59 Best Medium Length Hairstyles For Men (2025)

59 Best Medium Length Hairstyles For Men Medium hair offers a range of cuts and styles with volume and flow, making men’s medium length hairstyles popular and trendy these days. From medium short to medium long, these men’s haircuts provide more styling flexibility than just short or long hair. With a fade or undercut on the sides and longer hair on top, there are many cool medium haircuts to try right now, including the comb over, slick back, faux hawk, quiff, pompadour, side part, and textured messy hair. If you’re looking for fresh new haircut ideas that take advantage of the latest trends, check out the best medium length hairstyles for men before your next visit to the barbershop.

From natural and textured to styled and classy, these medium length men’s haircuts will elevate your style and take your look to the next level. If you’re curious about the best ways to style medium length hair, then you’ll love these examples of stylish hairstyles and haircuts for men with medium hair.

Men’s Medium Length Hairstyles

Medium Short Hair

Medium short hair has always been a fashionable option for men. From comb over fade to the slick back to the faux hawk, men’s medium short hairstyles are versatile, sexy, and equal parts modern and classic. To really highlight the styling on top, you’ll always want to have a kind of fade or undercut on the sides and back.

Afterwards, the short to medium length hair on top gives you plenty of options. Short enough to be low-maintenance but long enough to be classy and professional, these haircuts look masculine yet well-kept.

Medium Long Hair

Men who want to maximize volume and flow for a full hairstyle tend to go for medium long hair. Longer than medium length but not so long it becomes a pain to deal with, medium long hairstyles include the man bun, bro flow, middle part, curtains, shoulder-length cuts, and longer variations of all the most popular men’s haircuts.

Whether you have naturally curly, wavy, straight, fine, or thick hair, medium long haircuts can accommodate your unique style. With proper hair care, guys with medium long hair can pull off the latest trends. Just note, if you want to avoid being called a pretty boy, grow a beard or keep the sides and back of your hair short and trimmed.

Bro Flow

For guys wanting a medium-length hairstyle that looks effortlessly cool and stylish, the bro flow is a sexy style you’ll love. The bro flow hairstyle is great for men who are growing out their hair and are currently between short and long hair. Natural with volume and movement, this cut works well with wavy, curly and straight hair, so it’s an option for everybody.

Plus, it’s easy to get and simple to style due to its relaxed look and laid back style. Also, don’t forget that texture is an excellent addition to a bro flow as it transforms a polished cut into something edgy and hot. Use a matte styling product orhair powderfor a textured finish with a light hold.

Pompadour

The pompadour has quickly become one of the trendiest hairstyles for guys regardless of the length of your hair. As a retro way to style medium hair, the pomp offers volume and shape for a sleek hairstyle. Get a fade or undercut on the sides and back for a modern pompadour that is guaranteed to make you stand out for all the right reasons.

Alternatively, you can go full Elvis Presley and slick back your top hair. Use a strong pomade or wax for all day hold. However, you will need to be careful using too much product as the style can appear greasy. The best length for the pompadour fade is short sides with short medium length hair on top for the perfect contrast.

Quiff

The quiff has become one of the most popular hairstyles for men in recent years. Slightly similar to the pompadour, the quiff is soft and subtle for a smooth look. Stylish and timeless, the quiff haircut is usually trimmed with short sides and mid length hair that is styled up and back.

A lot of guys love the fact that a quiff allows more flexibility with hair length. You can get a skin fade haircut for a bold look, spike up the hair on top, or leave it flowing and messy for a casual finish. For good hair care, we recommend quality shampoo, conditioner, and a medium hold styling product that won’t cramp your style.

Blowout

The blowout is a hairstyle that starts with a short cut on the sides and back and ends with longer hair on top that is styled up and out all over. While the blowout haircut allows for any length on top, medium haircuts provide a level of fullness and styling flexibility that naturally creates a cool, fashionable style.

To style the blowout, use a hairdryer to blow your hair in the front and sides. After applying wax or clay, keep your blowout hairstyle natural-looking with fresh volume for a textured tousled look.

Slicked Back Hair

Slicked back hair is a versatile hairstyle for guys who want a stylish look for any occasion. Once reserved for Wall Street types and bad boys, slick back hairstyles can be bold and classy when styled sleek or casual and charming when combined with a textured finish.

Although the slicked back undercut is the most common variation of the style for men’s medium hair, slicked back styles also look rugged and handsome with different kinds of fade haircuts. Sharp and edgy, run your product through and comb your hair straight back for a smooth, classy look.

