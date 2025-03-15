40 Best Stops Between Grasmere and Grange-over-Sands (2025)

The top stops along the way from Grasmere to Grange-over-Sands (with short detours) are Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, and Windermere. Other popular stops include Derwentwater, Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, and Blackpool Tramway.
The Lakes Distillery
Mentioned on
7 lists
Distillery
Food & Drink
Nestled near the serene Bassenthwaite Lake, The Lakes Distillery is a delightful destination for spirits enthusiasts and food lovers alike. This charming distillery offers an array of tours that provide insight into the art of crafting their renowned whisky, vodka, and gin. As you explore the grounds, you'll encounter friendly alpacas adding to the unique atmosphere. The on-site shop showcases a variety of Lakes spirits alongside an assortment of thoughtful gifts perfect for souvenirs.
Loved this tour experience. Our host, Sonja was professional, friendly and knowledgable of the distillery process. Definitely worth a visit. The cafe is brilliant too. And you have to go see the alpacas 😊
Gerardine T — Google review
Great place to visit . You can do tours of the distillery, use the bistro, visit the shop (on par with prices 70cl gin liqueurs £ 27. 50 classic gin £36)or just visit the alpacas. Worth a visit if in the lakes
Kevin R — Google review
Wonderful experience from start to finish. A really informative and interesting tour of the distillery followed by a tasting session. The staff are friendly and made the tour fun. Good to see the process and taste the end results. Shop was good, bought a few bottles to take home. Recommend this to anyone.
Caroline B — Google review
We had a great time at the Lakes Distillery. The tour was informative and interesting and we got to try the whiskey, vodka, and gin. We also travelled by bus which was really easy as the Distillery is located right by a bus stop.
Harriet M — Google review
A great tour of the distillery given by Alex with lots of interesting facts and very informative and friendly. The tasting session is worth it and you get an excellent experience of the gin, whisky and vodka as a great introduction to a fantastic spirit from a great distillery.I'm not a gin drinker but really enoyed the gin we had during tasting. What was a really nice touch was that designated drivers are well considered and are welcome to take a complementary dram home to sample safely.We also had food at the Bistro which was fresh, well presented and cooked brilliantly. Again service was great and the food was spot on. We felt it was reasonbly priced for being in a lovely area with really good food. I had a 2 course meal on the specials which was exceptional with a complimentary whisky.I would recomend visiting if you are in the area and definately purchase a bottle if you are a whisky, gin or vodka drinker. The staff are all very friendly and knowledgable, and happy to allow you to check the notes and provide samples to help you with your purchases. We will be coming back for one of the other experiences.We took our 13 year old with us and he found it interesting and had a glass of apple juice during the tasting!
Ryan P — Google review
Fantastic place. The staff were all friendly, professional and knowledgeable. The tour is great and you get a whisky, vodka and gin taster at the end. The shop is very nice and has a great selection of whisky, gin and vodka. It's all immaculate. The bistro is also on site although I found it expensive, for what I got. A beef sandwich at £13.50 which was one slice of sourdough with a bit of beef. Nice but not value for money. Anyway the whisky tour was my thing and it was great. Plenty of on site parking and in a beautiful setting. Credit to the staff and owners who set this up, well done.
Ned L — Google review
Fantastic staff who are very knowledgeable and friendly. We took the tour and really enjoyed the experience. Many thanks. Would highly recommend a visit. Thanks again.
Mark W — Google review
Jack was our guide. He was very enthusiastic and knowledgeable not only about his distillery but about whisky in general. We loved the tour and the meal at the Bistro afterwards was amazing. I had blade of beef. Thoroughly delicious and my wife had the fish. Again delicious!! Staff could not have been more helpful throughout and dealt with my wife’s dairy allergy with patience and professionalism. Thank you to you all!!
Andrew S — Google review
4.6
(637)
•
4.5
(2013)
Cockermouth, CA13 9SJ, United Kingdom
+44 17687 88850
2
Puzzling Place
Mentioned on
48 lists
Museums
Gift shop
Specialty Museums
Puzzling Place is a captivating attraction in the heart of Keswick, offering an array of illusion exhibits and mind-boggling experiences. It's a perfect option for a rainy day or a family outing, as it features puzzles, brainteasers, and optical illusions that will leave visitors amazed. The venue warmly welcomes both two-legged and four-legged guests to explore its wonders.
For £4.50 this deffo provides excellent value to your day plenty of things to see and look around. Would recommend
Steve T — Google review
Strange little place. Visited on a rainy Monday and it was rammed. I definitely would recommend booking. £15 for a family of 4, not bad but you are allocated a 30 minute time slot and you really wouldn’t need much more. Quite a few decent and interesting illusions but left feeling pretty underwhelmed. It’s much smaller than I’d expected too.
Matthew B — Google review
Busy but amazing place for kids to play with ilussion and gravity!
Kasper C — Google review
Really nice thing to do especially to escape the wet weather. Spent about an hour looking round and extra bonus it's dog friendly. We booked our tickets in advance but due to bad traffic we were an hour late. I did call and explain and the staff were amazing telling us not to worry and our tickets would still be valid.
Cara H — Google review
Very enjoyable visit if not a touch wierd. Well worth the visit.
Christine S — Google review
Best £4.50 (each) we have spent in a long time! What a brilliant attraction this is. We had a very fun, interactive, and family friendly couple of hours.Take a camera or make sure you have your phone charged to grab images at the 4 main set piece photo opportunities.Take your time and try all of the optical illusions.We were a party of 6, two children (4&10), two adults (30's & 40's) and two grandparents (60's and 70's), and we all thoroughly enjoyed it.
The M — Google review
A fun way to kill time on a rainy day in Keswick which my parents and I enjoyed. Some exhibits could do with a little more love, and there were a lot of very young, very loud, children. But otherwise, great!
Luke — Google review
Absolutely love this place. We visited over 10years ago and it was amazing to be able to bring our daughter with us this time. We had such a laugh trying out all of the illusions!
Kirstie T — Google review
4.4
(1876)
•
4.5
(1536)
9, Museum Square, Keswick CA12 5DZ, United Kingdom
+44 17687 75102
3
Theatre By The Lake
Mentioned on
+63 other lists
Performing arts theater
Concerts & Shows
The Theatre By The Lake is a Cumbrian community hub located on the shores of Derwentwater, offering contemporary theatre experiences with two stages catering to both large and intimate audiences. It hosts a diverse range of productions, including new and classic works, touring shows, musicals, comedies, outdoor festivals, and screenings. The theater is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and wheelchair- and dementia-friendly facilities.
We went to Jungle Book, not what we expected but very much enjoyed! Kept our three year old quiet for the entire show, which we found amazing. Nice place, old style feel to the inside. Little bar, has a few tables you may have to hunt for. Well worth a look
James V — Google review
My first time there. Restaurant inside. Toilets are nice and clean. Parking a bit too expensive (£8.7 over 4h). Wonderful show (Jungle book). I can recommend it to everyone.
REMIK H — Google review
Always worth a visit. Full theatrical plays and other activities in a modern building with a bar/cafe area that can be very busy at performance times. Parking in the nearby car park is priced at £1.10 from 7pm for the evening.
Bill E — Google review
The Jungle book Xmas show was dire. It was badly acted. The script and costumes were very poor. There were 8 of us paying £45 a seat. No one in the audience smiled or laughed throughout. It was hugely disappointing. We all left at the interval.
Kirstie G — Google review
Only called in for a coffee and tea and got a extremely lovely crumble cake. Nice staff, nice cake.
Ian B — Google review
A lovely setting next to the lake and a park. Saw a production in the small studio space. Very good show. Beer as everything in the town on the pricey side
Martin G — Google review
Went to see Brassed Off on election night, which was rather poignant - absolutely wonderful performances with live brass and great seats. Fantastic.
Matt C — Google review
Little Shop of Horrors....a fabulous show! The cast was amazing, friendly and helpful staff and beautiful theatre. We were really impressed and great value for money. We had the accessibility seats. Very spacious for my brother and super view of the stage. Loved the whole experience. Well done everyone!
Julie J — Google review
4.6
(1422)
•
4.5
(1434)
Lakeside, Lake Rd, Keswick CA12 5DJ, United Kingdom
+44 17687 74411
4
Castlerigg Stone Circle
Mentioned on
+87 other lists
Historical landmark
Sights & Landmarks
Castlerigg Stone Circle, an English Heritage site, is believed to be around 5000 years old and offers stunning panoramic views. This Neolithic stone circle, possibly one of the oldest in Britain, consists of 38 large stones with a dramatic mountainous backdrop. While its purpose remains a mystery, some speculate that the stone placement may have had astrological significance.
Visited here in a morning after a trip to Thirlmere. Very easy to get to and plenty of parking options at that time of day on the side of the road. The stones are fascinating, you can just walk through a gate and freely look at them, no tourist nonsense. There is also a cafe opposite the entry to the stones just further up the road slightly with a kids play park and activity space.I think it is great how these stones have been preserved and how you can freely look at them and touch them with it being so ancient. Would be great to visit alone.
K M — Google review
One of my favourites places on earth 🌍😍Magical kingdom of nature and peace.Highly recommended for anyone.Castlerigg Stone Circle is a place where time seems to stand still, enveloping you in a profound sense of history and mystery. As you stand among the ancient stones, you can't help but feel a deep connection to the past. The circle, believed to be over 5,000 years old, whispers tales of ancient rituals and gatherings, evoking a sense of awe and reverence.The breathtaking scenery surrounding Castlerigg adds to its enchantment. Nestled in the heart of the Lake District, the circle is framed by majestic mountains and rolling hills, creating a picturesque backdrop that changes with the seasons. Whether bathed in the golden hues of sunrise or shrouded in mist, the landscape enhances the circle's mystical aura.Visiting Castlerigg is an emotional journey. The tranquility of the site invites introspection and contemplation, allowing you to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life. As you walk among the stones, you can almost feel the energy of those who stood there millennia ago, their presence lingering in the air.Castlerigg is not just a historical monument; it's a place where you can reconnect with nature and the ancient world, leaving you with a sense of wonder and a deeper appreciation for the mysteries of our past.Beauty of surrounding landscape is amazing.
Joanna — Google review
It's a great place. So beautiful. You can see for miles in all the directions. The stunning natural beauty of this place is so overwhelming you'll love it!There are parking spots nearby outside this location which is free.You can easily spend 30 mins to an hour here and take some great pics.
Neeraj A — Google review
An absolutely stunning stone circle that emits sooth and calming energies.This has totally stood the test of time and has avoided becoming a circus, which sadly is what other sacred sites have become.The perfect place to go and admire some amazing scenery whilst recharging your very being.
John A — Google review
Atmospheric and in a beautiful location. Well worth a visit, but it can be very busy, not great for parking, don't expect to get a photo of just the stone circle, people will be picnicking around or even inside it and kids will ve climbing all over the stones. Still it is worth a visit.
Simon C — Google review
Peaceful setting even tho busy with families and children. Plenty of parking within a few hundred metres of the circle and there was an ice cream van parked there also selling soft drinks and ice cream. Easy level walking but on uneven long grassy ground. It was a nice day middle of August - the views are superb 360 degrees all around.
Sarah — Google review
The stones themselves may not be much to look at but this area provides perfect panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. We came during an evening in summer when the sun was still up and it was surprisingly empty and we had the whole place to ourselves. Definitely worth a visit to take in all the views.
