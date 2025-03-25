6 Ways to Make Your Eyelashes Naturally Longer - wikiHow (2025)

No, but it can make your eyelashes softer and stronger. Petroleum jelly is sometimes recommended as a treatment for eyelashes, and while it can help moisturize them, it probably won’t make them grow super long.[9] If you’d like to use petroleum jelly on your eyelashes, clean your eyelid area with a mild cleanser and pat it dry. Dip a cotton swab into the petroleum jelly and apply it to your lashes, being careful not to get it in your eye. Do this every night for the best results.[10]