Side Part

The side part is the ultimate gentleman’s hairstyle, especially when paired with a hard part. In essence, the side part haircut is achieved when you take the natural parting in your hairline and use it to add a new dimension to your style. To get the modern version, you’ll need to ask your barber for a side part fade with a hard part shaved into your part.

Whether you have wavy, curly, or thick straight hair, men’s medium parted hairstyles are perfect for casual and professional settings.

Comb Over

Guys with medium length hair regularly style the comb over because of its clean-cut look and stylish simplicity. Charming and timeless, the comb over hairstyle is one of the best styles for professional men. Start with a short taper fade haircut on the sides and back coupled with longer hair on top.

When styling, you’ll want to comb all your hair to the other side of your head, creating volume and height. While flattering for all hair types, it is especially well-suited for men with thin or thinning hair.

Messy Hair

Messy hair is an excellent way to add a youthful look to your style. From teen guys who want tousled shag hairstyles to young men in need of an easy tousled hair, messy hairstyles have been a growing trend in recent years. While the bed head aesthetic shouldn’t be confused with an unkempt or dirty look, messy styles should be low-maintenance and look effortless.

Start with a medium length haircut on top with faded, undercut or tapered sides. Apply your favorite hair product and use your fingers to essentially mess up the hair. Some guys prefer to let their hair fall into place naturally while others will want to fashion their look and sweep the fringe, create messy spikes, or maintain a shaggy finish.

Fringe

From teen boys to young men, guys are loving the aesthetic of the fringe. Also known as bangs for men, growing your fringe out works well for young men who want to make a statement without trying too hard. Although the locks are longer, a fringe hairstyle tends to be smooth and relaxed, cementing the youthful vibe.

Paired with a taper fade or undercut, you’ll want to leave the medium hair on top flowing, messy and side swept. Add a level of texture by using a matte product like wax or clay and ruffling your hair for a thickening effect. When your fringe comes across your face, you can always brush it up and back or sweep it to the side.

Faux Hawk

Less extreme than a mohawk, the faux hawk is an edgy men’s hairstyle that’s been trending in recent years. For guys who like spiky hair but want to change up the look, the faux hawk hairstyle is the perfect style if you’re an anarchist at heart, yet you have to reign in your instincts during the week when you’re in the office.

Also known as a fohawk, the faux hawk is often styled with short to medium length hair on top and a fade or undercut on the sides. The style combines your punk edge with a modern twist as the short sides are sharp and the longer hair above is spiked towards the middle of the head.

Mohawk

A mohawk is the next step up from a faux hawk, and the style is for guys who don’t care about what others think. Rebellious and truly bold, the mohawk haircut is the epitome of the 1970s punk era, yet it doesn’t have to be over-the-top anymore. The modern variation has been toned down in the form of a mohawk fade.

With faded or undercut hair instead of shaved sides, mohawk hairstyle becomes more accessible and easier to pull off. Use a high-hold styling product to keep the classic spikes up all day or fashion a looser hawk to soften the look.

Braid Styles

Man braids are the opposite of tousled hair in the sense that they involve hair care, maintenance, and braiding. Braided hairstyles are unique and intricate, and can only be achieved with medium to long hair.

With many types of braid styles for men, including cornrows, box braids, and dreads, braiding your hair can help you achieve a cool style that will turn heads.

Medium Length Haircuts

Undercut

In barbershops around the world, the undercut remains one of the most popular haircuts for men. Cut short and to all the same length on the sides and back, undercut haircuts looks best with short to medium length hair on top for a clean finish you can wear anywhere.

From the comb over to the quiff, pompadour and mohawk, undercuts work with all types of medium hairstyles for guys. If you care about experimenting with the latest men’s hair styles, request this short cut next time you see your barber.

Low Fade

The low fade is a classy business haircut guys can styles well with any look. Low fade haircuts start tapering just above the ear and neckline, creating just enough contrast for a cool trim. To make it bold and edgy, consider adding a skin fade to the low cut.

Because low fades look good with all long to medium hairstyles, guys can style their hair anyway they want. With limitless styling ideas, you can leave your curls bouncy and loose, sweep your wavy hair to the side, spike your thick locks, or slick back your straight hair. Classic and forever charming, the low fade will always be in style.

Mid Fade

For a handsome look that is equal parts classy and edgy, men can always pair their mid-length hair with a mid fade haircut. As expected, the medium fade starts tapering around the middle of the head, between a low and high fade. The cut can then be left tapered for some extra length or bald faded down to the skin.

