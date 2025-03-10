59 Short Irish Blessings: Charming Irish Greetings and Wishes (2025)

Short Irish Blessings can sometimes perfectly sum up what you want to say.

There are many different occasions where it is suitable to use a special Irish Blessing such as in the form of a greeting or toast.

Here you will discover more about their origins, as well as some of our favorite succinct Irish Blessings.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click on one of them, we might receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Thanks for your support to help us keep this site running!

Table of Contents 1 Irish Blessings

2 Irish Blessings in Irish Culture

3 Types of short Irish Blessings

4 The Irish Blessing or The Irish Prayer

5 Irish Blessings for Good Luck

6 Irish Blessings for Health

7 Irish Blessings for Prosperity

8 Irish Blessings for Love

9 Short Irish Wedding Blessings

10 Short Irish Funeral Blessings

11 Irish Blessings for Hard Times

12 Irish Blessings for Birthdays

13 Short, Funny Irish Blessings

14 Irish Blessings for Friendship

15 Irish Blessings for New Beginnings

16 Irish Blessings for Protection

17 Irish Blessings for a Baby

18 Short Irish House Blessings

19 Short Irish Christmas Blessings

20 Irish Blessings for New Year

21 Short Irish Blessings for Saint Patrick’s Day

22 Irish Blessing for All Occasions

Irish Blessings

Traditional Irish Blessings are short messages, phrases or poems that wish someone well.

Although some can be serious in their tone, they often include some Irish humor or wit.

This helps to lighten the mood in even the hardest of situations.

Irish Blessings in Irish Culture

They are an integral part of Irish culture. Short Irish blessing quotes pop up in a wide range of daily circumstances.

Many of the Irish Blessings have been handed down from generation to generation.

By doing so, they have become part of the Irish cultural heritage.

There is also a significant religious aspect to many Irish Blessings.

The exact origins of blessings are unknown.

There is a high likelihood that the Celts in Ireland would have used some kind of Celtic Blessings.

This probably means that the act of wishing someone a blessing dates back to before Christianity arrived in Ireland (ca. 5th century).

However, Christianity and spirituality are now well integrated into many of the most well known Irish Blessings.

One of the common themes found in many Irish Blessings is their positive approach to the situation at hand.

Even tough episodes should be thought of as temporary.

Irish Blessings can remind us of this and help support us emotionally through the more challenging of life’s circumstances.

They also act to strengthen the bonds between people. This is especially evident when it comes to friendships and love.

Types of short Irish Blessings

Given the long history of Irish Blessing, it is not surprising that there are many different types now in existence.

There are Irish Blessings for joyous occasions, such as weddings, birthdays, the arrival of a new baby, moving house or starting something new.

Some events in life are more solemn, such as funerals and the death of a loved one.

There are suitable Irish Blessings for these sadder times as well.

Here is an overview of some of the main types of Irish Blessings:

Irish Blessings for Weddings

Irish Blessings for Love

Irish Blessings for Birthdays

Irish Blessings for Good Luck

Irish Blessings for Prosperity

Irish Blessings for Health

Irish Blessings for a Baby

Irish Blessings for New Beginnings

Irish Blessings for Protection

Irish Blessings for Friendship

Irish Blessings for a New House

Irish Blessings for Christmas

Irish Blessings for New Year

Irish Blessings farewell

Irish Blessings for family

In this article, we will give you a sample of many different Irish Blessings.If you are looking for some meaningful Irish Prayers, we have covered them too.

You will be bound to find one suitable for your needs!

The Irish Blessing or The Irish Prayer

Although this is not the shortest Irish Blessing, it is certainly one of the most popular.

For some, The Irish Blessing (or The Irish Prayer as it is also known) is one that gives deep comfort.

This Irish Blessing loved by many is used in different circumstances from joyous celebrations to final partings.

The simplicity of its meaning and sentiment contributes to its enduring popularity and versatility.

For many it is used as one of the Irish farewell blessings.

The intention is to wish someone well on their journey, whatever that might be.

It could be used as farewell for a journey or as a new chapter in life.

This is why it is often used at weddings, as well as in Irish Blessing funeral speeches.

Related Article: When to use the blessing May the Road Rise to Meet You

May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind be at your back,

May the sun shine warm upon your face.

The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

There are some slight variations to this short Irish Prayer. For example, the second line is sometimes written as “may the wind always be at your back”.

The following is The Irish Blessing written in the Irish language.

Go n-éirí an bóthar leat,

Go raibh an ghaoth go brách ag do chúl,

Go lonraí an ghrian go te ar d’aghaidh.

Go dtite an bháisteach go mín ar do pháirceanna,

Agus go mbuailimid le chéile arís,

Go gcoinní Dia i mbos A láimhe thú.

Irish Blessings for Good Luck

The Irish are thought to be lucky.

