40 Best Stops Between Grasmere and Grange-over-Sands (2025)

This is a mixed review really, the zoo itself was great however the cleanliness of some parts have massively let it down. We’ll get to that later.Starting off parking, this is paid and the amount of the tickets you would think this is included but it’s not, even with a blue badge you still pay full price.The entrance was clean and today with toilets and customer service the. The gift shop.The zoo.The zoo itself was great, plenty to see and explore, if you are short on time or it’s your first time definitely use the map to make sure you see everything. Lots of areas to explore and great photo opportunities to be had. Plenty for kids of all ages and lots of animals.Food.The outside food stall was closed no signs today why or the times, we arrived in a Monday afternoon. The inside food hall had 3 options one was subway, we got these just in time as it closed at 2:30pm, but the zoo is open until 5pm, the staff then moved us tables as they wanted to clean to get ready to close.The negative!!!The baby changer in the disabled toilet, no lock on the door so no real privacy, the changer was filthy, looked like someone had been eating breaded chicken on it, the bit had no food pedal so was hand opened and the lid was filthy and soiled. The cleaning schedule has been dated for the next day already by staff so it didn’t look like it was going. To be cleaned again for a number of hours.This was all reported to customer service, they advised management would look into it. Had we seen this before we had our food we wouldn’t have order anything there.Overall I would go back but bring my own food and be prepared to change the baby in his pram where I know it’s clean and tidy.