60" Indian Sari Sequin Embroidery Decor Wall Hanging Tapestry Celebration Gift • £64.79 (2025)

Seller: mistronic_store ✉️ (2,531) 100%, Location: Gurgaon, IN, Ships to: WORLDWIDE, Item: 226621247820 60" INDIAN SARI SEQUIN EMBROIDERY DECOR WALL HANGING TAPESTRY CELEBRATION GIFT. Massive size of 60"x40". This is your chance to transform your room with a truly Indian traditional accent masterpiece. You may hang this tapestry on the wall or simply use it as a throw over your couch/ table/ bedside. 60" INDIAN SARI SEQUIN EMBROIDERY DECOR WALL HANGING TAPESTRY CELEBRATION GIFT 60" INDIAN SARI SEQUIN EMBROIDERY DECOR WALL HANGING TAPESTRY CELEBRATION GIFT Spectacular, Splendid, Exquisite--Newly made, Tribal, Vintage ethnic Sari patch huge (Size: 60"x40") tapestry/ hanging/ table throw/ curtain drape in rich, exotic tones of beige, white, green, maroon, blue, fuchsia, copper, rust, peach, golden, burgundy with shimmering beadwork and sequin work from the state of Rajasthan & Gujarat in North Western India. Classic vintage piece of craft with rare, exceptional beauty! Mistronic resents a rare, vintage, tribal masterpiece hanging/ tapestry/ table throw in bright, warm, ethnic colors with extensive, intricately detailed, hand embroidery done using silk and linen threads with beautiful design motifs, stunning floral patterns, innumerous neck patch styles, bead-work & sequin work and gorgeous sari patch work---now at an unbelievable price-----only for you! Massive size of 60"x40" . Multiple fabric patches forming the base of the tapestry have been picked from old vintage period clothing like the wedding saris, rich heavy embellished dresses and lehngas to create a classic collage of enchanting embroideries, fine textures and exuberant colors! Stunning & Vibrant color combination! We offer a wide collection with every color combination that you may think of. Choose any to match with your room decor. It is the skilled, flawless craftsmanship of the embroiderers and craftsmen of Rajasthan & Gujarat that leaves you entirely spellbound. These craftsmen have been engaged in these folk tribal arts since generations and pass the same inheritance to their children. This is your chance to transform your room with a truly Indian traditional accent masterpiece. You may hang this tapestry on the wall or simply use it as a throw over your couch/ table/ bedside. This is sure to bring you compliments from all corners. Also a great gift idea for the coming season! Retails at a very high value across departmental stores in USA & UK; similar items are retailing for almost 3/4 times the price on eBay itself. We give you equal or rather better quality merchandise at almost one-third/fourth the price. And we assure you, you would be absolutely delighted with your purchase or we shall return you your full money without question! Thanks for looking! Happy Shopping..... !!!Wholesale Inquiries Welcome!!! #ChristmasGift, #NewyearGift, #VeteransGift, #HalloweenGift, #DiwaliGift, #Gift, #CelebrationGift, #FestiveSeasonGift, #Branded, #GiftForHer, #GiftForHim, #HomeDecor #HomeFurnishings #HomeandDecor #WallArt #Fall #PersonoalizedGifts #ChristmasDecor #NewyearDecor #HalloweenDecor #seasonsgift #festiveseason #ValentinesDayGift #MultipurposeGift #AnniversaryGift #BirthdayGift #CongratulationsGift #Good Luck Gift #InternationWomensDayGift #MothersDayGift #LaborDayGift #NewHomeGift #Party Gift #RetirementGift #SurpriseGift #ThankyouGift #WeddingGift #EngagementGift Shipping & Handling Our items are shipped from our India office based in Delhi, NCR using the Indian postal shipping services (INDIA POST) Registered Airmail Service as well as through courier services like Fedex, Aramex, DHL, Lexship & Bombino. We ship our items within 24-48 hours of receiving the payment. Items are normally delivered within a period of 12-18 days. Shipping & handling charges mentioned are applicable for all destinations in UK & USA only. But we do ship worldwide. For any other destination please write to us for a shipping quote prior to buying/ bidding! Please do provide your contact number for smoother & faster delivery process. Payment Payment is due within 3 days of the end of the listing/ auction. In case of multiple purchase, we normally combine items purchased within a period of 7 days. In case you wish to extend this period, please let us know beforehand. Satisfaction Guarantee & Refund Policy We have always aimed at 100% customer satisfaction. Your satisfaction is our topmost concern. We address any of our customers' concerns in the most efficient and timely manner during and after the transaction. Until and unless you are 100% satisfied, your concern remains our duty. If you are not satisfied with the purchase for some reason, you may return the item to us for a full refund less shipping cost. We are an established eBay seller with an experience of more than fifteen years and a great track record. Our glowing feedback from our clients is a testimony to this fact. So you can be sure that you are in safe and trusted hands. We guarantee highest standards of quality & service! Feedback & Disputes Your feedback is a reward for all the hard-work put in by us! Please be kind enough to leave your valuable positive feedback for the transaction and 5 star ratings in all categories after your complete satisfaction regarding the product. We shall be grateful & do the same for you too.However if you feel the need to file a dispute, kindly write to us beforehand and allow us to resolve the issue in a timely manner and to your utmost satisfaction. This may involve refunding for the item or even replacing it. We shall ensure to do anything possible to resolve the problem promptly! Listing and template services provided by inkFrog Condition: New with tags

New with tags Type: Tapestry

Tapestry Style: Indian

Indian Brand: MISTRONIC

MISTRONIC Material: Cotton Blend

Cotton Blend Colour: Beige

Beige Department: Adults

Adults Suitable For: Door, Floor, Furniture, Refrigerator, Stairs, Wall, Window

Door, Floor, Furniture, Refrigerator, Stairs, Wall, Window Features: Embroidered, Bead Work, Sequin Work

Embroidered, Bead Work, Sequin Work Pattern: Patchwork

Patchwork Country/Region of Manufacture: India

India Handmade: Yes

Yes Item Length: 60"

60" Item Weight: 1.000 KG

1.000 KG Item Width: 40 in

40 in Orientation: Horizontal

Horizontal Subject: Wall hanging/ Table Runner/ Embroidered Tapestry

Wall hanging/ Table Runner/ Embroidered Tapestry Room: Any Room

Any Room Product Line: Wall Hanging/ Tapestry/Decorative Throw/Table Spread/Table Linen

Wall Hanging/ Tapestry/Decorative Throw/Table Spread/Table Linen Care Instructions: Dry- clean Only

