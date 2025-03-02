5 Best False Nails Reviews of 2023 in the UK (2025)

LIARTY False Nails
French Manicure in a Few Minutes
Those who love French manicure but have no time or skills to get it perfect at home should try the LIARTY False Nails. Just clip them on and your nails will look like they were done by a professional nail technician.
By purchasing this set, you will get 240 nails of different size to fit each nail properly. They are made of acrylic and have no weird smell. The length of the nails is pretty short, so they won’t interfere with your daily activities.
Apart from the nails, the set also includes 3 files to let you get the desired length or make the edges smoother. You will also get 3 wooden sticks that can be used for cuticle removal or peeling the nails off.
To adhere these short false nails to your own ones, you need to prepare your nail plates first. Clean them with the polish remover or just thoroughly wash them under the tap. Then, file the surface of your nail to make it smoother. This will allow you to wear the false nail longer. Then, apply the stickers that are included in a set to your nail and put the fake nail on the top. Hold it tightly for a few seconds and that’s it!
All in all, the LIARTY False Nails with a French design is a decent set for all manicure lovers. If you would like to make your nails very neat and natural-looking, it's a great choice. The kit includes 240 nails that will be enough for 24 manicures.
MAKARTT False Nails
Long Coffin Nails
If you adore long nails but struggle to grow your own ones to the desired length, take a closer look at the MAKARTT False Nail Set. With it, getting your dream nails will be super quick and easy.
The nail set includes 500 pieces of extra-long nails. Hence, this kit will be great not only for home use but for salon use as well. They are made of acrylic but have no toxins in the composition and emit no chemical smell. They are also scratch-resistant, meaning they will serve you longer and look great during the whole period of use.
These fake nails have a natural colour and a stylish coffin shape. That is to say, you can easily change the colour of these false nails by applying your regular polish or gel polish. Just buff them first so the polish would stick better.
They are not overly thick, so you can also easily change their shape and length. The nails come in 10 different sizes to fit each finger properly. Each nail is separated in a different pack, so seeking the right one won't take you long.
All things considered, if you want long coffin-shaped nails, we recommend that you get the MAKARTT False Nail Set. With it, you'll be able to enjoy your cute manicure for weeks to come. These nails are durable and easy to apply.
Vixi False Nails
A Rich Set of 600 Pieces
No matter whether you are a professional nail technician who works in a nail salon or an amateur who needs to practice polish application, we are sure that the Vixi False Nails will be a great solution for you.
This set includes as many as 600 pieces, which means that even if you get a few clients a day, the 60 pairs will last you for quite a long while. Moreover, the nails are available in 12 different sizes, so even if you have uneven or irregular nail shape, you will be able to find a perfect fit.
Moving on, we would like to emphasise that these acrylic nails are smell- and toxic-free. The nails come in a ballerina shape, and the package includes a file that can help you shape and buff the nail as you wish.
The nails are perfectly suitable for gel polishes and are safe to cure in a UV lamp. Hence, you will be able to give yourself or your clients the manicure they desire or practice different designs on them.
Apart from the file, the package contains a nail glue that will allow you to stick fake nails. Note that it is better to apply the glue right on the false nail rather than on your nail.
Bottom line, at a very affordable price, you can get a lot of high-quality fake nails with an adhesive. The Vixi False nails are comfortable to work with and very durable. You or your client won’t be disappointed!
Nailene False Nails
Natural Square Nails
The Nailene False Nails is a set of 260 pieces that is a truly great value. If your natural nails are too thin or fragile, with the help of these ones, you will be able to get a perfect manicure at the comfort of your own home.
First of all, we would like to point out that these nails are not too long. Hence, if you are not a fan of long acrylics, these ones will fit the bill. A lot of users also say that these short nails start peeling or breaking much later when compared to longer ones, which is understandable since wearing them feels natural and you're less likely to catch them on things.
Additionally, the nails have a square shape, which looks amazing in any length. That said, nothing stops you from rounding the edges of the nails if you prefer a more classy manicure (the file's thoughtfully included in the set).
Thanks to the special Grip&Lock technology, these acrylic nails are very easy to stick on. They come with glue in the kit, so you don’t need to purchase it separately. And due to the high-quality adhesive, the application will be a breeze.
Importantly, neither glue nor fake nails have any chemical smell. The glue comes in a bottle with a convenient dispenser, so you will be able to easily admeasure the right amount of the product.
In a word, if you seek short false nails that stick easily and are fairly durable, we suggest going with this option. The Nailene False Nails are one of the better solutions for home application.
Elegant Touch False Nails
Nails With Deep Red Glossy Finish
If you like a manicure with a classic design, we recommend going with the Elegant Touch False Nails. Perfectly matching virtually any outfit and makeup they will make your look 100% complete.
Imagine that you run late on an event and have no time for doing your nails... sounds discouraging? Luckily, this set can come to your rescue. The thing is that it already comes with a bottle of glue, and all you need to do is add a little bit of it on each false nail, press in on your natural one and hold it for a few seconds. It's that easy.
Aside from the glue, there are two pairs of oval fake nails in 12 different sizes in the set. They come complete in a single “Steel the Night” shade that has a deep red glossy finish.
The quality of these nails is high, and they are also very durable thanks to the Super-Flex technology which gives them a smudge-free and chip-free finish for longer wear: according to the manufacturer, the nails can last up to 10 days. And when the time comes to take them off, you'll be able to easily do that - the nails will come off quickly without leaving stains or causing damage to the nail plate.
To sum up, if you love classic red nails/designs, with this Elegant Touch False Nails set you can't go wrong. These nails look very festive and will make you look stunning at a wedding ceremony, graduation, or any other party you're going to attend.
