5 Strangest Devices To Play Doom (2025)

February 15, 2025 If it's a device with a screen or even just a vague sense of existence, someone has probably found a way to play Doom on it.

Since its release in 1993, Doom has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring the gaming community to play the game on the strangest of devices. This trend gave rise to the “Can it run Doom?” meme, where the challenge is to run the game on anywhere but gaming devices. This highlights how fans can get creative if they come together and share their ideas with each other, regardless of the absurdity.

This article explores five of the strangest devices the gaming community uses to play the classic Doom.

1. Doom

You are already aware that this list is all about running Doom on the most unexpected devices. But what about running Doom inside Doom, the game itself? A developer by the name of KGSWS managed to inject a code into the game that allows it to run another version of itself.Considering it’s a game made in 1993, it’s amazing what the Doom engine is capable of.

2. Office Phone

Why waste time on boring conference calls when you could just rip and tear demons instead? A Reddit user by the name of NeilBostian shared his Polycom office phone running Doom.

According to his website, the phone was an outdated model, retired in favor of a newer version. Instead of letting it gather dust, he saw its true potential—not as a communication device, but as a battleground for demon-slaying, kicking off his mission to bring the game to yet another unlikely platform. The website also has a tutorial on how you can do it yourself. If you have a Polycom phone lying around your house, this is your chance to transform it into a Doom machine.

3. Old Piano

This one is for the musical geniuses who also happen to be gamers. A YouTuber by the name of Sos Sosowski posted a video showcasing Doom running on a piano, using its keys as a controller. So next time you ask a pianist if they can play something from Doom, don’t be surprised if they take it literally, one note at a time.

4. Thermostat

Is it getting hot in your room? Maybe you should check your thermostat if it’s running Doom behind your back. A developer shared a YouTube video of his project of porting the Doom game to a Honeywell Prestige Thermostat. He calls his creation the “Doomostat.” They even plugged in a controller to actually play the game and not just run it on the screen.

If your family had a thermostat growing up, this might explain why your parents never let you touch it. Because who knows, you might have been one button press away from launching Doom instead of adjusting the temperature.

5. Pregnancy Test

We could say that being pregnant is an eternal responsibility—so why not play a bit of Doom while you’re at it? At least you’ll have something to kill time with. Reddit user Fir_Industry7328 shared a GIF of Doom running on a pregnancy test’s tiny screen, proving that no device is safe from the game’s relentless march. It’s definitely one of the strangest devices to play Doom on.

At this rate, we might be headed for a future where test kits not only reveal life-changing news but also let you play video games while waiting for the results.

