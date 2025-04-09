6 Best Toothbrush Sanitizers (Winter 2025) — Reviews & Buying Guide (2025)

HouseAndBeyond is reader-supported. We may earn a commission through products purchased using links on this page. Learn more about our process here

A toothbrush is meant to keep your teeth and gums as healthy as possible, but it can’t do this job properly if it’s covered in germs and bacteria. To help keep your toothbrush clean and fresh, the best toothbrush sanitizer is a must. These can be personal units designed for just one toothbrush or large enough to sanitize multiple toothbrushes at the same time. We’ve even found some all-in-one units that include an electric toothbrush and at least one brush head along with the sanitizer.

To help you choose a new sanitizer for your home, we’ve chosen six of the top models on the market to review. The Pursonic S1 Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer is our favorite of the bunch. It holds up to 5 toothbrushes, sterilizes in only 6 minutes, has a built-in fan to increase airflow, and includes a toothbrush holder. We also reviewed a few similar models, as well as portable units, some of which include an electric toothbrush and at least one brush head.

If you`ve never seen a toothbrush sanitizer before, you may not be sure of what to look for in a decent model. One feature worth noting is the capacity, so you know exactly how many toothbrushes it can hold. You may want to check out the sterilization time since this can vary from unit to unit. The dimensions tell you how big the unit is, and the mounting options tell you where you can put it. As well as a comparison table and in-depth reviews, we`ve also included a buying guide at the end of this article to give you all the information needed to choose the best toothbrush sanitizer.

Top 6 Toothbrush Sanitizers Review 2025

Things to Consider Brushing your teeth is a must to keep them clean, healthy, and strong. Of course, it isn`t all that healthy to use a dirty toothbrush for this part of your daily routine. That`s why so many people are using the best toothbrush sanitizer to clean their toothbrushes, keeping those germs and bacteria from turning their toothbrush into an unsanitary mess.

Why your toothbrush needs to be sanitized

You`re supposed to use your toothbrush at least twice a day to clean all the germs, bacteria, and plaque off of your teeth and gums. Though most of those get washed off when you rinse your brush after you`re finished, there`s a good chance that some of them stay behind among the bristles. Then you have to brush your teeth with that brush again, which seems a bit nasty.

How you store your brush may also affect the growth cycle of the bacteria left on your brush. Bacteria prefer areas that are moist, warm, and dark. If you like to keep your toothbrush in a closed container, like a plastic toothbrush case, you may be inadvertently encouraging the growth of germs and bacteria. Keeping your toothbrush in a cup or other upright container will allow your toothbrush to dry completely, which will help to prevent the growth of bacteria. Unfortunately, these containers won`t get rid of any that are already there.

If you`re sick with a cold, flu, or strep, or any other illness, you may be leaving those germs on your toothbrush every time you brush your teeth, as well as the regular ones that are already in your mouth. Using this toothbrush again can reintroduce those germs back into your mouth, prolonging your sickness or spreading it to those with toothbrushes in the same container as yours.

To ensure that there are no germs of any kind left on your toothbrush when you`re done using it, many people are choosing to use some type of toothbrush sanitizer. These handy units use UV technology to kill all of the germs and bacteria that could be left behind after you`re finished brushing your teeth. This is like using a clean, fresh toothbrush every time, keeping your mouth as healthy as possible until it’s time for a new toothbrush.

Features to consider while choosing a toothbrush sanitizer

If you`re considering getting a toothbrush sanitizer for your home, the following sections will help you decide which features to look for to meet your needs.

Capacity: how many toothbrushes it can hold

The capacity of the toothbrush sanitizer you buy should be able to accommodate every toothbrush in your household. If you`re all alone, a unit like the Allegro Travel Electric Toothbrush with UV Sanitizer is fine since it only holds one toothbrush for storage and cleaning. For a family with a mom, dad, and a couple of children, you`ll need a larger unit with space to keep every toothbrush clean. Models that can be customized, like the Sarmocare B-100 Toothbrush Sanitizer, which can hold five toothbrushes and a toothpaste, are even more convenient. Be sure to check how many toothbrushes the unit holds before buying one, so you know all the toothbrushes in your house will fit.

Maybe a new toothbrush which comes with a sanitizer?

