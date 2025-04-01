6 Best Patient Positioning Pillows [Prevent Bedsores] | AlzheimersLab (2025)

alzheimerslab.com is reader-supported. I may earn a commission when you purchase via links on this page.

People who are restricted to bed rest are prone to conditions such as Pressure sores or Bedsores. Bedridden patients stay in the same position for a long time. As a result, certain regions of their body may incur compression.

In addition to that, prolonged contact with supportive devices such as splint, brace, bandage, or Tubigrip can lead to an accumulation of pressure in some regions of the body.

A patient positioning pillow can prevent pressure injuries. In fact, it is the ideal solution for Bedsores. It improves blood circulation and brings sensation back to affected areas.

A medically designed pillow can make life easy for both the patient and caregiver. In this post, I have reviewed the best patient positioning pillows.

Jump Directly To Here Are The Best Patient Positioning Pillows 1. Genuine Bedsore Rescue Cushion 2. NEPPT Wedge Pillow Body Position Wedges 3. Nursing Bed Sore Pad by Mesinurs 4. Hayu Inflatable Anti-bedsore Cushion 5. AOSSA Bed Wedge Pillow Positioning 6. Fanwer Side Bed Pillow Wedge Pillow

Buyer’s guide What Causes Pressure Sores? What Does the Research Say? What’s the difference between a regular wedge pillow and a patient positioning pillow? How to place a pillow beneath a patient when they are lying in bed? How to clean a pressure-sore wound at home? Why do I need a special pillow to treat pressure sores? Why can’t I use a bed pillow?

Summary

Here Are The Best Patient Positioning Pillows

1. Genuine Bedsore Rescue Cushion

best overall

Bedsore rescue cushion is a flagship product of Jewell Nursing Solutions (headquartered in Redwood City, California).

The unique shape of this patient positioning pillow allows someone with bedsores or a pressure ulcer to get undisturbed sleep throughout the night. This pillow is intended to evenly distribute the load on areas adjacent to the injured body part.

To cut down the effects of skin interface pressure this product is made with a high-density layered form. The pillow maintains its rigidity and tightness even after months of prolonged use.

Bedsore rescue cushion is designed by keeping patients in long-term care facilities in mind. Furthermore, the bilaterally symmetrical angles and contoured edges prevent spinal twisting in the elderly.

Genuine Bedsore Rescue Cushion is Suitable For:

When you use a traditional pressure pillow or a wedge, you risk injuring the patient even further. For instance, a pressure pillow will provide temporary relief to someone suffering from lower back pain by lifting the back off the floor. However, sooner the pressure on adjacent body parts (such as shoulders, upper back, abdomen, and buttocks) will rise. Bedsore rescue cushion saves you needless worry.

Pros

Moisture-proof

Ergonomically designed

Built with several layers of foam

Best for spine protection

Cons

Does not include an additional pillow slip

Requires some getting used to

2. NEPPT Wedge Pillow Body Position Wedges

best seller

NEPPT wedge pillow is one of the best patient positioning pillows under the best seller category. This product comes from one of the most trusted home care assistance product suppliers in the North American region.

The wedge pillow is 19.68-inch long and 9.8-inch wide. This product is perfect for positioning multiple parts of the body. Namely, the lower-back, ankle, spine, abdomen, and feet.

Body positioning systems often come in contact with bodily fluids such as sweat and grime. The removable cover is machine washable. You can wash it every other day or as often as you’d like. The cover also keeps the wedge at a comfortable temperature (warm in winter and cool in summer).

Further, the wedge is inclined at an optimal 30-degree angle (as recommended by the National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel).

NEPPT Wedge Pillow Body Position Wedges is Suitable For:

Wedge pillows from NEPPT can be used by bedridden patients, post-surgical recovery patients, lower limb fracture patients, and pregnant women. The primary purpose of a patient positioning pillow is to help bedridden patients in turning over with ease.

Changing one’s posture while injured can be quite challenging. This pillow also aids blood circulation in the affected region, as a result, it accelerates the recovery to quite an extent. Likewise, a positioning pillow supports a pregnant woman’s belly while she turns side by side while asleep.

Pros

Multi-purpose pillow

Comes with a removable cover

Designed by experts

Low skin interface pressure

Cons

Takes about 48 hours to reach a full wedge

May not be as effective for plus-sized patients

Has a slight chemical smell when new, not for people with a sensitive nose

3. Nursing Bed Sore Pad by Mesinurs

best value

This inflatable cushion from Mesinurs can help a bedridden patient relieve some of the pressure built up in the buttocks region. Why is it shaped like a toilet? This device is originally intended to be used on top of a bedside commode, but it can also be used on a bed, sofa, or wheelchair.

