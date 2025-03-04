$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (2025)

Table of Contents
Buy Now, Pay Later Frequently asked questions Similar Products Top Amazon Reviews Can't find a product? References

SAVILAND

Based on 0 reviews

Condition: New

$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (1)

$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (2)

$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (3)

$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (4)

$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (5)

$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (6)

$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (7)

$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (8)

Checking for product changes

Buy Now, Pay Later

As low as $5 / mo

  • – 4-month term
  • – No impact on credit
  • – Instant approval decision
  • – Secure and straightforward checkout

Ready to go? Add this product to your cart and select a plan during checkout. Payment plans are offered through our trusted finance partners Klarna, PayTomorrow, Affirm, Afterpay, Apple Pay, and PayPal. No-credit-needed leasing options through Acima may also be available at checkout.

See Also
NAGAIA Premuim Nail Dipping System, Dip Essential Liquid Activator Expedite, Home & Salon Dip Liquid, Air Dry Dip Powder System, Salon Acrylic Nails Alternative, No UV Lamp, Low Odor, For ProfessionalHow To Make Acrylic Powder At Home - [Mom Prepared]10pcs/Set Nail Art Kit Tip Acrylic Powder Liquid Monomer Extension Manicure Tool

Learn more about financing & leasing here.

Free shipping on this product

30-day returns Learn more

30-day refund/replacement

To qualify for a full refund, items must be returned in their original, unused condition. If an item is returned in a used, damaged, or materially different state, you may be granted a partial refund.

To initiate a return, please visit our Returns Center.

View our full returns policy here.

Availability: In Stock.

Fulfilled by Amazon

Arrives Saturday, Mar 1

Order within 3 hours and 7 minutes

Features

  • Pure EMA Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: SAVILAND Acrylic Liquid is formulated with pure EMA, free from harmful MMA. It blends seamlessly with acrylic powders for superior results and is safe for use. It's the perfect choice for individuals sensitive to traditional Acrylic Monomers
  • Low Odor & Non-Yellowing: The advanced formula of the Acrylic Monomer Liquid resists yellowing, provides a clear and long-lasting finish. It is low odor and perfect consistency, making it more user-friendly and providing healthy and pleasant experience
  • Strengthen & Protect Nails: Enriched with plant based ingredients like castor oil and vitamin E, it can improve nail structure, preventing splitting, peeling, and breakage, enhancing nail health, and ensuring durable, long-lasting acrylic nails for weeks
  • Large Capacity & Leak Proof: Crafted with a generous 16.91 fl. oz capacity, SAVILAND Acrylic Monomer fulfills the demands of regular use, whether in a salon or for home nail art. The secure, leak-proof design prevents spills and messes, keeping your workspace clean and your monomer fresh
  • Ideal for DIY Nail Art: Effortlessly create acrylic nail application, nail extensions, French nails, carvings. SAVILAND EMA Monomer provides superior adhesion between acrylic and natural nail. And 5-8 mins drying time with powder, you have enough time to design stunning results

Description

1. SAVILAND Acrylic Liquid for Nails uses pure EMA, is MMA-free, and suitssensitive users. 2. Acrylic Monomer is lower odor and non-yellowing, it iscompatible with all acrylic powder systems and provides perfect applicationand maximum adhesion for long-lasting acrylic nails. 3. With plantingredients, 26-free formula, the Nail Acrylic Liquid boosts nail health andprevents damage. 4. Odorless Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid dries in 5-8 minutes,providing moderate drying speed for creating long-lasting nail art at your ownpace. 5. 500ml of Acrylic Nail Monomer Liquid with large capacity, meetsprofessional and home nail art needs. 6. Enables nail extension, carving, nailreinforcement, and French nails.

Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8.78 x 2.68 x 2.6 inches; 1.19 Pounds

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ SAVILAND


Frequently asked questions

If you place your order now, the estimated arrival date for this product is: Saturday, Mar 1

Yes, absolutely! You may return this product for a full refund within 30 days of receiving it.

To initiate a return, please visit our Returns Center.

View our full returns policy here.

  • Klarna Financing
  • Affirm Pay in 4
  • Affirm Financing
  • Afterpay Financing
  • PayTomorrow Financing
  • Financing through Apple Pay

Leasing options through Acima may also be available during checkout.

Learn more about financing & leasing here.

Similar Products

$3/mo*

modelones Acrylic Nail Kit - Clear/White/Pink Acrylic Powder and Liquid ... $14.99 732

$2/mo*

150ml/5fl.oz Acrylic Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid, Acrylic Liquid Liquid ... $9.99 23

$3/mo*

BEVINAS Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid EMA Acrylic Monomer Liquid for Acryl... $13.99 $12.99 31

$4/mo*

Saviland Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid – 8.11fl.oz Acrylic Liquid with 3PC... $19.98 $16.99 716

$10/mo*

32 oz Mia Secret Liquid Monomer - Professional Acrylic Nail Liquid for A... $60.50 5,678

$7/mo*

Young Nails Nail Liquid. Professional Grade High Quality Monomer. Use wi... $31.95 6,132

$2/mo*

Saviland Professional Acrylic Nail Liquid Set - Pure EMA Formula, Non-Ye... $20.99 $9.99 0

$4/mo*

Saviland Kolinsky Acrylic Nail Brush Set - 4PCS Professional Acrylic Nai... $19.99 1,451

$2/mo*

Acrylic Liquid 5fl.oz Acrylic Liquid Monomer EMA Monomer Acrylic Nail Li... $9.99 79

$1/mo*

EMA Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid Acrylic Liquid Monomer 4fl.oz $6.99 92

$2/mo*

Mia Secret Cover Nude Blush Acrylic Powder 1oz $9.75 863

$4/mo*

ENL Acrylic Nail Powder: Natural Beauty : Acrylic Powder Polymer for Acr... $17.99 119

$4/mo*

DeEnti Acrylic Nail Powder, 4oz Nude Acrylic Powder Dip for Nails, Long ... $19.95 1,087

$7/mo*

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder (8oz) $30.48 33,684

$14/mo*

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder (24oz) $83.98 33,634

$2/mo*

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder (1/4 oz) - 2 Pack $9.35 33,622

Top Amazon Reviews

No reviews yet

Can't find a product?

Find it on Amazon first, then paste the link below.
$5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay Later (2025)

References

Top Articles
Dressing with Arthritis - Arthritis Action
Good Grips Button Hook
Dressing Aids For The Elderly & Disabled
Latest Posts
Best Dressing Aids For Seniors And Arthritis Sufferers - Best Mobility Aids
What are the best arthritis aids?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 6714

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.