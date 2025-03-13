60" Indian Sari Sequin Embroidery Decor Wall Hanging Tapestry Celebration Gift • £64.79 (2025)

- Antiques
- Tapestries
60" Indian Sari Sequin Embroidery Decor Wall Hanging Tapestry Celebration Gift
See Details on eBayavailable at
£64.79 Buy It Now or Best Offer, FREE Shipping, 30-Day Returns, eBay Money Back Guarantee
Seller: mistronic_store ✉️ (2,531) 100%, Location: Gurgaon, IN, Ships to: WORLDWIDE, Item: 226621247820 60" INDIAN SARI SEQUIN EMBROIDERY DECOR WALL HANGING TAPESTRY CELEBRATION GIFT. Massive size of 60"x40". This is your chance to transform your room with a truly Indian traditional accent masterpiece. You may hang this tapestry on the wall or simply use it as a throw over your couch/ table/ bedside. 60" INDIAN SARI SEQUIN EMBROIDERY DECOR WALL HANGING TAPESTRY CELEBRATION GIFT 60" INDIAN SARI SEQUIN EMBROIDERY DECOR WALL HANGING TAPESTRY CELEBRATION GIFT Spectacular, Splendid, Exquisite--Newly made, Tribal, Vintage ethnic Sari patch huge (Size: 60"x40") tapestry/ hanging/ table throw/ curtain drape in rich, exotic tones of beige, white, green, maroon, blue, fuchsia, copper, rust, peach, golden, burgundy with shimmering beadwork and sequin work from the state of Rajasthan & Gujarat in North Western India. Classic vintage piece of craft with rare, exceptional beauty! Mistronic resents a rare, vintage, tribal masterpiece hanging/ tapestry/ table throw in bright, warm, ethnic colors with extensive, intricately detailed, hand embroidery done using silk and linen threads with beautiful design motifs, stunning floral patterns, innumerous neck patch styles, bead-work & sequin work and gorgeous sari patch work---now at an unbelievable price-----only for you! Massive size of 60"x40" . Multiple fabric patches forming the base of the tapestry have been picked from old vintage period clothing like the wedding saris, rich heavy embellished dresses and lehngas to create a classic collage of enchanting embroideries, fine textures and exuberant colors! Stunning & Vibrant color combination! We offer a wide collection with every color combination that you may think of. Choose any to match with your room decor. It is the skilled, flawless craftsmanship of the embroiderers and craftsmen of Rajasthan & Gujarat that leaves you entirely spellbound. These craftsmen have been engaged in these folk tribal arts since generations and pass the same inheritance to their children. This is your chance to transform your room with a truly Indian traditional accent masterpiece. You may hang this tapestry on the wall or simply use it as a throw over your couch/ table/ bedside. This is sure to bring you compliments from all corners. Also a great gift idea for the coming season! Retails at a very high value across departmental stores in USA & UK; similar items are retailing for almost 3/4 times the price on eBay itself. We give you equal or rather better quality merchandise at almost one-third/fourth the price. And we assure you, you would be absolutely delighted with your purchase or we shall return you your full money without question! Thanks for looking! Happy Shopping..... !!!Wholesale Inquiries Welcome!!! #ChristmasGift, #NewyearGift, #VeteransGift, #HalloweenGift, #DiwaliGift, #Gift, #CelebrationGift, #FestiveSeasonGift, #Branded, #GiftForHer, #GiftForHim, #HomeDecor #HomeFurnishings #HomeandDecor #WallArt #Fall #PersonoalizedGifts #ChristmasDecor #NewyearDecor #HalloweenDecor #seasonsgift #festiveseason #ValentinesDayGift #MultipurposeGift #AnniversaryGift #BirthdayGift #CongratulationsGift #Good Luck Gift #InternationWomensDayGift #MothersDayGift #LaborDayGift #NewHomeGift #Party Gift #RetirementGift #SurpriseGift #ThankyouGift #WeddingGift #EngagementGift Shipping & Handling Our items are shipped from our India office based in Delhi, NCR using the Indian postal shipping services (INDIA