Rosie S — Google review
A free entry site with amazing views. You will need walking boots or wellies as sheep graze in the field, and so you are bound to step in something unpleasant. I visited on a weekday outside the holidays and there were quite a few cars. It's worth a visit for the views and atmosphere alone; it's easy to see why the stone circle was placed there.
Charlotte H — Google review
4.6
(5538)
•
4.5
(1714)
Castle Ln, Keswick, CA12 4RN, United Kingdom
+44 370 333 1181
5
Catbells
Mentioned on
+43 other lists
Mountain peak
Outdoor Activities
Hiking Trails
Catbells is a 1,480-foot-high fell summit in the Lake District, offering panoramic views of the surrounding lakeland. The 3.5-mile hike to the summit takes around 2.5 hours and is popular among both locals and visitors due to its manageable difficulty level and stunning vistas of Derwentwater and the surrounding fells.
Incredible views all the way up! Definitely the best track in Lakes. Parking is a bit headache though. We walked one hour from town centre to the start point.
Dong L — Google review
Beautiful little climb. Steep but short with wonderful views and the option to make it a circular walk by following the path down to the shore of Derwent Water. Very busy, however. Parking can be difficult.
Paul M — Google review
Perfect view for the lake and hiking trails for a little harder. Good for moderate exercise as aerobic movements. One of the classic scenic views in the Lake District area. Lovely.
Jack K — Google review
Completed this walk today with my partner and 2 daughters, we were expecting rain but thankfully stayed dry. The hike to us seemed like a baby one as we've done so many more challenging hikes, however, don't let it stop you from doing it because it's such a lovely walk and the views are amazing. Extremely windy at the top this time 🤣We did the circular route back to the car and it was so peaceful.Another fell ticked off the list✔️
R — Google review
My favourite hike in this area! It took a couple hours at the very most to reach the top, there is a mixture of flat walks, steep slopes, scrambling and steps up throughout the climb. The views are incredible and didn't take much effort getting up there, I'm not a hardcore hiker either. There's a car park nearby if needed, cat bells car park, but it looks like it got super busy. We got to the climb early to avoid too many people being around.
Ben — Google review
Loved! Great, easy walk with amazing views. Car park small - we went around 11 and got lucky as someone was leaving.
Caroline M — Google review
The place is very popular, so it is quite crowded.There is ample car parking in the vicinity, and access is relatively easy.Be prepared for heavy traffic in the town.The hike itself is simple, enjoyable, and gratifying, offering stunning 360-degree views.I highly recommend it for families and groups.
Marek K — Google review
Beautiful little hike in the lake district. Great views from the top
B S — Google review
4.9
(693)
•
5.0
(1758)
Keswick, CA12 5TU, United Kingdom
6
Derwentwater
Mentioned on
+78 other lists
Lake
Nature & Parks
Bodies of Water
Derwentwater is a 5-km-long lake surrounded by fells and ancient woodlands, offering footpaths and boating opportunities. It is known for its tranquil and moody landscapes that change with the weather. The area is popular for wild swimming, with secluded locations to enjoy the stunning surroundings. Visitors can also explore the literary and historical heritage of Derwentwater, located near Keswick.
Stunning!! Absolutely stunning! Visited late November. The leaves were off the trees so the views were spectacular!It's an easy 9.5 mile walk round. Clear paths. Very little climb and no styles. Short walks on roads. We went on a Wednesday, the weather was bright but cold. Lovely and quiet although I can imagine it gets very busy on weekends and holidays .Kettle well car park is National Trust so it is free to park for members. Lovely coffee van about a mile from St Mary's hotel.
Liz H — Google review
This is the 3rd largest lake in the Lake District, after Windermere and Ullswater. Its tranquility and varied landscape is one of the best in the area. There’s a ~10mile lakeside walkway that goes around it, not to mention the many viewpoints and vistas. No wonder for its nickname ‘Queen of lakes’.Free parking at the lakeside parking. And a cafe nearby that serves hot drinks, snacks and ice cream.
May L — Google review
Beautiful ribbon lake nestled within the classic Lake District mountainous terrain. If you can get on the water, it's a great feeling, and even if not, you'll be able to feel the serenity at any point around the lake. Genuinely a stunning place especially when it's not too rainy or cloudy (good luck!) and one of my highlights when visiting the lakes.
Oliver L — Google review
Absolutely stunning. Whatever the time of day or whatever the weather.
Tracey K — Google review
Plenty of spaces to stop and enjoy, 10 miles roughly for hiking, and fishing down in Keswick. Love this area
In U — Google review
As always, a combination of stunning, beautiful, mystical and sublime.
Philip R — Google review
Wandering down from Keswick for the first time, and the view emerging from the trees, is one of the few times, I was astonished in my life. It is absolutely wonderfully gorgeous, and if you have never seen it for yourself, watch the Star Wars scene where the X-Wings flew over the water. Even major film makers know a beautiful place when they see one!Access is easy. Keswick is ten minutes walk away, there is a large carpark a few minutes away to the north, which also has toilets. The path that runs down the eastern shore soon brings you to peace and quiet, woodland mottled in sunlight from a high sun, providing shade on the hot days. And the views from all angles, are just beautiful in all the best ways, at all times of all the days.Everything is so close here, and yet so beautiful, you can spend an hour here, or a day, and every minute is worth it
DavidStaGr — Google review
The day that we visited Lake Derwentwater was really sunny. The lake was really beautiful. There is a large grass area perfect for picnics. This is a place that you must take photos of.
Priyangen M — Google review
4.8
(473)
•
5.0
(2982)
Keswick, UK
7
Wast Water
Mentioned on
+53 other lists
Lake
Nature & Parks
Bodies of Water
Wast Water is a glacial lake located in the Wasdale valley, surrounded by towering mountains such as Red Pike, Kirk Fell, Great Gable, and Scafell Pike. As England's deepest lake at 260 feet, it offers stunning views and nature trails for visitors to explore. The area was shaped by the last Ice Age, resulting in its dramatic slopes and wild appearance. While some may find its remote location challenging to reach, others are drawn to its unspoiled beauty.
Simply stunning. Fantastic views whichever way you look. Drive along lakeside, many passing places and spots to park. Visited off peak and barely saw another soul, aside from a few paddle boarders. Road approaching from Eskdale, road leads right along to car park for those wishing to climb Scafell Pike. Toilet facilities here too. The lake is definitely worth a visit. Tranquility & peace 😊
Jane S — Google review
I love wast water (been visiting it since I was a child) because it’s generally a lot less busy than the other lakes my parents didn’t do crowds. And due to it being less flooded with tourists I think you are better able to fully embrace the unique natural serenity and beauty of Lake District. However it can seem to hang on to the clouds and gloom when the weather isn’t great and can be a touch oppressive.
Google C — Google review
Definitely my favourite spot in the Lake District with stunning views of the screes and Scafell Pike in the distance.It really is a magical spot, although now (sadly) very popular, and as a result has lost some of its charm.Very limited parking along the road that follows the lake side so you just have to take your chance.
Rich C — Google review
Stunning landscape. Awe inspiring and majestic mountains combined with a vast tranquil crystal clear lake, just beautiful. You will take so many photos. The walk around the lake and in the woods is all relatively flat and achievable for all ages. We parked at a nearby layby not far from the Youth hostel and then walked down through the grounds of the youth hostel, which has a cafe and toilets, through the woods to the lakeside. We brought a picnic and spent a happy afternoon enjoying the peace and scenery. Next time to hire a kayak or bodyboard to enjoy the lake.
Desme J — Google review
Simply stunning!Lots of places to park up and admire the view. One road in and out. Scenic . Gorgeous!!!
Karen C — Google review
Visiting Wast Water Lake in the Lake District was an absolute delight. The stunning natural beauty of the surrounding mountains, combined with the crystal-clear water of the lake, made for a truly mesmerizing experience. The tranquility of the area was refreshing and offered a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Chamila L — Google review
Beyond words this place is magical and one of my most favourite places to go... The sunrise over the mountain tops the water is Cristal clear like cean fresh mountain spring water ( also dont taste to bad ) you can just feel the carm in the location with god like size mountains around all sides of you its a fantastic swim summer or winter ❄️ free camping and parking 🅿️ but limited slots never seen anyone fishing so that one less worry about getting tangled in line or hooks also a great place to hike mountains 🏔️ also a campervan and camping site right down at the bottom.. not badly priced for the location( Just at the right time when the wind dies down and the lake water is still it looks like glass reflection of the mountain 🏔️ )
M E — Google review
Absolutely beautiful spot. Some dicey roads on the way up there though. All adds to the sense of adventure I guess 😆Through the car window the water really messed with my eyes...like I couldn't tell if I was looking at water or not because it was that still and mirror like.I would have been content sitting here all day.There were plenty of people about in camper vans and tents too.Lovely spot, definitely worth a visit.Note: there are sheep roaming about, seem pretty inquisitive and friendly enough but keep doggos on leads when they're around.
Michelle M — Google review
4.9
(605)
•
5.0
(364)
Seascale, UK
8
Rheged
Mentioned on
+36 other lists
Movie theater
Shopping
Rheged, located just outside Penrith in the Lake District, is a unique cultural center housed in a distinctive grass-covered building. It offers a variety of activities for families, including a large 3D cinema, hands-on art workshops, and artisan shops. The center hosts special events and exhibitions throughout the year, such as Christmas pantomimes and craft workshops. Visitors can also explore an art gallery and enjoy local food at its eateries.
Rheged is such a lovely cafe! I had cream tea, which is my absolute favorite, and it was absolutely amazing—one of the best I’ve had. We also tried some other dishes, and the portions were generous and so satisfying. The cafe has a great vibe, cozy and welcoming. I would 100% recommend stopping by!
Vibhor S — Google review
Excellent visitor attraction close to the M6 and the A66 - cinema, exhibition space, high-quality shops and a cafe on two levels. Owned and run by the same family firm as Westmorland Services.Staff efficient and friendly. Hot drinks good and cake was nice.Free parking for 5 hours and if you need to stay longer you can give your registration to staff and they will ensure you're not charged for exceeding that.Little sheds outside for food and drink to be enjoyed with your dog/s (see photo).Shops have high-quality products, so not cheap.
Alan M — Google review
A small bit very smart shopping centre with an excellent cinema. Only a few shops, but with quite luxurious, high-quality and expensive products for the home.Plenty of parking spaces. Lovely art gallery (the photos display some of the photographic exhibition from the period of writing this review).The cinema needs an extra mention as it’s quite unique, with massive screen and very high amphitheatre seats.There is an open eating place serving very good food!
Lora D — Google review
Great place. Worth a visit if you are in Penrith. Shops, cafe ,cinema ,soft play area.and toilets. Dog pods and picnic tables outside. Large carpark free for up to 5 hours. Recommend
Kevin R — Google review
This place was marvellousI was fascinated by the making or this beautiful place.Well organisedMinimalist would really love this placeI'd say, "heaven craved into these stones."The insides were even beautiful as everNice shops and cinemaLovely and best as it could be.I haven't captured the aesthetic one, butOmg I love this place so muchWould recommend visiting it for a break while on M69/10
Arjun K — Google review
I regularly stop here when travelling and enjoy the range of what is on offer . The cafes are great ( though I wish they still had soya milk for coffee and could do with more fresh and healthy plant based meals as chips or bread don't count ! ) and the boutique shops and gallery are a treat with quality goods and creative displays . Shop for the Senses has beautiful artisan items in one place that you would have to travel a long way to find otherwise . Haven't been to the cinema yet but am planning to. Easy parking and an interesting building in a unique setting in a disused quarry . Friendly and helpful staff . Really , what's not to like !
