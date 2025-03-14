50 Best Iconic Movie Quotes of All-Time (2025)

Movies have the unparalleled ability to captivate our imaginations, evoke emotions, and leave a lasting impact on our culture. They can inspire us, make us reflect, and often, they gift us lines of dialogue that transcend the screen and become a part of our everyday language.

Iconic movie quotes are those memorable phrases that resonate with audiences around the world, capturing the essence of a character, a moment, or an entire film in just a few words. From the heroic to the humorous, the romantic to the reflective, these quotes are etched into the collective memory, symbolizing the power of cinema to influence and reflect society.

This collection of 50 iconic movie quotes spans genres and decades, highlighting the phrases that have become landmarks in film history.

50 All-Time Iconic Movie Quotes

“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” – Rhett Butler, Gone with the Wind (1939)

“Here’s looking at you, kid.” – Rick Blaine, Casablanca (1942)

“May the Force be with you.” – Multiple characters, Star Wars series

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” – Vito Corleone, The Godfather (1972)

“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” – Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz (1939)

“I’ll be back.” – The Terminator, The Terminator (1984)

“You talking to me?” – Travis Bickle, Taxi Driver (1976)

“There’s no place like home.” – Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz (1939)

“I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” – Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore, Apocalypse Now (1979)

“E.T. phone home.” – E.T., E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

“You can’t handle the truth!” – Col. Nathan R. Jessup, A Few Good Men (1992)

“I’m king of the world!” – Jack Dawson, Titanic (1997)

“Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys.” – John Keating, Dead Poets Society (1989)

“It’s alive! It’s alive!” – Henry Frankenstein, Frankenstein (1931)

“Houston, we have a problem.” – Jim Lovell, Apollo 13 (1995)

“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” – Michael Corleone, The Godfather Part II (1974)

“Why so serious?” – The Joker, The Dark Knight (2008)

“I feel the need—the need for speed!” – Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Top Gun (1986)

“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” – Johnny Castle, Dirty Dancing (1987)

“I’m walking here! I’m walking here!” – Ratso, Midnight Cowboy (1969)

“Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” – Inigo Montoya, The Princess Bride (1987)

“There’s no crying in baseball!” – Jimmy Dugan, A League of Their Own (1992)

“A martini. Shaken, not stirred.” – James Bond, Goldfinger (1964)

“Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump, Forrest Gump (1994)

“I see dead people.” – Cole Sear, The Sixth Sense (1999)

“The name’s Bond. James Bond.” – James Bond, Dr. No (1962)

“Oh, behave!” – Austin Powers, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

“Wax on, wax off.” – Mr. Miyagi, The Karate Kid (1984)

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat.” – Chief Brody, Jaws (1975)

“Hasta la vista, baby.” – The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

“You shall not pass!” – Gandalf, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

“My precious.” – Gollum, The Lord of the Rings series

“To infinity and beyond!” – Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (1995)

“All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” – Norma Desmond, Sunset Boulevard (1950)

“This is Sparta!” – King Leonidas, 300 (2006)

“Just keep swimming.” – Dory, Finding Nemo (2003)

“The truth is… I am Iron Man.” – Tony Stark, Iron Man (2008)

“They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!” – William Wallace, Braveheart (1995)

“I’ll have what she’s having.” – Customer, When Harry Met Sally (1989)

“Inconceivable!” – Vizzini, The Princess Bride (1987)

“Show me the money!” – Rod Tidwell, Jerry Maguire (1996)

“I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.” – Dr. Rumack, Airplane! (1980)

“You had me at ‘hello’.” – Dorothy Boyd, Jerry Maguire (1996)

“After all, tomorrow is another day!” – Scarlett O’Hara, Gone with the Wind (1939)

“Badges? We don’t need no stinking badges!” – Gold Hat, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

“I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.” – Jessica Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

“Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.” – Dr. Emmett Brown, Back to the Future (1985)

“I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.” – Terry Malloy, On the Waterfront (1954)

“Elementary, my dear Watson.” – Sherlock Holmes, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1939) [Note: This specific phrase was popularized by the movies, not the original Arthur Conan Doyle stories.]

Summary

These 50 iconic movie quotes serve as a testament to the enduring power of film. They capture pivotal moments that have resonated with audiences around the globe, becoming part of our collective cultural fabric.

From the heroic declarations to the simple, yet profound musings on life, each quote reflects the diverse spectrum of human emotion and the cinematic artistry that brings these feelings to life. These memorable lines remind us why we love movies: they have the power to entertain, to inspire, and to stay with us long after the credits roll.

Whether they evoke laughter, tears, or contemplation, these quotes highlight the universal language of cinema and its ability to connect us across different times, cultures, and experiences.