POST) Registered Airmail Service as well as through courier services like Fedex, Aramex, DHL, Lexship & Bombino. We ship our items within 24-48 hours of receiving the payment. Items are normally delivered within a period of 12-18 days. Shipping & handling charges mentioned are applicable for all destinations in UK & USA only. But we do ship worldwide. For any other destination please write to us for a shipping quote prior to buying/ bidding! Please do provide your contact number for smoother & faster delivery process. Payment Payment is due within 3 days of the end of the listing/ auction. In case of multiple purchase, we normally combine items purchased within a period of 7 days. In case you wish to extend this period, please let us know beforehand. Satisfaction Guarantee & Refund Policy We have always aimed at 100% customer satisfaction. Your satisfaction is our topmost concern. We address any of our customers' concerns in the most efficient and timely manner during and after the transaction. Until and unless you are 100% satisfied, your concern remains our duty. If you are not satisfied with the purchase for some reason, you may return the item to us for a full refund less shipping cost. We are an established eBay seller with an experience of more than fifteen years and a great track record. Our glowing feedback from our clients is a testimony to this fact. So you can be sure that you are in safe and trusted hands. We guarantee highest standards of quality & service! Feedback & Disputes Your feedback is a reward for all the hard-work put in by us! Please be kind enough to leave your valuable positive feedback for the transaction and 5 star ratings in all categories after your complete satisfaction regarding the product. We shall be grateful & do the same for you too.However if you feel the need to file a dispute, kindly write to us beforehand and allow us to resolve the issue in a timely manner and to your utmost satisfaction. This may involve refunding for the item or even replacing it. We shall ensure to do anything possible to resolve the problem promptly! Listing and template services provided by inkFrog
PicClick Insights - 60" Indian Sari Sequin Embroidery Decor Wall Hanging Tapestry Celebration Gift PicClick Exclusive
- Popularity - , 11 days for sale on eBay. 0 sold, 1 available.
- Best Price -
- Seller - 2,531+ items sold. 0% negative feedback. Great seller with very good positive feedback and over 50 ratings.
Popularity - 60" Indian Sari Sequin Embroidery Decor Wall Hanging Tapestry Celebration Gift
, 11 days for sale on eBay. 0 sold, 1 available.
Price - 60" Indian Sari Sequin Embroidery Decor Wall Hanging Tapestry Celebration Gift
Seller - 60" Indian Sari Sequin Embroidery Decor Wall Hanging Tapestry Celebration Gift
2,531+ items sold. 0% negative feedback. Great seller with very good positive feedback and over 50 ratings.
Recent Feedback
- 60" Indian Sari Sequin Embroidery Decor Wall Hanging Tapestry Celebration Gift
£43.40 Buy It Now 7d 2h
- 60" Celebration Gift Heavily Bead Art Sequin Decor Runner Tapestry Wall Hanging
£51.59 Buy It Now 22d 1h
- 33% Off 60" Indn Sari Embroidery Decor Beaded Sequin Throw Wall Hanging Tapestry
£64.79 Buy It Now 23d 1h
- 60" Crazy Quilt Gift For Girl Vintage Sari Sequin Wall Décor Hanging Tapestry
£64.79 Buy It Now 4d 2h
- 60" Ethnic Sari Bead Squin Decor Throw Wall Hanging Tapestry Festive Season Gift
£64.79 Buy It Now 17d 2h
- 33% Off 60" Indn Sari Embroidery Decor Beaded Sequin Throw Wall Hanging Tapestry
£43.40 Buy It Now 12d 2h
- 60" Ethnic Sari Bead Squin Decor Throw Wall Hanging Tapestry Festive Season Gift
£43.40 Buy It Now 7d 2h
- Vintage Thai Elephant Tapestry Wall Hanging with Beadwork/Embroidery/Sequins
£9.04 0 Bids 6d 1h
- 60" Crazy Quilt Bead Decor Squin Throw Wall Hanging Round Tapestry Gift For Her
£57.07 Buy It Now 7d 2h
- Vintage Handmade Crewel Alphabet ABC Wall Hanging Tapestry Embroidery
£125.52 Buy It Now 25d 19h