Sarah B — Google review
Taken aback by the thought that has been put into this place - it's a very unique, community-focused, high-end activity centre that is perfect for rainy days in the Lake District. We took our two young kids and were very impressed: their scandi-style soft play was unlike any I'd ever seen in the UK; next to the soft play, there is a craft area with an easily accessible activity, décopatch; the art galleries were free and held so many thought-provoking pieces; the retail area is designed to descend in a loop from the top floors to the ground floor, which makes for an interesting feature but also highlights accessible design; the shops themselves had gorgeous stock (especially the toy store); the green spaces outside were very beautiful; the café's food was very tasty; and we ended up also going to the cinema there, as they were showing a kids' movie. Overall, incredible.
Eva S — Google review
Great place to spend time.Plenty of shops, cafes and galleries, not to mention the cinema.Craft courses available, and free parking.
Geoff R — Google review
4.3
(4284)
•
3.5
(1052)
Redhills, Penrith, CA11 0DQ, United Kingdom
+44 1768 868000
9
Lowther Castle & Gardens
Mentioned on
35 lists
Castle
Nature & Parks
Lowther Castle & Gardens is a historic site in the Lake District, once home to the Earls of Lonsdale. The castle ruins, built in 1806, are set amidst 130 acres of landscaped gardens that were abandoned and left to nature after the death of the fifth Earl. However, a restoration project started in 2011 has brought back the former glory of the gardens and preserved the haunting beauty of the castle ruins.
Lovely castle with beautiful grounds including a rose garden and a Japanese garden. The ongoing restoration work of the walls is definitely enhancing the look of the castle and it will look amazing when completed.For those with children at the far end of the gardens there is a large children’s play area which I saw many parents enjoying as well. It’s secluded enough that the noise doesn’t carry out of the area.
Karen R — Google review
Would have left 5 stars but i went the weekend after the windy weather and due to it the play area and surrounding woodland was off limits. And to top it off the exhibition was closed which actually bothered me. Would have liked to be offered a free ticket to return another time as I paid full price for half the experience and travelled over 60 miles for it.Carpark is huge and plenty of spaces. The castle was lovely. Very picturesque and the map given was good to explore the hidden areas around the garden. I'm sure it's brilliant in summertime with the flowers and wildlife. The cafe was cozy, coffee was top tier and staff were very friendly. It was a great half day. Would have been a great full day if I had the full experience and got to learn the lore behind the area. Can't help the weather but an email or rebook option would have been good.
Daniel D — Google review
4.6
(3982)
•
4.5
(1460)
Lowther, Penrith, CA10 2HH, United Kingdom
+44 1931 712192
10
Center Parcs Whinfell Forest
Mentioned on
1 list
Resort hotel
Nature & Parks
Center Parcs Whinfell Forest is a woodland resort offering various lodging options, including lodges with hot tubs. It's located near Penrith, making it convenient for exploring the Yorkshire Dales. The resort provides activities for kids of all ages and has numerous playgrounds and swimming areas suitable for young children. Additionally, there are on-site restaurants and opportunities for cycling and walking in the surrounding area.
We went for a 21st birthday family gathering for a long weekend. Stayed in Moorland View Executive lodges with 2 woodland lodges directly behind. Booked on the phone so that they could advise on the distance between the lodges. It was perfect a short 2 min walk through the woods. The lodge for 4 bedroom Executive lodge with games room sauna steam room and hot tub was our central Base. We ordered bikes at the same time as it's cheaper. The whole family from the the little ones to the grandparents, aunties uncles cousins absolutely loved it.the staff at center parcs Whinfell are so helpful and approachable nothing is too much trouble. We had a wonderful stay and the 21st birthday celebrations were all amazing. Bikes, badminton, swimming, hot tub, card games in the lakeside inn, lunch in the Pancake House, so much to do for everyone . We got the log burner going in the night and played games. The pool table went down a treat it was a brilliant family break and perfect for a special birthday 🎂 🥳 word of warning the mobile signal is awful so it'd difficult to make contact with your family if you loose them, the GPS on the app is good to find your way round. Bikes are a must if you like cycling it's great fun to get around. There is a supermarket on site and lots of big supermarkets in Penrith which is 10 minutes away and a lovely town.
Julie E — Google review
Had my first visit to Center Parcs, and it was a fantastic experience overall! The surroundings are beautiful, with plenty of activities to keep you busy. The spa was definitely a highlight—such a relaxing and well-maintained space with a variety of thermal experiences to unwind in.We also played badminton, which was great fun, and took advantage of the free swimming facilities, which were well-organized and had a good mix of slides and areas to relax. The lodges themselves were well-equipped, comfortable, and in a lovely woodland setting, making it a perfect escape.The only downside is that everything on-site is quite expensive, from activities to food. I’d definitely recommend bringing your own food to cook in the lodge for at least a few nights to keep costs down.Overall, a brilliant trip, and I’d love to visit again!
Jordan L — Google review
We had a great holiday here , we will always have happy memories of Whinfell Forest. Great walks/cycle routes, activities and experiences. Staff were really friendly and helpful. Nice clean lodges and lovely surroundings to relax in after a fun-filled day. Everything is within walking distance. It was the perfect holiday for us after a difficult year. Fun during the day and relaxing at night. The log fire in the lodge was nice and calming.
Cheryl W — Google review
We had an amazing stay at Moorland View Executive Lodges for a 25th birthday celebration. The 4-bedroom lodge with a games room, sauna, steam room, and hot tub was perfect as our base. The staff at Center Parcs Whinfell were friendly and helpful, and there was so much to do—bikes, swimming, badminton, card games, and more! Evenings by the log burner and the pool table were a hit with everyone. Highly recommend for a fun and memorable family getaway!
Abdul R — Google review
We come every year! This year I was 36 weeks pregnant and treated myself to a relaxing break in the spa which they offer at a reduced rate to pregnant women! Kids had the best time! Seen a lot this year in the lead up about villa cleanliness but ours was spotless!
Emily F — Google review
Fantastic facilities, restaurants environment and accommodation. Everything is high quality and well maintained. The staff are friendly and helpful. Bike hire is good value and super easy to make use of. The pool complex is large with something for all ages. Brilliant all round.
Simon L — Google review
First family visit since 2018, (oldest this year was 88, youngest 6 months) and we were not disappointed - the site was decorated for Christmas and looked amazing. Lots of Christmas themed activities, but these were mainly for children, it would be good to have more aimed at adults too, like the wreath making, which was very enjoyable. As we had a 6 month old with us, we were allowed in to see Santa and get photos taken, which was a real highlight. We did all the other usual stuff, swimming, spa, badminton, archery etc, plenty of food outlets, but very expensive (avoid the cocktails they come out of cartons - horrible.) Lodges were very nice, we had an accessible one and an executive. Both clean and spacious and very cozy (weather was very cold). Staff pleasant and helpful and we are already planning another trip. We have been coming to Whinfell since it opened (so many happy memories) and have seen lots changes, all for the better. This year was amazing. Thanks. See you next year!!
Dorothy G — Google review
Now been here a few times and our family absolutely love it. Even if very busy, your lodge can feel quite remote, which is great for wildlife. Also being 10 mins from Penrith but again feels so remote. We find don't touch the car for the full time we stay?It was early January and weather was very cold but dry and crisp and added to the enjoyment. However it did mean the pool was always busy but that didn't stop my older two loving it and made me take then twice in the same day.It is very expensive to go and for any activities, food or drink, so we made sure we took our own supplies.
Paul L — Google review
4.6
(9740)
•
4.0
(1650)
Center Parcs Whinfell Forest Whinfell Forest, Penrith, CA10 2DW, United Kingdom
+44 344 826 7723
11
National Trust - Wray
Mentioned on
19 lists
$$$$affordable
Historical landmark
Wray Castle, a Victorian neo-gothic building located in Cumbria, England, is a sight to behold with its turrets and battlements. Originally built in the 1800s for a retired doctor, it has been under the ownership of the National Trust since 1929. The interior may be largely empty, but the lakeside grounds are stunning and were once enjoyed by Beatrix Potter's family as a holiday home.
Visited the castle to find we couldn’t go anywhere other than he ground floor but they had an Everest display on which was quite fascinating. Also possibly the most stunning countryside views you’ll ever witness. Well worth a visit!
Ollie C — Google review
Beautiful castle with amazing scenery. The castle is quite quaint, and at the time of our visit, there were only a couple of rooms that could be visited in the castle. I would have very much so liked to explore more of it! The castle has been well maintained and the staff were quite friendly and helpful. The grounds were lovely, as was the walk up to the castle. You can drive in, but we chose to take the local bus and walk. It was a good walk with some hills, but the scenery was magnificent. A great use of time/good place to visit if you are in the area.
Alex K — Google review
Bit disappointing after a 45 minute drive to get there, massive lack of parking when there's more than enough land to extend it, cafe with seating for probably 100+ that only has 1 till and 1-2 servers, it took 25 minutes to get 2 coffees and there was only 3 people in front!The Castle only had the 4-5 room on the ground floor open, the walled garden was a dumping ground with no garden in sight, the only positive was the walk around to the Church then back via the shore, just be prepared for it to be full of ignorant townies with zero respect for the countryside.
Bren H — Google review
Whilst Wray Castle is one of the smaller National Trust castles, it's a pleasant place to visit in a beautiful setting. Only the ground floor is open to visit and it doesn't take long. The surrounding parkland is lovely with a small arboretum and there are plenty of options for more extensive walks.Whilst the plant-based cafe has mixed reviews, we thought it was excellent.
Tim J — Google review
Interesting site, castle currently has Everest exhibition, within the rooms open. Lovely location for walks along the lake towards Ambleside. With the bonus of Joe's Cafe, who served up a great coffee on our return, vegetarian, and vegan food available, so can not comment on quality as I enjoy meat in my pie. Parking hit and miss but worth a visit if staying nearby.
8033Anthony — Google review
Wray Castle is gorgeous, but it is not as old as you may think. It was built much later but based on gothic style. It is free to enter,however a donation is appreciated. Only a few rooms are open, that being said, the top floor is currently being renovated so who knows in the future... Car Park is pay and display, few walks available with a lovely view of the lake. It is also possible to catch the Green Cruise from here via the jetty. Purchase of the tickets must be done via the website.
Steph G — Google review
Really picturesque place although we were unable to look around the whole castle. There was a mountaineering exhibition I would much rather had seen the castle. Lovely walk in the grounds a nice place to visit
Wazzy J — Google review
A well maintained castle with lovely scenic views and walks. The castle has disabled parking right next to it. The grounds are a bit hard to push in a manual wheelchair as there are slopes and gravel in places. There is a cafe on site.
H D — Google review
4.1
(5244)
•
3.5
(2148)
Low Wray, Ambleside, LA22 0JA, United Kingdom
+44 15394 33250
12
Appleby Castle
Mentioned on
8 lists
Hotel
Sights & Landmarks
Appleby Castle is a charming hotel located within an 11th-century castle, offering complimentary breakfast and guided tours. Guests can also enjoy dining options and afternoon tea on the premises. The castle provides a unique accommodation experience with its historic ambiance and picturesque surroundings in Appleby-in-Westmorland, England. With its rich history and elegant setting, it's an ideal destination for travelers seeking a distinctive stay.
