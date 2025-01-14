6 Best Bronzing Tanning Lotions: Tanning Bed Lotion With Bronzer (2025)

Tanning Safe is reader-supported, which means that If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Are you in search of a radiant, sun-kissed complexion to break free from pale skin?
The journey ends here with the discovery of bronzing tanning lotions – a revolutionary breakthrough in the tanning realm.
Perfect for indoor tanning enthusiasts craving an instant touch of warmth before their tanning bed sessions, these lotions hold the key.
Delve into this blog post as we unveil the top 6 bronzing tanning lotions currently gracing the market. Your path to achieving that coveted tan has never been smoother.
What are the Best Bronzing Tanning Lotions?
In-Depth Bronzing Tanning Lotion Reviews
Millennium Tanning Products Solid Black
4.3
- 4.3/5
Millennium Tanning Products: Dark Tanning Lotion provides a luxurious, deep tanning experience, leaving your skin with a rich, bronzed tone reminiscent of sun-kissed beaches.
Millennium Tanning Products Solid Black Review
The Millennium Tanning Products Solid Black is crafted to cater to the needs of both amateur and seasoned home-tanners looking for a deep, rich tan with minimal effort.
The lotion not only helps you achieve that coveted golden brown skin but also ensures that it remains hydrated throughout the process, a feature often overlooked by many other conventional tanning products on the market.
The application is quite straightforward – simply rub in an even coat and relax under a sunlamp or inside a tanning bed, then observe noticeable results within as little as one hour!
No painful tingling sensation often associated with tanners; instead, Millennium offers us quick results paired with long-lasting color that can withstand weeks of wear.
Its moisturizing effect leaves you feeling great about flaunting your newly bronzed skin at any social gathering without worrying about dryness or flaking.
We consider this tanner incredibly proficient in delivering desirable outcomes based on its exceptional formulation design choices which cater optimally to users’ needs.
Features:
- 13.5 fl oz Bottle
- For Combination Skin
- Advanced Silicone Bronzer
Pros
- Helps you achieve a gorgeously radiant olive tan that beautifully enhances your skin's natural tone.
- The color evolves throughout the day, making it an ideal gradual tanner
- Benefits of moisturization as the formula leaves skin feeling supple, smooth, and glowing.
Cons
- May cause streaking or uneven application if not applied carefully on dry patches and areas such as hands
Ed Hardy UPGRADE TO BLACK Triple Black Bronzer
- 4/5
Ed Hardy UPGRADE TO BLACK Triple Black Bronzer is a cutting-edge tanning masterpiece, combining advanced bronzing technology with skin-nourishing elements, resulting in an intense, dark tan that's as refined as it is captivating.
Ed Hardy UPGRADE TO BLACK Triple Black Bronzer Review
What sets this bronzer apart is the Quad Tyrosine Blend + MelanoBronze formula, which stimulates melanin formation to give you a deeper tan in less time.
It’s great for those busy days when you need to develop color quickly before heading out.
This product also contains Nouritan and Melactiva – additives that promote longer-lasting tan results.
One major benefit of this bronzer is its high amounts of DHA and natural cosmetic bronzers that give an immediate darkening effect yielding noticeable results right away – perfect for delivering instant ‘pop’.
However, it doesn’t stop there! The progressive bronzing continues working even after application providing darker results over time.
We have chosen the Ed Hardy UPGRADE TO BLACK Triple Black Bronzer one of our top picks due to its advanced formulation offering fast-acting and long-lasting benefits combined with consumer love.
While we do believe there are some other excellent products out there, few strike such a fine balance between immediate impact and sustained enhancement.
In my own experience, I was genuinely impressed by how significantly darker my skin got within just an hour using this bronzer.
The initial darkness didn’t fade into oblivion as with some other brands I’ve tried; instead, it simply became richer over time thanks to the progressive bronzing elements incorporated into the unique formula by Ed Hardy.
Features:
- 13.5 fl oz Bottle
- Melanin Synthesizer
- Natural and Cosmetic Bronzers
Pros
- Accelerates the tanning process for quicker and more intense results
- Promotes an even and long-lasting tan for a natural-looking glow
- Enhances melanin production for darker, longer - lasting color
- Provides instant and progressive bronzing effects for an immediate pop of color
Cons
- May not be suitable for those with sensitive skin
- Some users may find the scent to be overpowering
Australian Gold Dark Tanning Accelerator
3.9
- 3.9/5
This Australian Gold Tanning Accelerator is perfect for those looking to achieve a deeper and darker tan while providing essential nutrients. Ideal for those seeking a refreshingly scented, nourishing, and moisturizing accelerator lotion.
Australian Gold Dark Tanning Accelerator Review
One thing that caught my attention right away with this product was the refreshing Cocoa Dreams fragrance – it’s a delicious blend of Coconut, Orange and Vanilla that makes applying the lotion such an enjoyable experience.
The tanning accelerator is enhanced with Vitamin A & E along with Natural Oils which doesn’t just give you an enviable tan but also keeps your skin hydrated and soft to touch.
