Whether it's a hair tool we use every day, a skin-care product we repurchase constantly, or a game-changing complexion product, you can rest assured that these picks are editor-backed and vetted.
Retailers like Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, Dermstore, and Nordstrom have plenty of sales and deals you don't want to miss. We even girl math-ed the savings, so you'll get the most bang for your buck during the shopping season. Don't miss out and stock up on your favorites, try something new, or shop gifts for the beauty lover in your life.
Update on December 1, 2024 at 5:50 p.m. ET: Updated prices and checked stock for all products.
Best Glitter Eyeshadow Deal
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Glitter Eyeshadow Single ($12, originally $24)
Urban Decay's Space Cowboy glittery eyeshadow is going viral and now's your chance to score half off along with the other sparkling shades. It's perfect as an eyeshadow topper and delivers a gorgeous wet look. It's also a great stocking stuffer for the beauty lover in your life.
Best Lip Liner Deal
MAC Cosmetics Lip Liner Pencil ($15, originally $25)
We love using MAC's bestselling lip liners to achieve a long-lasting, defined lip. Right now, you can stock up on them while they are $10 off. Get it in a range of reds, pinks, and neutral-toned shades. It's the perfect time to re-up your go-to shades.
Best Eyeliner Deal
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner ($18, originally $24)
If you love sporting a bold cat-eye, this liquid eyeliner is a bestseller for its long-lasting formula. You could go swimming in it and it wouldn't smear or run. The precise felt tip makes getting a sharp wing easy.
Best Mascara Deal
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara ($20, originally $29)
Too Faced's bestselling Better Than Sex Mascara will give you voluminous lashes, and it's only $20 during Black Friday. If you love the look of fluttery lashes, you might as well stock up and get a few while it's on sale.
Best Primer Deal
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Gripping Primer ($25, originally $38)
The Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Gripping Primer is a bestseller for a reason, and it's 34 percent off right now. Its hydrating formula gives your skin the perfect base for any foundation to stay put, while being flexible and skin-like.
Best Setting Spray Deal
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Spray ($25, originally $36)
There's no better time to stock up on a makeup essential like a setting spray and we swear by Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray. This helps your makeup stay put from day to night and feels very lightweight on the skin. It even helps create a blended, seamless look that melts your makeup together for a skin-like finish.
Best Eyebrow Kit Deal
Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit ($35, originally $44)
Eyebrows can make or break a look, and this kit has three full size products that can help define, shape, and sculpt your brows. It comes with clear brow gel and two brow pencils for all your brow-filling needs. Choose between five colors. For $35, this is an incredible deal you can't miss out on.
Best Foundation Deal
Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ($36, originally $52)
The Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation delivers a long-lasting wear without the dryness. It is buildable and gives you 16 hours of fade-resistant wear. It's the perfect time to stock up on this foundation while it's on sale.
Best Eyeshadow Palette Deal
Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette ($38, originally $54)
Whether you're shopping for a makeup lover or just looking to treat yourself, snag the Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette on sale right now. You can create an array of colorful looks, keep it neutral, or go glam with shimmers.
Best Lip Gloss Deal
Innbeauty Project Glaze For Days Lip Oil Holiday Kit ($39, originally $49)
Get four shades of Innbeauty Project's bestselling hydrating, high-shine lip oils with this holiday kit that's $10 off. The shades deliver a wash of color along with a fun scent. You can also get it as a gift for your beauty-obsessed loved one.
Best Acne Treatment Deal
Differin Acne Treatment Gel ($10, originally $15)
If you have acne-prone skin, there's no better time to stock up on the Differin Acne Treatment Gel. The 0.1 percent adapalene gel is a retinoid treatment best used at night to help diminish acne, post-acne marks, and discoloration over time. Learn more about one editor's experience with the product in her review of the Differin Acne Treatment Gel.
Editor Quote: "It only took about a month for my skin to get used to, and now, I use it every night with zero irritation. I'm not going to sit here and tell you the Differin Acne Treatment and Differin Acne Treatment alone cleared up my acne, because that's not the case — the spironolactone prescription had a large hand in that — but I can tell you the gel has helped brighten and even out my complexion to the point that you can hardly tell I ever experienced those hormonal breakouts to begin with." — Jessica Harrington, senior editor, Beauty
Best Micellar Water Deal
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water ($13, originally $19)
There's no better time to stock up on an effective makeup remover, and this one is 30 percent off right now. This micellar water is specifically formulated to break down waterproof makeup, like a stubborn mascara or a bold liquid lipstick.