Our overnight stay was wonderful. The food was delicious, our room was divine and the castle absolutely enchanting.Thank you Mrs Nightingale and staff, we hope to visit again soon.
Rachael L — Google review
Stayed here overnight as a stop off on our way back from Scotland.The rooms are pretty decent with a good bed. Unfortunately the soundproofing is not so good as we were woken in the night by slamming doors and stomping down the corridor adjacent to our room.We had an evening meal and the food was fantastic, really fresh well cooked food.
James G — Google review
A dark corridor led to our rooms, the children have been scared before even entering, spiders webs all over, a broken window in the bathroom, blood on the bed sheets (!), woke up due to the noise - is it the horror film atmosphere that you pay for? Met another guest on arrival, telling similar things about her room. Never again! After our first second in the room we decided to not eat anything here. We went out for dinner and had problems coming back. The street towards the castle has no light. We used the lights of our phones to come back.
Stefanie R — Google review
Awesome experience.Staying a real castle that's updated enough to be comfortable in the 21st century without losing authenticity.Food was befitting the aristocratic lineage.Superbly situated for the Lakes and North East.Highly recommend.
Lance H — Google review
We had a very satisfactory stay in a spacious cottage. The restaurant meal we had was excellent. The grounds are good to walk around and the town centre is a short walk down the hill. The Norman Centre had some interesting history of the castle and had a fine view from the top. It was a good centre for walking with Dufton, and walks up Dufton Pike and High Cup Nick only a 10 minute drive.
Mike P — Google review
Avoid-Avoid-Avoid...How this place can call itself a Hotel is beyond me...Arrived to check-in - Total Darkness, no signs, had to use our phones to try find a Reception/Check in area...When we finally did, the door was locked, after pressing the bell many times, to no avail, a guest staying at the hotel let us in, and said she would find someone for us.... This was not a member of staff by the way.Finally, a guy came downstairs, tried to charge us again for our paid room, and after 15 minutes finally showed us our room....Floor is on an angle, which made the bed also on an angle, the bathroom makes loud noises, the windows in disrepair, wardrobe would not close, but... We thought, what the hell, its a bed for the night...Went out with friends who had booked cottages near by (wish we did the same) and after a wonderful night, we returned to settle down in our room....Arrived again to another locked door and no staff, pressed the bell many times, and again no response.If we did not have friends staying nearby, we would have been totally stuck as our car keys were in our room that we could not access...So, we stayed with our friends, and walked back to said hotel the next morning, again the door is locked, but after many presses on the bell, someone finally came...After telling this man of our experience, his response was "oh dear"We got our cases from our UNUSED room and left.I called the next day, as I obviously wanted a refund, to be told it was our fault for not telling them we were having a night out!When do Hotels have parental rights to Adult Customers?Rude Staff, unable to use the room we paid for, dangerous access (no lights) and a room that was way below standard.
Adam B — Google review
Didn't stay at the hotel, just visited the Norman keep. Lovely old building has lots of information inside to tell it's tale. Can go all the way to the top of the keep, but beware of low ceilings and the spiral staircases.Moat walk is also lovely. Nice piece of history that is still accessible.No tearoom or toilets, but Appleby town centre is very close to the castle and there are plenty of amenities there.Just a quick note - to access the keep you need to go into the hotel reception and register your presence
Sallyanne B — Google review
Stayed here on spec, and looking forward to staying again. Great surroundings, great room, wonderful welcome and superb atmosphere. I strongly recommend dining here if you stay - splendid food.If you want average, pedestrian accommodation it's probably not for you. If you want highly atmospheric and unique lodging then by all means give it a whirl - you'll not be disappointed.
Jim — Google review
4.2
(440)
•
3.5
(273)
Boroughgate, Appleby-in-Westmorland, CA16 6XH, United Kingdom
+44 17683 30318
13
Windermere
Mentioned on
+157 other lists
Lake
Nature & Parks
Bodies of Water
Windermere is England's largest natural lake, known for its 18 islands and a variety of boating activities. It's a popular destination in the Lake District, offering something for everyone. Visitors can enjoy feeding swans at bustling Bowness, taking peaceful cruises to admire Victorian mansions along the shore, or engaging in water sports like sailing and water-skiing within the lake's 10mph speed limit.
Drove around Windermere yesterday and had a visit to the lake, pretty busy with water sports on the lake, but peaceful and enjoyable, nice time to chill and take some stunning photos of the Children. We had a fab time and the little rain that hit us never put us off..
Cee M — Google review
One of the most beautiful places in the UK, and I highly recommend it, especially during the summer! The views are absolutely breathtaking, with so many scenic spots to explore. One of the highlights is the unique park, filled with fun and engaging activities for all ages. Whether you're looking for relaxation or adventure, this place has something for everyone—it's truly a hidden gem!
Fatima N — Google review
Heavily populated with tourists (even during the quieter time in September when school holidays are over) therefore everything is expensive (50p card transaction to take a pee!) car park at the ‘museum’ a mare as pay on exit with a silly pricing method. Gift shops are over priced as you might expect. Putting all that aside the history (Beatrix Potter, Wordsworth, Wainwright etc) is fabulous and the views, the lakes and the walks are truly fabulous (lucky to have tremendous weather during our stay)
Kathy M — Google review
One of the most magnificent places I have ever visited in my life. The nature seems to be untouched by human. Nevertheless, lack of toilets and garbage bins is a very big disadvantage. Recommend this place to everyone to visit. The road to the lake is very narrow and dangerous, so be careful.
M S — Google review
A beautiful Lake. We saw it in all weathers. Rain, fog and sun!Bowness is busy but there's some great restaurants available.Ambleside village - not much there really. But the Bridge House shouldn't be missed.
Judith B — Google review
Windermere is truly a gem nestled in the breathtaking Lake District. From the moment you arrive, you're greeted by stunning views of the lake, surrounded by rolling hills and lush greenery. Whether you're here for a peaceful retreat or an adventure-filled getaway, Windermere has something for everyone.
Raghav R — Google review
Beautiful place. It's definitely worth a visit. Hire a boat and enjoy time on the lake
H B — Google review
Bowness and Windermere were great places to visit with lots to do and see. We stayed in a b&b at the top of the hill in Bowness which had street parking and allowed us to walk into town and visit the numerous eateries and pubs nearby. Plenty to do on the wharf and a host of ferries and boats to travel the lake.
Russell M — Google review
14
Orrest Head
Mentioned on
22 lists
Mountain peak
Sights & Landmarks
Orrest Head, a small hill in the Lake District, offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding countryside from its summit. This trail is known for its accessibility and suitability for all experience levels, making it a perfect choice for a scenic amble rather than a challenging climb. The hike provides stunning vistas of misty mountains, rambling vales, and the largest natural lake in England, Windermere. It's recommended to visit during different seasons to witness the changing landscapes and unique beauty each time.
Whether you are a local or tourist it's a view you will always love. You can see every hill, fell and of course Windermere. Depending on the fog you can see the entire town.
Ms. R — Google review
A wonderful walk, if you have a free hour or hour and a half I highly recommend, there's an easier journey up and one that is slightly more difficult. When you get to the top it is absolutely beautiful
Mitchell S — Google review
Amazing view...especially early morning...walk up is farely easy
Sharkie — Google review
Stunning views of the lake and the fells afar. Relaxing and breathtaking views
Latifa B — Google review
Enjoyable, relaxing trekking uphill.Rewaring esp when reaching the summit. Plenty of people going up.Family walk.
Aims P — Google review
Great walk up, path really well marked out for directions and we'll the views speak for themselves
Donna L — Google review
Going up to Orrest Head is one of the memorable parts of visiting the Lake District, really worthwhile for the view at the top which is gorgeous on a lovely sunny day
Mehvish A — Google review
A hiking path with two options; gravel road & rock/mud/moss to get up to the viewpoint. The walk was short, about 30 min up and 20 down at a casual pace. There are benches along the gravel path, but no bins for trash. You may encounter sheep on the way up. At the viewpoint one can see Windermere clearly.
Marina L — Google review
4.9
(182)
•
5.0
(1764)
Windermere, LA23 1AW, United Kingdom
15
National Trust - Hill Top Beatrix Potter House
Mentioned on
15 lists
Historical landmark
Museums
Hill Top, the Beatrix Potter House, is a charming seventeenth-century farmhouse filled with the author's personal belongings exactly as she left them. Visitors can see her boots and hat by the fireside chair and hear the ticking of her kitchen clock. The cottage garden is a delightful mix of wild flowers, herbs, fruit, and vegetables. Located in Near Sawrey, this National Trust property was purchased by Beatrix with her book royalties and later entrusted to the National Trust for preservation.
We visited earlier this year. Excellent well maintained gardens. Plenty to see in the house and gives an insight into Beatrix Potter's life. Parking can be tricky with only limited places so it is best to book in advance, use public transport or park elsewhere. We spent around 2 hours here. The gift shop is good as well and free from tat.
Alex L — Google review
Nice wee place. The house is well kept and I really appreciated the books left in each room to show where Beatrix got her inspiration from. Quite pricey for the surface area. Would recommend to visit in the spring or summer so the garden will be at its best and blooming 🌹Oh and book in advance, parking is extremely small and if you want to park you'll need a pre-booked ticket
B M — Google review
A very cozy small house with history and helpful staff. Before our trip, we watched the movie "Miss Potter" to better understand this place. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get into the house the first time because we didn't know that we had to book in advance. Luckily we were in the area for three days and booked a tour for the next day.
Uliya E — Google review
Such a beautiful place to visit all year round, very autumn vibrant colours on the drive up to the hilltop house.Staff were very friendly and helpful. The house and the gardens are so beautiful. I can understand why Beatrix Potter stayed there to write and do her artwork. I could visualise peter rabbit running about the garden,lolA visit to this house is a must you won't be disappointed, they even have a gift shop.
Paton A — Google review
Very interesting, beautiful scenery around. Didn't take long to get around. Is more of a pop in than a day trip.We enjoyed seeing the items she used and the inspirations. Haven't added many photos so as not to spoil the trip.Not for the less mobile I would say, walking from the carpark to the house was on a road and alittle hilly, then lots of never surfaces and stairs.
Angela H — Google review
This was my manly brother in law's favorite place. It was peaceful and quiet and he loved the garden and home. It's a treasure we have this place and loved the historians in the home and my childhood was lots of Beatrix Potter house items and how they shared if she had children we probably wouldn't be able to visit as she would have left the house to them. Worth a visit if near this area.
Heather C — Google review
We were very much looking forward to this. It was maybe smaller than we expected, so didn’t take quite as long as we expected. We ensured we pre-booked our tickets online which meant we were guaranteed getting in as it was in high season. We were greeted by friendly and very helpful National Trust guides, they were quick to answer any questions and our daughter was fascinated by the illustrations and then being shown the real part of the house from the illustrations. We loved it, walked around the house, gardens and the quirky little gift shop. In total we were there between 11\2 to 2 hours.
Sarah D — Google review
What a wonderful way to spend the afternoon. You must book online for the parking lot, no showing up and getting a spot. The parking lot is about a 5 min walk to the actual house, so please walk carefully on the road due to it being narrow. If you are like myself and many others getting to see where Beatrix Potter herself lived is just amazing! Where she drew inspiration to write and draw her imagination comes alive to the unbeknownst. Getting ready to see her visions. It is busy and you’ll have to wait to get into her home but well worth it. Say hi to Peter Rabbit for me.