As you can see from the product image, it is inflatable. It comes with a pump to help you inflate the pillow. You can inflate this cushion by pinching the nozzle, and pumping air inside until it’s nice and tight.

This is a medical-grade product. It is equipped with four loops, each located on the corner of the cushion. You can secure the position of the cushion by tying it to the bed or a chair with the help of laces (not included). This is really helpful when dealing with an aggressive or unstable patient.

Nursing Bed Sore Pad by Mesinurs is Suitable For:

This cushion can be a blessing for a bedridden person with injuries to the buttocks region. To release pressure build-up in the buttocks region, all you need to do is place the pillow in between the mattress and the patient’s rear end. You can use the same cushion when transferring the patient to another location on a wheelchair. You can also use this cushion in a car.

Pros

A sturdy cushion that remains in the same position

When not in use, deflate it, fold it and store it in a dry place

Helps lift the buttocks so an injured person can safely pee or poop in a potty pan

Comes with a pump

Cons

The protruding edges are a bit sharp

The air pressure will most certainly reduce with use. Be prepared to use the pump every other week to make it firm again

4. Hayu Inflatable Anti-bedsore Cushion

best versatile

This cushion from Hayu can help someone who spends more than eight hours per day in a supine position. It is recommended that you keep this cushion close to the bedridden person so they can use it whenever they feel like the pressure under their buttocks is building up.

You need not use this pillow all day long. The primary purpose of this cushion is to help prevent bedsores in an area under tremendous pressure. It also prevents the accumulation of sweat under the area under pressure (mainly the lower body).

There are several other bed sore cushions available on the market but this one stands out from the rest. It is made from high-quality PVC composite nylon cloth. And it lasts longer than its counterparts.

The package includes one inflatable cushion, a hand pump, and an instructional manual. I would like to point out that the manufacturer packs the product in a way to prevent any damage during transportation.

Hayu Inflatable Anti-bedsore Cushion is Suitable For:

This cushion is suitable for someone seeking temporary relief from pain occurring in an area under pressure (mainly buttocks, thighs, and hips). This is a versatile product. You can use it in a bed, sofa, recliner, chair, or wheelchair. You can also use this cushion if you have recently been diagnosed with bedsore. It will prevent the condition from deteriorating.

Pros

Good quality material

Good packaging

Versatile cushion

Provides instant relief from pain

Cons

The instructional manual does not provide depth information about the product

5. AOSSA Bed Wedge Pillow Positioning

best new release

Are you looking for the best patient positioning pillow for side sleepers? Bed Rail Foam Wedge from AOSSA provides support for the spine, legs, lumbar, and knee through the night.

A slide sleeping pillow not only offers comfort but also improves blood circulation in certain hot spots throughout the body. This 34-inch long pillow fits perfectly for people of varying heights and body types.

Note that this is not a triangle-shaped pillow. The R-shaped design offers much-needed support for those who wish to have their body tucked in comfortably while they sleep.

This product is created per the principles of Somatology. The R-shaped design also prevents the development of bedsores in bedridden patients. All they need to do is switch sides every other day.

AOSSA Bed Wedge Pillow Positioning is Suitable For:

This product is suitable for patients recovering from a muscle or bone injury. It also helps people with enlarged thyroid sleep in a comfortable position. Patients recovering from surgery can use it until they are fit enough to sleep on their back. The primary purpose of a bed rail foam wedge pillow is to elevate one side of the body, particularly the side that is injured or aching.

Pros

High-density foam filler

Soft and breathable pillow cover

R-shaped design

Easy to clean

Cons

Cover gets sticky after prolonged use

Just one color is available

6. Fanwer Side Bed Pillow Wedge Pillow

best affordable

Fanwer brings you one of the best patient positioning pillows at an affordable price. This quality side wedge pillow is manufactured in the United States. Even the customer support department is located on US soil.

When we take into account the shape and material, this pillow is quite similar to the one offered by AOSSA. However, the Fanwer pillow is 15-inches shorter. As a result, it is portable and lightweight.

The pillow comes with a removable jacket with stretch cloth. The breathable jacket is machine and hand washable. It is recommended that the user watches or disinfects the jacket once a week.

Furthermore, this pillow is about 10-inches wide and 6-inches tall. You can add more layers of filler material (buckwheat or poly-cotton) by opening the zippered top. Although, be careful while stuffing additional filler as the jacket is fairly thin.

Fanwer Side Bed Pillow Wedge Pillow is Suitable For:

A shorter wedge pillow can also be placed on the bed, sideways, or edgewards. A shorter pillow can also be used as leg and foot support by patients with ankle ligament tear, ankle sprain, or plantar fasciitis.

