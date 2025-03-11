60 Health and Wellness Goals Examples For An Amazing 2025 (2025)

Wellness goals examples uplift your entire life! They make you feel better and help you perform in every other area too. They can include anything from better sleep, to exercise, to mindfulness. How do you create a wellness goal? Creating a goal is simple. Here are the three basic steps: Pick your area of improvement Use the basics of a smart goal to outline your plan Write out your goal Would you like to save this idea? Enter your email and I'll send the link straight to you. Best Health and Wellness Goal Ideas: Here are 35 ideas for wellness goal areas. Keep reading for more specific examples of the most common wellness goals and how to make them work for you! Physical Wellness Goals Ideas

Sleep (Following a good night wind down routine can also be the goal)

can also be the goal) Regular exercise (or movement and fitness)

Drinking water

Taking vitamins

Eating whole foods

Cutting out junk food

Cooking at home more

Getting outside more often

Stretching

Scheduling and attending health checkups

Emotional & Mental Health

Journaling

Therapy

Support groups

Taking a break from social media

Social Health Goals Examples

Regular coffee or time with friends

Family traditions

Time spent with your partner ( date nights )

) Putting away technology for better quality time together

Taking meaningful vacations and time off

Volunteering

Meeting new people and making friends

Spending more time with those who inspire you (and less with those who drain you)

Spiritual Wellbeing Goals

Meditation

Church

Prayer

Nature walks

Practicing gratitude

Reflecting on life, values, and goals

Yoga

Intellectual Wellness Goals Examples

Finding more fulfillment and purpose at work

Getting out of your comfort zone

Learning through courses or classes

Reading more

Practicing your favorite hobby

Building your mindset through positive affirmations

Environmental Ideas

Setting better boundaries between work and personal time

Keeping your spaces uncluttered

Asking for help from others when you need it.

Setting up your environment to make your wellness goals easy.

Following a good morning routine that helps you.

Personal Financial Wellness Goals Examples

Gaining an understanding of your financial big picture.

Keeping track of your spending

Paying down or getting out of debt

Getting on the same page with your partner

Auditing your expenses

Getting a will

Building an emergency fund

Saving more for retirement

Here’s HOW You Make The Goal:

What is an example of a wellness SMART goal?

You will notice that all of the goals below are detailed. The more specific you can get, the better your chances of sticking to your goals.

3 Monthly Health and Wellness Goals Examples:

Reading a new book once a month

I will read one new book a month for the year. I will…

join a reading challenge with a friend, utilize the library, and keep a book on my nightstand. This will help me relax at night and learn how to improve my life.

Keeping spaces decluttered every month

I will declutter one trash bag of items on the 15th of every month, then separate it into trash, donation, and sell boxes (already labeled). I will…

set a reminder on my phone to make it happen.

mark it on my calendar after completing it. Doing this will make me feel calmer and more focused.

Setting up a monthly time to see friends

I will set up a time to see my friends on the 1st of every month. I will…

utilize an alarm on my phone and then schedule this in the calendar immediately. This wellness goal will help me feel consistently connected and supported.

3 Examples of Short-term Holistic Wellness Goals

Practicing gratitude

I will write down 3 highlights of my day every night in bed by August 15th. Doing this will remind me of all the good in my moments, even on the bad days. I will…

keep my journal on my nightstand with a pen, and mark it in my habit tracker when I finish.

Nature walks

I will take 3 nature walks (on the trail by my house) a week by April 21st. I will…

accomplish this by taking an evening walk with my family on Tuesdays and a morning walk break at 10:00 am on Mondays and Thursdays.

immediately record these on my fitness tracker. This goal will help me to feel calm, even during the craziest weeks.

Cooking at home

I will cook at home 4 times a week by October 31st. I will…

accomplish this by meal planning on Sundays at 6:00 pm, and getting out any meat needed to thaw for the week.

on Sundays at 6:00 pm, and getting out any meat needed to thaw for the week. put $5 in a jar each time I cook to track my progress and use it for vacation or family staycation .

Cooking at home will give me more energy to play with my kids at night (I won’t feel bloated and tired).

3 Long-term Examples of SMART Wellness Goals

Saving more for retirement

I will be able to retire at age 60 with X in savings. I will…

save $X a month by setting up an automatic transfer from my paycheck to a retirement account

cut expenses to save an extra $100 every month

expenses to save an extra $100 every month and pick up extra hours at work on Thursdays. This will allow me to travel and explore in my later years.

(Note: the number will be different for everyone depending on your lifestyle, age, cost of living, and income)

Morning routine

I will get up 20 minutes earlier every month, until I reach a 5:00 am wake-up time by January 1st, 2025. This will give me time to meditate, exercise, and journal every day, doubling my energy, focus, and peace. I will…

do a challenge with my friend (to hold myself accountable) and lay out what I need the night before.

Screen-free vacations

My family will take one week-long vacation in a natural setting without devices every year for the next 5 years. I will…

schedule this vacation before December 31st of the year before. Taking a break with my family will help us marvel at nature, unplug, and connect deeply with each other before the kids graduate from high school.

3 Great Wellness Smart Goal Examples For Teachers, Parents, & Students

During my busy day, I will drink 64 ounces of water in my 32-ounce water bottle by July 1st. It will…

fill it in the morning and once at the water fountain.

mark down that I drank it on my phone tracker. Drinking more water will help me feel better and have more energy.

I will take a new course or class every quarter for the next 12 months (until December 31st, 2025) so that I can improve my expertise. I will…

sign up at the beginning of the quarter (Jan 1 etc.)

use an alert on my phone to remember.

I will track progress through grades.

To center myself and stay calm through a busy day, I will spend 20 minutes in meditation at 6:00 am 4 days a week (Mon, Tues, Thurs, and Friday) by January 15th. To help, I will…

use a guided meditation app.

stop to notice how I feel at the end of each session

record the day’s session in my planner.

Quick Tips For Following Through

Get Creative with Measuring

Years ago, when I first decided that I wanted to get up early, I put a marble in a jar for each day that I followed through. It felt amazing when I had a jar full of bright marbles to show what I had accomplished. Don’t underestimate the power of seeing your progress!

Hairpins, paper clips, and any small object would work too!

Find Accountability

At some point, willpower is not enough. And that’s ok..if you have built-in accountability.

Work towards the goal with a friend or family member

Make a bet. The loser pays $50 to someone or has to donate to an organization they don’t like.

Announce your goal to others

Try the free commitment contract to follow through.

Make it Easy to Succeed

Design your environment to work FOR you, not against you.

Set up reminders

If you are giving something up, make those things hard to access (Put your alcohol in the basement and your tv remotes in the closet. Or leave your wallet at home so you aren’t tempted to eat out)

If you are adding something, make these obvious and easy. (Put vegetables in the front of the fridge, your workout clothes out on the dresser, or a book on your pillow for later)

Write Out Your Wellness Goals Examples Often

Studies show that there are specific things you can do to improve your chances of reaching your wellness goals. Writing down your goals is one of them. For more, check out the article on goal setting statistics.

