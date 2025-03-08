6 In 1 Ultrasonic Dermabrasion Machine | Professional Microdermabrasion Machine | Acid Peel Machine | (2025)

1 / of 9
Introducing The 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine
Experience the ultimate in professional skincare with the 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine. Designed for both beauty salons and home use, this advanced device combines six powerful skincare technologies to deliver comprehensive facial treatments. With its innovative ultrasonic scrubber, diamond microdermabrasion tips, and multifunctional handles, this machine effectively removes impurities, improves skin texture, and enhances the absorption of nutrients. Lightweight and portable, it offers a convenient and cost-effective solution for treating acne, fine lines, large pores, and dull skin. Whether you're a beauty therapist looking to elevate your services or an individual seeking professional results at home, this machine is the perfect addition to any skincare routine.
What Are The Benefits Of The 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine?
Why Buy the 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine?
Comprehensive Skincare Treatment
This multifunctional device offers deep cleansing, skin rejuvenation, and anti-aging benefits, addressing a wide range of skin concerns from acne and blackheads to fine lines and sagging skin.
Advanced Diamond Microdermabrasion
Equipped with 9 replaceable diamond tips, each designed for specific skin types and areas, it provides precise exfoliation that removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and improves skin texture.
Ultrasonic Skin Scrubber for Deep Cleansing
With a frequency of 27,000 vibrations per second, the ultrasonic scrubber penetrates deep into the pores, effectively removing dirt, oil, and acne-causing bacteria, leaving your skin clean and refreshed.
Hot and Cold Hammer for Skin Tightening and Calming
The hot hammer opens pores to enhance product absorption, while the cold hammer shrinks pores, tightens skin, and reduces inflammation, delivering a more youthful and radiant complexion.
Photon BIO Handle for Skin Rejuvenation
Using advanced LED light therapy, the Photon BIO handle stimulates collagen production, reduces wrinkles, and improves skin elasticity, promoting long-lasting skin health. Portable and Easy to Use
Lightweight and compact, this machine is easy to transport and store, making it ideal for both salon professionals and individuals seeking spa-quality treatments at home. With simple operation and clear instructions, anyone can achieve professional results with ease.
Key Benefits of the 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine
- Deep Cleansing: Removes impurities, excess oil, and dead skin cells for clearer skin.
- Skin Rejuvenation: Stimulates collagen production, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.
- Enhanced Product Absorption: Opens pores to allow deeper penetration of serums and creams.
- Skin Tightening: Firms and lifts sagging skin for a more youthful appearance.
- Improved Skin Texture: Smooths rough skin, minimizes pores, and reduces acne scars.
- Portable Design: Lightweight and compact for easy use at home or in the salon.
What Is Included The 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine?
What’s Included in the Box?
✅ 1 x Scrubber
✅ 1 x Flat Ultrasonic Handle
✅ 1 x Pointed Ultrasonic Handle
✅ 1 x Hot and Cold Hammer
✅ 1 x Photon BIO Handle
✅ 3 x Glass Tubes (in three different specifications)
✅ 1 x Microdermabrasion Kit
✅ 1 x Silicone Hose
✅ 1 x Mounting Bracket
✅ 1 x Power Cord
✅ 1 x Accessory Kit
Specifications Of The Glów Beauty Case 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine
Product Specifications
- Ultrasonic Frequency: 27,000 vibrations per second
- Microdermabrasion Tips: 9 replaceable diamond tips for different skin areas
- Handles Included: Scrubber, Flat Ultrasonic Handle, Pointed Ultrasonic Handle, Hot and Cold Hammer, Photon BIO Handle
- Power Source: Standard power cord included
- Material: Durable, high-quality components
- Design: Lightweight and portable for both professional and home use
Delivery Of Your Glów Beauty Case 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine
Delivery Information: We Ship World Wide.
All of our products ship worldwide for FREE.
Order processing & product inspection: 1 to 5 business days.
Location - Estimated Shipping Time:
- UnitedKingdom: 2to 9* working days
- Europe: 3 to 11* working days
- USA & Australia: 3 to 11* working days
- Canada: 4 to 14* working days
- Rest Of World: 4 to 16* working days
Please check out our skincare delivery guide for full details.
Professional Skin Rejuvenation with the 6-in-1 Diamond Crystal Hydra Dermabrasion Machine
The 6-in-1 Diamond Crystal Hydra Dermabrasion Machine is a versatile skincare device designed to exfoliate, hydrate, and revitalize the skin using a combination of diamond microdermabrasion, hydra dermabrasion, oxygen infusion, and more. This advanced system effectively removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, boosts hydration, and promotes collagen production, making it ideal for treating fine lines, acne, pigmentation, and dull skin. Perfect for salons and skincare professionals, this multi-functional machine delivers customizable, results-driven treatments, ensuring glowing, youthful skin and high client satisfaction.
<< Treatment 1 Treatment 6 >>
Why Choose The Glów Beauty Case - 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine?
What are the benefits of using diamond microdermabrasion for clients?
Diamond microdermabrasion is a non-invasive procedure that exfoliates the skin, removing dead skin cells, dirt, and oil to reveal a smoother and more radiant complexion. It improves skin texture, reduces the appearance of fine lines, and enhances the absorption of skincare products. With 9 interchangeable diamond tips, you can customize treatments for different skin types and areas, ensuring precise and effective results.
