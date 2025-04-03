5 Best Blackhead Remover Tool Kits - Mar. 2025 - BestReviews (2025)

Buying guide for best blackhead remover tool kits

Written by devangana Updated January 2023

No one likes having blackheads, but getting rid of them isn’t as easy as wishing them away. You can try face washes and masks, but they may not always work as quickly as you’d like. It can be tempting to just start picking at the blackheads yourself, but this is actually the worst thing you could do. You could cause scarring or make your breakouts worse. So what is the best way to get rid of blackheads fast? Try a blackhead remover tool kit.

These kits contain tools designed to help you safely remove blackheads without damaging your skin. But some don’t live up to their claims. If you purchase a kit with flimsy tools, you may find that they don’t work as well as you’d hoped, or they could even puncture your skin. That’s why it’s important to do your research and choose your blackhead remover tool kit carefully.

Here’s a guide to the key factors to consider.

Key considerations

Manual vs. electric

The majority of blackhead remover tool kits contain a set of manual tools. Each tool serves a slightly different purpose, and some may suit different blackheads or areas of the face better than others.

Electric blackhead removers are another option for those who want results quickly. These tools essentially work like mini vacuums. They apply suction to your face, which can eliminate already loosened blackheads. But it’s important to use them with caution. Depending on how powerful the suction is, the electric blackhead remover could leave bruises. For this reason, they’re not the best choice if you have particularly stubborn blackheads.

Tools included

Manual blackhead remover tool kits usually contain five to seven different tools. Manual tools require you to apply pressure to your face in order to dislodge the blackheads.

Here are some of the most common tools:

Flat loop: The flat loop tool is arguably the best tool for removing blackheads without causing damage to the surrounding skin. It’s suitable for blackheads of all sizes. All you need to do is place the loop over the blackhead and press down firmly.

Angled loop: The angled loop is similar to the flat loop, but instead of an oval shape, it’s shaped like a teardrop. This tool is best used to remove stubborn blackheads that resist removal with a flat loop. It also works well on blackheads that are clustered together.

Small loop: The small loop resembles the angled loop, though it is a little smaller. As the name implies, this tool is best used for smaller blackheads and blackheads that are in hard-to-reach areas.

Eye loop: The eye loop is a perfectly round loop designed for use on all types of blackheads. Be careful with this tool, though, because it may cause skin damage to the surrounding area if used improperly.

Spoon tool: The spoon tool resembles a tiny spoon with a hole in the middle. It’s designed to combat stubborn blackheads, but it requires more pressure, and this can be damaging to the skin.

Lancet: Lancets are designed to puncture blackheads, but this is generally not advised. They can easily damage skin.

Tweezers: Your kit may include regular tweezers or tweezers with sharp ends that function as lancets. These may also help if you have ingrown hairs.

For your safety

If you’re concerned about bacteria building up on your blackhead remover tools, disinfect them with alcohol periodically.

STAFF

BestReviews

Features

Materials

The best blackhead remover tools are made of high-quality stainless steel. This is important because you will need to wash the tools after you use them in order to remove the bacteria and oils that they have picked up from your skin. If your tools are not made of stainless steel or a similar material, it’s possible that they could rust or wear out over time, rendering them useless.

When choosing loop tools, it’s crucial that you make sure the loops are sturdy and will not bend or break when you apply pressure to your skin. It’s possible for a flimsy loop to break and accidentally puncture your skin, causing bleeding and possibly scarring that is worse than the blackhead was. You can develop a sense for how sturdy a blackhead remover tool kit is by reading through customer reviews online.

You may also want to look for tools with non-slip grips. If the blackhead remover tool were to slip from your hand while you were using it, it could scratch or even puncture your face, especially lancets. Go with a kit that has non-slip plastic or metal grips to avoid this. But again you need to be mindful of cleaning. You don’t want to choose any material that could harbor bacteria.

For electric blackhead removers, choose one with sturdy, ergonomic plastic housing and plastic suction heads that you can easily wash off. The suction heads should snap securely onto the base, so you don’t need to worry about the suction head falling off as you move the tool around your face.

Case

Blackhead remover tool kits often include a case so that you can easily transport your tools or store them together. It’s not an essential feature, but it is nice to have because you don’t need to worry about your blackhead remover tools getting scattered all over the place.

Ease of use

Some blackhead remover tool kits are easier to use than others. If you’re new to these kits, you should choose one that includes instructions on how to use each tool properly. You can also read through customer reviews for the kit you’re considering to find out if users have consistently run into any issues using the tools.

Accessories

Some blackhead remover tool kits include accessories like a blackhead remover face mask or a magnified handheld mirror to help you see what you’re doing. These are nice bonuses but not essential. You can always purchase these items separately if the kit you want doesn’t include them.

Price

Manual blackhead remover tool kits range in price from about $7 to $15. Most kits include the same few tools, so you’re better off choosing a kit based on the quality of the tools’ construction and positive customer reviews than on price. Electric blackhead removers are a little more expensive, ranging from about $20 to $50. These tools tend to be similar as well, so base your decision on the included suction heads and accessories and how easy the tool is to use.

Tips

Always read the kit’s instructions before using the blackhead remover tools to prevent accidental skin damage.

If you have a stubborn blackhead that you cannot remove with any tool, treat it with an exfoliating face wash or mask and then try again in a day or two.

It’s a smart idea to wash your face thoroughly before you attempt to tackle any blackheads.

For easier blackhead removal, wait until after you take a shower. The steam will open up your pores and loosen blackheads.

Other products we considered

If you want a compact blackhead remover tool kit with all the tools you’ll ever need, give the BESTOPE Blackhead Remover Tool Kit a close look. This kit includes a carrying case and five double-sided tools, including loops, spoons, and lancets to help you remove even the most stubborn blackheads. Users report that the tools are well-made and easy to use, and the price is surprisingly affordable. Another option for those on a budget is the JPNK Six-Piece Blackhead Remover Tool Kit. It includes a leather bag, five double-sided tools, and a pair of tweezers. Every tool is made from sturdy stainless steel with ergonomic, non-slip grips to prevent the tools from slipping from your hands.

Some electric blackhead remover tools include an exfoliating disc to help smooth and brighten skin.

FAQ

Q. How do I use a blackhead remover tool?

A. Once you’ve washed and cleansed your face, apply a loop tool to the blackhead and gently press down. When the blackhead is released, wipe away the debris and move on to the next one. If you’re using a lancet, you just gently puncture the blackhead. But be careful not to push too hard or accidentally injure yourself.

Q. Will a blackhead remover tool kit make my blackheads worse?

A. No, as long as you’re washing the tools after each use. This prevents the oils and bacteria from being transferred to other parts of your face the next time you use the tools.

Q. What are the best blackhead remover tools for a beginner?

A. Start with the loop tools, especially the flat loop. As long as you’ve chosen quality tools that will not break or bend, you shouldn’t have any trouble removing the blackheads without causing damage to your skin.