Having used some accelerators in the past that left me feeling dry and parched, this feature alone places this product high up on my list.
It also contains unique ingredients like Kakadu Plum extract which brings in much-needed Vitamin C to boost skin health while Tea Tree Oil works as an effective antioxidant.
Love that it gets absorbed quickly as well, enabling smooth application whether you’re going for sunless or outdoor tanning.
We placed Australia Gold’s Dark Tanning Accelerator Lotion at No 3 because it packs exceptional value – brilliant bronzing results coupled with tremendous skincare benefits make it tough to ignore.
The lack of sunscreen might be a downside for some users but considering its superior performance otherwise, we believe its spot on our top list is well-deserved!
Features:
- 8 fl oz Bottle
- Accelerator with Instand Bronzer
- Includes Aloe Vera & Tea Tree Oil
Pros
- Refreshing fragrance of Coconut, Orange, and Vanilla
- Hydrates and moisturizes the skin without being greasy and oily
- Biosine Complex prepares the skin for a long-lasting tan
- Contains Australian Naturals like Kakadu Plum extract and Tea Tree Oil for healthy and smooth skin
Cons
- Does not contain sunscreen, so additional sun protection is necessary if using outdoors
- May take some time to see noticeable results for a darker tan
TAN ASZ U Midnight Maui Bronzer Cream
3.5
- 3.5/5
TAN ASZ U Midnight Maui Bronzer Cream offers an indulgent tanning experience, drenching your skin in a potent blend of bronzers to deliver a natural, alluring tan.
TAN ASZ U Midnight Maui Bronzer Cream Review
When it comes to achieving an exotic island glow, the TAN ASZ U Midnight Maui Bronzer Cream is a game-changer.
From my first application, I was impressed with its ability to provide an instant sun-kissed look.
The formula features a unique blend of ingredients – Black Pearl and Peptide Illuminator – which work synergistically to enhance your skin’s natural radiance and keep you looking radiant and tanned.
The bronzer cream not only boosts your tan but also takes care of your skin – something that I greatly appreciate.
Thanks to its ‘Inktuition’ tattoo-enhancing complex, this product makes body art pop out more vibrantly.
The scent is another irresistible feature; the Mandarin Maui Colada fragrance transports me mentally straight onto a tropical beach every time I apply it!
All these combined benefits make TAN ASZ U Midnight Maui Double Shot 400X Bronzer Cream one of my top picks for achieving that dream-worthy island goddess glow!
Features:
- 13.5 fl oz Bottle
- Peptide Illuminator
- Mandarin Maui Colada Scent
Pros
- Enhances and highlights your tattoos with the ‘Inktuition’ tattoo enhancing complex
- Gives your skin an exotic glow thanks to the Black Pearl and Peptide Illuminator
- Refreshing Mandarin Maui Colada fragrance is pleasant and not overpowering
Cons
- Results where not as deep of a tan as others above, may be more suitable for fair-skinned users
- Can stain hands if not washed properly straight after application
Ed Hardy BLACK XXX Tanning Lotion
4
- 4/5
This product is perfect for those looking to achieve a deep tan quickly and with maximum anti-aging benefits. Perfect for audacious individuals who want the best of both worlds - a natural, dark color and advanced age-defying technology.
Ed Hardy BLACK XXX Tanning Lotion Review
This 13.5 oz bottle is packed with Triple Black Bronzing Formula – DHA, Natural & Cosmetic bronzers – all of which work together to provide an intense yet smooth tan.
One thing that stands out about this lotion is its Anti-Orange Technology featuring Blue Tansy, ensuring you achieve natural-looking results without any unwanted orange tones.
What sets Ed Hardy’s BLACK XXX apart from other tanning lotions are the thoughtful additions aimed at skin health and maintenance like Acai Berry Extracts, known for their rich antioxidant properties combating free radical damage to your skin.
With each application of Ed Hardy BLACK XXX Tanning Lotion, comes an unforgettable sensory experience leaving you smelling refreshing around the clock.
Plus its After Tan Odor Eliminator works wonders in keeping any off-putting post-tan smells away; trust me when I say it’s quite a game-changer!
So not only do you get beautifully bronzed up but also smell amazing doing so!
Features:
- 13.5 fl oz Bottle
- Skin Firming Formula
- Tattoo Protection Bronzer
Pros
- Provides instant dark color for a deep, bronzed result
- Protects tattoos and prevents color fading
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for anti-aging benefits
- Hydrates and moisturizes dry skin for improved texture
Cons
- Some customers may find the Midnight Rush fragrance to be too strong or overpowering.
- The product is more expensive compared to other tanning lotions on the market.
Somewhere on a Beach Instant Dark Tanning Lotion
3.7
- 3.7/5
Somewhere on a Beach Indoor Outdoor Instant Dark Tanning Lotion effortlessly imparts an instant, deep tan, bringing to mind the relaxing allure of a sunlit beach retreat.
Somewhere on a Beach Instant Dark Tanning Lotion Review
This dual-purpose lotion is perfect whether I’m getting bronzed up in a tanning bed or lounging under the sun at the beach.
