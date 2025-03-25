6 DIY Foot Soaks to Moisturize, Soothe, Exfoliate & More (2025)

Share on Pinterest An at-home foot soak is an easy way to relax and recharge after a long day. It also allows you to focus on your oft-neglected feet, which work hard all day. These DIY foot soak recipes are simple enough to whip together at a moment’s notice, yet luxurious enough for you to feel as if you’ve indulged in a therapeutic spa treatment.

Basic supplies To make use of the foot soak ideas below, be sure to have these basics: Tub. For each soak, you’ll want a bathtub, a large, shallow washbasin, or foot tub.

For each soak, you’ll want a bathtub, a large, shallow washbasin, or foot tub. Towel. Have a towel, bath mat, or drying cloth nearby, too.

Have a towel, bath mat, or drying cloth nearby, too. Time. Soak for 15 to 60 minutes.

Soak for 15 to 60 minutes. Warm water. Have some additional hot water available to freshen up the water if you’re not using a bathtub.

Have some additional hot water available to freshen up the water if you’re not using a bathtub. Cool water. Finish each foot soak with a cool water rinse.

For achy feet This Epsom salt soak is a fantastic option for days when your feet are tender, uncomfortable, and asking for relief. Absorbed through the skin, the magnesium in Epsom salt promotes relaxation while relieving tension, pain, and inflammation. Sore feet foot soak ingredients 1/2 cup Epsom salt

5–20 drops essential oil of choice, such as peppermint, lavender, or rosemary (optional)

6 tsp. carrier oil (optional) What to do Dissolve the salt in a tub of hot water. Blend the essential and carrier oils. Add the mixture to the bath.

For better circulation Stimulate your blood circulation, relieve stagnation, and bring your body into balance with this invigorating foot soak. According to research, essential oils can get your blood flowing, ease tension, and boost your mood, while the hot water helps to relieve inflammation. Invigorating foot soak ingredients 1/2 cup ground or freshly grated ginger

5–20 drops essential oil of choice, such as lemon, lemongrass, or clary sage

6 tsp. carrier oil What to do Add ginger to a bowl of boiling water. Slowly add it to the tub of water. Combine the essential and carrier oils before adding them to the bath.

To moisturize Soft, smooth feet are within reach. The moisturizing properties of honey and coconut milk will leave you in for a sweet treat. See Also 25 Homemade Foot Bath Recipes for Your DIY Pedicure — Patterson's Community Moisturizing foot soak ingredients 1 cup honey

1 cup coconut milk

1 tsp. cinnamon powder What to do Dissolve the honey and coconut in a small bowl of boiling water. Slowly add the mixture to the tub of water. Sprinkle the cinnamon powder into the water.

Detoxfoot soak Aside from anecdotal evidence, there isn’t research to support many of the claims of detox foot soaks, even those that include detox ingredients. However, if you’re set on cleansing your body, go ahead and give a foot soak a whirl since it most likely won’t cause harm. Keep it simple with these natural ingredients and avoid buying into expensive products that promise drastic results. Since metal can reduce the effectiveness of bentonite clay, avoid using it to measure or mix the paste. Detox foot soak ingredients 2 tbsp. bentonite clay

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup Epsom salt Steps for foot soak Mix the clay with the apple cider vinegar until you have a slightly thick consistency. Add more liquid or clay to get the right balance. Apply this paste to your feet for at least 10 minutes or until it’s completely dried. Dissolve the salt into the tub of hot water. As you soak your feet, allow the clay to naturally dissolve and come off your feet. Use an exfoliating brush, pumice stone, or washcloth to gently remove any excess.

For relaxation and aromatherapy When your ultimate goal is to relax and unwind, this recipe is just the ticket. According to a 2018 study, adding essential oils to your soak may help to relieve stress and anxiety, and put you in a more positive state of mind. Aromatherapy ingredients 2 tbsp. carrier oil

5–20 drops of essential oils of choice

2 cups Epsom salt

1/4 cup dried flowers, such as rose, chamomile, and lavender Steps for foot soak Mix the carrier and essential oils in a large bowl. Add in the other ingredients to create a mixture. Slowly dissolve the mixture into the tub of hot water. If you have any leftover, store it in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

The after-party Afterward, follow up with your favorite moisturizer. To relieve soreness, use gentle thumb pressure as you slather on a thick layer of lotion, petroleum jelly, or oil. Wear socks to bed to retain the moisture. Elevate your feet for at least 20 minutes before drifting off to sleep. Along with a foot soak Light a few candles or incense, play your favorite tunes, enjoy a book and your favorite hot beverage, or multitask with another pampering treatment, such as a face mask, mini manicure, or hand massage. To take it a step further, exfoliate your feet to remove dead skin . While the skin around your toenails is soft, you can also take the time to take care of your toenails. If you’re up for it, get your whole body involved with a DIY body scrub .

Safety tips Here are a few safety considerations to keep in mind: Ensure the water is the correct temperature before submerging your feet.

Avoid foot soaks if you have any open sores, cuts, or ulcers on your feet.

Don’t use a razor or scraper to remove dead skin.

Use smaller amounts of the ingredients if you have very dry or sensitive skin.

Talk to your doctor if you take any medications or have any health concerns.