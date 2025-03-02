5 Best False Nails Reviews of 2023 in the UK (2025)

Those who love French manicure but have no time or skills to get it perfect at home should try the LIARTY False Nails. Just clip them on and your nails will look like they were done by a professional nail technician.

By purchasing this set, you will get 240 nails of different size to fit each nail properly. They are made of acrylic and have no weird smell. The length of the nails is pretty short, so they won’t interfere with your daily activities.

Apart from the nails, the set also includes 3 files to let you get the desired length or make the edges smoother. You will also get 3 wooden sticks that can be used for cuticle removal or peeling the nails off.

To adhere these short false nails to your own ones, you need to prepare your nail plates first. Clean them with the polish remover or just thoroughly wash them under the tap. Then, file the surface of your nail to make it smoother. This will allow you to wear the false nail longer. Then, apply the stickers that are included in a set to your nail and put the fake nail on the top. Hold it tightly for a few seconds and that’s it!

All in all, the LIARTY False Nails with a French design is a decent set for all manicure lovers. If you would like to make your nails very neat and natural-looking, it's a great choice. The kit includes 240 nails that will be enough for 24 manicures.