6 Ways to Make Your Eyelashes Naturally Longer - wikiHow (2025)

1Do oils help your eyelashes grow?
2How do you manually stimulate eyelash growth?
3What lifestyle changes can I make to grow my eyelashes?
4Which products help your eyelashes grow?
5Does petroleum jelly make your eyelashes grow?
6How do I protect my lashes from breakage?
Last Updated: November 6, 2024
If you’d like naturally longer, fuller lashes, it can be hard to figure out what products and lifestyle changes actually work. Thankfully, there are some natural ways you can promote lash growth and prevent breakage for longer, thicker lashes. Try incorporating a few of these methods into your beauty routine to see results in as little as one month.
Do oils help your eyelashes grow?
1
Olive oil helps moisturize and condition your lashes. Dip a cotton swab into a bottle of pure olive oil. Wash and dry your lashes, then gently swipe the oil on, being careful not to get it in your eyes. Leave it on overnight and wash it off in the morning for soft, fuller-looking lashes.[1]
2
Castor oil can also moisturize and condition your lashes. Wash your eyelids and pat them dry with a towel. Dip a cotton swab or a clean mascara wand into the castor oil, then brush it onto your lashes. Leave the oil on overnight for healthy, thick lashes.[2]
How do you manually stimulate eyelash growth?
1
Comb your eyelashes with a clean spoolie.[3] Grab a spoolie, or a mascara wand, and wash it off with soap and water until it’s completely clean. Before you head to bed, brush through your lashes for a few minutes to promote blood flow to the area and (hopefully) make your lashes grow longer.[4]
2
Massage your eyelids. After you take your makeup off, put a warm washcloth over your eyelids for 1 to 2 minutes. Wash your hands and dab 1 to 2 drops of olive oil onto your fingertips. Gently massage your eyelids for 3 to 5 minutes, then wipe off the oil before washing your hands again.[5]
What lifestyle changes can I make to grow my eyelashes?
Maintain a healthy diet. Not only will it improve your overall health, it will promote strong lashes that don’t break as easily. Focus on eating fruits, vegetables, and lean protein to get all the vitamins and minerals that you need for the day.[6]
- Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids, which promote the growth of full, shiny hair.
- Greek yogurt contains vitamin B5, which promotes blood flow and helps keep hair thick.
- Spinach contains vitamin A, iron, beta carotene, folate, and vitamin C, which combine to give you strong, well-moisturized hair.
- Citrus fruits and guava contain vitamin C, which prevents breakage.
- Meats, iron-fortified cereals, and leafy greens will give you the iron you need to keep your hair growing.
- Lean poultry and other sources of lean protein promote hair growth. When you’re not getting enough protein, your hair stops growing.
Which products help your eyelashes grow?
Lash serum can help your eyelashes grow. Pick out a lash serum from your local beauty supply store. Swipe it on at night to prolong the growth cycle (anagen phase) of your lash hairs. You’ll probably see results in about one month, so keep at it![7]
- Look for a lash serum with biotin in it for best results. It’s a B vitamin that’s good for your hair, skin, nails, and lashes.[8]
- While some mascaras may claim they help eyelashes grow, a lash serum is the only product that will actually help.
Does petroleum jelly make your eyelashes grow?
No, but it can make your eyelashes softer and stronger. Petroleum jelly is sometimes recommended as a treatment for eyelashes, and while it can help moisturize them, it probably won’t make them grow super long.[9] If you’d like to use petroleum jelly on your eyelashes, clean your eyelid area with a mild cleanser and pat it dry. Dip a cotton swab into the petroleum jelly and apply it to your lashes, being careful not to get it in your eye. Do this every night for the best results.[10]
How do I protect my lashes from breakage?
