5 Best Water Flossers: A 2025 Guide (2025)

Maintaining optimal oral hygiene is more important than ever.Whether you have braces or implants or simply want to keep your teeth and gums in top shape, using the best water flosser can make a huge difference.Water flossers, also called oral irrigators or water picks, use a pulsating stream of water to remove debris, plaque, and bacteria from those hard-to-reach areas between teeth and along the gum line. Below, you’ll discover our top-rated water flossers for 2024, chosen for their performance, ease of use, and special features to accommodate different oral care needs.

A water flosser is a powerful oral hygiene tool that complements (and sometimes outperforms) traditional string floss. Here’s why they’re gaining popularity:

Below are our editor’s picks for the best water flossers on the market. Each model has unique strengths, so read on to find the one that best suits your needs—whether you’re searching for the best water flosser for braces, a portable water flosser, or the best dental water flosser overall.

Frequently Asked Questions



What is the best water flosser in 2025?

All five options listed here are excellent picks for 2025. If you want the best overall, the Waterpik Aquarius often tops reviews due to its wide range of settings, ADA acceptance, and specialized tips.

Can a water flosser replace traditional flossing?

Most dentists recommend using a water flosser in addition to string floss, especially for tight spaces that water might not fully reach. However, many people find they can achieve similar or better results with a high-quality device and consistent technique.

Which is the best water flosser for braces?

A model with an orthodontic tip, like the Waterpik Aquarius or Waterpik Cordless Advanced, generally works best for braces. These flossers help clear debris around brackets and wires effectively.

What about implants or gum disease?

Look for a flosser with periodontal tips and adjustable pressure settings. The gentle pulsing action can clean around implants and deep pockets without irritating sensitive tissue. Many regard Waterpik models as the best water flossers for implants and periodontal issues.

Are cordless models as effective as countertop versions?

Modern cordless models (such as the Waterpik Cordless Advanced) are very effective and often considered among the best cordless water flossers. They may have smaller reservoirs, but they still deliver robust cleaning power for everyday use or travel.

Can I use mouthwash in a water flosser?

Some brands allow diluted mouthwash in the reservoir. Always check your user manual to ensure you don’t damage your device or void the warranty. Afterward, flush the system with plain water to clear out any residue.

How often should I use a water flosser?

Daily use—especially before bedtime—is ideal. Regular water flossing helps remove daily plaque buildup, reduce gingivitis, and maintain gum health over time.

Which water flosser do dentists recommend?

Many dentists frequently recommend Waterpik because of its ADA acceptance, solid track record, and multiple specialized tips. However, reputable brands like Philips Sonicare, Panasonic, and H2Ofloss are also common recommendations, depending on the patient’s specific needs and budget.

Which water dental flosser is good?

A “good” water flosser balances adjustable pressure settings, ease of use, and sufficient water capacity. Top performers include the Waterpik Aquarius for a countertop option and the Waterpik Cordless Advanced or Panasonic EW-DJ10 for portability.

Which is better, Waterpik or Philips Sonicare?

Both are excellent but use different technologies. Waterpik relies on a continuous stream of water for more robust flushing power, while Philips Sonicare AirFloss delivers bursts of air and micro-droplets. Waterpik models generally offer broader tip variety and ADA acceptance, whereas Philips Sonicare appeals to those who prefer a sleek, compact design.

What is the disadvantage of water floss?

The main drawbacks include the need for electric power or batteries, plus a potential learning curve to avoid splashing. Some models can also be bulkier and pricier than traditional floss, making them less convenient for quick touch-ups on the go.

Can Waterpik cause gum recession?

Used properly, a Waterpik shouldn’t cause gum recession. High-pressure settings, however, might irritate sensitive gums if used excessively. Always start with a gentle setting and consult your dentist for personalized advice if you have gum health concerns.

What do dentists think of water flossing?

Many dentists view water flossing as a valuable addition to traditional flossing, praising its ability to reach deep pockets and clean around braces or implants. However, most still advise pairing it with string floss or interdental brushes for the most thorough plaque removal.

What’s the difference between a Waterpik and a water flosser?