Its DHA-free bronzers deliver streak-free and stain-free results which is a major win considering how messy some of these products can get.
Paired with skin-nourishing coconut and walnut oils, it guarantees to leave your skin feeling soft & hydrated post-tan.
The tropical fragrance that lingers after application also adds to the overall soothing experience.
So if you’re looking for great quality indoor-outdoor tanning lotion that delivers quick results while caring for your skin along the way, definitely give Somewhere on a Beach a whirl!
Features:
- 12.25 fl oz Bottle
- DHA Free bronzers
- Hydrating Coconut & Walnut Oils
Pros
- Gives an instant dark tan without streaks or stains
- Provides skin softening and hydration properties with coconut and walnut oils
- Contains advanced Matrixyl Synthe 6, a powerful anti-aging peptide that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Cons
- Some may prefer a lotion without a shimmer effect
- The presence of DHA-free bronzers may result in a less natural-looking tan compared to products with DHA.
Bronzing Lotion Buyer's Guide
Before you start shopping, it’s crucial to understand what tanning lotions with bronzer do. These lotions help accelerate the tanning process while providing a bronzed glow.
They often contain ingredients like tyrosine that stimulate melanin production in your skin, leading to a deeper tan.
Understand the Bronzer Type
When it comes to indoor tanning lotions with bronzer, understanding the type of bronzer used is crucial as it determines how quickly you’ll see results and the kind of glow you’ll achieve.
Immediate Bronzers
Immediate bronzers, also known as cosmetic or instant bronzers, contain ingredients like caramel, walnut shell extract, or other colorants that provide an immediate tint to your skin.
This tint washes off with water and doesn’t affect the actual development of your tan.
These are perfect for those who want an instant boost of color for a special event or occasion.
However, keep in mind that the immediate bronzing effect might stain your clothing or bedding, so take care when applying.
Delayed Bronzers
Delayed bronzers, on the other hand, contain dihydroxyacetone (DHA), a sugar-derived ingredient that interacts with the proteins in the top layer of your skin to produce a darker color.
This color develops gradually, typically peaking around 24-72 hours after application and lasting up to a week. Unlike immediate bronzers, the color from delayed bronzers won’t wash off but will fade as your skin naturally exfoliates.
If you prefer a longer-lasting tan and don’t mind waiting for the color to develop, a lotion with delayed bronzers would be a good fit.
Combination Bronzers
Some tanning lotions contain both immediate and delayed bronzers, giving you the best of both worlds – an instant tint and a longer-lasting tan.
These are great options if you’re looking for immediate results but also want your tan to last beyond the day.
The choice between immediate, delayed, or combination bronzers will depend on your personal preferences and needs. Always remember to apply the product evenly to avoid streaks and wash your hands thoroughly after application to prevent orange palms.
Scented Bronzing Lotions
The scent of a bronzing tanning lotion is an important factor to consider when choosing the right product.
You want to find a lotion that not only helps you achieve a gorgeous tan, but also leaves you smelling great.
Many bronzing lotions come in enticing scents like coconut, vanilla, or tropical fruit, which can make your tanning experience even more enjoyable.
Whether you prefer something light and refreshing or bold and exotic, there’s a bronzing tanning lotion out there with the perfect scent for you.
As part of our buyer’s guide for bronzing lotions, we cannot overlook the importance of scent.
Don’t settle for just any tanning lotion; choose one that appeals to your senses and makes your tanning session feel like a luxurious treat.
Conclusion
Achieving a radiant, long-lasting tan can sometimes more than just time under the sun or in a tanning bed.
The secret lies in selecting the right indoor tanning lotion with bronzer, a game-changer in your tanning routine.
These specially formulated products are designed not only to accelerate the tanning process but also to imbue your skin with an extra bronzed glow, thanks to the bronzing agents they contain.
In a world brimming with tanning products, choosing one can seem daunting. But remember, the best tanning lotion for you depends on your skin type, desired shade, and personal preferences.
So whether you’re after an immediate bronzed look or a gradually developing, deeper tan, there’s a product out there waiting to enhance your tanning experience.
FAQs
How does bronzing tanning lotion work?
Bronzing tanning lotion contains ingredients called “bronzers” that temporarily darken the skin, providing an instant tan effect while your actual tan develops.
Are bronzing tanning lotions safe for all skin types?
Bronzing tanning lotions are generally safe for most skin types, but it’s important to check the product label and do a patch test before using them if you have sensitive or allergic-prone skin.
Can I use a bronzing tanning lotion in the sun?
It is not recommended to use a bronzing tanning lotion in direct sunlight as it may increase your risk of sunburn and damage to your skin as these products do not contain SPF.
These lotions are designed for indoor use with tanning beds.
Do sunbed bronzers wash off?
The ability of sunbed bronzers to wash off depends on the type of bronzer in the product.
Instant or cosmetic bronzers provide an immediate glow that can be washed off with water, while delayed bronzers (also known as DHA bronzers) interact with your skin’s proteins to develop a tan over several hours, which is not immediately washable and will last for several days, gradually fading as your skin naturally exfoliates.
