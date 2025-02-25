5 Science-Backed Benefits of Whey Protein (2025)

Whey protein is a food supplement commonly used by athletes to help boost muscle growth. In addition to improving strength and performance, whey protein is also thought by some to be useful in healing wounds and reducing inflammation.

Whey protein is one of the two proteins found in milk, along with casein. Whey protein has high bioavailability, meaning that it is easily absorbed and available for use in the body. It also contains all nine essential amino acids and is one of the richest sources of leucine, an amino acid that plays a central role in muscle protein synthesis.

Benefits

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein that are used to build everything from enzymes, hormones, and antibodies to bones, skin, and muscles. As the body cannot make amino acids, you need to get them from food.

Whey protein contains all nine essential amino acids and, as a supplement, has been studied for its role in muscle building, prevention of muscle loss, wound healing, weight control, and inflammation.

1. Muscle Building

Whey protein is commonly used by athletes to boost muscle growth when used in combination with resistance (weight) training. Its effects are largely attributed to the high bioavailability of leucine.

Research devoted to these benefits remains compelling but mixed. This includes a 2020 study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness in which eight athletes on a structured resistance training program were prescribed either a daily whey protein supplement or a sham placebo.

After 12 weeks, the athletes on whey protein experienced 30% to 50% greater growth in some muscle groups (like the quadriceps) compared to the placebo group. However, with other muscle groups (like the biceps), there were no notable differences between either group.

Moreover, while whey protein contributed to significant gains in muscle mass in this study, there was no evidence that it independently increased muscle strength or performance.

Other studies have been more positive. This includes a 12-week study published in 2019 in which nine athletes given a whey protein supplement experienced greater gains in all muscle groups—as well as greater gains in muscle strength and performance—than nine who were given a placebo.

The researcher attributed the gains to the timing of supplementation, during which the supplements were given immediately before and after each exercise session.

2. Prevention of Muscle Loss

Supplementing with whey protein may be important in the prevention of muscle loss in older adults.

A 2018 study in Geriatrics and Gerontology International compared the effects of exercise alone, exercise with whey protein, or whey protein alone on muscle mass and strength in 81 females ages 65 to 80.

After 24 weeks, muscle mass and strength were significantly greater in the exercise and whey protein group than in either of the other two groups. This includes gains in grip strength and the average pace of walking.

3. Wound Healing

Different proteins are essential to wound healing, including collagen which makes up the skin, muscles, and bones. The amino acids central to this process are arginine and glutamine, both of which are found in abundance in whey protein.

In theory, supplementation with whey protein can enhance wound healing by boosting the production of collagen and other related proteins.

Studies exploring these benefits are limited to animals. This includes a 2022 study involving rats which found that whey protein accelerated the entire wound-healing process, speeding the transition from the inflammatory phase to the proliferative phase (when cells form into a scaffold-like matrix) and finally to the remodeling (rebuilding) phase.

It is thought whey protein suppresses the production of unstable molecules known as free radicals that impair wound healing. Whey protein also improves the overall nutritional status of users, which independently aids in wound healing.

More research is needed.

4. Reduced Inflammation

In addition to its antioxidant effects (ability to neutralize free radicals), whey protein may have anti-inflammatory effects that can aid in the treatment of asthma, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis, and coronary artery disease.

A 2023 study published in the journal Nutrient examined 14 older adults given a daily whey protein supplement for 21 days. At the end of the study period, only two of the 16 inflammatory markers (known as cytokines) experienced any significant decrease in blood or stool samples.

This includes IL-12p70involved in the body's innate (natural) immunity and IL-13 involved with conditions like asthma, IBD, vasculitis, and autoimmune disorders.

Even so, whey protein did not affect the vast majority of cytokines, and the changes seen with IL-12p70 and IL-13 were not significant enough to draw any strong conclusions.

More research is needed.



5. Weight Maintenance

People who struggle to maintain weight may benefit from a supplement like whey protein. Drinking requires a lot less effort than eating, which is a bonus for older adults who have difficulties eating larger meals. Whey protein is also included in many high-calorie protein drinks to help people reach their daily caloric and protein goals.

In addition to gaining or maintaining weight, whey protein may also aid with weight loss in older adults when incorporated with exercise.