Lisa Y — Google review
4.5
(1215)
•
4.5
(2714)
Near Sawrey, Ambleside, LA22 0LF, United Kingdom
+44 15394 36269
16
The World of Beatrix Potter Attraction
Mentioned on
+117 other lists
Children's museum
Museums
Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Beatrix Potter at the captivating World of Beatrix Potter Attraction in Bowness-on-Windermere. This interactive exhibit beautifully brings to life the beloved characters from her timeless children's books, offering a perfect family-friendly experience, especially on rainy days. Delve into the story of Potter's writing and her significant contribution to Lakeland conservation through engaging displays.
A charming little museum to visit. Visited with a 2, 5 and 9 year old and they all enjoyed it. I thought it wouldn't take long to get through it but the trail/ question booklets were very engaging and helped ensure the kids really interacted with the stories. The little outside garden was lovely and the shop catered to a range of price points and had some lovely stationery. Would recommend a visit and the tickets were reasonably priced.
Amrita K — Google review
Worth a visit but shorter than expected. Buy tickets on arrival. Loved the set up and character displays. It took us about 20 minutes to walk around but if you had children it probably would take a bit longer.I'm not sure if we would return but have recommended to family who have children as they would love it. Overall it felt like a bit more could be done to make it more interactive but for the price it was worth a visit. 🐰
Josh N — Google review
Loved it. The atmosphere was so magical and we had so much fun. There was history, animation, life like figurines of all the characters and a very nice fountain tribute to Beatrix and the characters. Highly recommend.
Sulimaan P — Google review
Amazing little place and we were able to get in half price on a deal which was great. It was very magical. We spent about an hour in the exhibition, using the kids activity book makes a big difference.
Georgia A — Google review
We visited here as a group of 10 made up of 9 adults and 1 child and the adults loved it just as much if not more than our two year old, lovely being able to see the beloved characters displayed and there was a christmas theme throughout. The attraction is short but I would definitely recommend going if you’re passing through windermere as we were, it wasn’t busy at all and we stopped for a bite to eat in the cafe afterwards which was also lovely.
Niamh M — Google review
Such a great little attraction for adults and children a like! Our 18 month old loves bunnies so this was straight up her alley. The queue to get in was insane. We queued for the show, but we didnt manage to get in. The wait for the next show was too much for us. Anyway the attraction itself was lovely, the garden too. Big selection in the shop as well, fairly busy all around though.We visited in August which I guess is peak season aswell, so I cannot complain.
Steph G — Google review
Took grandson to see the show 'Happy birthday Peter Rabbit'.The tickets included looking around the exhibition area . Very enjoyable all the kids seemed to love it. The show was in the old laundry theatre. It was the best show I:be ever taken him too. Great humour and involved audience with songs and stuff.Thoroughly enjoyable. The staff were super friendly and helpful. Everything ran like clockwork. Very professional and well worth the money! I would go as far to say I cannot imagine anyone of any age enjoying it. Grandson said the show made his holiday. Still talking about it days later.
Paul R — Google review
A great attraction to visit if you have small children or not! Lovely to reminisce about the characters in her beautiful books. I loved Mr McGregors outdoor garden such a nice touch. The models of the characters were spot on and you could see the amount of dedication and detail that had gone into it all.
Joanne H — Google review
4.4
(5559)
•
4.5
(2931)
Crag Brow, Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere LA23 3BX, United Kingdom
+44 15394 88444
17
The Beggar's Theatre
Mentioned on
2 lists
Performing arts theater
Concerts & Shows
Theaters
Located in the heart of Millom, Cumbria, The Beggar's Theatre is a modern and adaptable space that serves as the home for Moore Arts: Millom. This company is dedicated to nurturing and showcasing local talent through various artistic endeavors. The theater hosts a variety of events, from comedy acts to big-name performances like Russell Kane. With an intimate setting that can accommodate around 200 people, it offers a cozy atmosphere for entertainment.
Great little venue with some big names on stage, went to see Russell Kane, he was brilliant.The Theatre is in an old Night Club and holds about 200 so is quite intimate. There is a bar upstairs selling reasonably priced drinks and snacks, all in all well worth a visit.
Bob C — Google review
Fantastic acts always at the Beggars. In the last couple of months we have been to the Neil Diamond and Frankie Valli tributes and they were both fab. Thanks Jackie and team.
Carole G — Google review
Great little venue for a wide range of entertainment. Jackie and her team work really hard to organise and execute events for the community. They are really good at it too. I was at the China Crisis concert on this occasion. Fantastic night. Thank you 😺😺
Tatty-headed O — Google review
Excellent night at the beggars watching the Comedy Store acts. Hilarious 😂. Great venue. Cosy table set up. Great choice at the bar. As usual, Jackie and her staff brilliant 👏.Only mess up we made was buying our tickets from Ticketmaster. They were great, don't get me wrong, but the beggars theatre don't actually get a cut of it. Would rather, had we known, supported a local business 🙈
Deborah P — Google review
Fab night out seeing The StraitsUk. Brilliant group and Jakki and her team as welcoming and great as ever. Just love this venue
JEAN J — Google review
they do great acting and great job to jacks and damo
Kirsty B — Google review
Brilliant time with the grandchildren today at the Beggars Theatre watching Luca on the big screen. Reasonable priced tuck shop extremely friendly staff. We have enjoyed every visit. Well done to Jackie and all the staff. Keep it going. Thank you.
Carol T — Google review
One of Cumbria and the Lake District's hidden gems. Jackie gets some amazing acts who perform in an intimate venue providing an amazingly personal experience. A place not to miss whether your a local or just here on holiday.
Nick L — Google review
4.8
(67)
•
5.0
(80)
Market Square, Millom, LA18 4HZ, United Kingdom
+44 1229 775677
18
Ingleton Waterfalls Trail
Mentioned on
+74 other lists
Outdoor Activities
Hiking Trails
The Ingleton Waterfalls Trail is a stunning 4.5-mile journey that showcases the breathtaking beauty of Yorkshire's countryside. Nestled on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, this popular trail attracts both locals and visitors year-round with its enchanting scenery. As you traverse this circular route, you'll encounter five magnificent waterfalls and eight water features in total, all while following the picturesque paths along the River Twiss and River Doe.
The most beautiful walk. Great for older children and doggies. Stunning scenery and lovely spots all round for picnics. Lovely staff members on entry too. We did the kids trail pack and got a cute memorabilia wooden prize to take home. Took us 3.5 hour with a stop for food and drinks and popped our feet in the water at a safe spot. Lovely morning
Bekki H — Google review
It's a good one or 2 day Hiking trip. Round trail with lots of waterfalls total of 5 miles but up and down with stairs you can get some refreshments in between, lots of pay parking if you are coming for a day trip. And some good pubs nearby after hiking. If you want a stay you can get some holiday homes (caravans) between.
Anil H — Google review
I certainly picked a great day to visit! I did the full trail which I would say is a medium in terms of walking. I wouldn’t take our 5 year old; too steep in some places and it’s a long loop. The views are stunning. It was hot, so an ankles dip in the pools were welcome! I would definitely do this again. The parking charge might seem high but it’s clear that attention goes into maintaining the trails and litter picking. Totally worth it.
Stephanie R — Google review
Second time doing this walk,views are amazing.Took us about 3 hours,there is toilets at the farm which is very handy and cafe when in season.We took a picnic and flask and there was plenty of places to sit,enjoy our cuppa and view.The trail finishes in the village of Ingleton which is a lovely quaint place to visit and finish the day of.
Marina M — Google review
We got lucky today, brilliant sunshine after a period of rain, so the falls were really impressive. There is £10.00, per adult charge, including parking, but it is well worth it, to maintain the access to the falls and facilities on the route. The walk is strenuous in places, lots of steps on the way up and down, but the falls and views are definitely worth the effort. The walk can take between 2.5 to 4.5 hours but there is no rush with lots of places to stop, rest and relax on the way round. The walk ends in Ingleton village, really pretty and worth a look round on the way back to the car park. If you are in the area definitely make it one of your places to go, you will not regret the visit.
David S — Google review
Fantastic walk which is 4.5 miles on a well sign posted circular route passing several waterfalls. It all starts in a car park in ingleton with free parking but a £10 per person charge for the walk which at 1st seems expensive but after the walk you will think it money well spent . You go up one valley past sets of waterfalls and then down another with at the half way point there is a toilet block and a tea rooms with a great local chap who will give you a proper Yorkshire welcome so do gave a pit stop there he needs the company . Walked it many times over the past 30 years and it is improving every time .
Mark A — Google review
Nicely designed trail. Approximately completion time 2.5 hours to 3.5 hours. Busy on weekends. Its designed for one way walking, Once you start trail, no way to exit. Start from Car parking and ends at same place. Ticket 10 pounds per person including car parking. Need tracking shoes, tracking sticks and water and some refreshments. No entry door on exit route, don't try to start trail from wrong side. Beautiful trail, beautiful views, some sitting benches available. After completion of one trail; a coffee and ice cream truck available. Rest rooms available at the start of 2nd trail.Must follow the signs, directions and numbers displayed on track. Better to download trail map.
Nasr G — Google review
Fantastic walk - about 5 miles round including through the village on the way back. There is a LOT of up and a LOT of down, so I'd suggest wearing good boots or walking shoe. Lots and lots of uneven steps if you and any mobility issues do not attempt. Highly recommend that you do this walk, but it is not recommended for anyone who isn't fit or cannot walk too far. Overall definitely worth a visit. Such a beautiful and peaceful part of the country. Very well organised for parking and tickets, all staff very pleasant. A couple of places to get something to eat or drink on the way round. Only negative is that it is card only.
Bakht S — Google review
4.7
(8756)
•
4.5
(3015)
Broadwood Entrance, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3ET, United Kingdom
+44 15242 41930
19
White Scar Cave
Mentioned on
+55 other lists
Nature & Parks
Caverns & Caves
White Scar Cave, located in the western Yorkshire Dales, is a popular destination for those seeking to explore the region's stunning underground landscape. The cave system, formed from limestone erosion over thousands of years, offers visitors the opportunity to experience subterranean passages, caverns, and waterfalls. Guided tours are available year-round, allowing guests to marvel at the impressive 100-meter-long cave with its towering 30-meter-high chambers.
We go to White Scar Caves every year to see Santa. It’s a really wonderful experience for all of us.The owners and staff are warm, friendly and accommodating and could not be more welcoming.The decorations in the cave and the building are spectacular!It’s great value for money too!We’ve also done the tour a couple of times with friends and that’s brilliant too.
Simon W — Google review
A must do day out in the area.At the time of writing this, a family of 4 ticket costs circa £50.It's a guided tour that lasts around an hour, there's around 100 stairs to walk up half way through, and a couple of points where you are walking crouched at around 4ft but this doesn't last long, as such it is definitely better for someone able bodied.The day we went was after heavy rain so the caves were alive with waterfalls and rivers, yet still VERY safe.Even if the website doesn't let you book due to weather, give them a ring as this can change hourly.Go you won't regret it!
Rush M — Google review
A really nice cave with a lot of interesting features. Deep with a lot of history which was explained well by the knowledgeable staff. Plenty of photo spots and felt very safeSome sections of the path required bending over for an extended period so could be difficult with reduced mobility.Felt a bit rushed on the tour which ended up quite a bit shorter than the time it said it would be, so the £18 price was on the expensive side.