1
Don’t pull or tug on your lashes. For the most part, you should try to touch your lashes as little as possible throughout the day. Pulling on them can really cause breakage, and it might make your eyelashes look a little thin.[11]
2
Curl your lashes carefully. If you like to curl your lashes, gently place an eyelash curler on top of your lashes as close to your lash line as you can. Squeeze the curler shut, but don’t pump the curler—that can damage your eyelashes and make them prone to breakage. When you’re done squeezing, move halfway down your lashes and squeeze the curler again.[12]
3
Take your makeup off every night. Before you go to sleep, use a gentle makeup remover to wipe off any mascara and eyeshadow you might be wearing. Follow up with a mild facial cleanser, then pat your skin dry. Leaving mascara on for too long can leave your eyelashes feeling dry and brittle, so it’s important to do this every night.[13]
- If you wear false lashes, be sure to clean them with a mild cleanser each time you wear them.[14]
- If you get lash lifts, make sure you're using a lash conditioner daily.[15]
Question
What oil helps your eyelashes grow?
Laura Martin
Licensed Cosmetologist
Laura Martin is a Licensed Cosmetologist based in Milledgeville, Georgia. She has been working as a hair stylist since 2007, and began a career as a cosmetology teacher in 2013. She worked as a teacher at Arrojo Cosmetology School, teaching cosmetology practices, hairstyling, and hair color application. She also brought her cosmetology expertise to her work as a staff writer for fashion blog Style Noted, writing pieces related to hair and fashion. She received an MFA in Creative Writing from Georgia College & State University, where she was also an English Teaching Fellow. Additionally, she received a BA in Creative Writing and Literature from New York University.
Laura Martin
Licensed Cosmetologist
Expert Answer
Olive or emu oil are great choices. These oils nourish the lashes and won't irritate eyes.
Question
How do you lengthen your eyelashes?
Laura Martin
Licensed Cosmetologist
Laura Martin is a Licensed Cosmetologist based in Milledgeville, Georgia. She has been working as a hair stylist since 2007, and began a career as a cosmetology teacher in 2013. She worked as a teacher at Arrojo Cosmetology School, teaching cosmetology practices, hairstyling, and hair color application. She also brought her cosmetology expertise to her work as a staff writer for fashion blog Style Noted, writing pieces related to hair and fashion. She received an MFA in Creative Writing from Georgia College & State University, where she was also an English Teaching Fellow. Additionally, she received a BA in Creative Writing and Literature from New York University.
Laura Martin
Licensed Cosmetologist
Expert Answer
Using products that nourish and hydrate the lashes and stimulate their growth will help you achieve your longest possible lashes. Eyelash serums, emu oil, and conditioning mascaras are all good choices.
Question
What helps grow eyelashes?
Laura Martin
Licensed Cosmetologist
Laura Martin is a Licensed Cosmetologist based in Milledgeville, Georgia. She has been working as a hair stylist since 2007, and began a career as a cosmetology teacher in 2013. She worked as a teacher at Arrojo Cosmetology School, teaching cosmetology practices, hairstyling, and hair color application. She also brought her cosmetology expertise to her work as a staff writer for fashion blog Style Noted, writing pieces related to hair and fashion. She received an MFA in Creative Writing from Georgia College & State University, where she was also an English Teaching Fellow. Additionally, she received a BA in Creative Writing and Literature from New York University.
Laura Martin
Licensed Cosmetologist
Expert Answer
Brushing lashes daily with a spoolie brush helps them grow. You can also try a specially designed eyelash serum.
Tips
While coconut oil and green tea are sometimes recommended for eyelash growth, olive oil and castor oil are better choices.
Most of these methods will take at least a month to work. Use them consistently for the best results.
There are many serums on the market that claim to boost lash growth. It’s worthwhile to read online reviews before purchasing one, as not all of them work equally well, and some may even cause irritation or allergic reactions.
Warnings
If you suffer from styes or any other eyelid-related issues, be extra careful about what you use on your eyelids and lashes.
Eyes and the skin around them are sensitive. If you experience any irritation from any of the treatments you’re putting on your lashes, stop using them immediately.