Best Hydrating Essence Deal
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Face Serum ($13, originally $25)
At nearly half off, stock up on this editor-favorite and viral hydrating essence, especially during the drier, colder months. The lightweight essence soothes redness, brightens the skin, and helps repair your moisture barrier — all without feeling greasy. If you have dry, irritated skin, this will help immerse your skin with hydration. Read more in our editor's Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence review.
Editor Quote: "Though I was worried the additional skin-care step would clog my pores over time, leading to pimples and what have you, my skin's texture has actually improved, and it feels way more even now. The hydration payoff is also huge, and I feel like it actually helps my moisturizer work better, too. For a while, I had been feeling as though the cream would just sit atop my skin after application, and now I feel like it's actually penetrating through and sinking in," - Kelsey Garcia, associate content director, Balance
Best Hydrating Sheet Mask Deal
Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask ($13, originally $19)
The viral Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask is on sale during Amazon's Black Friday, and it's the perfect time to stock up on the deeply hydrating sheet mask. It is supposed to help minimize the appearance of pores and deliver glass-like skin and firming results. This set comes with four treatments, which is a steal for only $13. Use it whenever you need a hydration boost, including post-flight. Read our Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask review for more.
Editor Quote: "I find it to be ultra-hydrating, and it hasn't bothered my acne-prone skin or exacerbated any breakouts. I fully plan on continuing to purchase this mask and use it once a week, especially the night before a date or a special event." - Renee Rodriguez, staff writer and social producer
Best Undereye Masks Deal
($15, originally $23)
Grace & Stella's Restoring Eye Masks will be your saving grace if you have dark, puffy, or red undereyes, and you can stock up now with this major discount. One pack comes with 24 sets, and each one is infused with ingredients like retinol to help energize delicate skin and keep it looking bright. Pro tip: store the patches in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.
Best Cleansing Balm Deal
Banila Co Clean it Zero Original Cleansing Balm ($15, originally $21)
Take the day off with the bestselling and jumbo-sized Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm. A small dollop can break down heavy-duty makeup, sunscreen, sweat, dirt, and grime, leaving your skin clean without feeling stripped.
Best Skin Protectant Deal
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Skin Care Set ($19, originally $27)
Stock up on Aquaphor's Healing Ointment to soothe and condition your dry skin this winter. From cracked hands and heels to chapped lips, this is a must for conditioned skin. We love to use this for slugging and sealing in our skin-care routine at night.
Best Lip Balm Deal
Glossier Limited Edition Biscotti and Espresso Balm Dotcom Duo ($22, originally $27)
If you're constantly reapplying lip balm, this duo from Glossier is worth the restock. Made with deeply hydrating and conditioning ingredients, it contains tinted versions of the bestselling Balm Dotcom formula for a natural neutral brown lip combo. You can also get the other flavors of the Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm ($13, originally $16) on sale, too.
Best Dark Spot Serum Deal
Remedy for Dark Spots ($29, originally $38)
Tiktok's favorite dermatologist, Dr. Muneeb Shah, has a skin-care line, and our editor swears by its dark spot serum. Formulated with retinol, glutathione, niacinamide, mandelic acid, kojic acid, and tranexamic acid, this nightly serum will fade dark spots and uneven skin tone in a month. Don't believe us? Read our in-depth review of Remedy for Dark Spots for more details as well as before and after pictures.
Editor Quote: "It delivers noticeable results in just a few weeks without irritating the skin. This is truly an all-in-one treatment; not only did it help fade my dark spots and even my skin tone, it reduced the amount of breakouts I was experiencing. The serum has a lightweight, hydrating gel-cream texture that sinks into the skin as you apply it. I also appreciated the airtight pump packaging that helps keep the formula fresh and stabilized." - Anvita Reddy, assistant editor, Shopping
Best Eye Cream Deal
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles ($33, originally $65)
If you wake up with puffy eyes or couldn't sleep the prior night, the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream is worth buying nearly half off. It will brighten with the help of vitamin C and niacinamide and depuff with the help of caffeine. It also illuminates with a pearlescent finish to brighten dark circles instantly.