Tom D — Google review
Brilliant experience. We got there early so popped in the cafe for a nice cup of tea and five mins before the tour was due to start the ticket office opened and we were fitted with hard hats. Our tour guide was lovely and very knowledgeable. He told us lots of facts about the caves and how they were discovered and answered any questions we had. I would definitely visit again and highly recommend to anyone who hasn't been before. Suitable for children too but I would say that if you have back problems/trouble bending down/forward then it may not be suitable for you as there are 2 sections where the cave passage is lower than other parts and you are required to bend down in order to get through.
Sarah F — Google review
Had the most beautiful time here. Ome of the best caves we have visited. Tracey the tour guide was lovely and very passionate about her work and team, and very patient when aswrring the many questions my son had. Haha. Lovely 😍
Rebecca H — Google review
Love caves so took the grandchildren to experience one. The walk inside is about 2 miles in total with 85 steps to go up in some places. Some areas you need to bend especially if you are tall.There is also a part that you squeeze through, and if you are not quite slim could be a problem.Our guide Mark was great and gave an interesting history on the cave and things inside.It has a cafe but we had our picnic outside, benches and tables provided.Well worth a visit our grandchildren loved it, but I wouldn't recommend children under 5.
Carolyn B — Google review
100% recommend a visit to (able-bodied) people. We think locals and tourists alike would find it fascinating! Many thanks to our guide, Mark. We will be back :0)
S G — Google review
Another nice tourist attraction to do on a rainy for the family in Ingleton.Guided tour through the caves into ice age old cavern.A few places are tricky to navigate if you are tall and not suitable for people with walking aids as you have to duck down for long periods.Was amazing to see Waterfall and stream running through the cave and to learn about how it was all discovered.It is a little expensive, but lated around 80 minutes.Nice little cafe onsite to enjoy snack and drinks.
Adnan A — Google review
4.7
(2901)
•
4.5
(1503)
Carnforth, LA6 3AW, United Kingdom
+44 15242 41244
20
Ingleborough
Mentioned on
+71 other lists
Mountain peak
Outdoor Activities
Hiking Trails
Ingleborough is a popular mountain in Yorkshire Dales National Park, often climbed as part of a group. The peak features historic fort and Iron Age hut ruins, adding to its allure for history enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy various activities such as caving, climbing, and walking before stopping at welcoming cafes to relax and plan their adventures. The area also offers stunning natural attractions like Beezley Falls and Triple Spout, providing picturesque spots for exploration.
Ingleborough is a fantastic moderate hike that offers some challenging sections. Reaching the summit at around 700 meters is a rewarding accomplishment.Having completed this walk many times since childhood, it remains a favorite go-to hike.Visiting the cave is a must too.You can also support the nature trail by visiting the shop aside the cave, however don’t be tempted by the Kendal cake. Imagine making a cake out of minty Polo’s - that’s what it tastes like.
Hamza A — Google review
Lovely little stretch of the legs! Even better in winter when it's capped in snow, makes it a considerably more challenging hike up. Beautiful scenery of the dales/ north penines/ lake district peaks and Morecambe bay. 🤘Easy to follow path and not too strenuous of a walk if your pretty fit and healthy overall, Otherwise you may struggle the last 100 metres or so.. depending which route you take ofc.
Jack T — Google review
To say I'm a VERY non fit lass, i couldn't believe i managed this !! ( partly because of my other half and doggy waiting for me🤣) Beautiful place.. very very windy at the top but once the clouds disappeared the views are amazing. Worth the hike ... just be careful.
Keeley B — Google review
We climbed Ingleborough on a Saturday so it was quite busy. We started from Philpin Farm Campsite and went up the three peaks route. It is a very steep climb as you near the top and you need good walking boots. If you have any mobility issues I would say this is not the route for you. It is very challenging. However, there were many people there of all ages and quite a lot of people doing the three peaks challenge. People were friendly and quicks chats with people as you pass them, or they pass you can be had. The view from the top is spectacular and there is even a seating area which is shielded from the wind. We went on Saturday 23rd June 2023 and the weather was clear skies, sunny and about 16 to 18C. Perfect. You could see to the coastline easily. If you like a challenge, you could do a lot worse than this mountain.
Mikey — Google review
Probably the most popular one of the 3 Yorkshire Peaks, with a variety of walks up to the summit, the approach from Whernside across the limestone fields is unique and a rugged walk certainly takes some beating. Which ever way you climb it, you won't be disappointed unless the clag is down. The walk into the village of Horton from the top is also a classic Dales walk.
Mathew B — Google review
Absolutely stunning! What an enjoyable walk from start to finish. Make sure you wrap up well as it was -2 when we went. The views all around are beautiful.
Sharron C — Google review
Climbed to the top from the road that runs between Chapel le Dale and Ribblehead. It's perhaps the shortest route at 4.2 km but it has a very steep bit that rises almost 100 m. The path is well laid out and paved and boardwalkers over the boggy bits I remember as a child. The views from the top are stunning. You can see out to Morecambe Bay.
Debbie H — Google review
At height of 724m, ingleborough is one of the Yorkshire 3 peaks, as such it can get busy up here. On the flip side the paths are excellently maintained and there is a stone wind shelter at the top.
Chris G — Google review
4.8
(306)
•
5.0
(245)
Carnforth, LA6 3AN, United Kingdom
21
Little Legs Fabrics
Mentioned on
1 list
Fabric store
Sights & Landmarks
Farms
Little Legs Fabrics is not just a store for fabrics, but also a haven for animal lovers. Aside from its main business of selling fabrics, the store houses various animals in their courtyard and outdoor paddocks during summer months. Visitors can have an up-close encounter with donkeys, goats, alpacas, pigs, sheep, free-range chickens and rabbits. The farm-to-table food offered in the store is exceptional as it makes use of local produce extensively.
I’m fairly new to fabric ordering, but Little Legs Fabric had the quickest turnaround compared to other shops I have bought from. Great delivery tracking too.
Rosie D — Google review
This is my go-to for jersey fabrics and rib knits. A wonderful selection (so hard to choose from), with regular stock updates and excellent customer service. Order turnarounds are always quick and the quality of the fabrics is excellent! Now with an App you can easily order from! I will continue to order from you, thank you!
Pretty S — Google review
I am an experienced seamstress who has placed online orders on many occasions through Little Legs Fabrics and I have never been dissapointed. They offer a vast range of fabrics, patterns and notions on a well designed and organised website. My personal favourite are the exclusive designs, simply beautiful! The fabric I have ordered has always been of excellent quality. Delivery has always been prompt and items well packaged. The owner is always more than happy to answer any queries I have and help with colour matching ect. The also have a lovely little facebook group to share makes and ideas with others. I couldn't recommend this company any more highly, my go to fabric shop, every single time.
Shellie D — Google review
I've ordered several times from here and have never had an issue, always arrives promptly, correctly and well packaged. A lovely selection so when I'm looking I know I'll find something, fabrics are well described and catalogued on the website.Just wish I was closer to visit in person ☺️
Laura G — Google review
Little Legs Fabrics are amazing! They stock beautiful fabrics and process and dispatch orders very quickly. They are also prompt to respond to any queries. The only downside is that after liking their Facebook page, I now see all the tempting new fabric and my bank balance is taking a hit!
Natasha W — Google review
A beautiful shop in an beautiful location! If you get a moment to pop into this shop, you should, it’s a little slice of fabric heaven! If not then fear not, their online shop is also fantastic. Such a wonderful selection of designs. I have made lots of bits for my son fromLittle legs fabrics. Gorgeous quality and he loves the designs! Will be shopping again.
Sophie B — Google review
Good place to visit. Large stock of fabrics I'm sure there's something for everyone. Not a great selection of sewing patterns. Used on of the patterns I bought which is made of thick paper. Personally I prefer the tissue paper variety.Worth a visit. Hope they have a sale at some point so I can get a bargain.
Jean H — Google review
Awesome fabric shop. Plenty of space for parking (follow the sign and there's a gravel parking area to the left) and shop is huge. Great for jersey and woven dressmaking fabrics as well as haberdashery. Fabrics are such good quality.
Jennifer B — Google review
4.8
(29)
•
4.5
(256)
The Barn, Old Holly Farm, Cabus Nook Ln, Preston PR3 1AA, United Kingdom
+44 7487 225518
22
Blackpool Tower
Mentioned on
4 lists
Tower
Water & Amusement Parks
Blackpool Tower is a must-visit attraction that captivates visitors with its iconic structure and various experiences. The tower offers breathtaking panoramic views from its 380ft summit, allowing visitors to enjoy the stunning surroundings. For the adventurous at heart, the SkyWalk provides an exhilarating experience as they stand on 5cm thick glass and gaze down at the famous Blackpool Promenade below.
4.0
(11393)
Blackpool, UK
23
SEA LIFE Blackpool
Mentioned on
+67 other lists
Nature & Parks
Aquarium
SEA LIFE Blackpool is a family-friendly attraction featuring a diverse range of sea creatures. Operated by Merlin Blackpool, it is part of a collection of popular attractions in the area. Visitors can save on admission with the Pick N Mix pass, which offers access to multiple attractions including SEA LIFE Blackpool.
Fantastic Experience at Blackpool Sea Life Centre!I recently took my son to the Blackpool Sea Life Centre for the “Feed the Turtle” experience with Phoenix, and it was absolutely amazing! A huge thank you to Scott, our guide for the day, who was absolutely brilliant. His knowledge, enthusiasm, and passion really made the experience extra special. We learned so many fascinating facts about turtles, including Phoenix’s story, and about the sea life in our local waters.The hands-on aspect was unforgettable, and my son hasn’t stopped talking about it since. Scott made sure we felt welcome, answered all our questions, and made the experience both fun and educational.We’ll definitely be back soon with another child to try the snorkelling experience! Thank you, Scott and the Sea Life team, for an unforgettable day.
Laura J — Google review
We took our 2 young grandsons. We all thoroughly enjoyed it, and spent a good 2 hours there. The animals were good to see in well managed tanks, and descriptive posters were interesting.Excellent staff and a nice little cafe and gift shop.Lift provided for disabled customers.Toilets available.
Phil K — Google review
We had a great time at SEA LIFE Blackpool! From the start, we were excited to explore, and while we did expect a bit more, it still turned out to be a brilliant experience overall.The aquarium is well-designed, with a good variety of exhibits featuring fascinating marine creatures. The walk-through ocean tunnel was a highlight, letting us get an up-close look at the sharks and rays swimming overhead – an incredible experience that was both thrilling and calming. The rockpool area, where we could touch some of the sea creatures, was also a fun, hands-on experience.The layout is easy to navigate, and the staff were friendly and knowledgeable, answering questions and adding interesting facts along the way. While it’s not the largest aquarium, the displays are thoughtfully put together, and each section offers something new and interesting to see.Overall, SEA LIFE Blackpool is a fun and educational visit for all ages. It’s a great place to spend a few hours, especially for families and anyone who loves marine life. Even though we expected a bit more, we still left happy and satisfied with the experience.
Azhar M — Google review
This was a huge disappointment and a waste of £80. We had an earlier viewing booked with the hope it would be quiet for pushing a wheelchair around. Sadly, this was not the case. It was full of families with children who were hogging the viewing areas for ages . Children were running about riot paying no attention to others around them. We had enough and left within 25 minutes
LJ M — Google review
My first ever visit to Sea life in Blackpool.its truly an amazing day out.so many different fish and marine life.well set out for people with disabilities or mobility issues.the walk through tunnel is the best,with different sharks and there green turtle.gift shop is not to over priced,would visit again.even do carers ticket free aswell.
