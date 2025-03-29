6 Oil Blotting Sheets That Leave Your Glam Intact - 21Ninety (2025)

Are you tired of carrying face powder to eliminate excess oil? Then, try oil blotting sheets.

“Oil blotting sheets absorb excess oil from the skin’s surface, leaving one’s skin with a less shiny, matte appearance, without disturbing their makeup,” board-certified cosmetic and surgical dermatologist, Jody Alpert Levine, MD, told 21Ninety.

The sheets are great for bare skin too. All you have to do is lightly tap an oil blotting sheet on your face to return to your less-shiny self.

What Are Common Causes for Excess Oil?

There are several possible causes for excess oil appearing on the surface of your skin.

“Some people are prone to excess oil production due to genetics and skin type,” Dr. Levine stated.

The dermatologist also listed hormonal changes, puberty, pregnancy; medication; and environmental factors – like heat or humidity – as other causes.

“The use of incorrect products can also result in excessive oil on the skin,” licensed esthetician turned spa director, Marconi Rodas, told 21Ninety.

Rodas says if you tend to use products that strip your skin of its natural oils, – like harsh cleansers – then your skin will produce more oil to try to re-moisturize itself.

“Instead of using harsh products to dry out oil, respect the skin with lightweight oils or moisturizers,” the former spa director advised.

By using lightweight products, you might notice your skin producing less excess oil over time.

Best Charcoal-Infused

r.e.m. beauty Satin Sheets Blotting Papers

When you want to suck the excess oil all the way down to the surface of your pores, reach for r.e.m. beauty’s Satin Sheets Blotting Papers. These oil blotting sheets are infused with bamboo charcoal to reduce shine. And, they come in a reusable pouch.

Best Eco-Conscious

Beauty Bakerie Parchment Paper Oil Blotting Sheets

All 50 of Beauty Bakerie’s Parchment Paper Oil Blotting Sheets are made of hemp and wood pulp. Each sheet can biodegrade once you toss it out. Plus, these sheets are powder- and fragrance-free making them an irritation-free option for sensitive skin.

Best Refillable

The Crème Shop X Hello Kitty And Friends Blotting Papers

The Crème Shop X Hello Kitty And Friends Blotting Papers is a collaboration that is adorable, functional, and refillable. This compact features 100 green tea-infused sheets, an adhesive puff, and a mirror. Plus, the refills come with a replacement adhesive strip. That way, you never have to get the excess oil from your face on your fingers.

Best Sweat and Oil Removal

Duradry Sweat Delaying Facial Rice Paper

Duradry’s Sweat Delaying Facial Rice Paper is a must-have for your gym bag. Each of the 50 unscented talc-free sheets has a blend of rice starch and kaolin (a white clay) to wick-away sweat and oil. Plus, the unique ingredient blend forms a layer of powder on the skin to prevent sweat and oil from re-appearing throughout the day.

Best Value

DHC Blotting Paper

DHC’s Blotting Paper gives you $100 for $7. And, if you opt into auto-replenish, you’ll get a dollar off each automatic shipment. As for the sheets themselves, they’re made of 100 percent hemp fibers to remove shine without any added ingredients.

Best Visible Removal

Up & up Oil Absorbing Sheets

If you love to “see” the oil coming off of your skin, try the Up & up Oil Absorbing Sheets. These blue sheets quickly turn dark blue in order to show your oil blotting progress. Depending on how many of the 70 sheets you use in a single oil-removing session, you’ll notice less oil coming off with each sheet.

