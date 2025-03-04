$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (2025)

SAVILAND
Condition: New
Checking for product changes
$21.99 Why this price?
Buy Now, Pay Later
As low as $5 / mo
- – 4-month term
- – No impact on credit
- – Instant approval decision
- – Secure and straightforward checkout
Ready to go? Add this product to your cart and select a plan during checkout. Payment plans are offered through our trusted finance partners Klarna, PayTomorrow, Affirm, Afterpay, Apple Pay, and PayPal. No-credit-needed leasing options through Acima may also be available at checkout.
Learn more about financing & leasing here.
Free shipping on this product
30-day returns Learn more
30-day refund/replacement
To qualify for a full refund, items must be returned in their original, unused condition. If an item is returned in a used, damaged, or materially different state, you may be granted a partial refund.
To initiate a return, please visit our Returns Center.
View our full returns policy here.
Availability: In Stock.
Fulfilled by Amazon
Arrives Saturday, Mar 1
Order within 3 hours and 7 minutes
Features
- Pure EMA Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: SAVILAND Acrylic Liquid is formulated with pure EMA, free from harmful MMA. It blends seamlessly with acrylic powders for superior results and is safe for use. It's the perfect choice for individuals sensitive to traditional Acrylic Monomers
- Low Odor & Non-Yellowing: The advanced formula of the Acrylic Monomer Liquid resists yellowing, provides a clear and long-lasting finish. It is low odor and perfect consistency, making it more user-friendly and providing healthy and pleasant experience
- Strengthen & Protect Nails: Enriched with plant based ingredients like castor oil and vitamin E, it can improve nail structure, preventing splitting, peeling, and breakage, enhancing nail health, and ensuring durable, long-lasting acrylic nails for weeks
- Large Capacity & Leak Proof: Crafted with a generous 16.91 fl. oz capacity, SAVILAND Acrylic Monomer fulfills the demands of regular use, whether in a salon or for home nail art. The secure, leak-proof design prevents spills and messes, keeping your workspace clean and your monomer fresh
- Ideal for DIY Nail Art: Effortlessly create acrylic nail application, nail extensions, French nails, carvings. SAVILAND EMA Monomer provides superior adhesion between acrylic and natural nail. And 5-8 mins drying time with powder, you have enough time to design stunning results
Description
1. SAVILAND Acrylic Liquid for Nails uses pure EMA, is MMA-free, and suitssensitive users. 2. Acrylic Monomer is lower odor and non-yellowing, it iscompatible with all acrylic powder systems and provides perfect applicationand maximum adhesion for long-lasting acrylic nails. 3. With plantingredients, 26-free formula, the Nail Acrylic Liquid boosts nail health andprevents damage. 4. Odorless Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid dries in 5-8 minutes,providing moderate drying speed for creating long-lasting nail art at your ownpace. 5. 500ml of Acrylic Nail Monomer Liquid with large capacity, meetsprofessional and home nail art needs. 6. Enables nail extension, carving, nailreinforcement, and French nails.
Package Dimensions : 8.78 x 2.68 x 2.6 inches; 1.19 Pounds
Manufacturer : SAVILAND
Frequently asked questions
If you place your order now, the estimated arrival date for this product is: Saturday, Mar 1
Yes, absolutely! You may return this product for a full refund within 30 days of receiving it.
To initiate a return, please visit our Returns Center.
View our full returns policy here.
- Klarna Financing
- Affirm Pay in 4
- Affirm Financing
- Afterpay Financing
- PayTomorrow Financing
- Financing through Apple Pay
Leasing options through Acima may also be available during checkout.
Learn more about financing & leasing here.
Similar Products
$3/mo*modelones Acrylic Nail Kit - Clear/White/Pink Acrylic Powder and Liquid ... $14.99 732
$2/mo*150ml/5fl.oz Acrylic Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid, Acrylic Liquid Liquid ... $9.99 23
$3/mo*BEVINAS Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid EMA Acrylic Monomer Liquid for Acryl... $13.99 $12.99 31
$4/mo*Saviland Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid – 8.11fl.oz Acrylic Liquid with 3PC... $19.98 $16.99 716
$10/mo*32 oz Mia Secret Liquid Monomer - Professional Acrylic Nail Liquid for A... $60.50 5,678
$7/mo*Young Nails Nail Liquid. Professional Grade High Quality Monomer. Use wi... $31.95 6,132
$2/mo*Saviland Professional Acrylic Nail Liquid Set - Pure EMA Formula, Non-Ye... $20.99 $9.99 0
$4/mo*Saviland Kolinsky Acrylic Nail Brush Set - 4PCS Professional Acrylic Nai... $19.99 1,451
$2/mo*Acrylic Liquid 5fl.oz Acrylic Liquid Monomer EMA Monomer Acrylic Nail Li... $9.99 79
$1/mo*EMA Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid Acrylic Liquid Monomer 4fl.oz $6.99 92
$2/mo*Mia Secret Cover Nude Blush Acrylic Powder 1oz $9.75 863
$4/mo*ENL Acrylic Nail Powder: Natural Beauty : Acrylic Powder Polymer for Acr... $17.99 119
$4/mo*DeEnti Acrylic Nail Powder, 4oz Nude Acrylic Powder Dip for Nails, Long ... $19.95 1,087
$7/mo*Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder (8oz) $30.48 33,684
$14/mo*Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder (24oz) $83.98 33,634
$2/mo*Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder (1/4 oz) - 2 Pack $9.35 33,622
Top Amazon Reviews
No reviews yet