4 Hair Loss Products That Work (2025)

1. Minoxidil

Minoxidil is the most recognised non-invasive hair loss product on the market. Also known as Rogaine or Regaine, it comes in the form of a scalp lotion which should be applied once or twice daily. It’s available in 2 strengths: Minoxidil 2% and Minoxidil 5%.

Minoxidil was discovered to be an effective hair loss treatment by accident — so the mechanisms behind how it works aren’t exactly known [1]. It acts as a vasodilator, which means the blood vessels on the scalp open to allow more blood to flow to the follicles, delivering essential nutrients.

Many studies have found Minoxidil to be effective in treating androgenetic alopecia [1-3]. It’s also used to treat alopecia areata and body hair loss.

Learn more about Minoxidil: