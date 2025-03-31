5 Best Paraffin Wax Spas - Mar. 2025 - BestReviews (2025)

Buying guide for Best paraffin wax spas

Written by Jennifer Blair Updated November 2022

Whether you’re struggling with rough, irritated skin,arthritis, or other types of joint pain, a paraffin wax treatment can often bring significant relief. Finding time to get to a local spa that offers paraffin wax baths can be difficult when you’ve got a busy schedule. Investing in a paraffin wax spa for your home allows you to do a treatment whenever you have the time – and can save you money, too.

If you want to get the full benefits of a paraffin wax treatment, you need to choose the right paraffin wax spa. That means figuring out how much wax it should hold, how large you need the basin to be, what temperature settings you prefer, and any other features that will make the spa easy to use.

What is a paraffin wax treatment?

A paraffin wax treatment involves dipping your hands, feet, wrists, ankles, or elbows in melted wax. An at-home paraffin wax spa is essentially a basin with a heating element that warms the wax until it melts. After you dip the affected part of your body into the melted wax, you cover the area with a plastic sheet, wrap a warm towel around it, and let the wax sit for a certain period.

The wax traps heat against your skin as it dries, which can increase blood flow, relax muscles, reduce stiffness, boost moisture, and soften skin. If you suffer from dry, rough, irritated skin or rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or fibromyalgia, a paraffin wax spa can be an ideal addition to your home.

Key considerations

Wax capacity

The amount of wax that a paraffin wax spa can hold determines how many areas of the body you can treat at one time before you need to refill the bath. While some smaller models only hold one to three pounds,larger spas can accommodate up to six to nine pounds of wax.

A small paraffin wax spa that only holds a few pounds of wax is best if you only plan to use it for smaller areas of the body, like your hands, elbows, or heels. However, if you want to use the spa for joints in larger areas, you’ll want a model that can hold at least six pounds of paraffin wax.

Basin size

While a paraffin wax spa’s capacity is key, you also want to be sure that the tub area can fit the parts of your body that you want to treat. Some models have an oversized basin that accommodates feet up to a men’s size 13, while other spas are best suited for smaller feet and other areas of the body.

Pay attention to the basin size of any paraffin wax spa that you’re considering to be sure that it will fit your specific problem areas.

Features

Materials

If you want a safe, durable paraffin wax spa, paying attention to the materials is important. The outer housing should be made of a heat-resistant plastic like ABS that can handle higher temperatures. For the bath or basin portion, anodized aluminum is usually the best option because it distributes heat more evenly than other materials.

Adjustable temperature settings

Some basic paraffin wax spas have a set temperature that the bath heats to in order to melt the wax and keep it warm. Thoughcertainly effective, this type of wax spa doesn’t allow you to adjust the temperature if necessary.

Higher-end paraffin wax spas, on the other hand, often have adjustable thermostats, so you’re able to choose a temperature within a certain range. In most cases, you’re able to adjust the temperature from approximately 125°F to 135°F to get the wax as warm as you’d like.

Digital controls

Many paraffin wax spas have simple dial controls for turning the spa on and off and choosing a temperature. They are easy to use but don’t offer the most precise temperature control.

Higher-end paraffin wax spas usually offer digital controls, so you’re able to choose a precise temperature for heating the wax. These models usually also feature simple touch buttons for turning the spa on and off.

Indicator lights

To make sure you know when your paraffin wax spa is ready to use, choose a model with indicator lights. On most models, one light indicates that the spa is heating up, and a second light indicates that the wax is ready to use.

Locking lid

When your paraffin wax spa is full of warm, melted wax, you definitely want to avoid spills and messes. Some models feature a locking lid so there’s no danger of wax spilling out of the basin if the spa is jostled or knocked over.

Accessories

Some paraffin wax spas come as part of a kit that includes other accessories you need for a paraffin wax treatment. A kit that includes paraffin wax allows you to use the spa as soon as you take it out of the box. Plastic hand or foot liners are placed over the hot wax, and terry cloth thermal mitts or booties are worn over the plastic liners. Some kits also include a brush for spreading the melted wax over hard-to-dip areas like your knees.

Caution

Do not use a paraffin wax spa if you suffer from poor blood circulation, diabetes, or numbness in your hands or feet.

Price

Paraffin wax spas vary in price based on capacity and special features. Most models cost between $20 and $240.

Inexpensive

The most affordable paraffin wax spas are fairly small in size and can usually hold one to three pounds of wax. Their size makes them best for hand, heel, or elbow treatments because an entire foot usually can’t fit inside the spa. These models typically range from $20 to $60.

Mid-range

These paraffin wax spas can hold between three and six pounds of wax. They can usually accommodate hands, small feet, and elbows, and they may include some special features, such as adjustable temperature settings and a locking lid. These models typically cost between $60 and $135.

Expensive

The most high-end paraffin wax spas can hold between six and nine pounds of wax. They can be used for hand, foot, ankle, and elbow treatments and include special features like adjustable temperature settings, digital controls, and a locking lid. These models typically cost between $135 and $240.

Tips

Make sure to clean your skin thoroughly before using a paraffin wax spa. That allows you to reuse the wax for future treatments.

Before you coat your skin in paraffin wax, massage the area of the body that you plan to treat with a moisturizer or oil to maximize moisture.

or to maximizemoisture. For an effective treatment, you usually need multiple layers of paraffin wax. Allow each layer to dry completely before coating the affected body part with another layer of wax.

Once you’ve applied enough layers of paraffin wax to the affected area, wrap it with plastic to prevent the wax from flaking off the skin. Then wrap a warm towel over the plastic and allow the wax to sit for up to 20 minutes.

When your treatment is finished, you can usually just slide or peel the wax off your skin. If you cleaned the body part that you treated before applying the wax, you can place the wax pieces you removed back into the spa and use them for future treatments.

Paraffin wax helps open the pores and exfoliate dead skin cells for smoother, healthier skin.

FAQ

Q. Is paraffin wax safe to use on the skin?

A. Paraffin wax is laboratory tested to verify that it’s safe for external use. It is a natural wax with a relatively low melting point, so it’s not likely to cause burns. However, paraffin wax shouldn’t be applied to cuts, wounds, rashes, or broken skin. It can also cause irritation if you have sensitive skin. Consult your doctor if you’re unsure whether a paraffin wax spa is safe for you to use.

Q. How often should I use a paraffin wax spa?

A. That depends on what you’re using the spa to treat. If you’re applying the wax as a treatment for arthritis, fibromyalgia, or any type of pain, you can use the spa whenever you experience pain. If you are using the wax spa to treat dry, irritated skin, do a treatment whenever you notice that your skin is feeling dehydrated or flaky.

Q. How long does it take a paraffin wax spa to melt the wax?

A. It depends on how much wax you’re melting. If you’re only melting a few pounds, it will likely take two to three hours. If you’re melting three to six pounds, you’ll usually need to wait three to four hours. For six to nine pounds, it usually takes four to six hours to melt the wax.