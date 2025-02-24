5 Tips For Keeping Your Nail Tools Clean - The List (2025)

Many of us worry about how well our nail salon sanitizes its tools. But you should be just as critical of your own cleaning process when it comes to your personal nail tools. In his medical blog, Dr. John D. Hollander, a podiatric specialist, warns that "we as humans carry bacteria on our bodies that, when exposed to a cut in our skin, can potentially cause painful or life-threatening infections."

So even if it's just you using your tools, you can very easily be transporting foreign fungi and germs. According to the CDC, this can lead to infections like athletes' foot and even pinworms. If you've ever dealt with a stubborn case of nail fungus, you'll know it's worth it to take the extra time and do a thorough home sanitization. And by thorough, specialists mean thorough. There's much more to keeping your nail tools clean than just soap and water. We've compiled some tips to ensure your tools stay sterile.