6 Proven Benefits of Lecithin | Organic Facts (2025)

by John Staughton (BASc, BFA) last updated - April 23, 2024

While most people have no idea what lecithin is, because they get an adequate amount in their diet without even realizing it, it is incredibly important to normal metabolic activity in the body. Once lecithin was isolated for the first time, it was possible to use more pure forms of lecithin for medicinal and supplemental purposes.

Lecithin gel capsules Photo Credit: Shutterstock

There are many claims about the health effects of this compound, and while a great deal of research has been done, the exact parameters of what it can and cannot do have not been firmly defined. There is a lot of crossover between this compound and choline, as they tend to both be present in certain foods, and can serve similar purposes within the body. [2]

Lecithin Benefits

The many benefits of proper lecithin levels include the following:

Lower cholesterol levels

Better immune function

Improved digestion

Improved cognitive function

Cognitive Function

Once consumed, this compound is a vital part of cognitive health and the repair processes in the brain after it is converted into the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. This can help to slow cognitive decline and prevent neurodegenerative diseases. [3]

Immune System

By increasing vascular and metabolic health, this compound helps to protect the body against unnecessary inflammation, as well as defending against infections.

Heart Health

Lecithin is known to improve cholesterollevels, and thus reducing the amount of plaque buildup in the arteries and blood vessels, thus lowering the risk of atherosclerosis. [4]

Skin Appearance

These phospholipids are antioxidantin nature, meaning that they can help prevent the negative effects of free radicals throughout the body, including the skin. Supplementation or proper levels of lecithin can help prevent wrinkles and age spots. [5]