Rebecca P — Google review
Came here with my family over the summer holidays and I was pleased to find that other than the cafe it wasn’t too busy. Such a fun place to explore and take in all the aquatic information. Overall an amazing experience with staff super friendly and eager to answer any questions you may have. We had a great day here, I would greatly recommend to anyone looking for a day out.
Connor N — Google review
Saturday 5th October 24. What a fantastic experience. There were so many different types of sea creatures too many to describe here. So many different sizes and shapes and a multitude of colours. There were numerous rooms to explore. And the underwater shark tunnel was brilliant. Excellent for families. Wheelchair and Pram accessible. And there is a gift shop and café at the end of the tour. I highly recommend a visit to Sea Life if you are in Blackpool.
Robert X — Google review
Second time we've been here. I think it was better the first time. I felt like we got round it pretty quickly this time. The talk at the end was the best part but it was filled with a school trip, which meant it was very difficult to hear but I understand that they were there to visit too
Reynolds T — Google review
4.4
(10286)
•
4.0
(4902)
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA, United Kingdom
+44 1253 375187
24
Blackpool Tramway
Transportation service
Transportation
Tramways
The Blackpool Tramway offers a great value for families with its 24-hour pass that allows unlimited rides on both buses and trams. The conductors are friendly and helpful, making the experience enjoyable. Riding from the south pier to Fleetwood provides a nice way to see the sights outside the main strip, and it's a good way to visit attractions like the sea life centre.
We visited on a wet ish Saturday and bought the £11 family pass for 2 adults and a child valid for 24 hrs on the bus and the trams. Rode all the way from the south pier to Fleetwood and back to the sea life centre. Then we rode back again to the south pier. The conductors whom we bought the tickets from were friendly and helpful. The service is frequent and was nice to be able to visit Fleetwood. Worth the money and great to see the sights outside the main strip. Also a good way to see the attractions.
Kaushik P — Google review
Great value and iconic way to see the Promenade in Blackpool!Some of the trams are open top, which is great for the illuminations but beware of bad weather! We just missed an open top tram and we were disappointed we missed it. But as luck would have it, a rain storm came out of nowhere and we were lucky we got on a tram with a roof!
Tim O — Google review
I was looking forward to a ride on the tram which I experienced today. Unfortunately the tram was very busy with standing room only and despite all the information I have seen they would not accept my bus pass for payment. I was not the only person on the tram who expected their bus pass to cover the cost if the fare. The conductor was very nice about it but told me I would have to pay for the return journey so I declined and got off at the next stop and had quite a long walk back into Blackpool. I suggest they update their information.
John T — Google review
4.5
(22)
•
4.5
(9182)
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5BB, United Kingdom
+44 1253 473001
25
Madame Tussauds Blackpool
Mentioned on
+59 other lists
Museums
Specialty Museums
Madame Tussauds Blackpool is part of the renowned wax museum chain, showcasing over 80 lifelike wax figures of famous celebrities, film and television characters, athletes, and musicians. Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of entertainment with replicas of stars from Strictly Come Dancing and iconic characters from Coronation Street.
My second visit a year on and again an amazing experience from staff that were very helpful and friendly.We even took part in the rovers return pub quiz.had a real drink in the bar with a packet of crisps.they have lifts which are monitored by staff for disabled and mobility,pushchairs.just so much to do and see,really recommend it.I think the way that they have a time slot system works really well,unlike London that just gets uncomfortably busy and overcrowded.
Rebecca P — Google review
Me, my disabled aunt and one year old daughter visited here at the weekend. Motorised wheelchairs/scooters are not allowed on the premises, but they had a wheelchair and the staff wheeled her about and helped her to gain access to everything via lifts etc. The staff were incredibly helpful, particularly Thomas and Adrian, but all the staff were very knowledgeable and were able to answer all our questions. The museum itself was really well designed, with interactive displays, brilliant room designs clever lighting, a VR roller coaster, a hall of mirrors , a make your own model hand stalll, and you can even have a drink at the rovers return. Some of the wax works weren’t an exact likeness of the people they’re based on, but they were still very recognisable, the more recent models were very realistic with amazing attention to detail and I’m sure they will keep improving as technology improves. We moved quite quickly through all the displays considering one guest was being wheeled about, but it still took us best part of two hours, it is much bigger than we expected it to be and we had a brilliant time! Thank you to all the staff for their friendly and welcoming service! ❤️
The H — Google review
Amazing place for all the family. We pre-booked and used a Merlin pass to get cheaper tickets. Friendly staff and very clean inside. If you have Marvel fans in the family like I do, then it's definitely worth the visit! We will definitely be back. Plenty of toilets as you walk around.
Emily T — Google review
Second time visiting here in the October half term. Kids absolutely loved it despite it being busy because of half term, so be aware if visiting in school holidays! Stopped off for a drink in The Rovers Return. Staff friendly, clean facilities
Olivia — Google review
The best time we had here, was amazing and very reasonably priced. Under 50 quid for a family of 4 for as long as you want to wander the halls and see all the stars looking so real and spooky but awesomely cool. I loved it here and would highly recommend it. 5***** all around. ☺️ 👍👌🫶👌👍👌🫶👌👍
Jennie M — Google review
Decent experience visiting Madame Tussauds Blackpool. I was able to get a discounted rate for £13, I think it was due to it being later in the day or they were just simply running a discount for the day which was nice as I expected it to be a lot more expensive.The experience was cool, I hadn’t been to a Tussauds before. I wouldn’t say some are the best wax figures out there however it was a fun way to spend some time in Blackpool. There were lots of opportunities throughout the venue to stop for a drink and snack.For some reason I think I was under the impression that there may have been stands to be able to put your phone on to be able to take photos with a phone timer on etc. especially when visiting on your own so it was tricky to take photos sometimes.Certainly worth a visit - the staff were all lovely too.
Laura M — Google review
Had a blast during my blackpool visit. Wasn't sure what to expect, but my partner urged me on.I particularly loved the Marvel and music sections.
Abisoye L — Google review
Great time with this one, kids loved it even though they were a little scared at first. A good walk round and seeing some stars. Never been to this place before but glad we came.
Anthony L — Google review
4.4
(9117)
•
4.0
(7853)
89 Promenade, Lancashire, FY1 5AA, United Kingdom
+44 1253 375183
26
Blackpool Zoo
Mentioned on
+80 other lists
Zoo
Outdoor Activities
Blackpool Zoo is a 32-acre woodland zoo that offers a unique experience to visitors. It houses a variety of animals including big cats, gorillas, and elephants. The zoo also provides train tours and offers discounts for members. In addition to the zoo, Blackpool has plenty of attractions such as the iconic Blackpool Tower, Pleasure Beach Resort, three piers, Winter Gardens, and Grand Theatre.
Enjoyed a lovely day at Blackpool Zoo. Went October 24 during the Halloween period.Highlights for me were the Gorillas and Sea Lion show. Elephants were also amazing to see and the Orangutans. It was fun to watch the Gorillas outside and when the silverback came out they ran the other way. Great Halloween decorations up too. Would highly recommend coming here, it’s a great day out.
Angela G — Google review
Nice place to visit with my son. Easy to access with pram or wheelchair. Been in peak season when it was very busy and lots to see. Also in winter off season. Enjoyed both visits
Lauren G — Google review
I'm local to the zoo and got a discount but I would of paid full price, me and my 5 year old daughter had the best day. We took a packed lunch as didn't fancy the fast food on offer. We had an ice cream!! We spent 5 hours just wondering around. Lovely day out.
Lianne W — Google review
This is a mixed review really, the zoo itself was great however the cleanliness of some parts have massively let it down. We’ll get to that later.Starting off parking, this is paid and the amount of the tickets you would think this is included but it’s not, even with a blue badge you still pay full price.The entrance was clean and today with toilets and customer service the. The gift shop.The zoo.The zoo itself was great, plenty to see and explore, if you are short on time or it’s your first time definitely use the map to make sure you see everything. Lots of areas to explore and great photo opportunities to be had. Plenty for kids of all ages and lots of animals.Food.The outside food stall was closed no signs today why or the times, we arrived in a Monday afternoon. The inside food hall had 3 options one was subway, we got these just in time as it closed at 2:30pm, but the zoo is open until 5pm, the staff then moved us tables as they wanted to clean to get ready to close.The negative!!!The baby changer in the disabled toilet, no lock on the door so no real privacy, the changer was filthy, looked like someone had been eating breaded chicken on it, the bit had no food pedal so was hand opened and the lid was filthy and soiled. The cleaning schedule has been dated for the next day already by staff so it didn’t look like it was going. To be cleaned again for a number of hours.This was all reported to customer service, they advised management would look into it. Had we seen this before we had our food we wouldn’t have order anything there.Overall I would go back but bring my own food and be prepared to change the baby in his pram where I know it’s clean and tidy.
Dale — Google review
Lovely zoo, raising money to support conservation work.Easily accessible, disability friendly walking.Animals lool well looked after.Friendly staff.Places to get drinks or food, or you can take a picnic with you.
Diff-Ability C — Google review
What a great zoo.Not to big nor to small, we managed to get around the zoo in a mere few hours, for ourselves with a family including 2 young children this is the perfect zoo size. There are hundreds of animals, birds, reptiles to see and the shows in which are situated at this facility are extremely informative and very engaging for children, it’s a full educational setting for all to learn about our beautiful animals we have on earth. As well as all the above there are many food stops along the way throughout the zoo and a very cute park for children of most ages to be able to play, we found this a great little break in our day as it helped regain focus for our little ones and made their experience all that more enjoyable. Overall 10/10.
Sophie E — Google review
We had a really good day at Blackpool Zoo. We went in October half term on a Wednesday. Arrived for 10am opening and was straight in with no queueing.The staff were great all day, prices were reasonable and animals easily seen and well looked after. Would definitely visit again
Ben W — Google review
Blackpool Zoo offers a fantastic day out with its diverse range of animals, from majestic lions and playful penguins to towering giraffes and mischievous monkeys. The zoo is well-maintained, with spacious enclosures and informative displays that enhance the experience. It's a great place for families to explore the wonders of wildlife up close.My child loved it and i did also and mainly the dinosaur worldI recommend buying tickets online as it saves you money
Yehia Z — Google review
4.6
(15878)
•
4.5
(6927)
E Park Dr, Blackpool, FY3 8PP, United Kingdom
+44 1253 830830
27
Sandcastle Waterpark
Mentioned on
+66 other lists
Water park
Water & Amusement Parks
Sandcastle Waterpark offers a wide range of aquatic fun for families, with over 18 rides and attractions including slides, wave pools, flumes, and a wave machine. The park also features facilities such as snack outlets and arcades to keep everyone entertained. Visitors can enjoy discounts by booking tickets in advance online. One of the highlights is the Master Blaster, known as the world's longest indoor roller coaster water slide.
Sandcastle Waterpark at Blackpool, is an outstanding indoor water park! The variety of slides and attractions cater to all ages, making it a perfect destination for families and thrill-seekers alike. The facilities are well-maintained, and the entire park is clean and inviting.The pricing is reasonable, offering great value for the range of activities and the quality of the experience. Additionally, the park is easy to access, with convenient transport links and ample parking nearby.Overall, Sandcastle Waterpark provides an excellent day out, filled with fun and excitement. Highly recommended!