Best Teeth Whitening Strips Deal
Crest 3D Whitestrips ($35, originally $50)
Brighten your teeth in just one use with the Crest 3D Whitestrips. It comes with a total of 44 strips, including two bonus one-hour express treatments. The key ingredient here is hydrogen peroxide, which helps lift stains from coffee, tea, and wine. Apply the no-slip strips to top and bottom teeth, let them sit for 30 minutes, and remove them. One PS editor detailed her experience using the strips in her review of the Crest 3D Whitestrips.
Editor Quote: "After just four treatments, the difference is already remarkable. The 'before' image on the left and the 'after' image on the right clearly show the noticeable change. And I've barely made a dent in the box with plenty of treatments left." — Marisa Petrarca, PS contributor
Best Sunscreen Deal
EltaMD UV Restore Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen ($38, originally $47)
Stock up on the popular EltaMD UV Restore Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen while it's on sale. It leaves a subtle tint that makes your skin look even-toned without the white cast.
Best Retinol Deal
Obagi360 Retinol Cream ($56, originally $75)
Obagi360's Retinol Cream is a gentle encapsulated retinol treatment worth stocking up on while it's on sale. It helps improve the look of fine lines, uneven skin tone, and helps decrease breakouts, all while being sensitive skin-friendly. You get the benefits of a retinol without the irritation.
Best Moisturizer Deal
($62, originally $88)
Tula's bestselling moisturizer is on sale right now, and it's an ideal time to stock up on this supersized container. This rich moisturizer infuses hydration into the skin without feeling heavy. It's formulated with prebiotics and probiotics to help maintain the skin's barrier, as well as apple, watermelon, peptides, and squalane to help soothe the skin and prevent dryness.
Best Kiehl's Gift Set Deal
Kiehl's Since 1851 Keeping Up With Kiehl's Holiday Vault Set ($74, originally $98)
If you swear by Kiehl's skin-care lineup for your routine, treat yourself to the Keeping Up With Kiehl's Holiday Vault Set, which has three full-size products. It comes with the bestselling Ultra Facial Cream, a lightweight, invisible sunscreen, and a salicylic acid breakout solution. You also get deluxe samples of the gentle Ultra Facial Cleanser and a retinol serum.
Best LED Mask Deal
Therabody TheraFace Mask ($549, originally $599)
If you're looking to invest in an LED face mask, this option from Therabody is an editor-backed pick. Unlike others in the market, this one features a built-in massage function for an extra relaxing feel. Read more in our review of the Therabody TheraFace Mask.
Editor Quote: "Not only does it feature a whopping 648 medical-grade LED lights around the face, but it also contains vibration motors around the eyes and the top and back of the head. I've tested several LED masks, but none relaxes me quite like this one. Although the mask is big, it isn't uncomfortable, and I've found that I can kick back and watch TV comfortably or lie down in bed without experiencing any issues. The fact that I can see through it also makes it easy to use while working, and I love a product that makes it possible to multitask." - RR
Best Shower Oil Deal
($23, originally $29)
Give yourself a luxurious moment in the shower with L'Occitane's Almond Shower Oil. The soothing and luxe formula starts as an oil and transforms into a delicate, milky lotion that cleanses and nourishes the body when it comes in contact with water. Plus, it smells like warm almonds and vanilla. Read our for more.
Editor Quote: "Being able to use the two-in-one product in lieu of a post-cleansing lotion has completely streamlined my body-care routine. I no longer have to set aside time to spritz on body oil, wait for it to dry, and then follow up with a lotion. The L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil takes care of all these steps for me with its deeply moisturizing ingredients. Plus, the freshly baked Parisian-almond croissant aroma pleasantly lingers on my skin for up to an hour." - Natasha Marsh, contributing editor
Best Exfoliating Body Lotion Deal
AmLactin Intensive Healing Body Lotion ($25, originally $32)
Our editors are obsessed with AmLactin's Daily Body Lotion and if you want something a little more powerful, this intensive treatment has 15 percent lactic acid. This will exfoliate dead skin, reveal smoother and softer skin, and even diminish KP, ingrown hairs, and body acne.