Even the Irish national flower of a shamrock can be thought of as a good luck charm!

Perhaps you, or someone you know, will have some luck with one of these short irish sayings about luck!

May luck be your friend in whatever you do,

And may trouble always be a stranger to you.

May misfortune follow you the rest of your life,

But never catch up.

May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light,

May good luck pursue each morning and night.

Irish Blessings for Health

There is a lot to be said for good health. It is certainly a reoccuring theme in many Irish Blessings.

There is no point in having all the luck in the world if you do not have your health as well.

Good times, good friends,

Good health to you,

And the luck of the Irish in all that you do.

For each petal on the shamrock

This brings a wish your way

Good health, good luck, and happiness

For today and every day.

May you have the health to wear it.

Irish Blessings for Prosperity

Life can grant us many blessings, not all of the monetary kind.

These Irish sayings wish us blessings that will enhance our lives.

May you live as long as you want,

And never want as long as you live.

May your pockets be heavy

And your heart be light,

May good luck pursue you

Each morning and night.

May you get all your wishes but one

so you always have something to strive for!

Irish Blessings for Love

Love is of universal importance to our relationships with our family and friends.

There are a lot of Irish sayings about family that center on the theme of love.

Here are some short Irish Blessings for your loved ones.

May you know nothing but happiness

From this day forward.

May you always have walls for the winds,

A roof for the rain,

Tea beside the fire,

Laughter to cheer you,

Those you love near you,

And all your heart might desire.

May your joys be as bright as the morning,

And your sorrows merely be shadows,

That fade in the sunlight of love.

Short Irish Wedding Blessings

Many people search for suitable Irish Blessings for wedding speeches, as well as anniversaries.

Adding an Irish Blessing can be very meaningful, especially if the happy couple or their families have connections with Ireland.

Bonus Tip: These blessings can also come in handy if you are looking for a short Irish Wedding toast.

May your troubles be less

And your blessings be more.

And nothing but happiness

Come through your door.

May you look back fifty years from now,

And agree that today was the worst

Day of your married life.

The only difference between an Irish wedding

and an Irish wake is one less drunk.

Short Irish Funeral Blessings

A meaningful Irish Blessing can give some solace to the loved one left behind.

These short Irish sayings about life and death can be integrated into a funeral or memorial service.

They can also be used as words of condolence on memorial cards.

May the Lord keep you in His hand

And never close His fist too tight.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,

Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

May the blessings of each day

Be the blessings you need most.

May your coffin be made of finest wood

from a 100-year-old tree,

that I’ll go plant tomorrow!

May peace be within you and may your heart be strong,

May you find what you’re seeking wherever you roam.

Irish Blessings for Hard Times

We all need a little support through life from time to time.

Under these circumstances you can opt for an Irish Blessing for hard times.

If you know someone who could do with some extra encouragement, why not share one of these Irish Blessings with them.

May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load.

With the help of God, you’ll get through it.

May your joys be as bright as the morning,

And your sorrows merely be shadows

That fade in the sunlight of love.

We cannot share this sorrow,

If we haven’t grieved a while.

Nor can we feel another’s joy,

Until we’ve learned to smile.

May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road.

And may your friends remember the favors you are owed.

Irish Blessings for Birthdays

Birthdays are a time of celebration, parties and fun.

For those with Irish connections a short Irish birthday blessing or a text with Happy Birthday in Irish written on it can be very meaningful.

Plus if you are looking for gift ideas, how about an item with an Irish Blessing printed on it?

Wall plaques, mugs and handmade cards are all very unique and memorable gifts for the important people in your life!

May you live to be a hundred years,

with one extra year to repent.

God bless you now and always with the gift of Irish cheer.

God give to you a happy heart and keep you through the year.

May the good Lord take a liking to you,

But not too soon.

May the most you wish for be the least you get.

Short, Funny Irish Blessings

Irish Blessings can remind us to smile and enjoy the moment a little bit more.

It is certainly true that most Irish people enjoy a good laugh, so there are plenty of funny short Irish sayings!

Take a look at these unusual, humorous Irish Blessings.

May you be in Heaven,

A full half hour

Before the devil knows you are dead.

As you slide down the banisters of life,

May the splinters never point the wrong way.

May your troubles

Be as few and as far apart

As my Grandmother’s teeth.

Irish Blessings for Friendship

Sharing Irish Blessings between friends is a great way to show how much you value a friendship.

These short and sweet friendship blessings from Ireland can be used in a wide range of circumstances.

You could use them to show your appreciation for your faithful friends.

Alternatively, you could use the blessings to reconnect with some friends who you had less contact with recently.

May your home always be too small to hold all your friends.

May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty.

May the roof above us never fall in,

And may we friends gathered below never fall out.

Here’s to those who wish us well,

As for the rest, they can go to Hell!