Tidarat L — Google review
Great time was had by all the family especially my 5 year old son who didn't want to leave. It was shame he was just under the 1.1 meter limit for most the slides but what slides he could go on he loved. He also loved the wave pool which was great.The only thing I could fault was not having any cameras on the family slides as it would have been nice to have gotten some photos of him on the slides but it didn't spoil our morning there. We will definitely be back again at some point.Highly recommended if you're in or near the Blackpool area and you want to keep the kids entertained or tire them out.
Raymond J — Google review
Wow, what a place !! Was a bit shocked to pay £100 for a family of 4 BUT after spending the day there it was worth every penny.Myself, my wife and my kids absolutely loved this place. Traveled up from Kent and went here in the first day. I'd 100% recommend it
Jack S — Google review
We really loved it and our even thinking of making it the place to go for my nephews next birthday party! It’s such a great bonding environment and we can’t wait to see what the park brings out next, as it is only going to get bigger and bigger! I’m sure of it because it is truly an epic place to go!
Joey T — Google review
First time at sandcastles waterpark, big changing rooms to get lost in, family ones and individual ones. All clean and plenty of lockers which you pay £3 for but get a refund of £2 back. Saw alot of people taking their stuff in and putting it on chairs and tables. Or there are some lockers inside the pool area.It does say No Picnic allowed, but alot didn't listen, and to be fair with alot of dietary requirements and allergies, they can't stop you from taking your own food in.On the website it says no cameras or phones, or gopros. But there are no signs to say not allowed. But if you get discreetly take a photo without people inn, for memories.. then who would know.Inside in warm, water alittle cold, would say too cold for babies 👶🏻If you have children, best to wait til they are 8 years old or over 1.2m as they are the best rides.There are some slides for the younger ones but again not many.We will be coming back but probably when the youngest is age 6 plus or over 1.2mThere is parking near by, but it is pricey so best bet is to find a road without permits to park for free.
Victoria B — Google review
Huge place, loads of slides for kids of a certain height and adults. For smaller kids, there are places to dip in. Booking was easy and entrance can be crowded, you can enter 15min before the time. Dressing room, toilets and shower for men, women and communal for family. You get a wrist band for the lockers and you can load money in it to spend in cafe's inside. I've read the locker was small and to an extend can be so dress and bring stuff lightly. There is a public parking few meters outside which I think is expensive. The 3hrs were just enough time to spend there I think. Book and go early to avoid the crowd, it can get crowded in the middle of the day and queue for the slides can be long by then, so go early. There is also a wave pool which is unique for us, just loved it, us adults had more fun than the kids 😂. Oh and book online since you can get big discounts.
Francis M — Google review
When you go with your family during the holiday week, it's a tragedy. An awful lot of people. Being 3 hours old, my older son only went down 2 slides. You have to wait in line for 30 minutes. Big queues everywhere. The admission price is also very high. It's expensive for attractions where you wait. For children, it's more of a nightmare waiting in lines than a good time. I don't recommend it. Too expensive and too many people.
Barbara S — Google review
Tuesday, 12 p.m., a lot of people, very long queues, at the beginning the first question at the cash register is about the zip code, which is not very understandable. Changing rooms and showers are okay, cleanliness is acceptable, the floor is a bit slippery, there are no clear directions where the queue for attractions such as slides begins, if you are standing in the queue with a small child, first check carefully whether the child is the appropriate height before you wait several dozen minutes in the queue and hear that is too short to go, most attractions are over 120 cm, I understand and respect safety issues, but it's better to inform your guests about it before they come, queues for the slides are about 30 minutes, few attractions for children under 110 cm, generally if you have a small child under 110 cm it is a very average experience, for small children I think there are better places with fewer people and more peace, for older children and adults it will be great fun. Prices in the photo, I think the price is ok. Overall, I recommend it.
Szymon D — Google review
4.4
(7730)
•
4.0
(4964)
Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB, United Kingdom
+44 1253 343602
28
Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Mentioned on
+104 other lists
Amusement park
Water & Amusement Parks
Theme park
Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a renowned resort offering an array of thrilling rides, rollercoasters, and attractions for younger kids. Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, shows, and dining options. For a different perspective of Blackpool, tourists can explore the area by bike using Cycle Blackpool's 24-hour urban bike-hire scheme with numerous locations across the town. The flat terrain and well-signposted routes make it ideal for cycling enthusiasts.
Good family place for the people who like to have long walks across the beach or may want to have walk with their dogs. Have visited this area twice in the last week, and both definitely enjoyed my time there. Many tasty food options, but Halal options are limited. There are a lot of places for kids to enjoy and plenty of games to play for both adults and Kids.Please beware of Parking, not only is it expensive but very difficult to find as well. Overall it's a nice all season place to go.
Dr. G — Google review
Went for the Journey to Hell attraction for Halloween. It was great, lots of scary actors walking around. 4 ticketed rides, Ghost train, Alice in Wonderland, Cabinet of Curiosities and Tunnel of Doom which was THE best. Brilliant actors, we really had a great time.
Angela G — Google review
This will always be an iconic theme park in the UK. It was an excellent experience the other day with queue times being minimal and all the rides operating at full thrust, incredibly thrilling! Plus, the refillable cups are pretty good value for money and you can refill them basically anywhere across the park. The only issue I have is Valhalla unfortunately. Although the ride has definetly improved in the department of getting you soaking wet and plus the special effects and detail within the ride, it’s lost its charm particularly with the ice room and the real flames used to warm you up after a large splash. Plus, the water is so intense to the point where there is no room to take in and enjoy the ride. Overall, excellent experience
Will R — Google review
Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a legendary park though pricey but full of great rides and excitements.From the moment you step through the gate, Blackpool Pleasure Beach exudes a unique charm of classic seaside entertainment with the pulse-pounding excitement of contemporary attractions. The park is home to an impressive array of rides, catering to all ages and thrill levels.For adrenaline seekers, the (Big One) a towering roller coaster promises a heart-stopping ride with breathtaking views. Meanwhile, the ICON, offers a sleek, modern coaster experience with exhilarating twists and turns.Grand National and Big Dipper, carry a sense of timeless wonder, allowing visitors to relive the golden age of roller coasters. The park’s dedication to preserving these historic rides while continually innovating with new attractions is a testament to its commitment to both heritage and forward-thinking entertainment.Beyond the rides, the Pleasure Beach offers a variety of shows, dining options, and family-friendly activities.For families, Nickelodeon Land provides a delightful escape into the colorful world of beloved TV characters, ensuring that even the youngest visitors leave with unforgettable memories.Parking is a bit expensive but you can find cheaper parking at the back of the park for half the price charged at most car park.
Joseph A — Google review
Park opened at 10am, but they didn't start testing rides till after it opened (Why?)... seems counter productive... plenty of rides for the kids, no picnics allowed - disappointing given one child has food intollerances.. overall a fun day out, managed 8 rides all day...
David H — Google review
A great day out. Get there before it opens to beat the queues.Good mix of old and new rides. Enough places to eat and drink and a fair variety of food. Some veggie and vegan options.Great that they still had the radio station! We liked the music playing all around.The ticket app was not working well for our group so we spoke to someone who directed us to a ticket office and we got physical tickets instead. This made the day much easier.Toilets could be better signposted, especially towards the childrens' area.Overall well worth the visit.
Alison F — Google review
Awesome place! Booked a month ago for a special kind of day where price is cheap and fair ground is open from 10am to 10pm which made us able to take all rides except the Big One which was closed that day because of high winds but we still enjoyed because there was so much rides and we loved Icon and Infusion particularly! You can't bring foods but there's burger king which had good meal deals.
Ma F — Google review
I have been wanting to come to Blackpool pleasure beach for a while I traveled from around london to come to this park and it was worth it!!! Love all the old rides and rollercoasters which are very different to other theme parks. The staff are lovely and really friendly I loved the Wallace and gromit ride, icon and Valhalla the most! Would 100% recommend!!!
John D — Google review
4.3
(33265)
•
4.0
(15365)
525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ, United Kingdom
+44 871 222 1234
29
Trough of Bowland
Mentioned on
9 lists
Mountain pass
Nature & Parks
The Trough of Bowland, located within the Forest of Bowland, is a picturesque valley and high pass that sits nearly 1,000 feet above sea level. This scenic area is known for its narrow and winding roads offering spectacular views over the Lancashire countryside. It's a popular destination for cyclists, hikers, and families seeking to explore miles of beautiful countryside, quaint villages, flowing brooks, and abundant wildlife.
An outstanding, tucked away area of natural beauty and stunning scenery. Almost always bypassed by travelers heading for the Lake District, this well kept secret is well worth a visit. Approached from the north side off A65, the climb to the summit provides breathtaking views to all points of the compass. Well worth a visit! 😲👍
Dave S — Google review
A beautiful place to visit. Superb for cycling or just taking it easy and enjoying the view. Lovely stream running through, plenty of paddling for the children and great for picnics.Lovely villages to visit and explore along with enjoying an ice cream.
Elizabeth D — Google review
Like many more than likely, I usually bypass the Forest of Bowland en route to/from the likes of the Lakes & The Dales. This time coming home from The Lakes I got off the M6 at Lancaster driving through the Trough of Bowland to rejoin the M6 at Longridge & what a nice little drive it was & not busy. Think I may be tempted to do it again in the opposite direction whilst heading northbound to get the great views over Morecambe Bay that were behind me on this occasion!
Toxteth G — Google review
Lovely place to take a stroll . Park your car and explore . Great views when the sky is clear .
Debbie G — Google review
Worth a visit. Great scenic views.
Andy K — Google review
Stunning place, quiet in the evening.
Danny A — Google review
Another gem, this time unmissable, this natural beauty will make you feel invigorated. Watch out for the rollercoaster rides up and down, the roads are extreme.
Hidden J — Google review
Just stunning place to visit. Best route to take from Clitheroe to Lancaster.
Lee R — Google review
4.8
(72)
•
4.5
(390)
Clitheroe, BB7 3BJ, UK
30
Beacon Fell Country Park
Country park
Nature & Parks
Park
Today, I visited Beacon Fell and had a wonderful afternoon stroll. The youngest member of our group, Jack, who is only 6 years old, was delighted by the animals we encountered such as the head, snake, lizard, and owls. He also got to do some climbing and enjoy some quality time with his Grandma, Grandad, and Uncle Paul. The visit was absolutely amazing, especially considering what a great day it had been. Finding parking was easy as there were ample spaces available.
After searching Beacon Fell for hours to confirm its accessibility for wheelchairs etc and was told on numerous sites that it is accessible for all, wheelchair and scooter friendly. Let me tell you the truth so you don’t become totally disappointed and waste your time, effort and money. Beacon Fell is definitely not wheelchair accessible. The paths are not accessible to all. It is a lovely place to visit but not if you need to rely on wheels.
Deborah Y — Google review
The visitor centre and car park are wheelchair accessible, but that's it. The walking routes are not suitable for wheelchair unless you're ok with offload conditions. There's a lovely bird viewing window in the visitor centre and the cafe is great, staff friendly. We just wish this place wasn't listed as accessible because we weren't able to explore any of the walking routes.
Louis S — Google review
4.7
(786)
•
4.5
(393)
Carwags Ln, Preston, PR3 2ES, United Kingdom
+44 1995 640557