How does the ultrasonic scrubber improve skin health?
The ultrasonic scrubber operates at a frequency of 27,000 vibrations per second, generating mechanical energy that penetrates deep into the pores. This high-frequency vibration effectively removes dirt, excess oil, and acne-causing bacteria, helping to prevent breakouts and improve overall skin clarity. The scrubber is gentle yet powerful, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
How does the Hot and Cold Hammer enhance facial treatments?
The Hot and Cold Hammer provides dual benefits:
- Hot Mode: Opens pores and increases blood circulation, allowing skincare products to penetrate deeper into the skin for enhanced effectiveness.
- Cold Mode: Shrinks pores, tightens skin, and reduces inflammation, providing a soothing and calming effect that is perfect for sensitive or irritated skin.
What are the two operation modes of the Photon BIO Handle?
The Photon BIO Handle offers two modes of operation for different treatment needs:
- Circular Motion Mode: Apply a gel to the client’s face and move the handle in gentle circular motions. This mode stimulates blood circulation and promotes collagen production, resulting in firmer and more youthful-looking skin.
- Stamping Motion Mode: Apply a face mask and use the handle in a stamping motion over the mask. This mode enhances the absorption of active ingredients, maximizing the benefits of the mask and leaving the skin hydrated and refreshed.
Is the machine suitable for professional use in beauty salons?
Yes, the 6 In 1 Ultrasonic Diamond Facial Dermabrasion Machine is specifically designed for professional use in beauty salons and spas. Its advanced features and versatile applications make it an essential tool for offering comprehensive skincare treatments. The machine is also easy to operate and maintain, ensuring that beauty therapists can deliver exceptional results with minimal training.
How easy is it to install and operate the device?
The machine is designed for quick and easy installation, with clear instructions and professional video tutorials provided for reference. Each handle is equipped with a dedicated bracket and anti-winding design, ensuring easy storage and use. The intuitive touch screen operation panel allows beauty therapists to adjust settings with precision, making the device simple to use even for beginners.
Is a Dermabrasion Facial Machine Worth It?
Investing in a Dermabrasion Facial machine can be a worthwhile decision, depending on your skincare needs and usage frequency. Here are several factors to consider when determining if a Dermabrasion Facial machine is worth the investment:
Professional-Grade Results at Home
Dermabrasion Facial machines, like the Water Dermabrasion Crystal Microdermabrasion Diamond Facial Machine, offer professional-grade treatments that you can perform at home. This convenience can save you time and money in the long run, especially if you regularly visit spas or dermatologists for facial treatments. By having a machine at home, you can maintain a consistent skincare routine and achieve spa-like results without the recurring costs of professional appointments.
Versatility and Comprehensive Skin Care
These machines are designed to address a wide range of skin concerns, including wrinkle reduction, pigmentation removal, skin tightening, and acne treatment. The multifunctional features ensure that you can tailor treatments to your specific needs, making it a versatile addition to your skincare regimen. For those who seek comprehensive skincare solutions in one device, a Dermabrasion Facial machine offers a valuable all-in-one option.
Quality and Long-Term Benefits
High-quality Dermabrasion Facial machines are built to last and come with certifications like CE and ISO, ensuring they meet rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness. The long-term benefits of using such a machine include improved skin health, enhanced collagen production, and a more youthful, radiant complexion. When considering the cost over time and the potential for improved skin quality, many users find the investment worthwhile.
Conclusion
While the initial cost of a Dermabrasion Facial machine can be significant, its potential to deliver consistent, professional-grade skincare treatments at home can make it a valuable investment. For individuals committed to maintaining their skin health and appearance, the convenience, versatility, and long-term benefits of a Dermabrasion Facial machine can indeed be worth the investment.
Is a dermabrasion facial painful?
Dermabrasion facial treatments are generally considered to be comfortable and pain-free for most individuals. Here’s why:
Gentle Suction Technology
The main component of a dermabrasion facial treatment involves a gentle suction technology that extracts impurities from the skin. This suction is designed to be soothing rather than painful, as it effectively removes debris from the pores without causing discomfort.
Non-Invasive Approach
Unlike some other facial treatments that may involve more aggressive techniques or tools, dermabrasion facial treatments prioritize a non-invasive approach to skincare. The extraction process is gentle yet effective, minimizing any potential discomfort or irritation.
Customizable to Comfort Levels
Dermabrasion facial treatments are customizable based on individual skin types and sensitivities. Skincare professionals can adjust the intensity of the suction and the duration of each step to ensure a comfortable experience for each client.
Post-Treatment Comfort
After a dermabrasion facial treatment, many individuals report feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, with no lingering discomfort or downtime. The hydrating and nourishing serums applied during the treatment help to soothe the skin, leaving it feeling smooth and hydrated.
Rare Instances of Discomfort
While dermabrasion facial treatments are generally well-tolerated, individuals with very sensitive skin or specific skin conditions may experience mild discomfort during the extraction step. It’s essential to communicate any concerns or sensitivities with your skincare professional before the treatment begins.
Conclusion
Overall, dermabrasion facial treatments are known for their gentle and comfortable nature, making them suitable for individuals seeking effective skincare without the pain or recovery time associated with more invasive procedures. If you’re considering a dermabrasion facial, consult with a skincare professional to discuss your concerns and ensure a pleasant experience tailored to your skincare needs.