Irish Blessings for New Beginnings

Whether we realize it or not, we are constantly encountering new beginnings.

Many of these new starts may pass us by without a second thought. Others are more significant and memorable.

Below you will find some Irish Blessing inspiration for the many new beginnings in life.

Related Articles: Celtic Spring Festical Imbolc (The ancient festival to mark the new beginning of spring with old Irish blessings included)

May God be with you and bless you,

May you see your children’s children,

May you be poor in misfortune, rich in blessings.

May you know nothing but happiness

From this day forward.

For each petal on the shamrock

This brings a wish your way

Good health, good luck, and happiness

For today and every day.

May the best day of your past

Be the worst day of your future.

May peace and plenty bless your world

with joy that long endures.

May all life’s passing seasons

bring the best to you and yours!

Irish Blessings for Protection

When we need a little extra security and reassurance, some blessings might also be helpful.

Some of these blessings Irish people use to help feel supported and protected.

They can also help to convince your loved one that they are not alone.

In terms of Irish mythology, the Fire Goddess Brigid is deeply connected with healing and protection. This is particularly the case in relation to all things connected with motherhood and children.

May strong arms hold you,

Caring hearts tend you

And may love await you at every step.

May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow

And may trouble avoid you wherever you go.

Bless you and yours

As well as the cottage you live in.

May the roof overhead be well thatched

And those inside be well matched.

Irish Blessings for a Baby

An Irish Blessing is a lovely way to welcome a new arrival to the world.

The thoughtful Irish words for a newborn can make a simple greeting card stand out from the crowd.

These blessings could also be used as texts to engrave or print on baby presents, as well.

May you live as long as you want,

And never want as long as you live.

May you get all your wishes but one

So you always have something to strive for!

Lucky stars above you,

Sunshine on your way,

Many friends to love you,

Joy in work and play.

Laughter to outweigh each care,

In your heart a song,

And gladness waiting everywhere,

All your whole life long.

Short Irish House Blessings

House Blessings are common in the homes of the older generations of Irish people.

A short Irish Blessing is typically displayed on a wall hanging near the main door.

They act to bless the house and all the people who enter and leave it.

Irish Blessings for new homes can be a lovely way to help people get settled into their new residences.

May your troubles be less

And your blessings be more.

And nothing but happiness

Come through your door.

Bless the rooftree overhead,

And evers sturdy wall

The peace of man, the peace of God

The peace of love on all.

Bless the four corners of this house

And be the lintel blest,

And bless the hearth and bless the board

And bless each place to rest,

And bless each door that opens wide

To stranger as to kin,

And bless each crystal window pane

That lets the starlight in.

Short Irish Christmas Blessings

Christmas is a time that brings people and families together.

Sharing goodwill and cheer, as well as Irish Blessings, are meaningful traditions of the holiday season.

For more inspiration for your Christmas card greetings and Irish Christmas toasts, please read our Guide to Irish Blessings for Christmas.

May the Blessings of Christmas be with you,

May the Christ Child light your way,

May God’s holy angels guide you,

And keep you safe each day.

May peace and plenty be the first

To lift the latch on your door,

And happiness be guided to your home,

By the candle of Christmas.

Irish Blessings for New Year

A New Year is a new start and a way to remind ourselves of what really counts in life.

There are several Irish Blessings that are suitable for wishing friends, family and colleagues a good start to the year.

If you want to wish someone a little Irish good luck and cheer for New Year, check out our guide.

Always remember to forget

The troubles that pass away

But never forget to remember

The blessings that come each day.

May the face of every good news

And the back of every bad news

Be toward us.

May your thoughts be as glad as the shamrocks,

May your heart be as light as a song,

May each day bring you bright happy hours,

That stay with you all the year long.

Short Irish Blessings for Saint Patrick’s Day

This is the well known blessing known as Saint Patrick’s Behold:

May the Irish hills caress you.

May her lakes and rivers bless you.

May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.

Saint Patrick’s Breastplate is another favorite Irish Blessings for St. Patrick’s Day.

It is part of an old blessing that is usually performed as a hymn.

Usually people opt to use shorter sections, such as the following:

Christ with me,

Christ before me,

Christ behind me,

Christ in me,

Christ beneath me,

Christ above me,

Christ on my right,

Christ on my left,

Christ when I lie down,

Christ when I sit down,

Christ when I arise.

Related Post: Interested in finding out more about the life of St. Patrick? Then check out our article about who this famous person was and his impact on Irish history.

Irish Blessing for All Occasions

This is just a small sample of the many Irish Sayings and Blessings that are out there.

Did we miss some of your favorite Irish wishes or Irish greetings? If so, then please drop us a line. We would love to hear from you!

For more interesting insights into Irish culture, why not check out more of our posts on Irish blessings.