Just because you buy a toothbrush sanitizer, it doesn’t mean that your chosen toothbrush will fit. Different toothbrush brands have different brush head shapes and not all of them will fit in every sanitizer model. To eliminate this issue, some people are choosing a sanitizer that comes with its own toothbrush, like the Smile Bright Store Platinum Electronic Sonic Toothbrush. If they are sold together, they will fit and work together perfectly, so you won’t need to worry about finding a sanitizer that can accommodate your toothbrush.

Toothbrushes with sanitizers are also convenient since the brush heads are usually removable, so you only need to replace them as they wear out instead of buying a whole new toothbrush every time and trying to match it to your sanitizer.

How long it takes to sterilize

How long it takes to sterilize your toothbrush can vary from unit to unit. For instance, the Generic Toothbrush Holder takes only 5 minutes to sterilize your toothbrush while the Allegro Travel Electric Toothbrush with UV Sanitizer takes 15 minutes to complete this process. Some models also have a drying feature, which dries the bristles completely, adding to the time the unit is running. The longer it takes to sanitize the toothbrushes, the more energy the unit is using.

These longer times don’t necessarily clean the toothbrush any more thoroughly than the shorter times, either, so don’t assume a longer process is a better clean. Thankfully, unless you’re waiting for the sterilization process to finish so you can pack up a portable unit, the sterilization time likely won’t interfere too much with your daily routine.

Number of pressure levels

The number of pressure levels only matters for the toothbrush sanitizers that include a toothbrush in the kit. This refers to the different modes the toothbrush will use to clean your teeth, with each mode having a different purpose. For instance, the Smile Bright Store Platinum Electronic Sonic Toothbrush has three modes. Clean is for sensitive teeth, Dazzle gives you a more thorough brushing, and Pulse massages your gums and gets rid of tartar.

The more modes you have, the more options there are on how you clean your teeth, making these toothbrushes a bit more convenient than a regular manual toothbrush.

Charging time (if applicable)

Many of the models on our list don’t need to be plugged in all day, every day, to do the job of sanitizing your toothbrushes. Many of them are chargeable using a USB cord and a wall adapter. Of course, charging time is going to take longer than a few minutes. To completely charge most of these units, it will take at least a few hours before you can unplug it and run it wirelessly. If you’re using a wall-mounted unit that you can plug in and walk away from, the charging time probably won’t be an issue for you. Those taking their portable rechargeable models on the road will be a bit more concerned as to how long it takes. You don’t want to miss a flight because you’re waiting for your sanitizer to finish charging. Be sure to look into the time it takes to charge completely and plan accordingly.

Dimensions

The dimensions of a toothbrush sanitizer can vary, depending on the unit you’re purchasing. How many toothbrushes it holds will factor into the size of the unit. The more it holds, the bigger it’s going to be. Of course, not every unit will fit in every home. If you have limited counter space, a counter model will need to be compact, or you’ll have to find yourself a wall-mountable option. For those who need one of these sanitizers to take with them while they travel for business or go on vacation, the best portable model will need to be as compact as possible to ensure it will fit in your luggage without sacrificing any of your other essential items.

Mounting options

If you’re thinking about getting a toothbrush sanitizer that mounts on the wall, you may want to look at the mounting options. Some models use screws to mount them in place, which can cause unnecessary damage to the wall behind it. Then, if you remove the sanitizer, you’ll need to patch those little holes and paint the wall to match the rest of the room. To prevent this type of wall damage, many of the models on the market have some type of adhesive tape to attach the unit to the wall. This is easy to do since it requires no tools whatsoever and only takes a minute or two to get the unit up there. It also takes very little effort to get it down again, so you can move it if needed whenever you like.

Warranty

Even a brand new product can have issues related to defects in the parts or the manufacturing process. If you’ve received a defective toothbrush sanitizer, you shouldn’t have to pay to have it repaired or replaced. That’s why every of the sanitizer models we’ve reviewed here has a 1-year warranty. If you’ve purchased a defective product, all the brands in our product list will send you a replacement for your unusable sanitizer during this time, so you’ll still get the model you want to keep your toothbrushes clean and ready to use.

Price

A toothbrush sanitizer shouldn’t cost very much, especially when you consider that it will last for a long time. You can spend anywhere from $10 to $60, depending on how large it is, what kind of features it offers, and how many toothbrushes it can hold. The larger the unit and the more extras it has to offer, the more it will cost. When choosing a new toothbrush sanitizer, be sure to consider the price as well as what it has to offer to be sure you aren’t paying for more than what you’re getting.