Best Perfume Set Deal
Glossier You Eau de Parfum Set ($80, originally $94)
Glossier's You perfume is a bestseller that makes for a perfect gift for the holidays, and it's on sale. This woody and earthy scent is unisex and layerable. It's warm and familiar but smells unique on everyone's skin.
Best Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment Deal
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($20, originally $28)
Minimize fizz with this celeb-loved and viral anti-humidity hair treatment. It has heat-activated polymers that help to "waterproof" your hair, so you can brave everything from rain to humidity while keeping your blowout intact. We're grabbing a few bottles with this price cut. For more details and before-and-after photos, read our editor's Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray review.
Editor Quote: "I initially tried the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray while getting ready for an outdoor graduation party, and it had just rained. Usually, my hair would turn into a giant, frizzy poof, but now, it just became slightly wavier with no frizz whatsoever." - AR
Best Hair Repairing Treatment Deal
LolaVie Intensive Repair Treatment ($26, originally $35)
Diminish the look and feel of damage with LolaVie's Intensive Repair Treatment. This weekly in-shower treatment has a proprietary formula that helps bond and seal lifted hair cuticles and prevents further damage. With a few uses, your hair will look and feel healthier and stronger.
Best Hair Mask Deal
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Treatment Hair Masque ($32, originally $45)
Revive dry ends with this intensive moisturizing treatment from Alterna. Using it weekly will transform your hair into a silky, smooth texture that shines and looks healthy. At 30 percent off, this is a deal worth grabbing.
Best Dandruff Shampoo Deal
Briogeo Scalp Revival MegaStrength+ Dandruff Relief Shampoo ($36, originally $42)
If your scalp gets extra flakey during the winter time, the Briogeo Scalp Revival MegaStrength+ Dandruff Relief Shampoo will deliver much-needed relief. The weekly shampoo treatment is formulated with salicylic acid and charcoal to help keep excess oil production at bay and deeply cleanse and exfoliate the scalp.
Best Curling Wand Set Deal
Wavytalk 5-in-1 Curling Wand Set ($39, originally $63)
The Wavytalk 5-in-1 Curling Wand Set is probably all over your TikTok feed, and if you're wondering if it's worth the hype, now's your chance to snag it for under $50. This multifunctional hair tool has a curling brush and four other curling wand attachments for all your styling needs. Give yourself a blowout, beachy waves, bouncy curls, and more.
Best Shampoo and Conditioner Set Deal
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Shampoo and Conditioner Duo ($41, originally $68)
The Perfect Hair Day Shampoo and Conditioner Duo from Living Proof is great for infusing your hair with hydration. It's a no-frills option that delivers smoother, softer hair and is gentle on the scalp. This duo is also 40 percent off, which is a steal.
Best Sephora Deal on a Hair Gift Set
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Rice Repair Power Shampoo, Treatment and Conditioner Value Set ($55, originally $65)
If you swear by Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Rice Repair line, there's no better time to stock up on the essentials with this value set on sale. It comes with a full-size strengthening treatment and a post-shampoo treatment that helps protect and repair severely damaged hair. It can be left on for at least 10 minutes or overnight. It also comes with a mini shampoo and conditioner, perfect for travel.
Best Shark Hair Tool Deals
Shark Beauty SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush ($69, originally $99)
If you rely on blow dryer brushes for your styling needs, this tool is all you need, and it's $30 off. It has a built-in heated comb that delivers smoothing effects without the hair becoming flat. You can use the blow dryer brush mode on wet and dry hair, while the heated comb mode is ideal for styling and touch-ups.
You can also consider getting the Shark Beauty Wicked x Shark FlexStyle ($229, originally $299) if you want a multistyler hair tool that can do it all.
Best Dyson Hair Tool Deal
Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Strawberry Bronze ($499, originally $599)
Vying for the viral Dyson Airwrap? You can get it for $100 off right now in the limited-edition strawberry bronze colorway. From blow outs to curls, and everything in between, you can do it all with this multi-styler. It comes with six attachments and a wide tooth comb. You can also get the curly-coily hair version ($499, originally $599) on sale for the same price, too.