Likewise, this pillow can make life easy for elderly people with lower back pain, pregnant women, and bedridden patients. In addition, this pillow can also help patients turn over on a bed and sit up straight.

Pros

Aesthetically pleasing

Can also be used on a couch or a sofa

Breathable and non-toxic outer cover

R-shaped design

Cons

Small-sized pillow, not suited for bigger patients

Removable jacket is thin and delicate

Not as fluffy as other wedge pillows

Buyer’s guide

What Causes Pressure Sores? What Does the Research Say?

If you have ever seen images of a patient with bedsores, pressure ulcers, or pressure injuries, you would know how serious the condition can get.

A study was done by the New York University School of medicine to estimate the cost of treatment for stage IV pressure ulcers. They concluded that the average hospital treatment cost could go up to $129,248.

Furthermore, John Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore holds “improper care” or “inept handling” of a bedridden patient responsible for the development of pressure ulcers.

The caregiver or a family member of a bedridden patient must turn or reposition their body correctly. Patients who are unable to move or reposition themselves are more likely to develop pressure ulcers.

What’s the difference between a regular wedge pillow and a patient positioning pillow?

Kindly note that the pillows discussed in this post are “home care assistance treatment pillows”. They are different from regular wedge pillows used to raise the top half of your body while you sleep on your back.

A home care assistance treatment pillow is primarily used to help a bedridden person turn over, change their posture, lift their leg, and improve the circulation of blood. It comes in several shapes and sizes. But the R-shaped wedge pillow is the most popular.

How to place a pillow beneath a patient when they are lying in bed?

Most times patients will pull up the pillow and place it by themselves. It is the patient who is the best judge of the correct positioning and comfort. Patients with mild injuries can lift a pillow and place it in the correct place, but such is not the case with those with severe mobility issues.

There are times when the caregiver has to turn the patient by themselves, and then they can place the pillow. Turning a patient can be a bit tricky, especially when the injury is severe. And the patient is not able to move, or there’s a risk of turning a patient.

Furthermore, the patient lying on the bed must be positioned parallel to the bed rails— and not crooked or slanted. Why? Because once you place the pillow beneath them, they will stay in that position for the next few hours.

By sleeping parallel to the bed, the patient makes it easy for you to turn them. You don’t want them to sleep close to the edge of the bed either— ideally, you want them to sleep in the center of the bed.

I can suggest caregivers first try and request the patient to move by themselves. If they struggle to do so, you can help them move. In addition, you can ask for help from a family member or a nurse. You can stand on one side of the bed and the helper can position themselves on the opposite side.

How to clean a pressure-sore wound at home?

Treating a bedridden patient at home comes with risks as well. For instance, when a bedridden patient urinates at night, the bedsore wound gets wet, which leads to further infection.

Family caregivers often neglect the effects of moisture on a bedsore wound. Urine contains bacteria that should never come in contact with an open wound. And if it does come in contact with an open wound, you must clean it with antiseptic solutions, such as chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine, and hydrogen peroxide.

Before you begin treating the wound, I suggest using a urinary catheter. The patient can empty the bladder in the urine pipe preventing any chances of wound infection.

To learn how to dress up a pressure sore wound, kindly watch this video by OPENPediatrics.

Why do I need a special pillow to treat pressure sores? Why can’t I use a bed pillow?

There are three types of pillows: bed pillows, orthopedic pillows, and decorative pillows. You can use a regular bed pillow on some occasions. I prefer to use a bed pillow when the patient is recommended by the doctor to sleep in a supine position (lying horizontally with the face and torso facing up).

When the patient is lying in a supine position, you can place the bed pillow in between their legs, in between their feet, or under (one or both of) their shoulders. You can also use a bed pillow to cushion their hamstring region.

You can also place a bed pillow beneath a patient lying in a prone position, as you can see in the image above.

But a bed pillow fails when you have to position a patient at a certain angle. Most patients with pressure sores are advised by their doctors to sleep at an angle (usually 30 degrees). You need a pillow with a slant to be able to maintain an angle.

Based on the doctor’s advice (and your judgment) you can pick any of the pillows discussed in this article. I recommend the Bedsore rescue backbone turning wedge for patients who have bedsores on the side of the hip. It is one of the best products on the market.

Summary

Regular pillows that you use at home do not offer enough support and elevation. They are not designed for home care assistance treatment. In fact, they can aggravate or worsen the patient’s condition.

Patient positioning pillows discussed in this post are designed to lift specific areas such as shoulders, lower back, hips, and buttocks.I hope you found this guide on the best patient positioning pillows helpful.