5 Best Paraffin Baths Reviews of 2023 (2025)

Present on the market since 1962, Therabath is a true expert in thermotherapy and offers the whole range of premium equipment and accessories for professional paraffin treatment widely used by beauty specialists and rheumatologists alike. To ensure top-quality, all Therabath units are manually assembled and made in compliance with Class II medical device standards approved by FDA. Meticulously designed for professional use, most Therabath products can be easily used at home. The Therabath TB5 paraffin bath is one of such models.

Like the majority of professional units, this paraffin warmer boasts a wide scope of use. Pretty high tank capacity makes this model suitable for all types of application, be it a soothing and moisturizing treatment for hand and foot skin, heating therapy for aching joints and muscles or even a facial treatment. The tank depth will let you easily dip an elbow, knee, a hand up to a wrist or a foot up to an ankle to provide arthritis relief or to take off muscle stiffness where other models will fail.

Though this bath has no temperature adjustment option, it doesn't really need it as it heats up the wax up to130 F which is considered an optimal temperature used in most paraffin-based treatments. The biggest advantage of this professional-grade paraffin bath is its two integral thermostats that allow keeping the bath switched on as long as you need it, preventing the unit overheats and maintaining perfectly hot paraffin temperature. It is very convenient if you need to use a paraffin bath several times a day to treat some kind of joint ailment, for example.

Included in the package are 6 lbs of refill paraffin wax in 1 lb bags. It’s worth saying that all Therabath paraffin wax blends are hypoallergenic, contain only safe food-grade ingredients, and are perfectly balanced to leave no oil residues on your skin. This set includes odorless wax but the manufacturer also offers 12 luscious scents for your choice.

With the Therabath Thermotherapy, you can easily enjoy all paraffin bath benefits and experience professional-level paraffin treatment at home.