Waterpik is a popular brand of water flosser, whereas “water flosser” is the general term for any device that cleans between teeth with a pressurized water stream. Think of Waterpik as the “Kleenex” of water flossers — a well-known brand that often serves as the category benchmark.

What is the best rated water flosser 2025?

Based on user reviews and expert opinions, the Waterpik Aquarius often tops the charts for 2025 due to its robust features and ADA acceptance. Other contenders like the Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra and the Panasonic Cordless EW-DJ10 also rank highly, depending on personal needs.

Does Sonicare or Oral B remove more plaque?

Studies show both Sonicare and Oral-B are excellent at plaque removal, but differences can depend on personal brushing technique. Oral-B brushes often feature a rotating-oscillating head, while Sonicare uses sonic vibrations—both can be highly effective when used consistently.

How to choose a water flosser?

Focus on adjustable pressure settings, a suitable reservoir size, and specialized tips for your needs (like orthodontic or periodontal tips). Consider portability if you travel often and opt for a trusted brand with a solid warranty.

Can bacteria grow in Waterpik?

Yes, if the reservoir and internal components aren’t cleaned regularly, bacteria and mold can grow over time. To prevent this, rinse and dry your reservoir after each use, and periodically run a cleaning solution (like diluted vinegar) through the device.

Is it better to floss before or after brushing your teeth?

Many experts recommend flossing before brushing to dislodge plaque and food particles first, allowing your toothbrush and toothpaste to remove them more effectively.

Is it okay to water floss everyday?

Absolutely. Daily water flossing helps keep plaque under control, reduces gingivitis, and promotes healthier gums. Just remember to use the appropriate pressure setting for your gum sensitivity.

Do water flossers remove tartar?

Water flossers primarily target soft plaque. They may help prevent tartar (hardened plaque) from forming but typically won’t remove existing tartar. Regular professional cleanings remain necessary for tartar removal.

Should I use a water flosser before or after brushing?

Many people prefer using a water flosser before brushing to rinse away debris, then brush to finish cleaning. Ultimately, the best approach is the one you’ll do consistently.

Is it better to floss in the morning or at night?

Consistency matters more than timing. However, flossing or water flossing at night helps remove the day’s buildup of plaque and food particles.

Should you tongue scrape before or after brushing?

Generally, tongue scraping is done after brushing to clear away any loosened bacteria or debris.

Is it better to floss or mouthwash first?

If you do both, flossing first dislodges plaque and debris, while mouthwash can then rinse them away and reduce bacteria left behind.

Is it better to use Waterpik in the morning or at night?

Most people like to use it at night to clear out any trapped food from the day, but morning use is equally effective. Consistency is key.

Do dentists recommend water flosser?

Yes, many dentists recommend water flossers for patients with braces, implants, or gum issues. They consider it an excellent supplementary tool to traditional flossing.

What is the lifespan of a water flosser?

A quality water flosser can last 2 to 5 years, depending on brand, usage frequency, and how well it’s maintained. Regular cleaning prolongs its life.

How often should you buy a new water flosser?

If well-maintained, you shouldn’t need a new device for at least 2–5 years. Replace sooner if you notice persistent leaks, reduced pressure, or mechanical issues.

Is a water flosser worth the money?

For many, yes. They can improve gum health, are easier to use for some people (especially those with braces or dexterity issues), and help remove plaque in hard-to-reach areas.

Can you put mouthwash in a water flosser?

In many models, you can use a diluted mouthwash solution. Always check your flosser’s manual. Afterward, run plain water through the system to prevent residue buildup.

Which is better string floss or water flosser?

Both have advantages. String floss offers direct contact for scraping plaque off tooth surfaces, while a water flosser can reach under the gumline more easily. Combining both yields the best oral hygiene.

Should you brush your teeth before or after using a water flosser?

Many users like to water floss before brushing. This flushes out debris so your toothbrush can effectively target tooth surfaces. However, the best sequence is the one that encourages consistency.

How do I keep mold out of my Waterpik?

Regular maintenance is key. Empty, rinse, and dry the reservoir after each use. Clean the system weekly with a mixture of water and white vinegar, or follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Can you overuse a Waterpik?

While water flossing is generally safe, excessive high-pressure use can irritate gums. Stick to once or twice daily at a gentle to moderate pressure level.

Should I add anything to my water flosser?

