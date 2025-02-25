'가이드는 외국인' 다니엘→알베르토, 노사연→이상화에 서울 곳곳 소개 | 한국일보 (2025)

한국일보 정치

입력 2021.02.05 14:36 0

0 00

한국인보다 더 한국인 같은 외국인들이 서울 관광 가이드로 변신한다. SBS 제공 SBS 설날 특집을 통해 한국인보다 더 한국인 같은 외국인들이 서울 관광 가이드로 변신한다. 5일 SBS는 "설 연휴, 한국인보다 한국을 더 잘 아는 외국인의 서울 만끽 가이드 ‘가이드는 외국인-서울 편’(이하 ‘가이드는 외국인’)이 시청자들을 찾아간다"고 전했다. 