Great for business professionals who want a clean-cut look at the office while still having a cool hairstyle in their personal life, the mid fade works with all types of men’s styles. Whether you combine the cut with a quiff, long fringe, fohawk, layered style, thick crop top, or spiky hair, this tapered cut can be dressed the way you want.

High Fade

For guys who want a bold hairstyle, combine your medium length hair with a high fade to achieve a fresh look. As the perfect summer haircut if you want to leave your hair longer on top, the high fade cut tapers the sides very short for a low-maintenance look.

With eyes focused on your hairstyle, you can style all your favorite hairstyles. From long side swept hair to brushed up styles to slicked back, high faded hair is sure to elevate your styling.

Drop Fade

A drop fade is a type of fade haircut where the tapering curves down and drops near the neckline in the back. Similar to a burst fade that curves around the ears and head, the drop fade haircut is a cool way to make a traditional fade different and unique.

This design means you can update your look without doing too much to the hair on top. Ultimately, this refreshing short cut on the sides and back will make your mid length hairstyle more interesting and trendy.

Guys with Medium Hair

Medium Straight Hairstyles

Men with medium straight hair are lucky enough to be able to style all the best hairstyles. Versatile and easy to work with, enjoy the styling creativity and experiment with trending men’s haircuts to find new styles that fit your hair type and texture.

Medium Thick Hairstyles

Medium hairstyles for men with thick hair include all the top styles, ranging from the pompadour and quiff to spiky and messy hair. If you have thick hair and want to keep it medium length, you already know styling will require time and effort. However, medium thick hairstyles are versatile and popular, so savor all the all the hottest haircut styles now while you still have that fullness.

Medium Curly Hairstyles

While curls can be hard to tame and style, medium curly hair can be downright elegant and handsome. Medium length hairstyles for curly hair range from a thick bouncy fringe to loose grown out curls. Use a good shampoo, conditioner, and styling product for hydration and frizz control to achieve the best men’s curly styles.

Medium Wavy Hair

Wavy hair men should fully embrace their waves by maintaining nice medium length hair. Medium wavy hair allows your unique texture to fully unravel, naturally giving you a cool hairstyle few guys can copy. From side swept hairstyles to comb overs to slick backs, wavy medium hairstyles have character and style worth exploring.

Medium Thin Hair

Styling medium length hairstyles can be challenging for men with thin or thinning hair. Fine hair kept long can exacerbate the issue if you aren’t careful, which means guys need to be wise about the styles they pick and the hair products they use. A thickening shampoo and conditioner along with a texturizing hair powder can help deliver a fuller look with more depth and volume.

How To Cut Men’s Medium Length Hair

The way you choose to cut your medium length hair will impact the men’s hairstyles you are able to style. Especially if you’re growing your hair out, you don’t want to cut too much since medium length men’s hair is usually 3 to 6 inches long.

When asking your barber for a haircut, you’ll want to start by describing how you like to style your hair on top and how short or long you want to keep the hair on the sides and back.

A fade haircut or undercut will give you a solid foundation, but you’ll need to request a high, mid or low fade. Moreover, you can taper the cut or blend it into the skin with a bald fade. Then mention theguard sizeyou’d like to request.

If you have long thick hair, you may want a layered cut to thin out the top and reduce the weight. While every head of hair is unique and all guys like different styles, it’s important to communicate with your barber to get the right haircut for your look.

How To Style Medium Length Hair For Men

Styling medium haircuts doesn’t have to be time-consuming or difficult. For starters, we highly recommend you keep your hair short on the sides with long hair on top. This means getting a fade or undercut on the sides and back to keep the hair short and easy to style.

The shorter the sides, the more contrast and attention on your medium length hair on top. Similarly,fadedorundercutsides means less maintenance because you won’t have to style the hair there.

As for the medium hair on top, most hairstyles seem to be a variation of theslick back,quiff,pompadour, andcomb over. These are some of the top stylish haircuts, but you don’t necessarily have to ask your barber for one of these cuts.

A lengthyfaux hawk, texturedcropwith longfringe, or thickspiky haircan be an option as well. All that matters to pulling off a cool medium hairstyle is whether it works for your personal look.

Just remember that there is no hard and fast rule for agood haircut. Depending on your hair type, texture, and length, you can always grow your hair out longer or cut it shorter. There are many ways to style medium short and medium long hair on men.

Medium Length Hair For Men