- 40" Green Wall Hanging Handmade Art Square Branded Gift Tapestry Vintage Beaded
£61.19 Buy It Now 25d 1h
- 60" Authentic Zari Sari Lace Beaded Vintage Décor Round Tapestry Wall Hanging
£85.19 Buy It Now 27d 1h
- 60" Ethnic Home Decor Wall Hanging Patchwork Beaded Living Room Tapestry Cotton
£64.79 Buy It Now 28d 1h
- 35" Handcrafted Sari Wall Home Décor Wall Hanging Tapestry Festive Season Gift
£46.79 Buy It Now 28d 1h
- Wall Covering Handmade Throw Tapestry Patchwork Decor Wall Hanging Living Room
£61.19 Buy It Now 29d 1h
- 35" Handcrafted Sari Home Décor Beaded Art Wall Hanging Tapestry New Home Gift
£46.79 Buy It Now 23d 1h
- 60" Crazy Quilt Beadd Decor Sequin Vintage Sari Throw Wall Hanging Round Tapestr
£85.19 Buy It Now 24d 1h
- 33% Off 40" Heavily Bead Décor Wall Hanging Tapestry Throw Festive Season Gift
£61.19 Buy It Now 17d 2h
- Wall Hanging Cotton Patchwork Home Decor Patchwork Wall Hanging Tapestry Runner
£41.99 Buy It Now 16d 2h
- NR 35" Indian Wall Hanging Patchwork Embroidered Bohemian Wall Decor Tapestry
£0.99 0 Bids 4d 2h
- 33% Off 40" Heavily Bead Décor Wall Hanging Tapestry Throw Festive Season Gift
£40.99 Buy It Now 7d 2h
- 1 watcher40" Brown Huge Sari Beaded Sequin Embroidery Decor Throw Wall Hanging Tapestry
£37.16 Buy It Now
- 33% Off 60" Indn Sari Embroidery Decor Beaded Sequin Throw Wall Hanging Tapestry
£64.79 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 1 watcher33% Off 35" Heavily Beaded Sequin Decor Kundan Wall Sari Tapestry Hanging
£46.79£31.34 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 1 watcher60x38" Indian Art Vintage Sari Kundan Décor Bead Sequin Wall Tapestry
£52.71 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 46 watchersBollywood party Sequence Designer Silk Saree indian sequin embroidery black sari
£29.99 Buy It Now
- 3 watchersGeorgette silk sequence embroidery indian bollywood party designer sequin sari
£34.99 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 1 watcherIndian French Chiffon Sari. Blue Purple Colour with Gold and Sequin Embroidery.
£19.96 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 1 watcherPink georgette sequin embroidery designer sari indian bollywood party wear saree
£29.99 Buy It Now
- 74 watcherssequin silk saree black embroidery work indian wedding party wear designer sari
£29.99 Buy It Now
- 69 watchers Cushion Covers 16"x16" Indian Heavy Embroidery Sari Patchwork Square zip 40cm
£4.99 Buy It Now
- 40" Red Huge Sari Beaded Sequin Embroidery Decor Throw Wall Hanging Tapestry
£37.16 Buy It Now
- 40" Yellow Stunning Indien Beads Sequin Sari Wall Hanging Décor Tapestry Throw
£33.16 Buy It Now
- 2 watchers40" Antique Sari Art Home Décor Sequin Wall Hanging Table Runner Throw Tapestry
£41.99 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 1 watcherNeotrims Indian Sequin Mirror Embroidery Ribbons Sari Salwar Kameez Crafts Cards
£3.99 Buy It Now
- 6 watchersIndian Sari Saree Baby Blue Powder Blue With Stitched Blouse Sequin Embroidery
£16.32 Buy It Now
- Indian Mirror Embroidery Trim Ribbon 20mm,Sari Decoration Crafts Upholstery
£2.75 Buy It Now
- 21 watchers Cushion Covers 24"x24" Indian Heavy Embroidery Sari Patchwork Square zip 60cm
£6.99 Buy It Now
- 1 watcherEthnic Fabric Sari Chiffon Net Pink Gold sequin Embroidery Edge 40" 72"
£15.00 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 6 watchersMedium size Indian Wall hanging Rectangular sparkling sequined Sari
£16.32 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 3 watchersindian Designer Sequin embroidery saree bollywood party wear blue georgette sari
£33.99 Buy It Now
- 11 watchersWomen Organza Silk Saree Sequins Embroidery Work Wedding Indian Traditional Sari
£56.86£51.17 Buy It Now
- 60" Huge Antique Sari Beaded Sequin Embroidery Decor Throw Wall Hanging Tapestry
£64.79 Buy It Now or Best Offer
- 40x40" BROWN CRAZY QUILT BEADED VINTAGE SARI SEQUIN WALL DÉCOR HANGING TAPESTRY
£33.16 Buy It Now