Extra features

Though the main function of a toothbrush sanitizer is keeping bacteria from growing on your toothbrush, there are a few other features that make these units a bit more convenient. One is a dryer on the unit. This can be a fan or a heating plate that is used to dry the bristles of your toothbrush. The lack of moisture prevents bacteria from growing, which is essential for a healthy toothbrush.

Another handy feature is a toothpaste holder attached to the sanitizer. This keeps everything you need for brushing your teeth nearby and organized instead of scattered across your counter. Some toothpaste holders also include a dispensing function, which squeezes the toothpaste for you right onto the brush you’re holding underneath it. This makes it easy to get your toothbrush ready with only one hand, plus you don’t need to worry about losing the toothpaste cap while you brush your teeth.

There are a lot of different toothbrush head shapes out there, including oval, round, or square. A toothbrush sanitizer that only fits specific shapes limits the kind of toothbrush you can buy. Whether you prefer a specific type of toothbrush or like to change it up now and then, your sanitizer needs to fit them all, so be sure the unit you buy can accommodate your needs.

You don’t want your toothpaste sanitizer to run forever, or it will be wasting energy and increasing your energy bill or using up the charge and requiring you to plug it in sooner than expected. That’s why many of these units add an auto-shutoff feature, which turns off the sanitizer when the sanitizing process is finished to save energy and keep the machine from wearing itself out.

Several models include an electric toothbrush that matches the sanitizer unit. To ensure that you’re getting the most thorough cleaning possible, some of these toothbrushes include a 2-minute timer to keep you brushing for the right amount of time. There also may be a 30-second alert that tells you when to switch to a different area of your mouth, taking the guesswork out of having clean, healthy teeth.

FAQ How often should I sterilize my toothbrush? For the cleanest toothbrush possible, you should sterilize it after every use. This kills off the bacteria and keeps it from growing between brushings. The sterilization process doesn’t take very long either, so it won’t be running too long and draining the battery on the unit or sucking up the energy from your outlet. If you are using a unit that holds more than one toothbrush, wait until everyone has brushed their teeth before running it to save time and energy as well. This way, everyone will have a clean toothbrush ready for them when they next plan to use it. Is it dangerous to stay near a sterilizer while it’s operating? Though it isn’t technically dangerous to be near a sterilizer when it’s running, they can be damaging to your eyes if they use a UV light, and you look directly at it. Though most of these units have a door or compartment that the brush head fits into when it’s running, it is still best to avoid looking at it while it is sanitizing your toothbrush, just to be safe. Unless it has an auto-shutoff when the door is open, you should leave it closed until the sanitization process is finished to prevent eye damage. Are there any other cleaning methods necessary to keep my toothbrush clean, apart from the sterilizer? There are a few other cleaning methods that you can try out to keep your toothbrush clean. One is to rinse the brush thoroughly with hot water before and after you brush your teeth. This gets rid of any food particles caught in the bristles. You can move the bristles around with your finger during the rinsing to ensure there are no particles stuck between them. If you aren’t near your sterilizer, you can also place the toothbrush in a cup of antibacterial mouthwash for about 15 minutes to sanitize it. Discard the mouthwash when you’re done. You can also put the toothbrush in boiling water for 3 minutes to kill any germs. Be sure to change your toothbrush or brush head every 3 months.

Our verdict

Ultimately the options you encounter as you shop will have different benefits and downsides. However, in our opinion the top three picks for the best toothbrush sanitizers include the Pursonic S1 Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer, the Aquatrend UV Toothbrush and Toothpaste Holder, and finally, the Smile Bright Store Platinum Electronic Sonic Toothbrush.

We liked the Pursonic S1 Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer which makes an excellent pick for those who travel often. It fits in most pockets and automatically turns the sterilizer on and off when you put in your brush. These three options are our favorite picks for the best toothbrush sanitizers. As for the Aquatrend UV Toothbrush and Toothpaste Holder, it is a simple yet effective sanitizer which fits 5 toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Last is the Smile Bright Store Platinum Electronic Sonic Toothbrush, which is an electric toothbrush with a UV sanitizing base; comes with 3 brush heads for the whole family.