Most people use plain water. For extra freshness, you can add a diluted mouthwash or antibacterial rinse, but check the manufacturer’s instructions first.

Do you use warm or cold water with water flosser?

It’s a matter of preference. Many people with sensitive gums prefer lukewarm water. Very hot water isn’t recommended, as it may damage the device or irritate your mouth.

Are you supposed to close your mouth when using a Waterpik?

Partially closing your lips minimizes splashing while allowing water to flow out of your mouth. Completely sealing your mouth can create excess pressure and mess.

Who should not use a water flosser?

Most can benefit, but those with severe gum disease or recent oral surgery should consult a dentist first. Extremely sensitive gums might need specialized tips or settings.

Is water flossing too much bad?

Over-flossing, whether traditional or water-based, can irritate gums if done aggressively. Stick to recommended usage—typically once or twice daily.

What are the negative effects of dental floss?

Aggressive string flossing can cut or irritate gums. However, when done gently and properly, flossing is safe and highly recommended by dental professionals.

Is it OK to put Listerine in your Waterpik?

Yes, provided it’s diluted and your device’s manual allows it. Rinse the reservoir afterward to avoid residue buildup that could damage the unit.

What is the black stuff coming out of my Waterpik?

Black specks are typically mold or mineral deposits. Clean the reservoir and run a diluted vinegar or bleach solution through the device to resolve the issue.

Why is water flosser so messy?

The high-pressure stream can cause splashing. Leaning over the sink, choosing a comfortable pressure, and partially closing your lips reduce mess.

Is it safe to use tap water in a Waterpik?

Tap water is generally safe if your local water supply is clean. If concerned about minerals or contaminants, use filtered or distilled water to reduce buildup.

Should I put hydrogen peroxide in my Waterpik?

A small, diluted amount of hydrogen peroxide can help kill bacteria, but it may irritate sensitive gums. Always consult your device’s manual or ask a dental professional before use.

What does peroxide do to your mouth?

When used sparingly, hydrogen peroxide helps reduce bacteria and whiten teeth. Overuse or high concentrations can irritate tissues and cause tooth sensitivity.

What is the best additive for a water flosser?

Many people prefer a mild antiseptic rinse or diluted mouthwash to freshen breath. For specific gum problems, your dentist may recommend an antibacterial solution designed for oral irrigators.

Who makes the best water flosser for teeth?

Waterpik is often cited as the industry leader. Other notable brands include Philips, Panasonic, and H2Ofloss, each catering to different needs and budgets.

What not to do with a Waterpik?

Avoid using extremely hot water or chemicals not approved by the manufacturer. Also, don’t force the tip directly into gums at high pressure, which can cause irritation.

Best water flosser Cordless

The Waterpik Cordless Advanced is a top contender for the best cordless water flosser thanks to its portability, multi-pressure settings, and reliable battery. Panasonic’s Cordless EW-DJ10 is also excellent for travel.

Best water flosser reddit

Reddit opinions vary, but many users praise Waterpik for strong water pressure and multiple tip options. Some recommend H2Ofloss for budget-friendly pricing and quieter operation.

Waterpik Water Flosser

A Waterpik Water Flosser uses a pulsating water stream to dislodge plaque and food particles between teeth and along the gum line. It’s particularly useful for individuals with braces or implants.

Best water flosser for braces

Most orthodontists suggest a unit with an orthodontic tip, like the Waterpik Aquarius or Waterpik Cordless Advanced. These tips help clean brackets and wires more efficiently than standard floss.

Best water flosser 2025

While it’s speculative, many expect Waterpik and Philips Sonicare to lead in 2025 with next-generation models featuring new tech and continued ADA acceptance.

Consumer Reports best water flosser

Consumer Reports often highlights Waterpik for its consistent performance. Exact rankings can change, so checking the latest CR reviews is advisable.

Waterpik Aquarius

The Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop oral irrigator known for its 10 pressure settings, large reservoir, and ADA acceptance. It's frequently cited as a leading product in the brand’s lineup.

Best Water Flosser Amazon

The best-selling water flosser on Amazon can vary, but the Waterpik Aquarius and Waterpik Cordless Advanced frequently top sales and review charts due to their proven performance.