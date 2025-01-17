60 Famous movie quotes that'll inspire your life positively (2025)





Watching movies is fun, rejuvenating, and a perfect way to bond with your loved ones. And it's not just entertaining to watch movies because some scenes and lines from actors and actresses inspire people, impacting their lives. May these inspirational movie quotes about life give you insights that will help you acquire the motivation you need and teach you valuable lessons from the best movies of all time.



1. “Why are you trying so hard to fit in when you were born to stand out?” – What a Girl Wants 2. “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist.” – The Usual Suspects 3. “Only if you find peace within yourself will you find true connection with others.” – Before Sunrise 4. “Do, or do not. There is no try.” – Star Wars 5. “Love cannot be found where it doesn’t exist, nor can it be hidden where it truly does.” – Kissing a Fool 6. “I'm the guy who does his job. You must be the other guy.” – The Departed 7. “I know what I have to do now, I’ve got to keep breathing because tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide could bring?” – Cast Away 8. “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” – The Godfather, Part II 9. “There's no place like home.” – The Wizard of Oz 10. “Oh yes, the past can hurt. But you can either run from it, or learn from it.” – The Lion King 11. “Love means never having to say you're sorry.” – Love Story 12. “They may take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom.” – Braveheart 13. “You had my curiosity. But now you have my attention.” – Django Unchained 14. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” – When Harry Met Sally See Also 140 Inspirational Movie Quotes: Motivation And Wisdom From The Silver Screen81 Timeless Movie Quotes About Life That Will Inspire You25 Inspirational Movie Quotes That Teach You Valuable Life Lessons - LifeHack65 Inspirational Movie Quotes to Get Through Hard Times — Miss Tea Positive

15. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” –

16. “With great power comes great responsibility.” – Spider Man

17. “You can’t live your life for other people. You’ve got to do what’s right for you, even if it hurts some people you love.” – The Notebook

18. “But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.” – Steve Jobs

19. “You make me want to be a better man.” – As Good as It Gets

20. “We are who we choose to be.” –

21. “I live my life a quarter mile at a time.” – The Fast and the Furious

22. “Don’t let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want.” – 10 Things I Hate About You

23. “After a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and just trust who you are.” – Shrek

24. “I don’t regret the things I’ve done, but those I did not do.” – Empire Records

25. “Get busy living, or get busy dying.” –

26. “It is not our abilities that show what we truly are, it is our choices.” – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

27. “You is kind. You is smart. You is important.” – The Help

28. “My momma always said, Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump

29. “Well, it’s not the men in your life that counts, it’s the life in your men.” – I’m No Angel

30. “It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage.” – Raiders of the Lost Ark

More Best Movie Quotes

31. “Don’t ever let somebody tell you you can’t do something, not even me. Alright? You dream, you got to protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want something, go get it. Period.” – The Pursuit of Happyness

32. “To see the world, things dangerous to come to, to see behind walls, to draw closer, to find each other and to feel. That is the purpose of life.” – The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

33. “It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.” – Batman Begins

34. “I don't want to survive. I want to live.” – 12 Years a Slave

35. “You cannot live your life to please others. The choice must be yours.” – Alice in Wonderland

36. “I wish I knew how to quit you.” – Brokeback Mountain

37. “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.” – A Streetcar Named Desire

38. “Only one thing counts in this life, get them to sign on the line that is dotted.” – Glengarry Glen Ross

39. “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” – Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

40. “Our lives are defined by opportunities, even the ones we miss.” – The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

41. “After all, tomorrow is another day.” – Gone With the Wind

42. “I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.” – Who Framed Roger Rabbit

43. “It’s what you do right now that makes a difference.” – Black Hawk Down

44. “The seaweed is always greener in somebody else’s lake.” – The Little Mermaid

45. “Great men are not born great, they grow great.” – The Godfather

46. “By protecting others, you save yourselves.” – Seven Samurai

47. “Me, I still believe in paradise. But now at least I know it’s not some place you can look for because it’s not where you go. It’s how you feel for a moment in your life when you’re a part of something and if you find that moment, it lasts forever.” – The Beach

48. “Calling it your job don’t make it right, boss.” – Cool Hand Luke

49. “I don't have friends. I got family.” – Furious 7

50. “To find something, anything, a great truth or a lost pair of glasses, you must first believe there will be some advantage in finding it.” – All the King’s Men

51. “I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse.” – The Godfather

52. “As my plastic surgeon always said, if you gotta go, go with a smile.” – The Joker, Batman

53. “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love is actually all around.” – Love Actually

54. “I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” – Anna Scott, Notting Hill

55. “May the force be with you.” – Star Wars: Episode IV

56. “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” – The Polar Express

57. “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.” – John Keating, Dead Poets Society

58. “Well, nobody's perfect.” – Joe E. Brown, Some Like It Hot

59. “If you’re worried and you can’t sleep, count your blessings instead of sheep. Then you’ll fall asleep counting your blessings.” – White Christmas

60. “If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them; buildings burn, people die, but real love is forever.” – Rochelle Davis, The Crow

