5 Best Crutch Tips For Ice And Snow in 2023 (2025)

Do you want crutch tips that are affordable, durable, and easy to use? If so, the Mars Wellness heavy-duty four-prong retractable ice and snow crutch tips could be ideal. I have found them to be my favorite crutch tips and consider them the best overall pick for many reasons.

The Mars Wellness crutch tips easily attach to any type of crutch as they come with the hardware you need. Just simply attach it to your crutch, tighten two screws and flip the ice tip up or down as you need.

You are guaranteed that these crutch tips will provide you with ample stability and security while walking on ice or snow because of their four-prong design. The prongs are made from durable solid steel and are rust-resistant. Best of all, with these tips, you don’t need to replace your crutch tips as the Mars Wellness tips work with your standard tip.