A 2023 study in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN compared the effects of whey protein taken thrice daily by 14 older adults to a thrice-daily, non-protein placebo taken by 14 other older adults. After 12 weeks of supplementation and exercise, both groups lost between 3 and 6 pounds.

While the benefits of whey protein were no different than that of the non-protein placebo, it is still considered beneficial as a low intake of protein is associated with increased frailty in older adults. Supplements like whey protein may help overcome this concern.

Types

In whole food form, whey protein is found in milk, which consists of 80% casein and 20% whey, and is a large contributor to daily protein intake among those who consume dairy products.

When it is manufactured and processed, whey protein comes in several different forms, including:

Whey protein isolate : This type of whey protein is the most processed form; it contains lower levels of fat, carbohydrates, and lactose, and higher levels of protein. Whey protein isolate contains 90% or more protein.

: This type of whey protein is the most processed form; it contains lower levels of fat, carbohydrates, and lactose, and higher levels of protein. Whey protein isolate contains 90% or more protein. Whey protein concentrate : Whey protein concentrate undergoes less processing and contains more carbohydrates and fat than whey protein isolate. This type of whey protein is usually more affordable.

: Whey protein concentrate undergoes less processing and contains more carbohydrates and fat than whey protein isolate. This type of whey protein is usually more affordable. Hydrolyzed whey protein : This type of whey protein has been treated with enzymes to break down the protein to make it easier to digest. Hydrolyzed whey protein is commonly used in infant formulas, sports drinks, and protein supplements.

: This type of whey protein has been treated with enzymes to break down the protein to make it easier to digest. Hydrolyzed whey protein is commonly used in infant formulas, sports drinks, and protein supplements. Whey permeate: Whey permeate is a coproduct of the production of WPC, WPI, ultra-filtered milk, or milk protein isolate. It is commonly found in bakery products, instant soups, and milk-based drinks.



Side Effects

Potential side effects include gastrointestinal symptoms (bloating, cramping, diarrhea), especially in people who are lactose intolerant.

Acne is another side effect reported in those who use whey protein regularly. However, this is likely to be more of an individual response as opposed to a generalized response.

Precautions

Do not start whey protein use if you have kidney or liver disease without talking to your healthcare provider. Long-term, unsupervised supplementation can lead to further damage. In addition, if you have a milk protein allergy, you should not use whey protein.

People who have maple syrup urine disease may also need to avoid whey protein as it contains certain amino acids that they cannot break down.



How to Choose Supplements When purchasing supplements, opt for those that are voluntarily submitted for certification by independent authorities like U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP), ConsumerLab, or NSF International. Certification verifies that the ingredients listed on the product label are pure and in the correct amount.

Dosage

The amount of whey protein you take will depend on your health and nutrition goals.

For example, the International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends that athletes looking to increase muscle protein synthesis consume around 0.25 grams of high-quality protein per kilogram of body weight (g/kg) or an absolute dose of 20 to 40 g of protein per serving.



The amount of protein can vary depending on the brand and the serving size. A serving size (typically measured in scoops if you are using a powder) can contain anywhere from 13 to 20 g of protein per serving.

What Happens if I Take Too Much?

More isn't always better. There is controversy surrounding how much protein your body can utilize in a single meal. Some research suggests you can use around 20 to 25 grams per meal, whereas other research suggests an absolute dose of 0.55 g/kg of body weight per meal or 40 grams as the maximum.

To determine your exact protein needs, try working with a registered dietitian to create an individualized meal plan that aligns with your health and nutrition goals.

Interactions

Whey protein might interact with the following medications:

Levodopa (used to treat Parkinson's disease )

(used to treat ) Antibiotics (used to treat bacterial infections)

(used to treat bacterial infections) Bisphosphonates (used to treat osteoporosis )



Similar Supplements

There are many different types of protein powder available for purchase. If you are unable to consume whey protein because of allergies or because you choose to avoid animal products, nondairy protein powders may come from sources such as peas, eggs, pumpkin seeds, or hemp, to name a few.



Summary

Whey protein is a common protein supplement that has been studied for its use in muscle building and preventing muscle loss. It has a high bioavailability and contains all nine essential amino acids.

While eating a variety of protein-rich foods is enough for most people to meet their nutrient needs, consuming a supplement can be beneficial when your protein needs are higher or when you cannot consume adequate amounts of protein through food.