6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (2025)

Table of Contents
6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas 6 Rhinestone Craft Ideas 1. Rhinestone Bauble Ornament 2. Rhinestone Tree 3. Rhinestone Bag 4. Rhinestone Tissue Box 5. Rhinestone Greetings Cards 6. Rhinestone Keychain Choosing the Right Craft Rhinestones for your Project What Kind of Craft Rhinestones are Suitable? Ultimate Guide to Flatback Rhinestone Wholesale How do I Apply Craft Rhinestones? Read more articles You Might Also Like DIY Crafts: Assorted Rhinestone Kaleidoscope Pearl and Rhinestone Bracelet Design Inspirations Red and Green Rhinestone Jewelry Designs for Christmas References

Menú選單MenuMenuメニュー메뉴Close

6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas

  • Post published:2020-01-13
  • Post category:Application
6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (11)

Rhinestones can be used in a wide variety of craft projects. Coming in many different shapes, sizes and colors, they’re really versatile. And they’re guaranteed to bring a bit of bling to any design.

Check out these six rhinestone craft ideas – all cute and very colorful – for a little inspiration.

6 Rhinestone Craft Ideas

1. Rhinestone Bauble Ornament

Christmas crafting is so popular right now. And what better way to make your Christmas décor unique than be making your own rhinestone bauble ornaments?

Just apply flatback rhinestones in a variety of colors and shapes to the surface of a plain bauble. And then use a colorful ribbon to hang the bauble on the Christmas tree.

See Also
Dazzle and Bling: 15 Cool Crafts For Rhinestone AddictsRhinestone DIY Tutorial: Create Dazzling, Custom Designs10 Rhinestone Crafts for Sparkling DIY ProjectsRhinestone Crafts: Add Sparkle To Your Life

6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (12)

2. Rhinestone Tree

A rhinestone tree makes a pretty little Christmas decoration too. But this colorful ornament would look right at home in a child’s bedroom too. And it couldn’t be easier to make.

Roll and stick a piece of colorful craft paper into a cone shape. Then glue on flatback rhinestones in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

(An extra tip – it’s easy to adapt this design to make glitzy party hats. Just make the base of the cone a little bigger. Then use a hole punch to create a hole on either side and thread through some elastic.)

6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (13)

3. Rhinestone Bag

Bring some bling to even the most boring of bags with a few flatback rhinestones. A canvas tote bag, a make up bag or even a backpack can be transformed with a clever design.

You could create a pretty pattern or arrange your rhinestones into a recognisable object, like this pineapple. It’s a really easy but really effective craft activity that even children can have a go at.

6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (14)

4. Rhinestone Tissue Box

Who wants an ugly box of tissues hanging around the home? Especially when you have the option of this beautiful rhinestone tissue box. Any shape, size or color of rhinestone can be used to create a pretty pattern.

6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (15)

5. Rhinestone Greetings Cards

There’s nothing more special than a handmade card for a birthday or other occasion. Crafters can give their cards extra sparkle with a rhinestone design.

This ice cream card uses craft paper and glitter paper to make the waffle cone and then rhinestones for the ice cream itself.

See Also
Sparkle Up Your Space: Rhinestone Home Decorating Ideas for a Glamorous Touch
6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (16)

6. Rhinestone Keychain

Making a rhinestone keychain is a great craft project for older kids. It requires a plain keychain and a number of small flatback rhinestones.

With a little sticky tack on the end of a pencil, crafters can carefully pick up rhinestones, apply glue and then manoeuvre the rhinestone into place. It takes a little patience but, as you can see, the end result is more than worth the effort.

6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (17)

Choosing the Right Craft Rhinestones for your Project

What Kind of Craft Rhinestones are Suitable?

Flatback rhinestones – made from acrylic, resin or crystal glass – are almost always the best option for DIY rhinestone projects. They are easy to attach. And they come in a wide variety of shapes and styles so you can always find something suited to any particular design.

Ultimate Guide to Flatback Rhinestone Wholesale

Do you know there are many types of flat back rhinestones? Styles, size, material, shapes and using method. Which one should you choose? Check this ultimate guide to flatback rhinestones wholesale.

Read More »

How do I Apply Craft Rhinestones?

Flatback rhinestones are applied using glue. Glue that dries clear is best as it won’t show up on the finished item.

Crafters need to use right kind of glue for their rhinestone craft ideas too. For instance, if you’re applying craft rhinestones to a fabric bag, you need to use special fabric glue.

SUNMEI BUTTON is the top choice for acrylic flatback rhinestones. We have a wide variety of styles, shapes and colors. And whether you want small or large rhinestones for craft projects, we’ve got something that will fit with every DIY rhinestone project design.

If you’re looking for craft rhinestones for your store or your next project, check out our flatback rhinestone catalogue and order some samples.

Alternatively, read all about the latest rhinestone, button and fashion trends by subscribing to our newsletter below.

Subscribe to Newsletter

SUNMEI BUTTON

SUNMEI is a specialized manufacturer of acrylic rhinestone and button for over 20 years. We provide a wide selections of acrylic rhinestones and buttons. Visit our product page and find out more styles!

You Might Also Like

DIY Crafts: Assorted Rhinestone Kaleidoscope

Pearl and Rhinestone Bracelet Design Inspirations

Red and Green Rhinestone Jewelry Designs for Christmas

6 Cute & Colorful Rhinestone Craft Ideas - SUNMEI BUTTON (2025)

References

Top Articles
The Definitive Guide to Deodorant You Need
15 Best Affordable Native Deodorant Alternatives for All
oxygen facial machine for spa_ oxygen facial machine solution
Latest Posts
Deodorant - The Wellness Shop | Ulta Beauty
Dermatologists and editors swear by these deodorants that reduce sweating and odor
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 6117

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.